IRS

Dems Try To Pass Off $10,000 IRS Reporting Threshold as Merely Going After the 1 Percent

Proposed IRS surveillance now limited to non-wage net annual transactions of $10,000 and above. Which is still ridiculously low and intrusive.

|

ElizabethWarren
(BONNIE CASH/UPI/Newscom)

As telegraphed last week, Democrats on Capitol Hill, facing loud criticism, have today upped the proposed new IRS reporting threshold on bank accounts from $600 in combined annual transactions to $10,000, according to the Washington Post.

Negotiators on the controversial proposal, which is being tucked into the multi-trillion-dollar social spending bill that Democrats will attempt to push through with a party-line majority, also say that wage income will be exempted, though how financial institutions (which are the entities being tasked with notifying the IRS) make that determination is unclear, as is much about the whole application of the American Families Plan Tax Compliance Agenda. "Exactly which accounts should be subject to the new rules has been the subject of a fierce debate," the Post notes. Federal benefits such as Social Security checks will also reportedly be exempted.

President Joe Biden, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D–Calif.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.), and far too many overcredulous news organizations have portrayed this expansion of federal financial surveillance as (in the Post's lead-paragraph description) a "proposal to crack down on wealthy tax cheats."

Sen. Ron Wyden (D–Oregon), in a prepared statement for today's threshold-change, asserted that "the main reason Republicans have latched on to this issue as the one to lie about every day is because they know their tax agenda is a political loser," and that "the American people overwhelmingly want to ensure mega-corporations and billionaires pay their fair share, so Republicans have largely given up on their tired-trickle down arguments."

But the people most likely to have their transactions newly calculated for the IRS each year are not millionaires who scatter their holdings across 100 different $10,000 accounts, but rather freelancers, small business owners, immigrants, and anyone paid/gifted banked cash exceeding four months' worth of minimum wage work in New York. If I paid my 13-year-old $100 a week to babysit my 6-year-old, and she turned around and spent all that money at Brandy Melville, her bank may be obliged to report her deposit/withdrawal sums at the end of the year.

I say "may" because, again, the details of this are being hashed out behind closed doors.

The Biden administration has expressed exasperation at the pushback—"This is about making sure the top 1 percent can't evade $160 billion per year in taxes," Treasury Department spokeswoman Alexandra LaManna complained to the New York Times last week—but a look at Treasury's own wishlist-verbiage makes it obvious that this measure is designed to boost compliance among the lower 99 percent:

Requiring comprehensive information reporting on the inflows and outflows of financial accounts will increase the visibility of gross receipts and deductible expenses to the IRS. Increased visibility of business income will enhance the effectiveness of IRS enforcement measures and encourage voluntary compliance.

This proposal would create a comprehensive financial account information reporting regime. Financial institutions would report data on financial accounts in an information return. The annual return will report gross inflows and outflows with a breakdown for physical cash, transactions with a foreign account, and transfers to and from another account with the same owner. This requirement would apply to all business and personal accounts from financial institutions, including bank, loan, and investment accounts, with the exception of accounts below a low de minimis gross flow threshold of $600 or fair market value of $600.

Other accounts with characteristics similar to financial institution accounts will be covered under this information reporting regime. In particular, payment settlement entities would collect Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TINs) and file a revised Form 1099-K expanded to all payee accounts (subject to the same de minimis threshold), reporting not only gross receipts but also gross purchases, physical cash, as well as payments to and from foreign accounts, and transfer inflows and outflows.

Similar reporting requirements would apply to crypto asset exchanges and custodians. Separately, reporting requirements would apply in cases in which taxpayers buy crypto assets from one broker and then transfer the crypto assets to another broker, and businesses that receive crypto assets in transactions with a fair market value of more than $10,000 would have to report such transactions.

Emphases mine. Raise your hand if you qualify for the dragnet.

As the Wall Street Journal editorial board rightly worries, banks (as well as all other financial institutions) "would bear the cost of reporting each of more than 124 million U.S. accounts, which might require new software and additional staff. Customers could count on these costs showing up in higher user fees." When the IRS deputized foreign financial institutions to cough up information about their U.S. clients abroad a decade ago, millions of Americans were kicked out of their accounts.

