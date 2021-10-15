Immigration

Biden Administration Set To Reinstate 'Remain in Mexico' Policy Next Month

The Trump-era border measure relegated 70,000 migrants to dangerous conditions in Mexico while they awaited immigration court dates.

|

zumaamericasthirty923461
(Christopher Brown/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom)

The Biden administration announced today that it intends to reinstate a Trump-era border policy next month to satisfy a judge's order, pending approval from the Mexican government. That policy, known formally as "Migrant Protection Protocols" (MPP) and informally as "Remain in Mexico," forced asylum seekers to wait in often dangerous conditions across the border until their U.S. immigration court hearings.

Enforcement of the policy saw 70,000 asylum seekers relegated to Mexico, including at least 16,000 children. Tent camps popped up in border towns, which quickly turned violent and put migrants in grave danger. Human Rights First, an advocacy organization, reports that forced returns to Mexico resulted in "at least 1,544 publicly reported cases of murder, rape, torture, kidnapping & other violent assaults" as of February 19, 2021.

Under domestic and international law, all migrants who present themselves on U.S. soil or at American ports of entry are eligible to make asylum claims. Eligibility for asylum depends on a migrant's ability to prove that he has been persecuted on the grounds of race, religion, nationality, membership in a certain social group, or political opinion.

As such, migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border are often fleeing danger. Even so, the Trump administration and its Remain in Mexico policy forced these migrants to await their immigration court hearings in a region of Mexico that the State Department then gave the same danger assessment as Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria.

While running against Trump, President Joe Biden criticized the policy on the campaign trail and promised to rescind it upon taking office. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas ended the policy in June, citing its "mixed effectiveness." But Texas and Missouri filed a lawsuit against the repeal. A federal judge ruled in their favor, and despite a Department of Homeland Security appeal, ordered the administration to resume the program "in good faith."

Despite Biden's stated opposition to this specific border policy, it's important to remember that his approach to immigration has not lived up to his campaign promises. Most notably, Biden has upheld the Trump administration's Title 42 policy. That measure allows Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to expel migrants under the guise of public health, though Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials and immigration advocates alike have questioned the efficacy and legality of such an approach. As of July 2021, more than 1 million migrants had been expelled under the order.

Remain in Mexico and Title 42 have much in common. The Mexican government accepted migrants under Remain in Mexico on the condition that they have future court dates scheduled. However, The San Diego Union-Tribune found that CBP agents were assigning migrants fake court dates. Though Title 42 may sound more punitive in that it authorizes expulsion without a future asylum hearing, phantom appointments given under Remain in Mexico made the "wait" there more like expulsion for many.

Biden's continuation of Title 42 aside, immigration advocates have criticized the administration for waiting too long to issue a new memo rescinding Remain in Mexico. "The Biden administration has had nearly two months to issue a new memo that addresses the district court's concerns and formally terminate the MPP program for good," said Jorge Loweree, policy director at the American Immigration Council, in a press release.

"The fact that it has not done so and is instead moving forward with plans to restart the program in November is a betrayal of the president's campaign promises and a clear sign that this administration is failing to reenvision border management and the way that we treat people who are seeking protection in the United States," Loweree continued.

Now, migrants will face the double whammy of Title 42 and Remain in Mexico. It's not yet clear which nationalities will be subject to Remain in Mexico, which, under Trump, largely targeted people from Spanish-speaking countries. But whatever the particulars, reinstating the policy will put migrants at risk and further corrupt U.S. asylum policy.

NEXT: Federal Judges Are Increasingly Rebelling Against 'Overly Severe' Penalties for Nonviolent Sex Offenders

Fiona Harrigan is assistant editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2

    But wingnut.com and Ken Schulz say that Biden has an open border policy.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir

      He also has people that read polling data.

      1. Mittie Yanez

        Seriously I don’t know why more people haven’t tried this, I work two shifts, 2 hours in the day and 2 in the evening…MK And i get surly a check of $12600 what’s awesome is I m working from home so I get more time with my kids.

        Try it, you won’t regret it……..VISIT HERE

      2. I made over $700 per day using my mobile in part time. I recently got my 5th paycheck of $19632 and all i was doing is to copy and paste work online. this home work makes me able to generate more cash daily easily.SQz simple to do work and regular income from this are just superb. Here what i am doing.

        Try now……………… VISIT HERE

    2. There is a chasm between stated preferences and revealed preferences. The Biden administration stated preference is “if you’re a foreigner, don’t come”. Their revealed preference is an open border.

