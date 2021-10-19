Reason Has 12 Podium Finishes at the Southern California Journalism Awards

The Los Angeles Press Club held its annual Southern California Journalism Awards gala this past weekend, and as in years past, Reason managed to pick up some hardware. We were finalists in 15 categories and ended up on the podium for 12 of them, including two first-place finishes.

Without further ado:

ReasonTV contributor Qinling Li's "Meet the Trans Activists Fighting for Sex Worker Freedom" received first place honors in the category of Gender and Society. Judges' comment: "Strong, sympathetic look at a stigmatizing issue, and great storytelling through the featured activists—well done!"

***

Qinling Li's "The Reawakening of the Black Gun-Rights Movement" took second place in the category of national/political reporting.

***

Associate editor Christian Britschgi's "Why Does Hollywood Hate Real Estate Developers?" received first place in the category Culture/Arts, over 1,000 words. Judge's comment: "Feels like one of those why-have-I-not-read-this-before stories, deeply researched, wittily argued and engagingly written."

Contributor Jacob Grier's "Coronavirus Cuisine" received third place honors in the category Pandemic Reporting; Managing Editor Stephanie Slade's "Against the New Nationalism" received second place honors in the category Commentary (magazine); and Editor in Chief Katherine Mangu-Ward finished third for Columnist (magazine).

***

"Every Political Ad Ever," by Meredith Bragg, Austin Bragg, and Remy, received second place honors in the category Humor/Satire Writing, broadcast.

***

"Hospital Technicians Ignore Copyright Law to Fight COVID-19," by Senior Video Producer Paul Detrick, received second place honors in the category of Solutions Journalism.

***

Detrick's "OnlyFans Didn't Save Sex Workers, Sex Workers Saved Themselves" placed third in the category Documentary Short, under 25 minutes.

***

"Venezuelans Fleeing Socialism Find Community at a Miami Storage Facility," by ReasonTV Executive Editor Jim Epstein and contributor Claudia Murray, received second place honors in the category Immigration Reporting.

***

Epstein's "Cypherpunks Write Code" received third place honors in the category of Investigative.

***

The Reason Roundtable's "The Great Bernie Freakout" episode took second in the category of Talk/Public Affairs.

***

If you read, shared, or supported Reason's work in 2020, we are grateful for your support. You make it possible for us to do what we do.