The IRS itself acknowledges that "the United States enjoys a relatively high and stable voluntary tax compliance rate." But in order to maintain the laughable fiction that "the cost of the Build Back Better Agenda is $0," our already-intrusive, Fourth Amendment-busting federal access into personal financial affairs has to be vastly expanded into a—their words!—"comprehensive financial account information reporting regime." One that no doubt will have less-than-ironclad data security.

Those who value their financial privacy, and are not rich enough to afford the kinds of professional tax-minimization services this enforcement measure will fail to curb, are advised to keep their transactions in cash. If the Biden administration gets its way, they might not have any choice.

NEXT: Illinois' Gerrymandered Congressional Map Is a Window Into America's Political Dysfunction

Matt Welch is an editor at large at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Commenter_XY

    Tell me that it is 1MM in account flows, and then MAYBE I will believe that this is really all about going after the greedy rich people. Otherwise, these people are just full of shit. It is about taking control of our money and doing away with physical currency.

    1. Lord of Strazele

      Exactly my thoughts. This is some bs.

      1. Overt

        I don’t think even you know what your thoughts are, Strudel.

        https://reason.com/2021/10/19/california-seizes-1-2-million-dangerously-untaxed-marijuana-plants/#comment-9165586

      2. JimboJr

        Unfortunately for you, the plan was always to go after middle and lower classes. If you spent 1 second actually looking at the math (not your strong point)

        But you fell for the “trust us, we wont come for you, we just want the rich!”, you thought they truly wouldnt come after your sorry ass bank account.

        Grab your ankles, dimwit

        1. Kungpowderfinger

          Whatever agreed upon “threshold” they decide, the monitoring process will be established and they’ll do whatever the fuck they want to whoever the fuck they want for any amount, as per past practice.

          Kind of like how The Patriot Act was meant for “terrorists”. What is so hard to understand about all this eventually being used against the middle class, with exemptions being issued to favored/connected groups?

  2. Quo Usque Tandem

    The 1%? Please. Who do you think the milk cows are on this farm? If they took all of the income of all the 1% they are still well short of paying for their proposed entitlements.

    Yes, those expansions of the federal budget/ deficit that will supposedly cost $0.00 because of something something synergistic benefits smoke and mirrors MMT.

    1. American Mongrel

      Further…
      The top 0.00025% have 20% of wealth. Thats ~60% of the vaunted 1%’s wealth (32% of all)

  3. Bubba Jones

    “combined annual transactions to $10,000”

    Anyone who spends $10k per year will fall under this provision?

    1. Mother's Lament

      So your food and utilities. Eating and keeping warm are the hallmarks of tax-evading billionaires.

      1. Bubba Jones

        They seem to be claiming that they will exempt cash flow equal to your wages. Which means that the bank will need to know your wages, and will need to feel confident that they won’t be held accountable for underreporting.

        That’s not how this will go down. Once the bank builds a system for reporting, they’ll just report on everyone.

        That’s what we do for open payments in pharma. Rather than guess whether we were under the $100 aggregate reportable limit, we track every $5 cup of coffee and report it to the feds.

    2. Overt

      Do you get direct deposit and earn more than $10k a year?

  4. Bubba Jones

    “After a backlash, the new proposal will instead require the provision of additional information for accounts with more than $10,000 in annual deposits or withdrawals, a measure Democrats have been considering for weeks but have not formally endorsed, the people said.”

    Who spends less than $10,000 a year in rent and food?

    1. Lord of Strazele

      Deposits and withdrawals added up? Why withdrawals at all? Wtf. I’m not with the Dems on this one. They need to make it 100k or more or just don’t do it.

      1. Commenter_XY

        If it is really about the 1%, then make it a million.

        Lot’s of people have 100K in account activity annually. But a million? Not so much.

      2. Don't look at me!

        So long as you are excluded it’s ok, right?

        1. JimboJr

          God forbid he have skin in the game to pay for all the shit he wants everyone else to pay for

  5. Mother's Lament

    Everyone who voted for Biden because Trump was just too crude and distasteful to be president, needs to line up for a kick in the cunt.

    Everyone who voted for Biden because Trump was somehow secretly racist and authoritarian, needs to line up for a kick in the head.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

      Or Ilya Somin (IIRC) who said he would vote for Biden because Trump spent too much.