      1. chemjeff radical individualist

        Revealed how?

        1. Maureen L. Gowin

          These are 2 pay checks $78367 and $87367. that i received in last 2 months. I am very happy that i can make thousands in my part time and now i am enjoying my life.ghj Everybody can do this and earn lots of dollars from home in very short time period. Your Success is one step away Click Below Webpage…..

          Just visit this website now…… READ MORE

        2. DEllett

          Revealed by open borders, duh!

          1. R Mac

            Lying Jeffy isn’t that bright.

            1. Luara

              She has been over weight but last month she started to take these r new supplements and she has lost 40 pounds so far.

              Take a look at the site here………. http://www.FitApp1.com

              1. Dizzle

                The bot put a fatty add in a thread reply to Jeff lmao

                1. DesigNate

                  Hahahahaha

        3. JoeB

          Hundreds of thousands of newly-arrived illegals now within US borders. Are you asleep?

        4. Patriotic Guy

          You crawled out from under your rock.

        5. Hank Ferrous

          Are you stupid, or obtuse?

    3. JesseAz

      Do you want the number of illegal immigrants this year dummy?

      1. Jen Psaki said they won’t be staying long.

      2. chemjeff radical individualist

        So let’s hear your plan for illegal immigration. Enforce the border harder? Build the wall? Walls only work if they are backed by the credible threat of lethal force. Is that what you want? Tell us your plans instead of trolling for a change.

        1. jab

          Lethal force? Why not?

        2. Don't look at me!

          Try walking into any other country.

          1. R Mac

            We can only hope.

        3. Mother's Lament

          How come every country but America gets to enforce its entry laws, Jeff?
          And how come you guys never advocate for a US-Mexico Schengen-zone, but instead want to keep the laws? It’s almost like your bosses want slave laborers.

          1. Echospinner

            How about regular legal workers? Seems we have a shortage of those. Do you know how hard it is to get a contractor around here? They are booked solid. Ya know not all of these people are ignorant farmers. Some of them can build a deck, a bathroom or a car. If they could get a permit and get through the idiot licenses we would have a stronger workforce. And if you think people like that are cheap you are a fool.

            Had a crew who came here from elSalvador. They removed a huge 100 year old tree that was threatening our house. Most amazing thing I ever saw. Very skilled work. I won’t even tell you what it cost.

            Problem is the bigoted view that these people are ignorant slave laborers. They are just as smart as you. A lot of them did not have the same opportunities but immigrants catch up quick.

            1. DesigNate

              Problem is leftists that protested and demonstrated in the streets whenever a Republican from a border state offered up a worker visa program as an alternative to blanket amnesty.

              1. Patriotic Guy

                They don’t want a worker program, they want amnesty. Knowing that the ensuing welfare benefits will guarantee most of the, will vote democrat.

        4. Patriotic Guy

          Walls make it hard to just walk in. You’re not smart enough to understand that. You’re also completely dishonest on this subject. As the only possible solution you support is completely open borders. Even allowing unrestricted entry to our sovereign nation by murderers and child rapists. This by your own admission.

          Walls work. Case closed.

        5. Hank Ferrous

          ‘Walls only work if they are backed by the credible threat of lethal force.’ Is this why nobody breaks into your place? Lethal force? Or maybe simple enforcement of existing laws?

    4. You are literally posting in a thread on an article that talks about how Biden IS CHANGING FROM AN OPEN BORDERS POLICY.

      1. Sevo

        Well, see, turd “thought” Ken was commenting about next month, right turd?

    5. Sevo

      turd lies. It’s what turd does. turd is a pathological liar, too stupid to know he lies and further too stupid to understand the rest of us know it.
      If turd uses numbers in a post, they are cherry-picked, worthless, or outright lies. If there is something which it not a lie in one of his posts, it is purely accidental.
      turd lies; it’s all he does.

    6. PattyHindman

      I got $97450 up to now this year working on the online and I’m a full time student. I’AM profited. It’s really bgt simple to know and I’m in order that cheerful that I got some answers regarding it. Here what I do…… Visit Here

  2. hpearce

    “relegated 70,000 migrants”

    And Reason claims tio know that all these people crossed the border illegally for immigration purpose ?

    Of course they do not know.
    They exploit the illegal border crossing issue to support their political in backing immigration.

    The exploitation of issues to fit your view is a corrupt tactic of Reason in writing articles

    1. Echospinner

      The republicans and democrats keep them illegal to exploit their unworkable stances on immigration which they never actually do anything about. Do you think Trumps sad forlorn piece of wall was anything but a campaign trick? Those people who chanted “build the wall” Do they know they were hoodwinked by a master salesman. No.

