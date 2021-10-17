Law

Public Defenders vs. Gun Control

A Supreme Court decision against New York's gun control scheme would be a victory for both criminal justice reform and the Second Amendment.

|

topicslaw
(Photo: ALotOfPeople/iStock)

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments this fall in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, which challenges the constitutionality of a state law requiring that anyone seeking a license to carry a concealed handgun in public first satisfy a local official that he has "proper cause" to do so.

Like other big cases about hot-button issues, this one has attracted a lot of amicus curiae ("friend of the court") briefs. Many of those briefs will have zero influence on the ruling. But one filed in July just might have an impact.

The brief comes from a coalition of public defense lawyer organizations, including the Black Attorneys of Legal Aid, the Bronx Defenders, and Brooklyn Defender Services. They urged the Supreme Court to overturn New York's gun licensing scheme both because it violates the Second Amendment and because it disparately harms black and Hispanic people who carry firearms for self-defense purposes.

"Each year," the groups told the Court, "we represent hundreds of indigent people whom New York criminally charges for exercising their right to keep and bear arms. For our clients, New York's licensing requirement renders the Second Amendment a legal fiction. Worse, virtually all our clients whom New York prosecutes for exercising their Second Amendment rights are Black and Hispanic." And that "is no accident," the brief argued. "New York enacted its firearm licensing requirements to criminalize gun ownership by racial and ethnic minorities. That remains the effect of its enforcement by police and prosecutors today."

According to the public defender groups, New York's scheme has had predictably "brutal" consequences for their clients. They have been "stopped, questioned, and frisked," "forcibly removed" from their homes, locked up "in dirty and violent jails and prisons," and "deprived….of their jobs, children, livelihoods, and ability to live in this country," all "because our clients exercised a constitutional right."

It's possible that such arguments will resonate with Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the Court's leading critic of overpolicing and related law enforcement abuses. As the public defenders make abundantly clear in their brief, a Supreme Court decision against New York's gun control scheme would be a victory not only for the Second Amendment but for criminal justice reform too.

Damon Root is a senior editor at Reason and the author of A Glorious Liberty: Frederick Douglass and the Fight for an Antislavery Constitution (Potomac Books).

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  3. Jerry B.

    “deprived….of their…ability to live in this country,” all “because our clients exercised a constitutional right.”

    So public defenders want to overturn 18 USC 922 (g)(5)(a)?

    1. sarcasmic

      Aren’t legal immigrants ejected if they are convicted of a crime?

      1. JesseAz

        No. How are you so ignorant?

        Deportations of illegal immigrants convicted of crimes like fraud, assault, money laundering and driving under the influence will soon be curbed by new Biden administration rules tasking officials to instead focus on those who pose a “national security risk,” the White House said Monday.

        https://nypost.com/2021/02/08/biden-to-curb-ice-deportations-of-illegal-immigrants/

        1. Don't look at me!

          Gun=yes
          Fire extinguisher =no

          1. Earth Skeptic

            Wrong.

            Gun or fire extinguisher wielded by a mixed-race transgender progressive = yes
            Gun or fire extinguisher wielded by a white MAGA redneck = no

            1. Chumby

              Imaginary fire extinguisher wielded by peaceful trespasser = death penalty.

      2. floridalegal

        Context. Nominated USAttorney for MA created/ enforced a policy in her State Attorney office that ALL prosecution of 15 felonies would never be prosecuted. Trespassing, breaking and entering, shoplifting, receiving stolen goods, drugs…… Why would there be deportations?

  4. sarcasmic

    So this is only bad because it disproportionally effects non-whites?

      1. sarcasmic

        It just seems to me sometimes that many people would be just fine with laws like this, or with cops killing people, as long as white people were equally affected.

        That’s what the whole BLM thing was about. Not so much that cops were killing people over stupid shit, but that they weren’t killing enough white people to balance it out.

        1. JesseAz

          Study found cops are less likely to shoot minority suspects when controlled for number of arrests or interactions.

          https://www.npr.org/2019/07/26/745731839/new-study-says-white-police-officers-are-not-more-likely-to-shoot-minority-suspe

          BLM isn’t about equality of the races dummy. It is about power and grievances to smasher in post modernist marxism through activism. This is why you aren’t a libertarian. You don’t see the shit happening right in front of you, instead you buy the leftist lies about their intentions.