    2. Anyone who voted for the douche instead of the turd sammich needs to line up for a kick in the cunt. Goddammit, we now have a douche in charge instead of a turd sammich! Waaah!

      1. sarcasmic

        Did ML say “You wanted this” or something similarly stupid? Got the turd on mute. Know what? Never mind. I really don’t care.

        1. Don't look at me!

          If you didn’t care you wouldn’t mention it.

          1. Mother's Lament

            He needs me to know he’s “muted” me to punish me.

            Sarcasmic is the consummate attention whore, and it absolutely destroyed him when Ken and soldiermedic muted him for trolling. He can’t stand people ignoring him.

            That’s why he tells everyone whose offended him that they’re “muted” every chance he gets. He thinks that he’s hurting us.

      2. Mother's Lament

        Except it’s not douche versus turd sandwich you prevaricating cunt.
        It’s turd sandwich versus the fucking forces of hell.
        Quit pretending that the Democrats are merely a mirror image of selfish and greedy Republican idiots. It’s obvious to everyone by now that they are evil totalitarian psychopaths who seriously want to destroy the West.

        Anyone who pulls the “both sides” horseshit after witnessing everything that the Democrats have done over the last six months, is either a niave idiot or something much, much worse.

        1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

          Amen. The same idiots think one short day of trespassing and vandalism is worse than a summer of Burn Loot Murder with government complicity.

  6. Catch33

    So I guess I’ll just have to do 111.1111111 $9000 accounts instead……

  7. So basically, you’re privacy as a poor person goes out the window if you sell your used car for cash. Or more get too much in gross receipts from your bacondog stand. Or pay for a twelve month apartment lease.

    The point of this bill isn’t to catch rich tax cheats, as rich tax cheats have obvious options to avoid this. No, the point of this bill is to track the financial activities of the lower and middle classes, as well as all small businesses.

    1. Lord of Strazele

      Or you and your wife have separate checking accounts and you move money between them for whatever reason.

    2. Overt

      “the point of this bill is to track the financial activities of the lower and middle classes,”

      I pay my yard guy $120 a month. He probably does about 70 houses like ours each week…Plus periodic fixes or landscaping. He probably clears less than $10,000 per month gross revenue. From that he has to pay 2 or 3 other guys (likely under the table). He has to buy supplies, fuel and maintenance for his 20 year old, used pickup truck. He probably clears $50k per year- in a state where the median household income is $75k.

      This stuff is to catch him. Not just to force him to pay taxes, but to pay his workers minimum wage so they get taxed, and to do full accounting for his business so he can prove how much he did or didn’t earn. This will of course increase his expenses to the point he has to charge me $250 a month, and I will probably ditch him to pay the local landscaping company for our neighborhood $200/mo.

      This is how centralization happens.

      1. Equity.

      2. ErictheRed

        Spot On.

        Years ago I was acquainted w an IRS auditor, and in my naivete, I asked how many rich bastards she had bagged. She disabused me of that notion quickly to tell the same story Overt her lays out.

        1. I asked how many rich bastards she had bagged.

          So your question wasn’t… sexual in nature?

    3. That’s where the money is. Fucking poors and proles need to cough up their fair share.

  8. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

    I have to laugh at the naiveté of the Framers who thought simple language in the Constitution would somehow keep government small and limited. Makes you wonder how they managed to win independence with such gullibility.

    1. SMP0328

      They also thought a Bill of Rights was unnecessary, because the Constitution did not say the federal government could violate individual rights. Then the Anti-Federalists pointed to the Necessary and Proper Clause.

      The Founding Fathers’ view of the federal government they were proposing was like that of a loving mother who can’t imagine her baby doing anything wrong.

    2. Overt

      At the end of the day, all it takes is enough people not caring. You could have the Constitution saying “Thou shalt not provide for public education” and the right justice could figure out how to say our current schools aren’t ACTUALLY public.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

        The major defect in the Constitution, as I see it, was no people’s veto or state nullification. There should be a way for ordinary people to summon a jury to decide if a law is wrong or incomprehensible, with no appeal; if the just votes it out, it is out, immediately. There also needs to be a way for 1/4 of the states to throw out a law.

