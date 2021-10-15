Gavin Newsom

In Gavin Newsom's California, COVID-19 Rules Are for Those Without Political Power

Newsom's opposition to a judge's order requiring vaccinations for prison staffers lays bare the hypocrisy of the governor.

|

GNewsom_1161x653
(Dylan Stewart/Image of Sport/Newscom)

When should you be forced to get a vaccination and when should you be exempt? In California, it depends on how much political clout you have.

The California Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday that it will appeal a federal judge's September order that would require all state prison staffers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The notice of appeal comes after Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom declared last month that Democratic officials should "lean in" to COVID-19 prevention efforts, citing their "moral authority" to save people's lives.

And it comes after Newsom's office announced on October 1 that California would become the first state in the country to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for students, pending full Food and Drug Administration approval of the vaccines.

The power dynamics at play here are not subtle or hard to divine. California is insisting that school children get vaccinated, while simultaneously fighting to protect prison guards from a vaccine mandate, because students, who are at very low risk of serious COVID-19 complications compared to older age brackets, don't have a public sector union with deep pockets. The California Correctional Peace Officers Association (CCPOA), the state's powerful prison guard union, donated $1.75 million to Newsom's recall defense.

Meanwhile, prisons have been the epicenter of many major COVID-19 clusters. In U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar's September order requiring that all 66,000 state employees entering California prisons be vaccinated or have a religious or medical exemption, Tigar noted that from August to mid-September, 48 outbreaks have been traced back to prison staff.

As I wrote last year during the early stages of the pandemic, prisons are petri dishes for disease. At one point last April, eight out of 10 of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots in the U.S. were prisons and jails. Diseases don't stay within prison walls, though. Staff take them back into their communities. Prison inmates, meanwhile, especially older men and women with chronic health conditions, are trapped in institutions that have little to no concern for their well-being. (Tigar's order came in part because the California prison system's medical services have been under receivership since 2006 due to its repeated failures to provide adequate health care to incarcerated people.)

Tigar's order was opposed by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the CCPOA, and Newsom's office. Newsom has ordered all state employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but that order includes an option for regular COVID-19 tests in lieu of getting the jab. Newsom's student mandate, like the court order the governor is fighting, includes no such option for frequent testing.

This is not "following the science" or leaning in. It's just naked machine politics, another example of hypocritical "rules for thee, not for me" policy making that spread like, well, an epidemic during the past year and a half.

Recall when Newsom was caught dining unmasked at The French Laundry, a three-Michelin-star restaurant, with a CEO and a lobbyist, just days after advising Californians to practice social distancing and avoid private social gatherings, including Thanksgiving.

Tigar's order has been temporarily blocked by a Kern County judge, who was appointed by Newsom. That injunction, however, only applies to CCPOA members and not other prison staffers.

It must be nice being part of the political class that's not subject to the feckless whims of Newsom's "moral authority."

NEXT: Judge: Police Can’t Blame a Bystander for a Cop Killing Another Cop

C.J. Ciaramella is a reporter at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Longtobefree

    Just more proof it’s all bullshit.

    1. The proof is incontrovertible by this time. Someone who really and truly believed this disease is dangerous would never do this. Ever. This is proof that Newsom believes that this is just the flu, or probably even something less.

      1. BYODB

        Newsom can believe it’s a serious illness while also being quite happy in his safe bubble as long as unions help keep him in power. There’s really no disconnect there, you’re assuming he actually cares about the people he governs but there’s little proof of that.

        1. Mittie Yanez

          Seriously I don’t know why more people haven’t tried this, I work two shifts, 2 hours in the day and 2 in the evening…FGYT And i get surly a check of $12600 what’s awesome is I m working from home so I get more time with my kids.

          Try it, you won’t regret it……..VISIT HERE

          1. Margaret P. Turner

            I make 85 dollars each hour for working an online job at home. KLA I never thought I could do it but my best friend makes 10000 bucks every month working this job and she recommended me to learn more about it. The potential with this is endless.