          1. DesigNate

            In his defense, he did point out that they aren’t really concerned with the number of killings, just the makeup of the people being killed.

        2. Archibald Baal

          I call them on this all the time, and disturbingly enough, their answer is “yes”.

          They always rationalize it by claiming if white people were more affected then the laws would finally get changed, but that’s laughable. The bootlicking instinct runs WAY too strong for that to even be a factor.

    3. JesseAz

      Are you really unaware the racist past of gun control? Who am I kidding, of course you are.

      It isnt the only reason to be for gin rights but it is the means of effective change in asshole controlled areas like new york.

    4. To the extent that votes cast by non-whites are liable to affect Kleptocracy candidates for lawmaking sinecures, yes.

          An apparent hero in the whole deal was Mike Podhorzer… In all honesty, it worries me just a tiny bit that he had labor ties. Hopefully Biden and the “D” Party in general, won’t feel that they owe too much to labor unions (Yeah I know, this is generally the case already anyway).

          I’m pretty pissed off at greedy labor unions right now. To see why, please read this…

          Lazy crane operators making $250,000 a year exacerbating port crisis, truckers say

          1. https://www.yahoo.com/now/lazy-crane-operators-making-250-200100567.html … There, I fixed my omission!

            1. Sevo

              And again

          2. Sevo

            Asshole one more time

      2. They do already! In 1920 Hitler’s socialist platform loudly and repeatedly endorsed Christianity. Fearless Leader’s Enabling Act speech reiterated: The national Government, seeing in Christianity the unshakable foundation of the moral and ethical life of our people (seeks Lateran treaties of its own) . Hitler, like Teedy Rosenfeld before him, was admired for his altruism, temperance and piety. His paintings of churches and Madonna and Baby Jesus were precious… before 1939. But today’s Republicans swear that none of that ever happened; it was all The Big Lie.

    2. Big Lie of a “stolen election”

      I cannot overemphasize how offensive that idea is. It’s like, if you’re going to call an American election illegitimate, you need ironclad proof. For example:

      Bush stole the 2000 election in Florida.
      Bush stole the 2004 election in Ohio.
      Drumpf stole the 2016 election because Russia hacked it.

      And of course this one is especially relevant to you Mr. Buttplug because you live in Georgia — strong beautiful Black woman Stacey Abrams was cheated out of the governorship by yet another stolen election.

      #ElectionsAreOnlyStolenWhenRepublicansWinThem

      1. OMG! I just realized this means the Republican Party has not won a legitimate Presidential victory since 1988, several years before I was born!

        In fact, can we declare the 1988 election illegitimate as well? I think I learned in college that was the year of the racist Willie Horton ad.

        #LibertariansForDukakis

        1. Now that I think of it, 1984 was also suspicious. A 525 to 13 Electoral College landslide? When the incumbent wins by that margin it’s natural to suspect cheating.

          #LibertariansForMondale

          1. Hank Ferrous

            Crikey, Mondale was a putz.

      2. Mother's Lament

        Another triumph, OBL.

      3. The Democratic platform of 1880 stoutly decried: The great fraud of 1876-77, by which, upon a false count of the electoral votes of two States, the candidate defeated at the polls was declared to be President. Slick Willie’s old lady reiterated this message in 2016 and Christian National Socialists to this day believe Dems stole the 2020 election. They also believe that once pregnant, women are not individuals anymore and have waived individual rights, and should be hunted by men with guns–like in Uncle Tom’s Cabin. “The catching business, we beg to remind them, is rising to the dignity of a lawful and patriotic profession.”

    3. Mother's Lament

      This fifty-center calls Jan6 an insurrection, and misrepresented the origins of a phony poll on QAnon that he posted yesterday. But somehow everyone else is repeating a “big lie”, and not the actual liars.

    4. Sevo

      turd lies. It’s what turd does. turd is a pathological liar, entirely too stupid to realize he’s lying and also too stupid to understand everyone else knows it.
      If turd posts numbers, they are either outright lies, or cherry-picked such to be worthless.
      turd lies; it’s all he does.

