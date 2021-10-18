Racism

Americans Want Racial Diversity More Than Ever Before

People are increasingly tolerant of racial minorities.

|

dreamstime_m_136184596
(Photo 136184596 © Ammentorp | Dreamstime.com)

From protests inspired by the police murder of George Floyd, to the 1619 project at The New York Times, to battles over curricula inspired by controversial "anti-racism" ideology, the United States seems to be at a moment of reckoning over race relations. And yet, while there's no question that racially charged conflicts have spread across the country, it's not at all obvious that Americans are especially racist today. If you compare headlines with polling data, it looks like politicians, activists, and the media are ginning up racial disagreements even as people become increasingly accepting of those from different backgrounds.

"I think one of the sticking points that I've found is this sort of predominance of white people saying, 'I'm not racist,' and the predominance of people of color saying 'I can't be racist,' and it creates this environment in which we have racism, but every individual is claiming that it's not them," Ibram X. Kendi, an author of books asserting widespread racism, told a recent Harvard University gathering

"An Alabama state school board member said protesters may be 'terrorists' at a Thursday meeting, amid ongoing controversy over topics of race and racism in education," noted AL.com last week.

All is not well in race relations among Americans, according to news stories. And yet, when you ask people how they feel about neighbors from different backgrounds, you get a very different result.

"In many places – including Singapore, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and Taiwan – at least eight-in-ten describe where they live as benefiting from people of different ethnic groups, religions and races," Pew Research finds in polling results published October 13. Specifically, 86 percent of Americans "say that having people of many ethnic groups, religions and races makes their society a better place to live." That's a bit less than the 92 percent of Singaporeans who say the same, identical to results from Canada, and far above the 45 percent of Greeks and 39 percent of Japanese who agree. Support for diversity across the countries surveyed averages 76 percent.

Can we be sure Americans aren't just mouthing empty platitudes about tolerance? Other survey results suggest that our countrymen mean what they say.

"Ninety-four percent of U.S. adults now approve of marriages between Black people and White people, up from 87% in the prior reading from 2013," Gallup found last month. "The current figure marks a new high in Gallup's trend, which spans more than six decades. Just 4% approved when Gallup first asked the question in 1958."

Intermarriage isn't the be-all and end-all for assessing good will between groups, but it's a pretty good proxy. Marriage is an intimate relationship that tends to push people's hot buttons. And questions about intermarriage have been asked of Americans for more than 60 years, giving us a consistent measure of shifting attitudes. Importantly, approval of intermarriage is nearly identical (within the margin of error) for white and non-white adults, and above 90 percent across age groups and regions.

So, with all of this kumbaya, are Americans just blind to disagreements around them? No, people are all too aware of the headlines.

"When it comes to perceived political and ethnic conflicts, no public is more divided than Americans: 90% say there are conflicts between people who support different political parties and 71% say the same when it comes to ethnic and racial groups," Pew adds.

Note, though, that being aware of battles doesn't mean that people want to pick fights with their neighbors—it's an indication that they follow the news. They're acknowledging conflicts (which, in the cases of school curricula and the 1619 Project are about framing race relations rather than actual interactions), not cheering them on. Also, racial conflicts don't lead the pack in polling results.

"In most societies racial and ethnic divisions are not seen as the most salient cleavage," Pew observes. "In the U.S. and South Korea, 90% say there are at least strong conflicts between those who support different parties – including around half or more in each country who say these conflicts are very strong."

Americans overwhelmingly approve of interracial marriage, but don't feel the same about crossing partisan boundaries.

"According to the latest Economist/YouGov Poll, 38 percent of Democrats and 38 percent of Republicans said they would feel somewhat or very upset at the prospect of their child marrying someone from the opposite party," according to a 2020 survey. Political divisions weigh far more heavily than race.

That doesn't mean that America's racial problems have been solved and we can just drop the issue. When members of a group take to the streets to voice common concerns about disparate treatment by police and the criminal justice system, we should listen. That was certainly the case with last year's protests over George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other African-Americans on the receiving end of law enforcement's often brutal conduct. A society's institutions need to treat people equally—equally well, not poorly, we hope.

