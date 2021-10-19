Government Spending

Progressives Want To Use a Giant Budget Gimmick To Hide the Cost of the Democrats' Spending Bill

When everything's a priority, nothing is.

|

bernie-gimmick-polspphotos853838
(Rod Lamkey - CNP/CNP / Polaris/Newscom)

Imagine, for a moment, that you are a Democratic legislator of a progressive bent in Congress. Over the course of the summer, you have been forced into an unwelcome (to your progressive sensibilities) realization: The $3.5 trillion partisan spending bill you and your fellow travelers have been trying to get through Congress is not going to be $3.5 trillion. 

The reason is not Republicans, or the filibuster, or any other politically convenient excuse. No, the reason is because at least two Democrats, Sen. Joe Manchin (West Virginia) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Arizona), won't go for it at that size. Even President Joe Biden, who stuffed his entire domestic policy agenda into a two-bill spending spree—it's the Dagwood sandwich of legislation—has now admitted that if and when the bill passes, the topline number will be less. 

Exactly how much less is hard to say since even the lawmakers who are supposed to vote for this bill don't know precisely what's in or out of the bill at any given moment. Some Democrats have talked about a pared-back version somewhere in the $2 trillion range, though it's far from clear that Manchin and Sinema, both of whose votes are needed in order for the bill to pass, would endorse a bill of that size. 

So again: You're a progressive. You initially wanted a $6 trillion bill, and at one point said that even that was "probably too little." But now even a $3.5 trillion package seems out of reach. Faced with the reality of a smaller bill, what do you do?

One option would be to pare back your ambitions further, funding some programs while eliminating others from the legislation. This would, of course, require making some tradeoffs. 

Alternatively, you could use budget gimmicks to bring down the on-paper cost of the legislation without eliminating programs, and insist that, actually—AcKShuALLY—everything is a priority. 

Take a wild guess which one progressives in Congress want to do.

The main gimmick that is being talked about right now is time shifting. This takes advantage of the way the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) produces cost estimates: by looking at the 10-year cost of the legislation. That 10-year period is known as a "budget window." So if legislation calls for a program to start five years into the 10-year budget window, the CBO score will only reflect five years of spending. Similarly, if a program is scheduled, on paper, to only last for five years, then the CBO will only score that many years of spending—even if the authors of the bill make quite clear, in some other forum, that they intend for the program to be reauthorized and continued for the entire 10 years. The CBO, for good reason, scores legislative text, not legislator remarks or intentions, so if there's a cutoff date built into the text of the legislation, then that's what the CBO estimates. 

There's precedent for this approach (not that that justifies it): The primary spending provisions of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, didn't kick in for four years, so the price tag only reflected about six years of spending on the major programs. The Republican tax bill passed in 2017 put a sunset date on all the individual tax rate reductions in order to achieve a more favorable score, even though Republicans were quite clear that they intended those provisions to be continued in perpetuity. Yes, Republicans understood this would mean that Democrats might be in control of Congress when those provisions came up for reauthorization. But they felt they could count on Democrats not to raise taxes on broad swaths of the country. 

That's more or less what progressives in Congress want to do in order to reduce the on-paper, official price tag of the spending bill. As The Fiscal Times recently reported, "Progressives are pushing to keep a broader array of programs in the legislation while reducing costs by limiting the duration of some parts of the plan." 

To some extent, this approach is already built into the package, as the expanded child tax credit, one of the spending plan's signature initiatives, is technically scheduled to end after several years—even though Democrats have been clear they want to see it made permanent. 

Among the policies that might get this treatment is a proposed Medicaid expansion that may eventually take the form of an entirely new federal health program

Meanwhile, at least one person with prior campaign ties to the president has proposed taking this approach with the entire spending bill, cutting its price tag roughly in half by simply limiting the duration of the programs, even while campaigning on extending them forever.

This could in theory give Republicans the power to end those programs when they were scheduled, on paper, to end. But the idea is that, as with Obamacare, which the GOP campaigned against but failed to repeal in 2017, Republicans would not actually be able to muster the votes to stop those programs once they were up and running. The programs, in this vision, would be temporary on paper only. For Democrats who support this approach, the goal is to make their plans effectively permanent even while hiding their true cost. 

