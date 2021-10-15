Consumer Freedom

Joe Biden's Proposed Ban on Fast, Effective Dishwashers Is a Gift to Big Business

Donald Trump legalized energy-hungry short-cycle dishwashers. The current administration is undoing that progress.

(Andrey Popov/Dreamstime.com)

Supply chain bottlenecks have Americans waiting longer for the dishwashers and washing machines they've ordered. President Joe Biden's regulatory onslaught means that consumers will also spend extra time running whatever home appliances they do manage to get their hands on.

Earlier this week, the public comment period ended on the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) proposal to ban "short-cycle" dishwashers and laundry machines, which clean pants and plates much faster but consume more energy and water to get the job done.

These products were legalized under the Trump administration as part of its crusade to undo stifling energy efficiency limits and make America's appliances great again. Dishwashers, in particular, were an issue that provoked the former commander in chief's passions.

"The dishwashers, they had a little problem. They didn't give enough water, so people would run them 10 times, so they end up using more water. And the thing's no damn good. We freed it up," said former President Donald Trump on the campaign trail in October 2020.

His characteristic bravado had a lot of truth to it.

The past few decades have seen the default cycle times of dishwashers more than double—from an average of 69 minutes in 1983 to 140 minutes in 2018—as manufacturers struggle to maintain the cleaning performance of their machines while complying with ever stricter energy standards.

A slower cycle, notes a 2016 DOE report, "allows more time for the smaller volume of water to be circulated within the cabinet, helping to maintain wash performance" while decreasing the use of both water and electricity needed to heat that water.

In 2018, the Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI), a libertarian think tank, petitioned the Trump administration's DOE to create a new regulatory product class of dishwashers with a default cycle of less than one hour that would be subject to higher energy and water limits. "This would allow manufacturers to create those [faster] dishwashers and then be able to sell them to consumers," says Devin Watkins, an attorney at the CEI.

The Trump administration proved receptive, finalizing new regulations in October 2020 that exempted dishwashers with a default cycle of an hour or less from energy efficiency standards. The plan was to craft new, lower standards later on. In December 2020, Trump's DOE also created similar, looser product classes for washing machines and driers.

This dishwasher deregulation proved popular with red-blooded Americans.

Some 98 percent of the 2,244 individuals who submitted comments on the Trump administration's rule change supported the idea of legalizing a faster dishwasher product class.

"Please allow more options for dishwashers that actually work," said one commenter. "We waste large amounts of hot water and fuel re-washing dishes that are not clean after the first 2+ hour cycle. It's a complete waste of time and energy."

"IT IS TIME TO WASH AWAY THIS STUPID RULE!" hyperventilated another commenter. "If this type of a rule applied to the space program, we would still be trying to send chimpanzees into orbit!"

Special interest groups were less pleased with the idea of a faster, more effective rinse cycle.

In one regulatory filing, a coalition of environmental groups including the Sierra Club and Earthjustice warned that the legalization of faster dishwashers "threatens to wipe out decades of progress" in energy efficiency.

Trade associations representing appliance manufacturers also came out against the new rule. They argued, paradoxically, that consumers weren't demanding faster dishwashers, and if they were legal, companies would have to invest a lot of money in making the new machines (presumably because people would be interested in buying them).

"Not only would investments in efficiency innovation be stranded, but also new investments would be required in order to design dishwashers that could fall into the new product class," wrote the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers in an October 2019 public comment.

The New York Times published several critical articles on Trump's dishwasher changes as well, alternatively charging that the quick cycle function of existing dishwashers did a good enough job already and that marginally loosening dishwasher standards was a plot by fossil fuel interests.

Watkins says that businesses have an anti-competitive interest in keeping new products off the market.

"They've already designed dishwashers on the market that they're selling right now. They don't want to have to spend the money to redesign dishwashers," he tells Reason. "They would rather the government ban the better dishwasher."

Nevertheless, the Biden administration has decided to take the side of big business in this conflict between industry and individuals.

In August, his DOE proposed to eliminate the short-cycle product class for both dishwashers and laundry machines. It argued in regulatory filings that legalizing these appliances violated "anti-backsliding" provisions of the Energy Policy and Conservation Act (EPCA) that prohibit the department from loosening energy efficiency standards for existing products.

