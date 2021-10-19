Violence

Survey Finds No Rise in Anti-Asian Violence, Assaults Declined in 2020

Some encouraging results from the 2020 National Crime Victimization Survey

(Campbell Jensen)

Some recent evidence has suggested that the national period of declining crime—which began in the mid-1990s, as rate of violence fell dramatically in the U.S.—may be over: The most recent Uniform Crime Report (UCR), an important though incomplete snapshot of homicides nationwide, found that homicide had increased by 30 percent from 2019 to 2020.

But just-released data from the National Crime Victimization Survey (NCVS) paints a much less depressing picture. According to the 2020 NCVS report, the violent crime rate actually declined last year, if homicides are excluded. Moreover, the popular narrative that former President Donald Trump's anti-China rhetoric caused some spike in hate crimes against Asian-Americans appears to be wrong. For Asian-American victims, both the violent crime rate and simple assault rate declined from 2019 to 2020.

It's important to interpret these findings cautiously. The NCVS does not count homicides; the data comes from telephone interviews with random Americans. It's thus a scientific survey, rather than a tally of actual crimes.

The UCR, on the other hand, consists of crimes reported to the FBI by law enforcement agencies. Police departments are not required to report any information at all, which means that the UCR is in some ways more accurate—these are verified reported crimes—but also more statistically unreliable. Year-to-year fluctuations in the data might represent different reporting procedures rather than any actual increase in crime; the overall number of crimes reported to the FBI is obviously just a small snapshot.

The public should take the findings from both reports with a grain of salt. It could be the case, obviously, that murders in cities increased while other categories of crime decreased elsewhere; it's also possible that certain minority communities suffered increased crime in a manner that isn't captured by the data. But with so much bad news about rising violence, the NCVS data suggests that things might not be as bad as we think.

"I opened the NCVS today fully expecting to see significant increases in violence and declines in reporting," wrote John Pfaff, a law professor at Fordham University. "I figured it was going to tell a worse story than the UCR. So I was quite surprised by what I saw. It did not at all confirm my priors."

  1. Ra's al Gore

    the violent crime rate actually declined last year, if homicides are excluded.

    Jesus Tapdancing Christ you idiot. What crime didn’t decline? The one you pretty much have to report whether you thing the po-po will do anything or not. Ya kinda have to report the dead body in the street outside your shop. If nobody cares when that shop is held up, you don’t bother reporting it.

    Fuck you guys are idiots.

    1. Spiritus Mundi

      Mostly peaceful murders.

      1. Unicorn Abattoir

        Mostly peaceful covid deaths with a violent comorbidity.

    2. Zeb

      But this is based on a survey, not reported crimes. So things people don’t call the police for aren’t necessarily underrepresented. Or do you think people are also less likely to mention those things to a telephone survey?

    3. HorseConch

      One of the most ridiculous lines I’ve ever read. When you take out the most violent crime, violent crime decreased.

      1. It means assaults decreased, battery decreased, violent robbery decreased, rapes decreased, all the violent crimes decreased, except for one.

        And it’s easy to see why that one didn’t, because that one is usually a crime of passion and thus exacerbated in times of stress, like a pandemic lockdown.

        1. swillfredo pareto

          It means..all the violent crimes decreased, except for one.

          The confidence levels for rape, robbery and aggregated assault do not share your optimism.

    4. D-Pizzle

      “the violent crime rate actually declined last year, if homicides are excluded.”

      That’s a neat trick now, isn’t it?

      1. Zeb

        Homicide may be the worst violent crime, but it’s also relatively rare. And it is also rather hard to ask people if they have been victims of homicide in a survey.

  2. rbike

    Fake news. We are living with it.

  3. Chumby

    Words critical of the government of China =/ anti-Asian rhetoric. But it makes for good copy with the double digit IQ crowd.

  4. Quo Usque Tandem

    Why does Reason hate Asians? They must if they aren’t agreeing with a spike in hate crimes, right? I’m fairly certain many of them have felt hated at some point.

  5. JesseAz

    I’m sure zero games are played with reporting metrics on assaults. Say like a school district not reporting or keeping track of sexual assault.

    Likewise violence during protests probably doesn’t count if the message is correct.

    1. Zeb

      This is from a survey, not whatever police departments choose to report. Seems like it should be less susceptible to games like that.

  6. alaskan15

    Well of course murders increased in 2020 since it was no longer suspicious to wear a mask that would also help hide your identity.

  7. Earth Skeptic

    FFS, why even bother cultivating victim groups if we can’t document their exceptional status as victims?

    Also, it is clear that Asian Americans no longer qualify as proper victims, at least in the Premier League of Oppression.

  8. Think It Through

    “if homicides are excluded.” There’s a literal meme for this….other than that, Mrs. Lincoln?

  9. Everyone except the media and activists KNOWS that violence against Asians is tiny and almost unheard of. But wanting to gain the spotlight and move up in the Oppression Hierarchy, some Asian Activists have tried to portray themselves as uniquely victimized. It makes a nice story, but it’s fiction.

    Sure, racist Asian jokes are still out there, just like racist Polish and Italian jokes, but the violence is not there.

    1. I also have to remark that some of the worst Chinese jokes are told by my friend who is Chinese. He has the sing song accent down pat, as he copies it from his dad and uncle. He thinks Chinese jokes are hilarious.

      Not everything needs to be addressed with outrage.

      1. sarcasmic

        How did the blonde get pregnant?

        (person says “How?”)

        And you say we’re dumb?

      2. NealAppeal

        Unless it was a mean tweet…

      3. Cyto

        While there were certainly some participants who could be described as Asian activists, I believe that most of that narrative was driven by left coast democrat fears that Asian Americans are on the verge of leaving the Minority grievance fold and joining the ranks of republicans and libertarians.

        Asian Americans are the most successful minority group in the United States. The democrat rhetoric of oppression and lack of economic opportunity does not ring true to a group who’s major experience with oppression in America is exclusion from elite schools by far left democrats hoping to increase diversity.

        50 years of political success from stoking racial hatred among the African American community has led them to believe that this is the one true formula for success. Reality is passing them by, so their rhetoric and actions to stoke hatreds and resentments among the races grow increasingly desperate.

  10. Cyto

    Not noted in this article, there never was any evidence to support this. It isn’t like this is new. Everyone in the media knew this. Yet, posting Anything denigrating the assertion that there was an explosion of violence against Asians and that this explosion was entirely driven by the unique and horrible racism of the dictator Donald Trump was suppressed not just in the media but also on social media.

  11. CE

    Wow, a popular narrative turned out to be factually incorrect? I wonder how the narrative became popular in the first place.