There also are still actual racists catering to old fears with garbage like "replacement theory" which holds that white Americans will be pushed aside by people from other backgrounds. It's a hateful message that plays to lingering obsessions with group identities.

But we should acknowledge that Americans observing conflicts around them have the highest level of tolerance for one another on record. Participants in protests over racially charged curricula are themselves drawn from the least racist generation of Americans so far. There's still progress to be made, but this country has come a very long way since the days when only 4 percent of the population approved of marriage between black people and white people and such relationships were illegal.

The racial conflicts grabbing headlines are largely about the behavior of government officials and activists, and coverage by the media. Protests over police conduct were about the state's enforcement apparatus. Protests over public school curricula are about how government-employed educators teach about race relations. The 1619 Project and classroom battles are fueled by activists who are heavily invested in an ideology that emphasizes racial differences to a public losing interest in those divisions. The media, at least at the elite level, is strongly sympathetic to those activists. And politicians get mileage out of amplifying the country's political conflicts with racial concerns.

Americans are less divided than ever before by race, but too many prominent people regret that progress.

NEXT: Biden Reverses Trump's Showerhead Deregulation

J.D. Tuccille is a contributing editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. n00bdragon

    The best response I’ve seen to whether racism is a problem in the US is turning the question around and asking yourself if the average person would choose, if they could, to be a healthy black man or a 300lb white man. That’s the level that racism is at in America, somewhere below the social distaste for fat people.

    1. https://tradermate-review.medium.com/augment-suite-review-oto-upsells-augment-suite-elite-agency-white-label-professional-bundle-3d2a02465c78

    2. Ok, now do the same question but ask if you would rather be gay or crippled.

      1. Sometimes a Great Notion

        Is that crippled from birth or like that butthole Christopher Reeves?

        1. Earth Skeptic

          No live fetal stem cells for you!

        2. Dillinger

          Deathtrap was spectacular.

          1. The Encogitationer

            Somewhere in Time was pretty good too.

        3. KillAllRednecks

          Christopher Reece the super butthole

          1. KillAllRednecks

            *Reeve

      2. mad.casual

        The ‘to be a lesbian, you’d have to be a woman’ conundrum is indeed a tough choice.

        1. The Encogitationer

          Not so. There are plenty of men who claim to Lesbians trapped in a man’s body.

          1. The Encogitationer

            “In most societies racial and ethnic divisions are not seen as the most salient cleavage,”

            Hey, people of every heritage can like salty breasteses!

  2. Longtobefree

    As is the case with many ‘problems’, this is amplified by the democratic party as another excuse for government edicts.
    Fascists got to do fascism.

    Homework:
    Go read through the entire democratic party platform, and count the number of references to race, sex, gender, where policies are specific to only one group. The definition of negative discrimination.

    1. raspberrydinners

      Oh yes, you’re just oh so oppressed.

      1. Don't look at me!

        Nobody really is.

      2. Inquisitive Squirrel

        It’s funny how you have to purposefully miss the point in order to avoid the reality of the situation.

    2. JohannesDinkle

      I was at a wine tasting years ago with Carlo Rossi, maker of widely sold cheap wine in Napa. He said that if people like a wine, then drink it, but don’t spend all their time talking about it.
      Racial diversity in the US is mostly like that. I am part Klickitat, Mexican, Scot, English, and German. No one ever had any of my ancestors take a survey. They just met someone and had kids.
      The objections about 1619 and CRT are ones of blame and excuses for future failures, not inclusion.

  3. rbike

    But did you ask the news media? Or the activists who need something to do? Look harder or just freakin’ make something up. Come on man!!!!?

    Brandon could find it.

    1. Don't look at me!

      “Poor kids are just as smart as white kids.”
      SleepyJoe

      1. Vernon Depner

        Poor kids are largely stupid. Ask any teacher after you’ve bought them 4 or 5 drinks.

        1. Hank Ferrous

          On that, I was talking to a few teachers, the topic was voting. This community is very progressive. I should not have been surprised, but am still disgusted that the idea that voting should be mandatory, with a financial penalty for failure to vote, was espoused. The Reason staffer who claimed that libertarians and progressives share goals and ideals is full of shit. Progressives are cryptototalitarians.