Watkins, in testimony to the DOE in September, said that the Trump administration didn't violate the EPCA's anti-backsliding provisions because it was creating a whole new product class with its short-cycle dishwashers, not loosening standards for existing products.

The CEI has argued that the DOE, rather than eliminating the short-cycle dishwashers, should complete the unfinished work of the Trump administration and create new energy efficiency requirements for these products. That would let manufacturers know what standards these new products would have to meet so they can get to work designing them.

That doesn't appear likely. The DOE is currently considering the public comments it received. Within a few months, it will likely issue a final regulation once again banning fast, effective dishwashers.

That will suit the interests of incumbent businesses that won't have to invest money in making a better product for consumers. The losers from this whole process are the hardworking American families sitting around the kitchen table, wondering when the dishes will be done.

Christian Britschgi is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Chumby

    1. Moonrocks

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

        1. CE

    3. Don't look at me!

    4. Terry Anne Lieber (Don't Feed Tony)

    5. Salted Nuts

    6. Utkonos

    7. Joe Friday

  2. A gift to big business, you say — from a Democratic President?!

    Why, it’s almost like Democrats are now explicitly the pro-big-business, pro-billionaire party.

    1. “The losers from this whole process are the hardworking American families sitting around the kitchen table, wondering when the dishes will be done.”

      LOL

      The modern Democratic Party’s base consists of people who can afford a full-time maid. I bet the typical Biden donor hasn’t operated a dishwasher (or washed dirty dishes by hand) in years.

      1. JesseAz

        Hah, hah. Based on the trash strewn on the streets in the Deep Blue urban precincts, it would appear Dem voters don’t even use dishes, preferring to eat right out of the fast food packaging.

    2. Longtobefree

      Helping business is an unwanted, but necessary, side effect of destroying freedom to choose.

      1. Carl_N_Brown

        Helping monopolistic businesses, Big Government and Big Business joined at the hip.

  3. The past few decades have seen the default cycle times of dishwashers more than double—from an average of 69 minutes in 1983 to 140 minutes in 2018—as manufacturers struggle to maintain the cleaning performance of their machines . . .

    And failing.

    And that’s the real problem here. As a piece of automation, it doesn’t really matter how long the cycle takes (within reason). But if the cleaning sucks, people are just gonna run it over and over – because how ya gonna stop them (expect built in timers preventing you from running it more than once every 2 hours coming)?

    I have a robot vac and mop that take longer to clean the house than I would – but they do as good (really, better) so it doesn’t matter. I can still do something else while they’re working.

    So, its not that these new ones are ‘faster’ – its that they’re actually effective at what they’re doing. But the old regulations didn’t take into account ‘effectiveness’ – just how much water was used.

    ‘Top Men’, indeed.

    1. Moonrocks

      I never bothered thinking about it, but I always just assumed that dishwashers didn’t do a good job at washing dishes as a matter of course.

      1. I find that was true for dishwashers when I was a kid, but those were all 30-40 year old model. New ones seem to do a pretty good job. It might also be advancements in soap

        1. Overt

          They stopped being effective when the US banned phosphates. If you want your dishwasher to work again, add some borax to your dishwasher.

          1. Echospinner

            I have tried that. It works.

          2. KHP54

            TSP

      2. ThomasD

        Our previous house had an old Hobart residential dishwasher. You had to load that thing carefully or it would break glassware. One year the hose to the top impeller failed and I ended up having to buy the special reinforced braided tubing, because the regular stuff from the big box store could not stand up to the combined heat and pressure.

        But man it could clean anything with absolutely no pre-rinsing, no fancy rinsing agents, or much of anything other than cheap powder detergent.

        Had I known what a gem it was we would have taken it with us when we moved.

      3. Dariush

        There’s a great channel on YouTube called Technology Connections that explains how dishwashers work and the proper method of using detergent. It’s fascinating and the host is witty. He manages to make the mundane, dishwashers, swamp coolers, lightbulbs, etc. interesting. It’s really worth a watch.

        Since I don’t know how to post a working link, I’ll just paste the link here in case anyone wants to check it out.

        https://youtu.be/_rBO8neWw04

        1. 2Sirius

          That’s exactly how I’d describe him – he makes the mundane fascinating.

