Brickbat: This Ain't It, Chief
Two women have sued Sullivan's Island, South Carolina, Police Chief Chris Griffin, saying he sent them a series of sexually explicit, racist, and otherwise inappropriate images while at a law enforcement conference. The women reported the images to the head of the South Carolina Police Chiefs Association, who revoked Griffin's membership and reported him to Sullivan's Island Town Administrator Andy Benke. According to the lawsuit, the town took no action against Griffin. Town officials refused to comment on the lawsuit.