      Joe Biden’s empty campaign promises? Do his supporters know it was a lie? No they will just gloss over it.

      If there wasn’t a problem there wouldn’t be anything they could promise to fix.

      1. Sevo

        “…Those people who chanted “build the wall” Do they know they were hoodwinked by a master salesman. No….”

        The TDS-addled assholes like echoshit; did they know their TDS affliction lead them to such assholery? No.
        Fuck off and die, TDS-addled shit. Slowly and painfully. What youe deserve.

  3. Longtobefree

    “The Trump-era border measure relegated 70,000 migrants to dangerous conditions in Mexico while they awaited immigration court dates.”

    People deciding to ignore national borders and trying to illegally enter the USA relegated 70,000 potential criminals to dangerous conditions in Mexico.
    If they follow legal procedures, there is no danger in Mexico.

    1. retiredfire

      So, who made those conditions in Mexico dangerous?
      It wasn’t Donald Trump.
      It was the same people, that the Reason/open borders crowd want to be given free entry into America.

  4. I just knew the fugazi libertarians of Reason were going to completely ignore the news of Ruth Bader Ginsburg calling the national anthem kneelers a bunch of stupid, ungrateful idiots and Katie Couric covering that up until now because she’s selling a book.

    They can’t help being who and what they are, and they worship, adore, and venerate their liberal hero RBG as much as they do their #1 hero Block Insane Yomomma.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir

      They covered it in yesterday’s roundup.

      1. OK, they buried a six word throwaway sentence in the Roundup about Couric being a hack, which I guess just sort of barely counts by the absolute thinnest of margins.

        But what about their sainted, revered liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg basically calling the kneelers a bunch of stupid, ungrateful idiots? I feel like this is kind of interesting and worth talking about. Especially considering that if it was one of the more traditionalist judges, Park Slope Welchie Boy and the rest of the fugazis would be enraged and blubbering about that for days on end.

        1. Zeb

          Can you point to any article where Reason can be said to “revere” or beatify RBG?
          I’m not sure why you think this should be such a big story for them.

  5. Libby Terry-Ann

    OBL!!!! WHY!?!?!?!

    1. Unicorn Abattoir

      One day. I take ONE DAY off!!!

      /OBL

  6. Chumby

    MSM can now blame Trump when Biden botches this.

    1. Sevo

      They won’t bother waiting and Joe, turd and shitstain will be repeating the lies here.

  7. Why are the conditions dangerous in Mexico?

    1. Moonrocks

      Because they’re can’t pick crops or clean toilets for billionaires in Mexico?

      1. Echospinner

        Another bigoted comment. A guy from Mexico or someplace south of the border just built me a front porch. I live in the southern part of the country now and wanted a proper southern porch. It runs the length of the front of the house. It has a proper roof and rail around it. The project is not yet done.

        Anyway the guy is a master carpenter. Working alone in three days he built this thing. He works with our general contractor. You could drive a truck up on it. It will be here long after I will be. If you think he was cheap labor, well no. Not at all cheap. This guy is booked solid. We were lucky to get him.

        So I don’t care about legal status. It is not like it turns you from a nobody into a carpenter. That takes years of experience and hard work.

        But to you immigrants are just toilet cleaners and crop pickers. You mock them and degrade them. They are the scum of the earth to you. I have no tolerance for bigotry.

        1. Dizzle

          Whoooooooosh

          1. Hank Ferrous

            Yep, it’s never been bright, and always among the first to point the finger.

        2. Patriotic Guy

          So….. you’re part of the problem. Getting a better deal by exploiting illegals. That kind of shit is why they come here. That and all the welfare.

        3. DesigNate

          I wonder how many people will get the pure beauty of this comment. You called him a bigot but you don’t even know where your totally not “under the table cheap labor” is from?
          Hahahahahahahahahaha

    2. sarcasmic

      Gangs have more guns than the government for one.

      1. William

        There is. I difference between the cartels and their government. Two sides of the same coin.

    3. Sometimes a Great Notion

      Because of Mongo?

      1. Patriotic Guy

        Ming is sending his problem subjects here? I thought he just executed them.

  8. Social Justice is neither

    How many of those 70,000 migrants were Mexixan nationals? Seems you’re lying about the law to make your case since any other person would already be in a safe country for the threat they’re running from. Gotta love dishonest leftists, but is there any other kind?