    5. How are you enjoying this inflation, Weigel? Considering how morbidly obese you are, we know you’re shoveling it down like it’s no tomorrow, so that much be getting expensive for you!

    6. CE

      You mean the authoritarian right wing strong-man who let a good pandemic go to waste by not seizing federal power? And left the pandemic response up to the individual states?

      Or the bumbling left wing not-so-strong-man who is currently threatening a nationwide vaccination mandate?

    7. DesigNate

      You wouldn’t know liberty if it kicked you in the ass and knocked out your teeth.

    8. Whatever you say, racist.

  6. creech

    Last week, a woman was raped on an elevated train in Philly.
    Other passengers didn’t intervene. TV News was all over it, tut tuting about lack of intervention. One interviewee opined that maybe the other passengers were scared to do anything. Of course, no one mentioned that maybe it would have helped if an armed passenger had been onboard.

    1. Don't look at me!

      Wait. I need to know the color of everyone’s skin before I can judge.

      1. JesseAz

        Assailant was black. Not sure about victim.

        1. Gray_Jay

          Another interesting question is, what were the races of the onlookers/occasional videographers?

          Those are the people who’re going to be saving any white knight who interferes, stops the assault, and has the victim flee the scene on him. Which isn’t unknown in rape cases.

          What an awful thing our progressive policies have done.

          1. Hank Ferrous

            Sex of onlookers, as well as ethnicity and age. The fact that they filmed it kind of screams young and urban, but that could be anybody. Though, I differ from JesseAZ, think that the assailant was Asian.

            1. German gun control had a lot to say about ethnicity beginning in the 1930s.

            2. JesseAz

              Can’t find it, but they had his picture on an article.

    2. Eeyore

      In Philly you will probably get charged with assault for stopping a crime and everyone knew it.

    3. Chumby

      If the rapist was raping in a blue city but not trespassing in the Capitol then it is progressively acceptable.

      1. Echospinner

        There are other colors in the visible spectrum beside blue and red. What if it were a green city? Or Indigo?
        It takes special lenses to see only two colors for any issue.

        1. Sevo

          You seem to be unable to tell the difference between red and blue; are those special lenses.

        2. Mother's Lament

          Someone touched a nerve. The “both sides” nonsense always gets trotted out when Team Blue is caught being awful.

          1. Sevo

            Or when someone points out that, aside from lacking couth and being a loud-mouth, Trump turned out to be about as good a POTUS as we’ve had in my lifetime.

        3. JesseAz

          You are blue based on the last 2 days. You keep attacking only the right in two negative threads about democrats. Youre not a centrist.

          1. JesseAz

            Well maybe a centrist if you think san Francisco is a common makeup of the populace.

    4. CE

      In Norway last week a whacko with a bow and arrows killed 5 people, all after police had already arrived on the scene. It turns out even the police were unarmed, one of the goals of the reform movements in the USA.

      1. Chumby

        Never bring a woke argument to a bow and arrow fight. Unless you want to quiver…

        1. Don't look at me!

          I see your point.

          1. Chumby

            Glad you didn’t try to nock it.

            1. Don't look at me!

              I see a string of puns about to take flight.

    5. Dizzle

      Or how about that “raging Trumper” who got kicked out of the Loudon County school board meeting last month and arrested for poo pooping crt?

      He was actually there to grill the superintendent as to why the anal rape of his 15 year old daughter last month (proven by a rape kit) committed by a “trans student” who decided to use the girls bathroom, was not reported to the police considering it was THE SECOND RAPE COMMITTED BY THIS STUDENT IN THE PAST 6 MONTHS. both of which the school attempted to cover up.

      This is how heinous the left is. They tried to cover up TWO SEPARATE RAPES by a trans student because it would crush their “use the bathroom you identify with” narrative.

      And really, the solution to this whole bathroom issue is simple. Change the signs on the doors from men and women to penis and vagina. Problem fucking solved.

      1. Chumby

        Supporting CRT >>>> addressing the anal rape of a child. Progressives have their priorities.

