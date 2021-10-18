Department of Transportation

Put the Whole Department of Transportation on Paternity Leave

Pete Buttigieg attracted some criticism for taking time off. But it's telling that no one initially realized he was gone.

|

dpaphotosfive381721
(Chris Kleponis / Pool via CNP)

The U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, "has actually been on paid leave since mid-August to spend time with his husband, Chasten, and their two newborn babies," Politico reported on October 14.

What's mildly humorous about this is that, until the Politico report, no one much noticed that Buttigieg had been missing.

The Department of Transportation website has a section for speeches by Buttigieg. The most recent one listed was on August 9.

Washington has a well-earned reputation for shutting down for a vacation of nearly European proportions during the month of August, leaving summer interns to finish out their stays unsupervised amid the capital city's staggering humidity. Stretching that late-summer break stealthily into mid-October raises the question: If the rest of the Transportation Department's nearly 55,000 employees disappeared along with Mayor Pete, would anyone miss them?

The United States somehow managed to survive from independence in 1776 all the way to the passage of the Department of Transportation Act in 1966 without a secretary of transportation or a department of transportation. Americans in the cities and states had managed to transport themselves places even in the absence a federal department devoted to the task. The New York City subway had been built. The San Francisco cable cars were running. The Brooklyn Bridge, the Golden Gate Bridge, the transcontinental railroad, the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel, the Sumner and Callahan Tunnels beneath Boston Harbor, the George Washington Bridge, the St. Lawrence Seaway—all were completed without the existence of a federal department of transportation.

After the department was created, progress in major infrastructure projects stalled. People point to airline passenger safety as a success, but the Boeing 737 Max fiasco and the September 11, 2001, hijackings call even that into question.

Any truly necessary functions of the transportation department could be returned, with relatively minimal hassle, to the Commerce Department, where those functions rested before 1966, or to the states, counties, cities, and towns.

In 2011, Republican presidential candidate Rick Perry attempted to propose closing three cabinet departments, but couldn't remember the third one. He ended up serving in the Trump administration as secretary of energy, heading a department whose elimination he had supported though couldn't recall during a televised debate. Recent presidents have added government units—the Department of Homeland Security, the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection, the Space Force—rather than shutting them down. There were some exceptions. President Reagan proposed eliminating the Interstate Commerce Commission, which finally did sunset on January 1, 1996. President Jimmy Carter set in motion the end of the Civil Aeronautics Board, yet another federal agency that has proved, by ceasing to exist, that it was less than entirely essential to begin with.

Buttigieg was such a refreshing presence during the 2020 Democratic presidential campaign that he attracted plenty of serious interest notwithstanding his youth and his limited experience as mayor of South Bend, Indiana. The best service he could do the country at this point would be to follow in the footsteps of so many other working parents whose time away from the office during the pandemic inspired them to quit their jobs and stay home with their families. Imagine if Buttigieg were to emerge from paternity leave with the message that even the guy who was supposed to be running the federal transportation department didn't much miss it while he was gone.

The cost savings from getting rid of the Department of Transportation—$80 billion or $90 billion a year—could go toward tax cuts, deficit reduction, or financing the rest of Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda. Such an approach could build for Biden and Buttigieg a reputation that they are able and willing not only to add to government but also, when warranted, to reduce and reorganize the entrenched Washington bureaucracy.

If totally getting rid of the department seems too drastic, perhaps Biden and his allies in the Democrat-controlled Congress can start with a more incremental test. Let the rest of the Transportation Department's employees also take two months of leave, like Secretary Buttigieg did. If no one misses them, either, maybe they, too, are better off not planning a return to the office anytime soon. They could look for alternative employment in the private sector.

NEXT: Derailment Investigation Leads D.C. Metro To Pull 60 Percent of Its Rail Cars From Service

Ira Stoll is editor of FutureOfCapitalism.com and author of JFK, Conservative.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Eeyore

    Just shut it down.

    1. MattieKeating

      I got $97450 up to now this year working on the online and I’m a full time student. I’AM profited. It’s really jng simple to know and I’m in order that cheerful that I got some answers regarding it. Here what I do…. Visit Here

  2. Americans in the cities and states had managed to transport themselves places even in the absence a federal department devoted to the task.

    *looks around*

    That… was the problem that needed fixing.

  3. Longtobefree

    Homework assignment:
    List all the federal cabinet level officials, and find a constitutional mandate for their existence.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

       

    2. Overt

      Commerce Clause. It’s the Commerce Clause, right? Tell me it’s the Commerce Clause. Commerce Clause to the Infinitibajillion.

  4. so many other working parents whose time away from the office during the pandemic inspired them to quit their jobs and stay home with their families.

    Serious question… who are these wealthy people quitting their jobs to stay home with their families I keep hearing about?

    1. Dillinger

      they’re the guys who cause the recessions we’re never really in.

    2. CE

      I figured that working from home would make it easier to take care of kids and keep working, not harder….

    3. Overt

      I know several people who are NOT wealthy but one of the two earners quit over the last 2 years.

      It was a combination of lowered expenses now that they aren’t driving into work, plus realizing how badly school was treating their kids, and one of them just perfectly timed the stock market in 2020 so they really have no problems taking care of the family. Other than that last person, the others are making do with a little less.

    4. Eeyore

      It’s the geriatric parents who had kids at 40-60.

  5. Dillinger

    >>no one much noticed that Buttigieg had been missing.

    are you sure that’s him in the pic?

    1. Unicorn Abattoir

      Scrawny neck, dopey look, vacant eyes…pretty sure.