          1. rbike

            He is good to listen to.

  4. Moonrocks

    Just another shot in the Democrats’ war against the American people.

  5. rreally

    Another thing to improve your crappy modern soviet dishwasher’s performance – although this one is surprisingly not the feds’ fault.

    Enough (blue) states banned dishwasher detergent with phosphates because of some hocus pocus bullshit from the tree huggers, so the manufacturers switched to the formulations with significantly worse performance due to the absence of phosphates. You can still get dishwasher detergent with phosphates, it’s just sold under a different generic term – usually something like “fryer boil out”

    1. Overt

      Whoops, you beat me to it! But the other thing you can do is buy borax and just add that to your dishwasher load.

      A few years back, my kid was really into making slime and selling it to her friends at school. She managed to make good money, reinvest it into inventory, and turn a decent profit before getting bored and leaving a closet full of glue and borax. It took a long time to figure out what to do with the surplus.

      BTW: Borax mixed with sugar water is also a great way to kill off ants.

      1. D-Pizzle

        I have a “sugar ant” problem here in south Florida.
        My exterminator has tried bait they take back to the nest without success.
        What ratio do I mix borax to how much water and sugar?
        Do I just put it on a plate for them to find?

        1. sarcasmic

          I’ve had really good luck with the Terro liquid ant killer. It’s less than five bucks, at any hardware store, and works.

          1. Echospinner

            That stuff works great.

      You can also buy straight TSP and simply add a teaspoon to each load (we often do this with clothes laundry when there is serious grease or grime involved.)

  6. Can anyone explain why it is someone else’s business if I own and use an energy-hogging dishwasher?

    1. Overt

      Welcome to the modern environmental movement. By making ENERGY use an existential threat for all of humanity, the watermelons have discovered the perfect excuse to manage our every decision in life, just as they did when “Class struggle” was their existential threat for all humanity.

      1. mpercy

        The term “watermelon” describes many in the environmental movements. Green on the outside, red on the inside.

        The IPCC report on climate change…Let’s see…it doesn’t seem to be about the effect of climate on plants and animals (and humans).

        It does mention climatey things…

        It said that without action to address the problem, by the year 2100, hundreds of millions of people could be affected by coastal flooding and displaced due to land loss.
        “Impacts from recent extreme climatic events, such as heat waves, droughts, floods, and wildfires, show significant vulnerability and exposure of some ecosystems and many human systems to climate variability,” the report warned.

        But mainly, the IPCC report seems to be about poverty and income inequality and funding needed to address it.

        [The report] also said climate change had the largest impact on people who are socially and economically marginalized.

        “Climate change will exacerbate poverty in low and lower-middle income countries, including high mountain states, countries at risk from sea-level rise, and countries with indigenous peoples, and create new poverty pockets in upper-middle to high-income countries in which inequality is increasing,” [the report] said.

        But funding needed to offset the impact of climate change is lacking, the report warned, saying developing countries would need between $70 billion to $100 billion a year to implement needed measures. And efforts to reduce the effects of climate change would only have a marginal effect on reducing poverty unless “structural inequalities are addressed and needs for equity among poor and nonpoor people are met.”

        It’s not about climate change or environmentalism, it really hasn’t been for a long time…it’s about socialist economic policy–redistribution of wealth.

        (OTTMAR EDENHOFER, UN IPCC OFFICIAL): Basically it’s a big mistake to discuss climate policy separately from the major themes of globalization. The climate summit in Cancun at the end of the month is not a climate conference, but one of the largest economic conferences since the Second World War… First of all, developed countries have basically expropriated the atmosphere of the world community. But one must say clearly that we redistribute de facto the world’s wealth by climate policy. Obviously, the owners of coal and oil will not be enthusiastic about this. One has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy. This has almost nothing to do with environmental policy anymore, with problems such as deforestation or the ozone hole.

        Christiana Figueres, leader of the U.N.’s Framework Convention on Climate Change: “This is probably the most difficult task we have ever given ourselves, which is to intentionally transform the economic development model, for the first time in human history.”