        1. Mother's Lament

          It’s feeling more and more like 1933 Germany everywhere.

          1. Longtobefree

            Italy, General; don’t forget Italy.

    6. Gray_Jay

      And one streamed a video of the attack to social media. Exactly as you see in other Third World casualty events. Don’t try and help, give aid, or get someone who can; film the whole fucking thing instead.

      The rapist was a 35 year old illegal, who’d overstayed his visa from the Congo. I’m sure this was his first violent criminal offense here…

      The sheer balls on the Philly chief of police, to castigate people for not getting involved, when that asshole would be the first to pillory them for doing more than calling 911, and being a good witness.

    7. Chumby

      This is Philadelphia:
      https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=HRAjqJp_cWY

  7. Earth Skeptic

    ‘…anyone seeking a license to carry a concealed handgun in public first satisfy a local official that he has “proper cause” to do so.”‘

    Anyone seeking to post something online.
    Anyone seeking to gather with others.
    Anyone seeking to leave their house.

    Onward to the glorious future!

    1. Sevo

      ‘I support the first amendment, but…’
      No, you don’t.

  8. Ken Shultz

    “A Supreme Court decision against New York’s gun control scheme would be a victory not only for the Second Amendment but for criminal justice reform too.”

    If progressives don’t consider it a victory for criminal justice reform, but a good reason to pack the Court, then whether it’s really a victory for criminal justice reform may not matter much to the Court. I suspect the Court is too scared of the progressives not to pull a penaltax ruling. They’re scared the progressives will pack the court–like McConnell caved for fear of the progressives getting rid of the filibuster.

    Wait ’til the Republicans take one or both chambers, and then maybe we’ll see a real ruling. Until then, I wouldn’t get my hopes up. Like the fear that the progressives will kill the filibuster and social media’s fear that progressives will break their companies up if they don’t censor what they’re told, if the Court isn’t afraid of what the progressives will do to them if they protect our rights, they probably should be.

    Ask them when the mike’s off and I bet McConnell, social media, and the Court all agree–that progressives are America’s most horrible people.

    1. CE

      The social media companies don’t just censor out of fear of government anti-trust action. They censor out of fear of their activist employees, that they will pressure them to censor a certain way or go work elsewhere. And out of fear of their customers, who may go to another social network (not likely) or may pressure or boycott advertisers who support the network (more likely).

      But they don’t have to cave. Netflix told employees upset about one of their comedy specials to “simmer down now.”

  9. CE

    Do you need to get permission from a government official to give a speech, or go to church, or write an op-ed piece?

    Case closed.

    1. Chumby

      In blue states that had lockdowns, ypu did

      1. CE

        Good point. Hence the CDC’s efforts to define gun violence as an epidemic….

        1. Echospinner

          Guns are not a public health issue but gunshot injuries are. So is any sort of trauma. Spend the weekend in the south side of Chicago to see it first hand.

          1. Chumby

            No. It is a blue city in a blue state that has demonized 2A and the right to defend oneself for a long time. Chicago is an example of Peak Progressive. No thanks.

            1. Echospinner

              Lol. The city which was home to Al Capone and Richard Daly. The mayor and political machine might call themselves democrats but there is nothing progressive about Chicago. Latin Kings were founded in 1952. They control their turf. Not the city. The politicians and police are no different. They just wear different clothing.

              I know you see a progressive lurking in every closet and around every corner but you won’t find a lot of them there.

              1. Chumby

                No true progressive

                1. Echospinner

                  Nah they are too soft and squishy. You won’t find much progressive in places like Chicago or Cleveland. You’ll find democrats because they have always controlled things but there is not much interest in that east or west coast hippy dippy stuff.

            2. Echospinner

              And do you know why they push gun control? Who benefits from that? They out gun and out number the cops. You don’t think they have influence at city hall?

              1. Chumby

                A government that doesn’t respect individual rights including 2A. Chicago has been blue for a time.

                1. Echospinner

                  Find me a government that respects individual rights. You really don’t understand Chicago politics.

                  1. Chumby

                    Have had more than a few LEO contacts in this part of America and none of them have given a shit about me exercising my 2A rights.