    1. retiredfire

      The vast majority aren’t running from a threat.
      A legitimate reason for applying for asylum isn’t “because life back home sucked”, but that’s about what we are seeing.

      1. Echospinner

        Ya know why my grandfather and everyone’s ancestors unless you are native descended came here?

        Because life at home sucked.

        1. Dizzle

          Right. And they could only come if they were healthy, had proper documentation, and depending on age a job and/or sponsor. Freeloaders and the elderly were given second preference, that’s why many immigrants had to leave their elders and children behind at at first and could only bring them after they had income and could sponsor their own relatives.

          You also were checked for known diseases at the time and quarantined at the point of entry for weeks or months if required. Like my great great grandfather who spent almost 2 months in tuberculosis quarantine at Ellis Island.

          1. DesigNate

            Shhhh, that fucks up the narrative.

    2. Dizzle

      Not many. I can’t remember where I read it to post a link, but the numbers basically were in 2015 right before trump it was basically 70% Mexican, 30% Latin America or other. In the 6 years since its basically flipped to 70% Latin American or other and only 30% Mexican. And the Mexicans are a higher percentage of mules now than they used to be.

  9. forced returns to Mexico resulted in “at least 1,544 publicly reported cases of murder, rape, torture, kidnapping & other violent assaults” as of February 19, 2021.

    Well thank God those lollygagging victims stayed in Mexico. The last thing we need in the US is more whiny crime victims here.

    1. TJJ2000

      ^THIS +100000000000000000000000

    2. jab

      Oh jfree I could not agree more. Whiney crime victims? You bet! Whiney illegal migrants? You bet.

  10. I like how Mexico as a political entity literally doesn’t exist to journalism. It’s like the world is a dark, black void of emptiness, with only the US as a measurable, identifiable political entity whose people have agency or are even capable of rational thought.

    American exceptionalism indeed.

    1. Mother's Lament

      The White Man’s Burden, 21st century edition.

    2. Patriotic Guy

      But we’re the most evil, racist country in the world, according to Wokescolds. So really, putting up a wall and keeping these people out is for there own protection. From all the micro aggressions and cultural appropriation.

  11. Dave Boz

    “…while they awaited immigration court dates…”

    Oh yeah, probably at least 3% would indeed show up for court dates. But Uncle Joe has made it clear that it’s no big deal if they don’t. So maybe more like 1%.

    1. retiredfire

      Anyone believe the absolute bullshit that the Zhou Bai-dung administration expelled a million invaders, because they had the Chinaflu?
      Yeah, like they’re testing them as they sneak in at night.

  12. Frank Sterle Jr.

    Many migrants from the southern hemisphere are climate-change refugees, sometimes fleeing from climactic-change-related chronic crop failure mostly caused by the northern hemisphere’s chronic fossil-fuel burning, starting with the Industrial Revolution.

    While the recent U.S.-border Haitian-refugee situation, for example, may not be climate-change related, the border-guard physical confrontations sound/look scary and definitely un-Christian. It’s as though they are perceived as being disposable human life, their suffering somehow less-worthy. I’ve been seeing so many mean-spirited posts about these human beings on numerous mainstream news websites. So many refugees are rightfully desperate human beings, perhaps desperate enough to work hard for basic food and shelter. And they very much want to work. …

    I’ve noticed over decades the exceptionally strong work ethic practiced by migrants, especially in the produce harvesting sector. It’s typically back-busting work that almost all post-second-generation Westerners won’t tolerate for ourselves. Such laborers work very hard and should be treated humanely, including timely access to Covid-19 vaccination and proper work-related protections, but often enough are not.

    While I don’t favor Canada-based businesses exporting labor abroad at very low wages if there are unemployed Canadians who want that work, I can imagine such laborers being much more productive than their born-and-reared-here Canadian counterparts. I’m not saying that a strong work ethic is a trait racially/genetically inherited by one generation from a preceding generation. Rather, I believe, it is an admirable culturally determined factor, though also in large part motivated by the said culture’s internal and surrounding economic and political conditions.

    1. jab

      Your full of crap!

    2. R Mac

      Cool story bruh.

    3. Mother's Lament

      “climactic-change-related chronic crop failure caused by the northern hemisphere’s chronic fossil-fuel burning, starting with the Industrial Revolution.”

      Lol.
      Is this another parody poster? Good job if you are. You sound completely unhinged.

    4. Many migrants from the southern hemisphere are climate-change refugees

      That’s not true. It’s a known fact they’re fleeing anti-trans and general anti LGBTQIA+ policies in their catholic countries.