        Former U.S. Senator Timothy Wirth (D-CO), then representing the Clinton-Gore administration as U.S undersecretary of state for global issues, addressing the same Rio Climate Summit audience, agreed: “We have got to ride the global warming issue. Even if the theory of global warming is wrong, we will be doing the right thing in terms of economic policy and environmental policy.”

        Christine Stewart, former Canadian Environment Minister: “No matter if the science is all phoney, there are collateral environmental benefits…. climate change [provides] the greatest chance to bring about justice and equality in the world.”

        Gus Hall, former leader of the Communist Party USA: “Human society cannot basically stop the destruction of the environment under capitalism. Socialism is the only structure that makes it possible.”

        Daphne Muller, green-progressive-liberal writer for Salon: “This moment requires we the people to rethink democracy as a global mechanism for enacting policy for and by the planet.”

        Peter Berle, President of the National Audubon Society: “We reject the idea of private property.”

        David Brower, a founder of the Sierra Club: “The goal now is a socialist, redistributionist society, which is nature’s proper steward and society’s only hope.”

        Mikhail Gorbachev, communist and former leader of U.S.S.R.: “The emerging ‘environmentalization’ of our civilization and the need for vigorous action in the interest of the entire global community will inevitably have multiple political consequences. Perhaps the most important of them will be a gradual change in the status of the United Nations. Inevitably, it must assume some aspects of a world government.”

        Emma Brindal, a climate justice campaigner coordinator for Friends of the Earth: “A climate change response must have at its heart a redistribution of wealth and resources.”

        Monika Kopacz, atmospheric scientist: “It is no secret that a lot of climate-change research is subject to opinion, that climate models sometimes disagree even on the signs of the future changes (e.g. drier vs. wetter future climate). The problem is, only sensational exaggeration makes the kind of story that will get politicians’ — and readers’ — attention. So, yes, climate scientists might exaggerate, but in today’s world, this is the only way to assure any political action and thus more federal financing to reduce the scientific uncertainty.”

    2. CE

      In California you can have kids nagging you on TV to do something to save the planet. And reminding you to use less electricity between 4 and 9 PM because the windmills don’t work.

    3. Because these people are worried you are using too much energy.

      And they’re worried because they’re the same people who insist energy prices can not be scaled to demand/supply so you pay actual market rates – because poor people might have to make hard decisions about what they use electricity for.

      So they’re using the consequences of one government intervention to justify the intervention of the government *again*. And they’ll use that second intervention to justify a third. And this chain will continue until someone gets shot.

    4. Moonrocks

      It’s not, but leftists will pretend that it is so they can use that as an excuse to tighten the screws on you even further.

  7. Chumby

    Soon household appliances that worked great 30 years ago will be worse than the 1970s versions. They may even come in almond or lime green colors.

    No more gas ranges (even though no one who remodels a house puts in an electric range), no more gas dryers, no more gas water heaters (cold water when the power goes out, great), and now dishwashers that take all day.

    Progressives once again trying to undo progress. At least it’s only a few decades this time, not centuries. First they came for the effective shower heads and toilets, but we said nothing…

    1. Moonrocks

      That’s why I call it a war on the American people. It’s like they’re doing anything they can to make life even a little bit more miserable for the peasants.

    2. Zeb

      Why not ban electric ranges too. Just microwave everything, it’s more efficient.

      1. Don't look at me!

        You can get by just fine without hot food.

      “No more gas ranges (even though no one who remodels a house puts in an electric range), no more gas dryers, no more gas water heaters (cold water when the power goes out, great), and now dishwashers that take all day.”
      The standard around here for new construction when we built was gas to the range and electric to the dryer. We swapped that. Wife likes electric better for baking. Gas is better for drying clothes as it heats better.

  9. D-Pizzle

    If you live anywhere east of the Mississippi except Florida, water is not a concern. Stop forcing the same water-saving devices they need in California on people who live in places with sufficient water resources to support the population.

    1. sarcasmic

      Except that it’s not fair that people living in a desert need to conserve water while everyone else doesn’t! Gotta use government to force the same rules on everyone to make it fair!

      1. Patriotic Guy

      Also, California has had 50 years to get a desalination plant online and solve their water problem but have failed to do so.