  4. From a Koch / Reason libertarian perspective, increasing racial diversity is important in two major ways. First, it expands our benefactor Charles Koch’s supply of cost-effective labor; Mr. Koch has found that Black and Brown immigrants (especially Mexicans) are simply willing to accept lower wages than US-born workers. Second, it helps Democrats win elections, which is also desirable now that Democrats are officially the pro-billionaire party.

    #DiversityAboveAll

    1. Excellent point! Jennifer Rubin and Bill Kristol both celebrated America’s increasing racial diversity on Twitter when it was reported that America is more rapidly becoming a non-white country. However, they both cautioned that there was a potential for white minority rule unless we secure our voting rights by eliminating any checks on voter identification.

      1. Have you ever noticed that staunchly pro-Israel / pro-Iraq War American Jews are pretty much the only conservatives who have retained their respectability over the past 5 years? IIRC Jennifer Rubin even had “friend of Israel” right there in her Twitter bio for the longest time. And of course Kristol wrote an entire book demanding a US invasion of Iraq.

        Indeed, the GOP made a severe blunder by forcing out Rubin and Kristol and Boot and Frum. But at least they’re comfortable in their new home in the Democratic Party.

        #LibertariansForABetterGOP
        #PutTheNeoconsBackInCharge

  5. Ken Shultz

    Ultimately, the government has no business trying to control what people believe. The legitimate purpose of government is to protect our rights. and there isn’t anything appropriate about the government trying to control what people believe. When we argue over what other people should believe and to what extent it needs
    to be controlled, without making that point, we’re carrying water for what amounts to totalitarianism. And by the way, that’s one of the distinctions between authoritarianism and totalitarianism.

    Authoritarians are generally content with the government controlling what we do, but totalitarians insist on controlling what we think and how we feel. Libertarians are supposed to be fundamentally opposed to both of them on principle regardless of their efficacy or necessity. The only legitimate purpose of government is to protect our right to make choices for ourselves, and libertarian opposition to thought control isn’t about arguing whether that’s really necessary. It’s about fundamentally opposing what amounts to thought control on principle.

    1. Zeb

      Yes, this is a very important point. I find racism as distasteful as anyone. But people are allowed to have bad thoughts and believe wrong things. Government has no business being concerned with whether or not people are racist.
      I like how Thomas Sowell often puts it. Racism is just an idea in people’s minds. And people will usually act in their economic self interest and racial discrimination gets in the way of that.

      1. Except that beliefs are not merely individual. They are social – where pressures to conform then turn into acceptance of eliminating basic rights, immunities, privileges of those on the receiving end of what become group hatreds.

        1. Don't look at me!

          Like anti vaxxers?

        2. Zeb

          Sure, that’s true as far as it goes. And if white supremacy were actually a driving force in our culture, that might be something to worry about. But it’s pretty much the opposite of that. For decades there has been enormous social pressure against racism and bigotry. There is no significant movement to take anyone’s basic rights away on the basis of race or ethnicity and hasn’t been for a very long time.
          Sadly, the neo-racists of the radical left seem to want to undo all that progress.

          1. MP

            But but but TRUMP!

            To this day I still don’t have the foggiest idea why supposedly rational people continue to equate MAGA with Racist. I mean…I know why they do…painting your political opponent as inherently evil is a great way to keep your base together. But as the rational argument that gives this belief weight … *shrug*.

            1. Zeb

              He made those nasty comments about Mexicans. That’s all I can think of. It’s pretty silly, but racism is what they decided to go with. And it seems to have worked.

        3. Ken Shultz

          “Except that beliefs are not merely individual. They are social”

          This is absurd, and free societies have individuals who fail to conform–which is why free societies are always changing.

          Being a hippie, or gay, or a metal head, or a Mormon, or in a mixed marriage, or a socialist, etc., etc., etc. used to make you an outsider, and some of them still do you make you an outsider. Some of those things have become widely accepted and part of the new norm, and the government doesn’t need to be in control of how people think or feel about any of that in order for norms to change. We’ve more than capable of becoming tolerant on our own.