        And there need to be serious repercussions for politicians whose laws are thus thrown out.

        Minorities need to be able to protect themselves from democracy.

  9. sarcasmic

    I’m thinking that a lot of this has to do with the gig-economy or whatever you call it. They’re going after Door Dash drivers, not millionaires.

    1. Overt

      DoorDash already reports all your earnings as an “independent contractor” via federal forms, don’t they? If they didn’t file those forms, they wouldn’t be able to claim those fees as expenses against their own hundreds of millions of dollars.

      This is more likely to get Crypto speculators and your standard under the table wage earners- nannies, lawn mowers, house cleaners, contractors and food servers (tips).

      1. This is EXACTLY to get the under the table earners. And the people who pay them in cash.

        This is what happens when you wreck an economy this bad. People start working under the table for extra cash that they don’t report. They can’t catch the workers because they don’t deposit the money, so they’ll find them by tracking the people who pay them.

      2. sarcasmic

        Right. Like when I was a waiter I’d claim 10% of my sales to the IRS instead of the 20% I was earning. Just enough so that the $2.35/hr wage covered taxes, leaving $10 paychecks.

        I’ve been looking for a second job. The problem is taxes. My income is high enough that any new income will be taxed at close to 50% between state and federal. I’d be happy to wash dishes for $15/hr cash. But not if I have to fill out a W4.

        This scheme is to catch people like me.

    2. ElvisIsReal

      Of course they are!

    3. They already lowered the gig worker/payment app reporting from $10k a year to $600 and that was after they made 3rd party market facilitators collect sales tax on your sale of personal property in the secondary market and 1099 you for anything over $600.

  10. eyeroller

    I don’t think the rich are playing a lot of games with secretly sneaking unreported money into bank accounts.

    This proposal might catch some “tax cheats”, but they probably won’t be rich people.

  11. Glenn Greenwald throws a bucket of ice water on the “bowf sidez” argument about authoritarianism. Hint, it ain’t the Republicans who are the problem here.

    1. Reshufflex

      (Not so) stunning data. Somewhere Goebbels is laughing.

      1. And waving a rainbow flag.

  12. Ragnarredbeard

    If they just reformed the tax code, they could eliminate a lot of the tax cheats with real money. But notice how they aren’t floating that.

    1. Lol. They’ll never do that. They’ll continue to bicker about marginal rates, which won’t make one bit of difference. No rich person is going to pay the top marginal rate, unless his accountant and lawyer suck.

    2. ElvisIsReal

      Yep! We can literally see how the rich hide their assets thanks to the Pandora papers, yet none of the ‘leaders’ seem to be interested in closing THOSE loopholes.

  13. Chumby

    No.

  14. Ken Shultz

    This measure is designed to boost compliance among the lower 99 percent”

    After seeing the logic of the Patriot Act (originally meant to target Al Qaeda), used by the Biden administration to target parents for opposing their local school boards, it really shouldn’t be surprising to see them sic the IRS on everybody. So long as the Democratic party is dominated by authoritarian and socialist progressives, the Democratic party will remain the greatest threat to our liberty and capitalism. Supporting libertarianism and opposing the Democratic party are now one in the same thing–no both sides about it.

    1. Chumby

      Progressives truly are America’s worst people.

      1. But they’re all we’ve got! Moderate Republicans are in short supply!

    2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)

      One of the very first uses of the patriot act was to prosecute a young woman who had reluctantly accompanied her parents on a cruise for calling in a bomb threat on the boat to get it to turn around so she could see her boyfriend.

      The idea that government agents will follow the spirit of a law is pure idiocy. Ron Wyden served 16 years in the House and 25 so far in the Senate. He knows damn well he is lying.

      This is the shoring up of a dam before the flood. They expect massive disobedience to whatever is coming next.

  15. Unicorn Abattoir

    A friend of mine bought a red Cherokee from Elizabeth Warren. When he ran a title search on the vehicle, it turned out to be a white Suburban.

    /I stole this joke

    1. Well done.

    2. Commenter_XY

      Nice. 🙂

      And phuck Phil Murphy!

    3. Chumby

      She’s noisy, frequently steers in the wrong direction and bad on economy. But enough about Warren.

Please to post comments