      1. Moonrocks

        It reminds me of that water shortage in Cape Town a few years back, caused by Climate Change, of course. The population had been growing consistently for decades and for those same decades no level of government, from local through national, bothered to do anything to shore up the limited fresh water supply to the city.

        1. Echospinner

          The whole thing was caused by government corruption.

      2. Echospinner

        Israel did with 3 and they are building another one. But it was not that alone. They use water recycling and have separate water for agricultural use. The also use micro drip irrigation and crops that need less water.

        It is a big investment but what is more important than food and water?

        So Israel is only 9 million people and would fit into New Jersey.

        California will never do any of that stuff.

    3. Zeb

      Yeah, it’s ridiculous. I have all the shallow ground water I can use (actually too much after this wet summer, and it comes out the top of my well). Why do I need low flow shower heads and faucets?
      It is especially irritating that valves for bath tubs and kitchen sinks are low flow. The whole point is to fill stuff with water as fast as possible.

  10. D-Pizzle

    And water is not consumed like other resources. It doesn’t go away like oil, it just spends a relatively small amount of time in an unusable form.

    1. Dizzle

    1. She has no one to mansplain how things work.

    2. Its_Not_Inevitable

      Looks like she might have used too much soap. But, you know, math is hard and racist.

      1. Zeb

        Used soap instead of detergent. Big mistake.

    3. CE

      Maybe feeling queasy from the Tide Pod?

  12. Ben_

    Too bad Reason writers spent the last four years only caring about mean tweets.

    1. bevis the lumberjack

      Yeah just mean tweets. It’s not that he’s grinding his “I wuz robbed” nonsense to destroy the only plausible thing that can stop all this progressive nuttiness.

      He’s now yelling the “don’t bother to vote because you’ll be cheated” crap as it relates to the midterms. Just like his mouthpieces did for the Georgia senate runoffs. I’m sure the result will be different the second time around. If As pathetically incompetent as Biden is, if Republicans don’t vote it won’t matter.

      1. Zeb

        Telling people not to vote seems like a pretty poor idea.

        1. sarcasmic

          It’s a self fulfilling prophesy kind of thing. If all elections are rigged in favor of Democrats, why vote? And if Republicans stay at home because their vote doesn’t matter, it really won’t matter.

          1. Zeb

            Well, I hope they don’t listen. The Democrats seem to be setting themselves up for a spectacular defeat in the midterms if the Republicans can somehow manage not to fuck it up (and if the elections are not completely corrupt, which I will continue to assume for the time being).

            1. Luara

        Everyone does the opposite what Trump says.

      3. Ben_

        And more words you also have complaints about because you’re too shallow to pay attention to government policy, just like Reason writers for the last four years.

        1. sarcasmic

          You mean when Reason was giving credit to Trump for libertarian policies like deregulation and bringing troops home while being critical of his non-libertarian policies like trade and immigration?

          Yeah, they totally didn’t pay attention to anything.

          1. Ben_

            A sentence here and there in between hundreds of paragraphs complaining about words.

        2. bevis the lumberjack

          I pay attention to policy just fine. Which is why I want the progressives stopped. Makes me different than Trump, because best I can tell he wants them to succeed.

      4. Sevo

  14. docduracoat

    Here in south Florida we have an abundance of water.
    In the rainy season it rains every day.
    In the dry season it rains two maybe three times a week.
    We have all the water we could possibly want.
    Why do we have to use water saving appliances?

  15. Eeyore

    Energy-efficient dishwashers – proven to get already clean plates wet using less energy and water.

  16. Eeyore

    Having government minions pretend they are engineers would be hysterical if it wasn’t sad.

    1. perlhaqr

      It would be more hysterical if they couldn’t force their shitty engineering decisions on us at gunpoint.

    2. sarcasmic

      Government: The idiots who tell the experts how to do their job.

      1. Zeb

        That goes on my list of t-shirt slogans.

  17. Call me Don

    Fascism: You own the company but the government controls it.
    Trump: Build it to please your customers.
    Biden: Build it to suit my agenda.

  18. TangoDelta

    I don’t actually care if it takes 1 hour or 3 hours, uses 4 gallons or 20, or burns 10 watts or 1,000. All it has to do is actually clean the dishes the first time and be quiet about it – as in I can have a normal conversation in the same room quiet.