            For more detail …. READ MORE

        2. JohnZ

          As long as he and his cronies continue to dine at the French Laundry, his kids attend a very private school sans mask and he continues to act like the monarch of Cal.

      2. Patriotic Guy

        This is also a glimpse into what the prog filth intend for us. It’s going to be them or us. So I’m not tucking kidding when I say the progs have to go. There is no ignoring them and hoping they go away. Elections are compromised amd the courts are corrupt. No one is coming to save us.

        Better be prepared to nut up and do everything necessary to stop them. Before it’s too late.

    2. Salted Nuts

      Yep. If they can’t take their own BS seriously, I sure as hell won’t either.

      1. I made over $700 per day using my mobile in part time. I recently got my 5th paycheck of $19632 and all i was doing is to copy and paste work online. this home work makes me able to generate more cash daily easily.RDk simple to do work and regular income from this are just superb. Here what i am doing.

        Try now……………… VISIT HERE

    3. PattyHindman

      I got $97450 up to now this year working on the online and I’m a full time student. I’AM profited. It’s really gtr simple to know and I’m in order that cheerful that I got some answers regarding it. Here what I do…… Visit Here

  2. Wait, THIS is the event that laid bare the hypocrisy of the governor?

    1. Hank Ferrous

      +1 Newsom is one of the politicians who make a career out of hypocrisy, though maybe the very word politician implies that.

      1. Overt

        After his unmasked, non-social-distanced, indoor dinner at the French Laundry during lockdown, Newsome stood up in front of the press and offered a fake, “I’m sorry if you took offense” apology, and then denied that they were unmasked, denied that they were indoors or failing to social distance.

        He stared at the camera and grinned like the cat who ate the canary because he COULD. He knew that whenever push came to shove, the right people would line up to support him, because he knows how to punish the right people.

    2. Sevo

      “Wait, THIS is the event that laid bare the hypocrisy of the governor?”

      Left off “again”.

  3. Don't look at me!

    They should be shot for trespassing unvaccinated on public property .
    Jeffy

  4. sarcasmic

    This means old guys in prison stand a chance of catching COVID and dying, saving the taxpayers a bunch of dough.

    So what is there to complain about?

    1. DesigNate

      Democrat hypocrisy and state actor cronyism?

      1. sarcasmic

        Details….

        1. JesseAz

          Youre waiting on details from Joe Friday to defend him again aren’t you.

          1. Sevo

            Unless sarc reads ’em on Vox first.

  5. “Recall when Newsom was caught dining unmasked at The French Laundry, a three-Michelin-star restaurant, with a CEO and a lobbyist, just days after advising Californians to practice social distancing and avoid private social gatherings, including Thanksgiving.”

    That was great, wasn’t it? It’s difficult to think of a more effective visual to illustrate that Democrats are now the party of the wealthy and well-connected elite. Which explains why they’re the natural choice for Koch-funded libertarians.

    #LibertariansForNewsom

    1. prfd1

      Vaccinated people get COVID at a higher rate than non vaccinated people.
      Vaccinated people carry a viral load that is 250 x higher than non vaccinated people.
      Vaccinated people have damaged hearts and serious blood clotting along with a very long list of other side effects.
      Vaccinated people have serious damage done to their natural immune system and will be unable fight off cancer and viruses on their own.

      1. prfd1

        Vaccinated people are super spreaders of COVID.

  6. Unicorn Abattoir

    You really think that’s only in CA?

    1. Echospinner

      Hey business is business. How else are you gonna pass me those fat envelopes?

  7. CE

    Californians had a golden opportunity to get rid of this guy with the recall, but they were afraid Elder would change us into Florida or Texas and everyone would die.

    1. Stuck in California

      There’s a fundamental problem with the fact that so many people think the Governor can do anything.

      I mean, Newsome does, but if he was a Republican the legislature sure as fuck wouldn’t just let him have dictatorial power.