          1. Ken Shultz

            P.S. The reason society is more tolerant of LGBTQI+ today than they were 50 years ago has almost nothing to do with government and a lot to do with David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, Elton John, and Boy George.

            1. Stuck in California

              But Tipper Gore told me rock and/or roll was bad for children and should be censored.

        4. CE

          Which basic rights have been eliminated?

        5. mad.casual

          Except that beliefs are not merely individual.

          Prove there exists a social belief that isn’t held by individuals.

          1. Ken Shultz

            That claim he made is absurd.

    2. Bill Godshall

      During the past 50 years of listening to debates about racism, I’ve found that the most racist people in America are the left wing activists, organizations and politicians who have repeatedly and falsely accused others (usually conservatives, libertarians and/or Republicans) of being “racists”.

      Notice how none of the left wing activists who advocate for “racial equity” (by claiming every organization and profession that is dominated by whites is racist) have criticized the NBA, WNBA or NFL of being racist (because there are far higher percentage of blacks).

      Truth and honesty are the real victims when the wealthiest blacks in the history of the world publicly accuse America of being systemically racist.

      Its even worse when the most racist political party in the US (which was founded to preserve slavery, started the civil war, sabotaged reconstruction, created and enforced Jim Crow laws via the KKK for many decades, rounded up hundreds of thousands of Japanese Americans, and destroyed black families with massive entitlements from Big Brother) continues to falsely accuse the GOP (which fought to free the slaves, and end Jim Crow) of being racists.

    3. mad.casual

      Well said, Ken.

      I *loathe* Reason’s “American Culture Wants X”, bullshit. It’s anti-individual, anti-libertarian groupthink/newspeak. People who decide to date someone from another race because they think America needs more diversity should be ridiculed and excoriated every bit as much as anyone who thinks they should date someone from the same race because America needs more racial purity.

  6. Gaear Grimsrud

    If people love them some racial diversity they will soon be disappointed because the species is moving in the opposite direction. Every generation is less black, less white and has fewer ethnic distinctions. The concept of race should be behind us by now.

    1. Zeb

      Yup. Some people just can’t let it go. It’s too useful of a tool to keep people divided and blacks voting for Democrats.

      1. Quo Usque Tandem

        Exactly; you might recall some chatter in 2008 about living in a “post racial society” immediately following Obama’s election; about that time notions like “white privilege” starting coming of of some sociologists closet from the 80s. Having overwhelmingly elected a black president, we had to bee deemed racist by default, and then come to terms with unconscious bias and other snake oil in order to keep the divisiveness running. It is just too valuable as a cudgel and political too to give up that easy. Or as Michelle Obama put it, “I cannot see why any Black American would not vote straight Democratic ticket.”

  7. wreckinball

    Diversity is useless. It literally means nothing .

    1. Diversity is our strength!

      1. Mickey Rat

        Kind of an ignorant notion.

        1. Whatever, racist.

          1. Mickey Rat

            Whoosh, I suppose

    2. mad.casual

      Akin to gay rights, it’s the idea you have when you’ve run out of (or want to ignore/divert attention from) actual ideas.

  8. Jerry B.

    It shouldn’t be want or don’t want. It should be accept or not accept.

  9. Commenter_XY

    Wow…just in. Colin Powell died. A consequential figure in American history. To me, his apex was Desert Storm. I will never forget his briefing before hostilities: First will will cut it off, and then we will kill it (referring to Iraq’s Kuwait invasion force). The Desert Storm campaign was something else.

    Baruch Dayan Ha’Emet: Colin Powell. May your soul be bound up with the bonds of eternal life.

    1. He lied for the Bush II administration about WMD in Iraq and sent thousands of young men off to be maimed and killed. He’s a shitbag and if he had a conscience, he would have resigned instead of continuing on with America’s greatest folly, so far, of the 21st century.

      1. Gaear Grimsrud

        Fuck Colin Powell. And Joe Biden.

    2. PeteRR

      He stopped DS after 100 hours of the ground war. Two more days would have seen Saddam being driven from power and the replacement government formed from the less radical polity at the time. Instead we get US troops stationed in Saudi Arabia, leading to Al Qaeda’s formation, leading to 9/11, leading to the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq.