It's an approach to governing that is simultaneously shameless and timid, in that it is premised both on a kind of deception and an implicit acknowledgment of that deception. But more than that, it is a refusal to acknowledge the necessity of tradeoffs, political or economic. And that, in some sense, is what legislating is—a matter of sifting through options and establishing what's important given the resources and political constraints. Democrats wouldn't get all of what they want, they would still get plenty: $2 trillion is a lot of money. A $2 trillion bill, or anything close, would still represent one of the largest, most expensive pieces of economic policy legislation in history. But for progressives like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.), even $2 trillion is not enough. To paraphrase The Incredibles, when everything's a priority, nothing is.

NEXT: California Seizes 1.2 Million Dangerously Untaxed Marijuana Plants

Peter Suderman is features editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Quo Usque Tandem

    A vast social welfare state, upon which a majority of the citizenry is highly if not totally dependent.

    What could possibly go wrong with that?

    1. TJJ2000

      A vast ?social? armed burglary state, upon which a majority of the ‘Criminal’ citizenry is highly if not totally dependent on GUNS that steal from those ‘other’ people.

      Great nations are build by greedy-unethical armed robbers…. /s

  2. JesseAz

    No shit. People knew about this weeks ago. This is their standard practice.

  3. Chumby

    Mmmm. Dagwood sammich. Paging ENB.

  4. Earth Skeptic

    Like all progressives and many Democrats who are Beyond Meat, they are equally and openly Beyond Money. In the (warm) fuzzy socialist mind of a child, there is no paying for things, no cost of production, no financial reward for providing what others want to trade for. There is only needing and deserving, and abstract moral-political criteria for allocating the stuff that appears by magic, i.e. government fiat.

    1. Mickey Rat

      An especially simple child.

      1. Longtobefree

        Who was aborted?

    2. sarcasmic

      “The first lesson of economics is scarcity: There is never enough of anything to satisfy all those who want it. The first lesson of politics is to disregard the first lesson of economics.”

      ― Thomas Sowell

  5. Moderation4ever

    The downside to the Progressives approach is that you end up with too many programs for the public to understand. As a result you get attention mostly focused on cost. Far better to target a few programs you can push to the public as successes. A moderate approach with more likely success.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem

      They don’t want a “few” programs; they want to transform the country into an even more and comprehensive expansive welfare state. Compelled by mendacities like the world is gong to end in X years of we don’t “fix” the climate.

      Walter Mitty much?

    2. Chumby

      How much should be cut until cost isn’t the focus?

      1. Unicorn Abattoir

        All of them.

    3. TJJ2000

      …And exactly which ‘programs’ are even allowed under the people’s law (i.e. The U.S. Constitution)???? People who don’t respect the people’s law over their government will ultimately be entirely dictated by their government.

      1. sarcasmic

        Here’s the abridged Constitution.

        “Congress has the power lay taxes, to promote the general welfare, and regulate commerce.”

        There you go. They can tax whatever they want, spend on whatever they want, and regulate whatever they want. The only limitations on federal power is the Bill of Rights, and that is largely ignored.

        1. TJJ2000

          Did you get that CHOPPED UP cherry-picked text from your criminal Nazi-Rag??

          “The Congress shall have Power To lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises, to pay the Debts and provide for the common Defence and general Welfare of the United States”

          “general Welfare of…………………………………………………… ???????? (WHAT U-NAZI-F!)….

          General Welfare of the People??? General Welfare of the States??? General Welfare of WHAT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

          Oh yeah; That’s right – The United States Government WHICH IS CONSTRAINED BY the enumerated powers…

          So sick of Nazi-Dumbsh*ts picking, cutting, pasting words together to pretend the Constitution defeats itself.

          1. sarcasmic

            Lighten up Francis. I’m just telling you that that’s how Congress reads the document. Don’t shoot the messenger. Jeez.

          2. TJJ2000

            ……………. Any excuse to steal is criminals bottom line.

  6. sarcasmic

    Weezen wuz meen to Twump! Day wanded dis! Waaaah!

  7. Don't look at me!

    Who voted for the crazy man in the picture?