    5. Sevo

      “Many migrants from the southern hemisphere are climate-change refugees,..”

      Sarc, stupidity or dishonesty?
      Regardless, fuck off and die.

    6. Echospinner

      Why very low wages. Amazon pays the same wages no matter where you came from.

    7. Hank Ferrous

      Try replacing ‘climactic-change-related chronic crop failure’ with poor agricultural practices for generations, currently destroying their own soils to produce crops for shitty hipsters in the EU and States, and you will be a lot closer to the mark, chuckles. Add to this the fact that governments are located in urban centers, and urban centers control finding, which remains in urban centers, is not distributed to rural areas. Further, water supplies for rural areas are diverted to urban centers, with the same arrogant argument made by progressives and left-leaning sorts here -more people live in the cities. Your assertions are bs, and you, as Sevo is fond of saying, are full of shit.

  13. Eeyore

    Biden, also trying to ruin Mexican Christmas.

  14. Night_Watchman

    “forced returns to Mexico resulted in ‘at least 1,544 publicly reported cases of murder, rape, torture, kidnapping & other violent assaults.’

    Good. That is 1544 murders, rapes, tortures and kidnappings happening in Mexico rather than happening here in the U.S. and getting U.S. citizens involved. Keep that stuff out of this country.

    1. And it isn’t forced returns that caused assaults, it is caused by people foregoing the protections of law by illegally transiting countries.

      If they were legal they would be afforded the regular Policing and State protections of whatever country accepted their entry.

  15. Don't look at me!

    If you are worried about immigrants’ safety, better not send any of them to Chicago!

    1. CE

      No need, it already votes reliably Democratic.

  16. R Mac

    Haha losers!

  17. Under domestic and international law, all migrants who present themselves on U.S. soil or at American ports of entry are eligible to make asylum claims.

    Under domestic and international law, all migrants who present themselves on Mexican soil or at Mexican ports of entry are also eligible to make asylum claims.

  18. Wow, back to square one.

  19. CE

    You know who else had a “remain in Mexico” policy?

    1. Echospinner

      Sam Houston?

      1. DesigNate

        Nicely done!

  20. So, why did everyone hate Trump so much if their savior, Biden, ended up doing everything Trump did.

    Tariffs – Check

    Tightening up the border – Check

    Taking money from the Russians – Check

    Removing troops from Afghanistan – Check

    Europe is laughing at us – Check

    Our ‘return to normalcy’ seems to be ‘Trump, but with massive inflation and empty shelves’. But hey, no mean Tweets, right? amirite? That’s gotta count for something? Doesn’t it?

    1. sarcasmic

      Haaaaaaaaa ha ha ha ha ha!

      That would mean TEAM people having like actual principles and stuff!

      Too funny.

      1. Sevo

        Fuck off and die, steaming pile of lefty shit.

      2. Patriotic Guy

        You’re too drunk and stupid to understand any of this.

    2. Social Justice is neither

      Adding political prisoners had to be a plus.

  21. Luara

    She has been over weight but last month she started to take these new supplements and she has lost 40 pounds so far.

    Take a look at the site here………. http://www.FitApp1.com

  22. reinstate a Trump-era border policy next month to satisfy a judge’s order, pending approval from the Mexican government

    Is that what we’ve come to? Asserting our sovereignty if Mexico approves?

    1. rreally

      MPP isn’t “asserting our sovereignty”. It’s a series of bilateral agreements where various countries agree to serve as “safe third countries” for people claiming asylum while trying to immigrate to the U.S.

      The options are:

      1) make an agreement (which yes, requires the “safe” country’s consent) where, for example, Guatemalans can be made to remain in Mexico instead of get into the U.S. to await a hearing on their asylum/refugee claim.

      2) block all people claiming asylum at the border, and don’t let them in (this very likely violates the international refugee treaty to which the U.S. is a signatory).

      3) Reform our immigration legal system such that frivolous asylum claims can be rejected summarily at the border.

      1 is what Trump did, and now what Biden is renewing but only because the way he ended it was procedurally improper and a court forced him to renew it. 2 would be a disaster and quickly struck down by the courts.

      3 would take time and work, and, generally speaking, not throwing Georgia Senate races so Republicans can appoint constitutionalist judges. Take what you can get and remember to stop voting stupid in primaries.

      1. Echospinner

        The ridiculous immigration policy is not a bug it is a feature. It would be easy to design an efficient system but there are too many people who want to keep it this way.