  10. Mickey Rat

    There seems to be a rather influential portion of the “progressive” intellectual class that are pushing a frankly racially deterministic ideology which makes collective judgments in people. The fact that most Americans have bought into a more egalitarian viewpoint personally, makes them find that ideology offensive and personally insulting.

    We have a seemingly controlling portion of our elites that have open contempt for large swathes of the American public, and American culture as it has stood. Those elites raise the stakes by having a fondness for criminalizing dissent from their worldview.

  11. wreckinball

    Diversity means nothing. The best hockey team is almost entirely white. The best basketball team is almost entirely black. Japanese society is pretty non-diverse yet they have great achievements.

    It means absolutely nothing other than a virtue signaling opportunity

  12. raspberrydinners

    Polling like that isn’t the end all be all. How many say “interracial marriage is fine” because they know they “should” say that but wouldn’t want their son/daughter marrying someone of another race?

    It’s no different than “sure, the transit system is a good thing. Let’s just keep making sure it ends at the city limits though.” Racism and prejudice can’t be measured by a simple “can people marry” question.

    1. Cool it with the anti-Semitism! Israel doesn’t allow marriages between Jews and goyim but it unfortunately does recognize foreign marriages (e.g. non Jewish weddings performed in Cyprus). Our people are being genocided when we don’t marry our own tribe!

    2. Don't look at me!

      “People’s thoughts aren’t pure enough for me”.
      Dingleberrydinners

      1. “I assume I know people’s thoughts”

        -Every prog, everywhere

        1. Inquisitive Squirrel

          This, right here.

    3. Knutsack

      Yes, how many say that? Can you give us a number?

    4. Or maybe 90% of Americans mean what they say, and aren’t race obsessed psychos.

    5. JimboJr

      Funny that all these leftists seem to know multiple examples of everyone being against inter-racial couples despite it being widely accepted and celebrated.

      Almost like a perfect projection of their race obsession and racism

      1. Cal Cetín

        Did you know Clarence Thomas married a white woman? I’m not mentioning this because of racism, but because it I feel Thomas would have dissented in the Loving v. Virginia case. And my feelings are valid.

        /prog

    6. Sure: why let data stand in the way of believing whatever you want to without any data whatsoever?

      If they can’t prove your confirmation bias is faulty, hold on to it, tightly! Never let go!

      1. Quo Usque Tandem

        Most of you probably realize this, but Raspberry Dinners is pretty obviously a Tony sock; a lot of these started popping up right about the time the “mute” button appeared.

        1. Inquisitive Squirrel

          I kind of always assumed. But Raspberry Dinners is more calmly snarky than Tony. Tony, when pushed, gets really weird and creepy.

          1. Quo Usque Tandem

            Right, that is more Roberta sock than RD. Either way it’s still Tony whining for a real “troll” to come along and pay his bills so he can live a permanent Summer vacation. In exchange for services, or course.

    7. Inquisitive Squirrel

      I always love how people, both on the left and the right instantly pivot to conspiracy theories every time a poll comes out that goes against their desired narrative.

    8. Dillinger

      >>Racism and prejudice can’t be measured

      exactly.

  13. Normal people aren’t obsessed with race? This is big news.

  14. Cal Cetín

    “take to the streets to voice common concerns about”

    …not enough buildings unburnt, and not enough stores unlooted.

  15. Vernon Depner

    Diversity is the opposite of community.

  16. Earth Skeptic

    Progressive reproductive couple: “Yes, we are hoping our gender-fluid offspring will engage in a long term sustainable relationship with at least one multi-racial POC. But if they brings home a MAGA sympathizer, they will be dead to us.”

    Diversity!

  17. sarcasmic

    People want diversity in everything except thought.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir

      People want diversity in everything except thought.

      1. sarcasmic

        Damn straight!

  18. Moderation4ever

    The problem with diversity and racism is really an in ability to cap the extremist. The Republican party seems to reluctant to put an end to obvious racists win it ranks. This was obvious when regular party members were reluctant to put an end to suggestions that Barrack Obama and Kamala Harris are not citizens. Opposite of this is the ultra woke latte liberals who find racism present all too easily. Liberals and Conservatives both need crisis teams to put out fires when people at the extremes threaten diversity through racist remarks or calling racism too quickly.