                2. Echospinner

                  In certain parts the streets tend to turn red.

                  1. Don't look at me!

                    With blood.

            3. Echospinner

              Actually you can get a gun in Chicago they just don’t make it easy in the city. My nephew is there and shoots. But hey, pot is legal now. I wonder if that is cutting into the business from the Disciples and Kings.

              1. Chumby

                It is very easy here. Can your nephew legally carry? We just need to not be a felon. But we don’t have the violent crime rate of Chicago…or of any other place in the US for that matter.

                1. Echospinner

                  I doubt he is interested in that. More of a hobby. I don’t know the laws about that there. There are plenty of gun shops in Chicago and surrounding areas.

          2. Dizzle

            You know what else you’ll find in South Chicago?

            A massive black population that’s been living under nearly 100 years of straight Democrat rule. There’s no Republicans there, barely any white people. That means there’s no white supremacy or “systemic racism” based on demographics. It should be a thriving utopia of POC living joyously free of the dreaded white republican.

            But, instead, it’s literally the place with the highest crime/murder rates and one of, if not the, lowest graduation rates in the country.

            It would seem the democrats are holding these black folks down considering there’s no white Republicans around for miles.

          3. Hank Ferrous

            Any sort of trauma is a public health issue? Well, no, that’s not true. After saying that, don’t claim to support civil liberties, the policies and regulations that you are tacitly espousing are only going to be possible if a large and intrusive state maintains them.

          4. Sevo

            “Guns are not a public health issue but gunshot injuries are. So is any sort of trauma…”

            This guy claims to be a libertarian rather than a statist shill, but occasionally the mask slips a bit.
            No, ‘any sort of trauma’ ISN’T a ‘public health issue.
            Fuck off, slaver.

      2. Echospinner

        I lived in a red state with lockdowns. I guess those don’t count.

    2. Longtobefree

      Maybe not directly from a government official, but via certain “social” media outlets who take “suggestions” from the white house, you damn well do need permission.

  10. Block Insane Yomomma “steps in to gin up flagging Biden support.”

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/white-house/obama-steps-in-to-gin-up-flagging-biden-support

    In reality, it’s his own behalf he’s stepping in on. He’s the real (albeit behind the scenes) shadow president, and it’s 100% his agenda: the “:fundamental transformation of America” to a socialist welfare state.

    1. CE

      It seems like someone on the left has been sabotaging Democrat contenders for the 2024 presidential nomination. First Harris was made the border crisis czar, an albatross she has mostly tried to ignore. Then Cuomo was sacked over allegations that were ignored for years. Then Biden’s Afghan withdrawal was botched (although he may have done that himself.) Newsome survived a very close recall (52-48% in the polls the week before) that turned out to be not so close (65-35%) thanks to a great “get out the vote” (aka “ballot harvesting”) operation.

      I would suspect the usual suspect (Secretary/Senator Clinton) if she were still young enough to run. But maybe she has another candidate she plans to back.

      1. Dizzle

        Hillary comes back like herpes, she got it from her husband.

    2. Gray_Jay

      Obama’s a lazy puppet, whose greatest concerns are getting the next tee time, and doing what he’s told. Figure out who has their hand up his ass—besides Reggie Love—and you’ll find the people who are responsible for the fundamental transformation.

  11. Eeyore

    Only in a clown world is it still a right if you need to beg a bureaucrat permission.

  12. Chumby

    Smith and Wesson leaving Massachusetts due to bill that would prohibit them from manufacturing many of their firearms:
    https://www.wwlp.com/news/local-news/how-business-would-be-different-for-smith-and-wesson-in-tennessee/

    1. Don't look at me!

      Their business is nearly shot.

    2. Don't look at me!

      I didn’t have time to read the story, just give me the bullet points.

  13. jdgalt1

    Dear folks at Reason, please don’t teach people unsafe gun handling. The person in the picture should not have her finger on the trigger unless she intends to shoot her purse.

  14. Longtobefree

    It is insane to think position papers are need to explain “shall not be infringed”.
    Even in a “shall issue” state, the concept that you need a passport to exercise constitutional right is just nuts.

Please to post comments