        We are not keeping out immigrants. We are feeding a whole army of contractors, INS agents, lawyers and judges, people who actually want cheap workers because they are illegal and would not be cheap or do those jobs if they had work permits.

        There are a lot of vested interests. So long as it is a problem politicians can get votes out of that.

      2. Charge Mexico (and every other country on the invasion trail) with failing to uphold your 2) under international accords and refuse to admit at other than legal ports of entry under regular visa rules.

        Why must we abide by agreements no-one else does?

        let’s go brandon and his international courts.

        1. Echospinner

          Good luck with that. There are international treaties about these things. You think you can just make Mexico pay, like they did for the wall?

          Hoodwinked by rhetoric. Fooled by political showmen and pundits. You got nothing in your hand. Do ya think the Mexicans are keeping those camps on the border to showcase how humanitarian they are?

          Nope it is to showcase US policy.

  23. Echospinner

    The solution to illegal immigration is legal immigration.

    1. rreally

      This is completely incongruent with what you posted one minute earlier in response to me. Unless by “legal immigration” you mean open borders.

      Either we have a mechanism to deny literally anyone the opportunity to immigrate here or we don’t.

      1. Echospinner

        All of them a false dichotomy.

        All of them involve a violation of property rights. Immigration is not.

        It is how you got here.

        Since when do libertarians advocate the law is the law. Libertarians oppose laws restricting liberty. Seems simple now that gay rights, drug laws, property rights, overreach of government regulation, size and scope of government, military intervention, taxation, surveillance government control over every aspect of our lives is worth opposing.

        And I see on this website just caving in to team red or team blue. There is no third way out. No opposition left. Just pick your team. Red light green light.

        So perhaps I will just stick around and die on that hill.

        1. Hank Ferrous

          Erm, no. libertarians recognize that laws serve a purpose and will be in place until changed. Your ‘no true libertarian’ argument stinks. As for ‘how we all got here,’ there is a gulf between legal immigration, illegal immigration, and asylum. To try to conflate them is dishonest. Much like begging the question…

          1. Echospinner

            “Laws serve a purpose.” Define the purpose. To protect against harm perhaps? Well you need to define and prove such harm.

            “And will be in place until changed” libertarians are advocates for change. Libertarians used to be radicals. Y’all have turned into flavored oatmeal.

            “ there is a gulf between legal immigration, illegal immigration, and asylum.” the first two describe nothing more than government changing the rules from year to year. This many from immigrants here. This many from there. It is collectivist, statist and authoritarian. Central planning and you want more of it. It has no basis in natural rights or capitalist economics. The gulf is created at the stroke of a pen by one person based on the politics of the day.

            Asylum is bounded by international treaties. Those can be dismissed. Deal with the consequences.

            How we all got here is not begging the question. It is historical fact. What is your story. We all have one.

            So you think you are protecting something? Watch what you are protecting here. Watch what you are standing for in this and future generations. They will remember this day.

            .

            1. Patriotic Guy

              You’re sea lioning. We’re not going to explain the history and necessity for sovereign borders and a defined naturalization process to justify everything beyond open borders. That’s Chemjeff levels of sophist bullshit.

    2. The solution to illegal poaching is allow more hunting.

      The solution to illegal polluting is to let everyone pollute.

      The solution to shoplifting is to let everyone take products from stores legally.

      The solution to illegally poisoning the food supply is to legally poison it.

      1. Echospinner

        None of which address immigration itself.

        If you like logical fallacies they are red herrings.

        Misdirections such poisoning the food supply. Nobody is in favor of that therefore nobody should be in favor of immigration and a better system for doing that.

  24. XM

    If they’re refugees in the classical sense, then all of them should remain in Mexico. Refugees stay in the first country that admits, they don’t get to pick and choose where they get to go.

    1. Echospinner

      C’mon there is no classical sense. This is happening in real time now. There is no should. There is no ought to be.

      We can keep pretending it should not exist and laws, walls, other useless crap.

      That is what has and will continue to happen.

  25. Echospinner

    So my proposal is that it should not be much more difficult than a drivers license. Call it controlled open borders.

    You show up with validated identity papers. You have a streamlined system. Background check for criminal activity. We can do basic health screening including Covid. The nurse is over there.

    Welcome to America. Here is your card. Here is how you need to apply to renew in 2 years or whatever.

    So I am close to open borders. Free movement of goods, services and people. That is a free market and a libertarian community. We do not have it.

    Government control of the border is more government control. We are not protecting a state that protects the liberty of its citizens and is gaining more control.

Please to post comments