    CRT and 1619 are merely prospective ways of looking at Law and History. They are not the threat to diversity that some people want to make them out to be.

    1. MP

      obvious…yeah. uh huh.

    2. Zeb

      What are they supposed to do, kill them?

      I think that in general, the right is a lot better at excluding the extremes than the left is. It is quite rightly unacceptable to publicly espouse white supremacist views, for example. Yet somehow it is largely acceptable on the left going around promoting communism or racist nonsense.

    3. Inquisitive Squirrel

      Wait, who was it that started the Obama birtherism thing again? That’s right. Maybe the whole issue was predicated on gaining political power than based on racism.

    4. Unicorn Abattoir

      The Republican party seems to reluctant to put an end to obvious racists win it ranks.

      Now do the Democrats’ anti-semitism in their far-left ranks.

      Opposite of this is the ultra woke latte liberals who find racism present all too easily.

      There’s a reason for that.

    5. Unicorn Abattoir

      CRT and 1619 are merely prospective ways of looking at Law and History.

      They’re lies.

      1. Moderation4ever

        They are not lies than is silly. They are merely prospectives to examine history. What about them is a lie, can you explain you silly statement?

    6. Quo Usque Tandem

      Origins of the [BIRTHER} claims; Wikipedia

      Conspiracy theories about Obama’s religion appeared at least as early as his 2004 U.S. Senate campaign in a press release by Illinois political candidate Andy Martin,[38] and, according to a Los Angeles Times editorial, as Internet rumors.[39]

      From the start of March 2008, rumors that Obama was born in Kenya before being flown to Hawaii were spread on conservative websites, with the suggestion that this would disqualify Obama from the presidency.[40] In April of that year, some supporters of Hillary Clinton circulated anonymous chain emails repeating the same rumor;[41] among them was an Iowa campaign volunteer, who was fired when the story emerged.[42][43] These and numerous other chain e-mails during the subsequent presidential election circulated false rumors about Obama’s origin, religion, and birth certificate.[44][45]

      On June 9, 2008, Jim Geraghty of the conservative website National Review Online suggested that Obama release his birth certificate.[46][47] Geraghty wrote that releasing his birth certificate could debunk several false rumors circulating on the Internet, namely: that his middle name was originally Muhammad rather than Hussein; that his mother had originally named him “Barry” rather than “Barack”; and that Barack Obama Sr. was not his biological father, as well as the rumor that Barack Obama was not a natural-born citizen.[47][48][49]

      In August 2008, Philip J. Berg, a former member of the Democratic State Committee of Pennsylvania, brought an unsuccessful lawsuit against Obama, which alleged “that Obama was born in Mombasa, Kenya.”[50][51]

      In October 2008, an NPR article referred to “Kenyan-born” Senator Barack Obama.[52] Also that month, anonymous e-mails circulated claiming that the Associated Press (AP) had reported Obama was “Kenyan-Born”.[53] The claims were based on an AP story that had appeared five years earlier in a Kenyan publication, The Standard.[53][54] The rumor-checking website Snopes.com found that the headline and lead-in sentence describing Obama as born in Kenya and misspelling his first name had been added by the Kenyan newspaper, and did not appear in the story issued by the AP or in any other contemporary newspaper that picked up the AP story.[53][55]

      In 2012, the far-right website Breitbart published a copy of a promotional booklet that Obama’s literary agency, Acton & Dystel, printed in 1991 (and later posted to their website, in a biography in place until April 2007) which misidentified Obama’s birthplace and states that Obama was “born in Kenya and raised in Indonesia and Hawaii”. When this was posted by Breitbart, the booklet’s editor said that this incorrect information had been her mistake, not based on anything provided to her agency by Obama.[56]

      A simple and brief visit to Wikipedia might have shown you to clean your own house first, Reverend Mod.

      1. Moderation4ever

        I am not interested in a complete history of the birtherism. What I am speaking about is a reluctance on the part of Republicans to stand up to racism. All the Republicans had to do was say birtherism was wrong and Obama was a citizen and was President. When candidate Trump said Mexicans were rapists all Republican had to say was he was wrong. All evil needs to flourish is for good people to stay quiet and I think the Republicans do this too often with racists.