    1. Jerry B.

      It was him or the sleepy hair-sniffer.

      1. Earth Skeptic

        What about that guy with the spray tan?

  8. TJJ2000

    Pathetic! Watching these armed crooks battle over OUR earned wealth. If WE didn’t give you authority to steal it just sit-down and shut the F-UP!!! These politicians who think they’re Gov-Gods and can do whatever they want.

    Either change the USA by getting the proper authority of the people (Ratify the Constitution) or consider yourselves in contempt of the people’s law over you – criminalistic politicians.

  9. TJJ2000

    Title Correction —

    Progressives want every working American to provide $50,000 worth of *free* labor hours to their self-centered Goddess Building empire. Otherwise correctly termed – the Nazi (National Socialist) -Regime.

    1. Longtobefree

      Full name:
      National Socialist German Workers’ Party

      Nationalist = evil when Trump was president, glorious now
      Socialist = “not us!” (well, actually, mostly)
      Workers = Well, we used to support them, but not so much now
      Party = No masks for us when we party, but you can’t even work without mask AND jab.

  10. Ken Shultz

    “The CBO will only score that many years of spending—even if the authors of the bill make quite clear, in some other forum, that they intend for the program to be reauthorized and continued for the entire 10 years.”

    Once you expand an entitlement or create a new one, it’s practically impossible to generate the support to stop it again, and once they give free dental care, free vision care, and make community college free, they’ll almost certainly never be able to cut off the funding for those those programs again.

    The ACA is one example of that principle in practice. My primary complaint about the ACA was the socialist Medicaid expansion. When Trump was elected, and the Republicans had control of Congress, they couldn’t generate enough votes to kill the Medicaid expansion. We couldn’t even get Rand Paul to vote for a $772 billion cut to Medicaid in the form of ACA reform–ostensibly because it was less than a full repeal of ACA but really because of what cutting Medicaid would do to Kentucky amid the opioid crisis.

    https://www.cbo.gov/publication/52849

    I think there is a lot of reluctance on the part of certain libertarians, maybe even some who write here, to accept responsibility for the results of the 2020 elections. The fact is that the real control on whether Congress creates whole new socialist entitlement programs, or expands the ones we already have, is about denying control of the government to progressives.

    Any libertarian capitalist who still imagines that reelecting Donald Trump was about immigration or trade, at this point, is being willfully stupid. Any libertarian capitalist who still thinks that the important consideration in maintaining Republican control of the Senate had something to do with Trump’s refusal to concede is a buffoon.

    The way to stop the expansion of socialism in this country was to reelect Trump and/or to maintain Republican control of the Senate, and t the extent that any libertarian contributed to Trump’s defeat or the defeat of the Republicans in Georgia, either through their journalist or their failure to vote for Republicans and encourage others to do likewise, is ultimately responsible for the expansion of socialist entitlement programs and the expansion of socialism under Biden’s Green New Deal.

    This outcome was not only foreseeable but also foreseen, and we are ultimately responsible for accepting any outcome we choose not to avoid.

    1. sarcasmic

      Shorter Ken: If you didn’t vote for the stupid buffoon then you’re a stupid buffoon.

    2. eyeroller

      So then Trump is responsible for this expansion, since he helped get the Republicans defeated in Georgia. I mean, QED.

  11. Joe Friday

    I appreciate the author pointing out that the GOP used the same tactic on the tax bill of 2017, but there is nothing wrong with the tactic, no matter how much one agrees or disagrees with the bill. Of course legislators intent in 5 or 10 years is irrelevant since they are not guaranteed a seat, let alone a majority to get their way in that time frame. This is a silly column.

  12. I joke about Democrats not being able to do math. Now I’m starting to wonder if it’s not a joke at all, but the truth. Are they literally unable to do math?

    1. Ken Shultz

      Are you assuming the gimmicks are unintended?

    2. Earth Skeptic

      Math is white, patriarchal, oppression. So, no.

    3. Eeyore

      To dumb to even use a calculator. What does this “+” key do, a duh..

  13. n00bdragon

    At some point one must ask what the difference is between two and six bullets right between the eyes.

Please to post comments