    1. ThomasD

      Normal conversation?

      That rules out ENB

  19. TJJ2000

    Remember that day the people passed the Constitutional amendment –
    The President shall regulate the people’s energy????

    Ya; me neither; F’en Criminal Nazi-Politicians and their ILLEGALLY created Agencies.

  20. Minadin

    Fun fact: Energy Star ratings don’t just look at how much water or electricity or gas an appliance uses, but also how much noise it makes.

  21. NOYB2

    That will suit the interests of incumbent businesses that won’t have to invest money in making a better product for consumers.

    Wow, that’s an economic “theory” worthy of AOC, Warren, and Krugman!

  22. ckfred

    I have a 2016 dishwasher that takes 3 hours to wash and dry. I just run it at night and unload it in the morning.

    1. Minadin

      What if you had a dinner party and have 2 loads worth of dishes to wash? Wait two days?

      At the restaurant I used to work at, before I started designing them, I had a commercial dishwasher that had a 90-second cycle. Not 90 minutes, certainly not 3 hours.

      1. TangoDelta

        A dinner party that requires 2 loads would violate covid lockdown policy. That second load could cost you a swat team breaking down the door and shooting the dog so they can check everyone’s papers to ensure they’re “properly” vaccinated. “Properly” naturally being defined arbitrarily according to age, race, creed, party affiliation, and who you know that’s politically powerful.

  23. Joe Friday

    Thanks Congress for making incandescent bulbs obsolete and creating the market for LED bulbs. They used to cost $20 each and are now less than a buck because government created the market which producers fought over by creating them cheaper.

    We all benefit and so does the environment.

    Sorry that your “freedom” to buy crap incandescent bulbs was disturbed.

    1. TJJ2000

      The government did not create the market for LED lighting.

      Christ, you don’t know anything.

    3. Echospinner

      The market exists because they last 20x longer and cost you 1/5 in energy than the old ones. It has nothing to do with saving the planet.

      1. Minadin

        Yep. One of the first really excellent uses I had for LED replacement bulbs were for the indoor flood lights in the high vaulted ceiling of my family’s vacation home. We used to have to replace them by either erecting scaffolding or using a long pole with a lightbulb-holding attachment at the end. It was a pain in the ass, and when you had to replace the bulbs every year or two, it sucked.

        Now with the LED’s it’s every 15-20 years. We put them in 8 years ago and haven’t replaced one yet. Also, LED’s tend to not ‘go out’ like incandescents, but just slowly dim over time, so that 15-ish years down the line they’re only 75% as bright as when installed. Not bad.

    4. 5.56

      I’d be as bitter as you, had I placed my bet on a ship that’s sinking this rapidly. Must sting.

  24. NoVaNick

    Don’t know where you get your LED bulbs but they’re twice as expensive as in a decent bulbs at Home Depot I’ve noticed. Or maybe it’s just the new reality of inflation and supply chain shortage.

    1. Joe Friday

    I mean, if these devices do cause such high energy bills, and competition come out with low energy solutions, competition always wins in the end.

  26. MidnightMike

    Gees, quit whining. A longer dishwasher cycle is not going to kill us. A little planning works wonders. My newer dishwasher takes a little more time but cleans the dishes just fine.
    I’m happy to do what it takes to save energy, especially use less fossil fuels.

    1. TJJ2000

  27. Thegreatone

    Who the hell gave government the right to say how long a dishwasher should run? Stay out of our lives !

    1. TJJ2000

    Had a shower in a hotel this morning. Low flow head. Worst ever. This is technically west of the Mississippi but still in the Mississippi Valley. There is no shortage of water here. Don’t all plumbers and hotels know to remove the limiting disk. That or drill it out. Most hotels I stayed at I in other cities did. Even Punbai, India was better.

    1. Minadin

      Under the Obama administration they regulated those limiting discs out and the restricting device is now required to be integral to the internal mechanism of the shower head. You can’t just pop out a rubber washer from the back anymore.

  29. Luara

  30. John C. Randolph

    Most dishwashers work great if you just add about an ounce of trisodium phosphate to a box of dishwashing detergent.

    -jcr

Please to post comments