  6. Rich

    The Brooklyn Bridge, the Golden Gate Bridge, the transcontinental railroad, the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel, the Sumner and Callahan Tunnels beneath Boston Harbor, the George Washington Bridge, the St. Lawrence Seaway—all were completed without the existence of a federal department of transportation.

    We didn’t put a man on the moon until that existence, though.

    1. CE

      As the Fox News host asked Ron Paul, “how do you think we could have built that Capitol Building you’re standing in front of without the income tax?”

      And then Ron Paul pointed out that the Capitol was completed before the income tax was enacted.

      1. Don't look at me!

        He is a treasure.

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege

      Shit, not to mention the federal highway system before the interstates started up in force.

  7. Gaear Grimsrud

    Meh. Dude’s an affirmative action hire. What did you expect?

    1. Unicorn Abattoir

      The entire cabinet was an affirmative action hire.

      1. Gaear Grimsrud

        Pretty much. Might explain the stunning incompetence of the Biden administration. Fortunately we have a control group for comparison. Hmm. Looks like all of the straight old white guys are incompetent too.

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege

      It was very clearly a “drop out of the race and we’ll give you this Cabinet position so you can run again in 2028 after you have more experience” deal.

  8. Bill Dalasio

    Except people noticed that one of the major duties in his portfolio, the functioning of the transportation to and from our ports, seemed to be failing spectacularly. Now, I’ll be the first to grant that Buttigieg’s actual presence might only have made the situation worse. But, it’s hardly the case that his leave of absence is a story outside of this bigger failure.

    1. Dillinger

      ~~ entire Longshoreman’s Union looks into Paternity Leave Clause …

  9. If totally getting rid of the department seems too drastic, perhaps Biden and his allies in the Democrat-controlled Congress can start with a more incremental test. Let the rest of the Transportation Department’s employees also take two months of leave, like Secretary Buttigieg did.

    How about starting with an actual test rather than just a joke? There is a reasonable constitutional rationale for some form of federal involvement but the appropriate tax base and operational level are state level not federal executive functions. So roll it into an interstate compact. If DoT does an effective job for states of benchmarking, leveraging transport systems, etc; then they can pay for it. If regulation/mandates are needed, then those are directly legislated not bureaucratically imposed. If DoT is useless, then no one ‘national’ will care if/when it dies.

  10. JonFrum

    He had to stay home this long to rest after having those twins.

    1. Salted Nuts

      Just wait until he needs to take lactation breaks at the office.

      1. mad.casual

        Would you two shut up before the idea of 18 yrs. of maternity leave dawns on them?

        1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

          Uhhhh … ObamaCare extended parental health insurance to cover kids up to 26, I think.

  11. Salted Nuts

    As long as he keeps riding that bicycle the last block to his photo ops, think how much of the environment he’s saving!

    Maybe he and Joe can get together on some bicycle powered trains and never come back.

  12. Jerryskids

    The cost savings from getting rid of the Department of Transportation—$80 billion or $90 billion a year—could go toward tax cuts, deficit reduction, or financing the rest of Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda.

    The whole point of politics is not to accept trade-offs, not even to admit they exist. If you were to ask Biden which is the most important part of his BBB plan and what he’d be willing to give up in order to get it, he literally would not understand the question. It’s all equally most important and so is every other single thing the government does. You can’t somehow magically spend less money, that’s like negative money and that’s mathematically impossible! Look at the fact that the GOP is going to declare victory if they can manage to hold the budget increase to $2.2 or $2.5 trillion, not a single one of them can fathom the idea of cutting the budget.

  13. Chumby

    He really turned this into a bottom position.

    1. Dillinger

      top. men?

  14. Red Rocks White Privilege

    Buttigieg was such a refreshing presence during the 2020 Democratic presidential campaign that he attracted plenty of serious interest notwithstanding his youth and his limited experience as mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

    What exactly was “refreshing” about him–that he was gay and wasn’t an old dude?

    Buttigieg’s candidacy actually got a lot more interesting after the Iowa Caucus debacle, when it was revealed that he had some rather shady connections to Democratic dark money orgs, including the one who made the voting app that went haywire that day. Throw in the fact that he was an intel officer in the Reserves, during a time when the Democrats had fully embraced the security state to the point that HALF their candidates in 2018 had connections to these groups in some way, and it looks a lot more like his media profile was the result of back-channel politicking and influence-peddling.

    That’s the only reason I can see that a mayor of a small university city like South Bend ends up being considered a serious candidate to run the entire country. And as the last two months show, they don’t even need him to run his own cabinet. Maybe the Dems really should have endorsed him rather than Biden, since they could have used his kids as a shield for the Afghanistan debacle.

  15. American Socia1ist

    80 billion?!? Once again, libertarians are looking at peanuts. Maybe it’s time for another article on low flow shower heads. For the real money Let’s look at the Department of Defense. What have they done to better our lives? If they all took a leave of absence from doing things like getting gay with each other and bombing 3rd world peasants would we really miss that?

  16. John F. Carr

    The DOT serves a vital function turning gas tax revenue into police overtime shifts so states can raise revenue from speeding tickets. And gas tax revenue into decorative bike paths. And… do they do the star thingy too, or is that a private tester?

  17. American Socia1ist

    RIP Colin Powell. He was one of the only members of the Bush Administration who was smart enough and who could pull his head out of his fucking arse enough to actually regret his role in bringing this country into an illegal and genocidal war in Iraq. For that, let’s say he deserves an air-conditioned room in Hell, where I hope— without much convictions— he lies today.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

      You must really admire the guy to want him to live in a socialist paradise.

  18. Eeyore

    Without a highway department, some asshole state would adopt driving on the left side of the street.

    1. Eeyore

      CHAOS!

Please to post comments