        In a similar way that liberals too often let people be beaten down on social media for things that are far less serious than they are portrayed.

    7. Cyto

      Everything in this post is completely wrong. Probably intentionally so.

  19. Dillinger

    people are people there are no races. the rest is gaslighting.

    1. Race in the classic anthropological sense does not exist. Instead we are all fine gradiations of features based on historical migrations and mixings. However there is race in terms of legal classifications and as well as culture. The former needs to be done away with, and the latter will fade away when that happens.

      Why was Obama called our first Black president when his mom was as White as the Mayflower? Under the matrilineal rule, why is he not considered White? Or at least mixed race? My best friend in elementary school was Asian, he married a Latino, they adopted a Black baby. What race is the baby? Why does it matter? They’re one family. The extended family is just as mixed. Why should anyone care?

      1. Dillinger

        if everyone would calm down about melanin there would be peace.

      2. sarcasmic

        Why was Obama called our first Black president when his mom was as White as the Mayflower?

        He grew up white. He had to marry Chewbacca to learn how to be black.

  20. A mix race couple was shocking in 1971. Fifty years later in 2021 it doesn’t even raise an eyebrow. We have made tremendous progress. Doesn’t mean racism doesn’t exist, it still does. The we need some acknowledgment that progress has been made.

    The remaining pockets of racism are in government, from local police departments on up to congress. The left needs to stop focusing on comedians making off color jokes and start focusing on how government perpetuates racial inequality. But government is too sacred of a cow for the left to skewer.

    1. CE

      the public employee unions are supporting the leftist politicians, which prevents them from cleaning up police departments or taking administrative action against bad cops in cities run by leftist politicians.

  21. Rob Misek

    There are two very different race issues being conflated that shouldn’t be, individual and cultural.

    Tolerance of individuals from different racial backgrounds is easy. Their behaviour is measured like everyone else’s.

    Tolerance of different cultures is much more difficult if not impossible. The very nature of culture is to be different from others through spiritual beliefs like religion to practiced behaviour like customs and norms. These do not always mix well with others.

    The idea of multiculturalism doesn’t work in practice. We simply end up with cultural enclaves within our communities where outsiders can visit to trade but can’t stay.

    As immigrants move in to established communities in sufficient numbers to take over they do and the native inhabitants are slowly pushed out.

    If that’s tolerance, fill your boots.

    1. “The idea of multiculturalism doesn’t work in practice. ”

      What has worked better? Take American music, a rich mix of influences of many cultures that has spread throughout the world. The idea that multiculturalism in music ‘doesn’t work’ is ludicrous.

      1. Don't look at me!

        Miser is nothing more than an idiot.

      2. Azathoth!!

        What has worked better?

        The actual American idea– ‘e pluribus unum’ the ‘melting pot’.

        That is what created the American music you cite.

        It is why we have things that are intricate weavings of cultural influences rather that what ‘multiculturalism demands–which is a strict adherence to and separation of different cultures that exist in the same place.

        Under multiculturalism you KEEP your culture and tolerate the different cultures of others.

        Under the American idea, your culture is alloyed with and into all the cultures of all the people who decide to become Americans.

        One foments harmony as a greater whole is forged from disparate pieces.

        The other is a tool wielded to create interracial and cultural strife.

  22. “Americans are less divided than ever before by race”

    They are divided by politics. Which often translates to division by race. Last year’s election results in Georgia and the Black migration there should make this clear.

  23. Quo Usque Tandem

    “There also are still actual racists catering to old fears with garbage like “replacement theory” which holds that white Americans will be pushed aside by people from other backgrounds. It’s a hateful message that plays to lingering obsessions with group identities.”

    “Also those” as in Reverend Kirkland who has promulgated this deceit here a number of times.

    1. Some writers claim that America will have a ‘majority minority’ population by the year 2040. Like Mike Gonzalez, author of The Plot to Change America: How Identity Politics Is Dividing the Land of the Free.

      http://library.lol/main/59E10657677DDBD9F27B77300DBD1C77

  24. floridalegal

    The 1619 Project has created, fostered and caused more harm than any intended good. There have been documented historical inaccuracies that have been ignored and the NYT has been caustic and condescending to the slightest pier critical review.