      But people are used to it. Obama’s magic pen was the start. Trump used the pen, Biden loves the pen. But with the never ending “Emergency” powers, governors have been making decrees that affect massive swaths of the populace on a whim and after 18 months the sheep are used to it.

      They really don’t teach the Constitution in schools like they used to. And it totally shows.

    2. prfd1

      Californians are Racists who promote CRT.
      Californians refused to elect Larry Elder because he is black.

    3. JohnZ

      Larry Elder was the black face of white supremacy! L.A. Times

  8. nayem49

    Californians had a golden opportunity to get rid of this guy with the recall, but they were afraid Elder would change us into Florida or Texas and everyone would die.

    1. CE

      Anyone else hear an echo?

      1. Salted Nuts

        Californians had a golden opportunity to get rid of this guy with the recall, but they were afraid Elder would change us into Florida or Texas and everyone would die.

        1. Don't look at me!

          Plus, he was black, so forget about it.

          1. m1shu

            The black face of white supremacy.

      2. Stuck in California

        Next comment will be Nayem telling us how to earn $12543 per day working from home. I’m waiting with bated breath!

  9. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

    Newsom is also in the apellet court to ask for an exemption for the seiu

  10. TangoDelta

    So when are we going to have a ballot initiative in CA that requires all elected officials to get the jab every six months or immediately have electoral voting rights revoked?

    1. Echospinner

      Nobody really knows the effect of booster dose over time yet. Israel the Covid testing ground of the world, has been the first to do it on any scale. Preliminary results look good.

      It has really not rolled out here yet. They are only looking at 65 and up.

  11. Jeff Mason

    Newsome is demanding vaccines for public school students but his own kids, who go to PRIVATE school, are not vaccinated. If the vaccines are so safe and so crucial, wouldn’t he rush to vaccinate his own children immediately? Just saying. Vaccine mandates for thee, but not for me.

    1. Echospinner

      His kids aren’t old enough. We only have approval for 14+.

      They are in trials for 2 and up so that is likely to change.

    2. Echospinner

      For younger children they will have a pediatric dose. Since it is still being tested it is unavailable and not yet approved.

  12. Echospinner

    Anybody working in a prison who doesn’t get a vaccine is a complete idiot. Those places are germ factories.

    For schools, we only go to age 14 at this point. These are high schoolers. They do get symptomatic Covid at a high enough rate. Similar to adults. Getting sick is no good and they get muscle aches, cough, fever, headaches just like adults. Also the vaccines give higher protection than older adults. Close to 100% in the trials.

    I don’t favor state mandates on anything. To me if a local school board wants to require it they will have to deal with the community opinion on the matter and there are some very strong opinions out there.

    I would if it were my kid. Nobody wants to deal with a sick teenager. Or teenagers in general actually.

    1. prfd1

      Anybody who takes this experimental vaccine is an idiot. It doesn’t prevent COVID and vaccinated people spread COVID far worse than unvaccinated people.
      Also, anyone paying any attention knows the prisons have herd immunity now.

    2. JohnZ

      Haven’t you kept up? Parents who complain to school boards are domestic terrorists!
      Merrick Garland said so!
      So all you parents out there…..shut up! Just shut up!

  13. JohnZ

    Well, all you Californians who voted to retain this horrid, vacuous, snotty nosed sack of parrot droppings, you get whet you deserve. Join the ranks of those in Oregone and Washedupton.
    It helps though, when the highest ranking person in congress is your aunty and Dominion counting the votes.
    Just remember what uncle Joe Stalin once said about voting.
    Say….have you caught up with unloading all those container ships yet?

  14. Luara

    She has been over weight but last month she started to take these f new supplements and she has lost 40 pounds so far.

    Take a look at the site here………. http://www.FitApp1.com

  15. Jiyuu

    About 10 years ago New York had an H1N1 vaccine mandate for health care workers. Except Cops and Firemen. It was pretty obvious they knew the mandate would be challenged (and lose) if it involved government workers.
    Healthcare workers protested, and the government didn’t care. They were sued and had it thrown out after they ran out of vaccine.

Please to post comments