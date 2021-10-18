Coronavirus

President Biden Doesn't Follow D.C.'s Absurd Mask Rules for Restaurants

End the mask mandates now.

(Tasos Katopodis / Pool via CNP / SplashNews/Newscom)

Over the weekend, President Joe Biden had dinner with First Lady Jill Biden at Fiola Mare, a swanky restaurant in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Video footage captured the couple leaving the premises without their masks.

Note that this is a violation of the city's mask mandate, which requires restaurant customers to wear masks while walking from the door to the table. Masks can only be removed when it's time to sit down and actively eat or drink. Dining establishments that fail to enforce these rules can face a $1,000 fine, and thus workers can be fairly militant about it. I have been asked to put on a mask while walking to my table, or waiting in line for food, at a dozen different places—from fancy restaurants to grab-and-go sandwich shops.

But Democratic political figures whose mask mandates remain in effect in many major cities routinely fail to follow their own rules. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has flouted her mask mandate at parties, weddings, and public events, and San Francisco Mayor London Breed clearly thinks it's crazy to enforce masks to the degree required by her own mandate. Most recently, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was caught maskless in a photo at a Women's National Basketball Association game; according to a witness who was at the game with her, the mayor only removed her mask for the photo. This is a perfectly reasonable thing to do, but the mask mandate does not include reasonable exceptions.

And that's what should really irritate people about Biden failing to mask up while making a quick exit. He isn't worried about his health during those few seconds; he probably knows that it's pointless to require masking under some circumstances while groups of unmasked people are eating, drinking, and talking for hours. The government's strict mask policies are so stupid that everyone who can get away with ignoring them already does so, yet they remain in place. Not for safety, or because of the science, but because our elected leaders can't be bothered to tweak the rules.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. sarcasmic

    Rico… Suave…

  2. Speaking of COVID, anyone catch this latest study?

    Increases in COVID-19 are unrelated to levels of vaccination across 68 countries and 2947 counties in the United States

    Vaccines currently are the primary mitigation strategy to combat COVID-19 around the world. For instance, the narrative related to the ongoing surge of new cases in the United States (US) is argued to be driven by areas with low vaccination rates [1]. A similar narrative also has been observed in countries, such as Germany and the United Kingdom [2]. At the same time, Israel that was hailed for its swift and high rates of vaccination has also seen a substantial resurgence in COVID-19 cases [3]. We investigate the relationship between the percentage of population fully vaccinated and new COVID-19 cases across 68 countries and across 2947 counties in the US.

    The sole reliance on vaccination as a primary strategy to mitigate COVID-19 and its adverse consequences needs to be re-examined, especially considering the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant and the likelihood of future variants. Other pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions may need to be put in place alongside increasing vaccination rates.

    In summary, even as efforts should be made to encourage populations to get vaccinated it should be done so with humility and respect. Stigmatizing populations can do more harm than good. Importantly, other non-pharmacological prevention efforts (e.g., the importance of basic public health hygiene with regards to maintaining safe distance or handwashing, promoting better frequent and cheaper forms of testing) needs to be renewed in order to strike the balance of learning to live with COVID-19 in the same manner we continue to live a 100 years later with various seasonal alterations of the 1918 Influenza virus.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion

      How dare they compare COVID-19 to the flu!!! Google better censor this misinformation website quick!

    2. Zeb

      Seems like that has all been obvious for months, but nice to have it comfirmed.

  3. Oh, fascinating headline from CNN:

    Colin Powell, first Black US secretary of state, dies of Covid-19 complications amid cancer battle

    Suddenly a COVID-19 death requires a qualifier. I wonder if that qualifier is necessary because Powell was double-secret vaccinated and wearing a box of masks.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion

      Hopefully the media is starting to realize that people aren’t as dumb as they think. But I am sure some troll will be by to prove me wrong, that people are as dumb as the media thinks.

      1. Eeyore

        Sometimes I think they are. At least some people are actually that dumb.

      2. Regardless, CNN is still pushing a narrative. If you’re unvaxxed and you die of COVID, fuck off, you died of covid, full stop, you anti-vaxx trumpy mctrumpist!

        But if you’re vaxxed, then there must be some other complication that was involved. Because vaxxed people are 100%, 99%, 94%, 89%, 74%, 51%, 44% 39% protected from COVID.

        1. Dillinger

          being 84 put him squarely in the crosshairs of the death panels I mean virus.

    2. Mickey Rat

      To be fair, whatever treatment Powell had been undergoing to treat his cancer may have precluded him from getting vaccinated due to a compromised immune system.

      On the other hand, such situations are why I dislike heavy handed demands that everyone get vaccinated to participate in life.

      1. He was not unvaxxed. He was vaccinated.

        Colin Powell was vaccinated against Covid, but suffered from a cancer that makes the shots less effective

        The whole narrative here (which, by the way, I don’t discount as untrue) is just stunning.

        What the media reporting on this is EXACTLY how they should be reporting on any COVID death.

        Media: Person X died of covid.

        Us: How old were they, did they have any complications?

        Media: Quit asking questions, COVID is a deadly disease and we have to pursue a zero-covid strategy, it’s a pandemic of the unvaxxed!

        Event: Well known vaxxed person died.

        Media: Oh well, he had cancer and was on treatments that lowered the effectiveness of the vaccine, and what with all his comorbidities you can’t blame the lack of efficacy of the vaccine. These cases are complicated… quit trying to simplify everything. Follow the SCIENTISM!

        1. sarcasmic

          What I heard on the radio (NPR, sue me I hate commercials) while driving to get lunch was that he died of COVID complication while having a suppressed immune system due to treatments for other ailments. Had to go to the Daily Mail to find he was being treated for Parkinson’s and blood cancer. I rely on a UK publication to get honest news about home.

        2. sarcasmic

          CDC: X number of people died with COVID yesterday.

          Media: X number of people died of COVID yesterday.

          At least the CDC pretends to be kind of honest.

  4. BikeRider

    I work in higher education. The school that I’m at requires masks in all classrooms, hallways, etc. Teachers have to lecture with a mask unless they stay in a very small space behind a plexiglass shield.

    However, I had reason to see the new faculty orientation where the honchos (president, provost, etc.) spoke to the new faculty. NONE of the speakers wore masks and there was no plexiglass shield. Of course, the attendees all had to wear masks while listening to the hypocrites.

    1. Why should executives have to look at the faces of disgusting, disease ridden wagies?

      1. Stuck in California

        The parody socks speak the truth. More and more each day.

        Evidence? See Obama’s party. Celebs unmasked, all the wage slaves masked.

        Not sure if that makes them great parodies or if that means the world just a sadder place.

  5. Dillinger

    they serve prune compote as a meal @Fiona Mare?

  6. n00bdragon

    How else are we supposed to know who is a deplorable then? Masks trigger the rightoids, so they must be enforced forever to “own” them.

  7. Most recently, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was caught maskless in a photo at a Women’s National Basketball Association game; according to a witness who was at the game with her[…]

    A SECOND person at a WNBA game?

    Imma have to call bullshit.

  8. CE

    So can we hold a recall election for him now?

    1. Longtobefree

      No need.
      Facebook has already determined that all recall elections of democrats failed/will fail.