    Teach accurate history,all perspectives, ” warts and all “, with the goal being to treat EVERYONE of ALL races by the content of their hearts and not the color of their skin.

    I still reject, 36 years later, Congressman/ Impeached Federal Judge Alce Hasty statement to me that ” I was white and I need to be quiet and accept that only white people are racist “.

    1. mad.casual

      Teach accurate history,all perspectives, ” warts and all “, with the goal being to treat EVERYONE of ALL races by the content of their hearts and not the color of their skin.

      Fuck you. Teach history accurately, the guesswork about the content of men’s hearts through the lens of history is *the* problem.

      1. mad.casual

        Grr…
        Teach accurate history,all perspectives, ” warts and all “, with the goal being to treat EVERYONE of ALL races by the content of their hearts and not the color of their skin.

  25. CE

    People were much more racist 50 years ago. We just didn’t have facebook and twitter.

  26. Cyto

    I don’t see how you can miss this.

    Since Obama was elected in 2008, the Democrats and particularly the progressive movement has been desperate because their number one issue got neutered.

    Every news story was about a post racial America. They needed their issue back.

    Activists have always been working to foment racism. Grifters like Al Sharpton have worked to increase racial divides and then exploit them. But something changed after Obama got elected.

    Obama mouthed the platitudes .. but look at actions. “Could have been my son” and lecturing a cop about being sensitive to a wealthy black professor who was breaking into his own home yelling racist insults at him…. These were early signs… But “hands up, don’t shoot” was the giveaway.

    Nationally coordinated activist groups were clearly working to increase racial divides. The plan was obvious and consistent… To choose ambiguous cases and push them hard, entirely based on race. BLM showed up at St Louis based on a lie… And Obama knew the lie within 48 hours, minimum. But the DOJ threatened local officials into silence for several long weeks, allowing BLM to build a national network.

    They spent the entire Trump presidency pushing racism everywhere, all the time. And almost always in ways that are inexcusable.

    Kendi et.al. are not trying to cure racism. They are trying to create racism out of whole cloth.

    Don’t take my word for it… Just listen to their own words. They are old-school Marxists. They have updated the language to include race, but the game plan is still to disrupt and divide until society is broken down and destroyed so they can remake it.

    Stop pretending that any of these people are sincere when they talk about “conversations about race” or any of that nonsense. They want to push past what people will tolerate so they can create a backlash. They want a white counter-attack based on race so they can gin up genuine animus.

    Stop engaging on their terms. Go back to Martin Luther King Jr. and call these people out. They are openly racist, and clearly lying. Any answer other than that is simply participating in the destruction. They are not serious about “anti racism”… It is a parody meant to divide. Stop playing their game, call them out everywhere, all the time.

    It cannot start with a programmer at Google. He will be crushed. It must be people in the press, calling out every aspect of this mission to destroy society by fomenting a new racism. It must be too level Democrats growing a conscience… And most of all, we need left wing black leaders who are not communists to come forward and fight racism on the left. Nobody on the right can do this.

    But no libertarian should ever write another think price using their language and following their premise.

    1. Dillinger

      >>Go back to Martin Luther King Jr. and call these people out.

      this.

    2. The Encogitationer

      I’ve reacbed the point where anytime I hear someone say: “let’s have a conversation,” I know they are interested in much more than that. They want a conversation that is only in favor of their dogma and anh “diversity” they want is not of ideas. Real conversations start naturally around a common topic or theme to which all parties have some relation and with allowance for give-and-take.

      1. mad.casual

        I’ve reacbed the point where anytime I hear someone say: “let’s have a conversation,” I know they are interested in much more than that.

        “I am, and always have been, single.”

    3. D-Pizzle

      You forgot about the part where the left framed all opposition to Obama’s leftist policies as racist, as if conservatives would have supported these leftist policies were the Democrat president white.

    4. Zeb

      Yes, well said. It’s kind of hard to avoid sometimes, though. The language has been creeping into our culture for some time now.

Please to post comments