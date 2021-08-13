Reason Roundup

Texas Wins the Census

Plus: Oregon ditches high school proficiency requirements, new vaccine rules in San Francisco and New Orleans, and more...

(Ingram Publishing/Newscom)

The big news out of the 2020 census data released yesterday is that the U.S. is becoming less white. As Reason's Ron Bailey noted yesterday, "the population identifying as white alone decreased by 8.6 percent since the previous census in 2010," while the number of people identifying as multiracial rose by 276 percent. But these aren't the only big changes American demographics saw in the decade between 2010 and 2020.

While growing at its slowest rate since the Great Depression (from 308.7 million residents in 2010 to 331.4 million in 2020), the U.S. also saw a shift in where people are choosing to live. The biggest gains go to Texas, Western states more broadly, and metropolitan areas across the country. Certain areas of the South also saw some significant gains.

Big cities see big gains.

Most metropolitan areas—that is, counties containing a city with at least 50,000 people living in it—saw their populations go up.

Some 81 percent—or 312 out of 384 metro areas—experienced a population increase, compared to only 48 percent of "micropolitan" areas (a.k.a. counties containing a city of more than 10,000 but fewer than 50,000 people). Overall, "the population of U.S. metro areas grew by 9% from 2010 to 2020, resulting in 86% of the population living in U.S. metro areas in 2020, compared to 85% in 2010," according to a U.S. Census Bureau press release.

Between 2010 and 2020, the population of U.S. micropolitan areas grew 1 percent but still decreased as a percentage of the population, from 9 percent in 2010 to 8 percent in 2020.

The majority of U.S. counties—about 52 percent—saw population decreases between 2010 and 2020.

Population winners and losers:

• Only three states—West Virginia, Mississippi, and Illinois—and Puerto Rico saw population declines overall.

• States with the most population growth were Texas, Florida, California, Georgia, and Washington. ("These five states accounted for nearly half of the total numeric population increase in the United States between 2010 and 2020," the Census Bureau says.)

• The fastest-growing state over the past decade was Utah, which increased its overall population by 18.4 percent. Utah was followed by Idaho, Texas, North Dakota, and Nevada, which each increased by at least 15 percent.

• Texas saw the most supercharged city growth:

• The Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston metropolitan areas gained at least 1.2 million people apiece between 2010 and 2020, as did the New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area.

• The latest data still put Los Angeles County as the biggest county in the U.S. and New York City as the largest city.

• The metro area that grew the fastest: The Villages, in Florida, jumping from approximately 93,000 people to 130,000 people.

• The next biggest gainers were the Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown area in Texas; St. George, Utah; Greeley, Colorado; and the Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach metro area in South and North Carolina.

• The five U.S. metro areas with the biggest population gains were: Harris County, Texas (Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land); Maricopa County, Arizona (Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler); King County, Washington (Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue); Clark County, Nevada (Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise); and Tarrant County, Texas (Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington).

• Phoenix has now overtaken Philadelphia as the fifth-largest city.

• The populations of Buffalo, New York, and Cincinnati, Ohio grew for the first time in 70 years.

Race and ethnicity shifts

America's Asian and Hispanic populations are booming, 2020 census data show:

• The number of people (of any race) identifying as Hispanic or Latino was around 62.1 million, up 23 percent from 2010. (In Texas, the "Hispanic population is now nearly as large as the non-Hispanic white population, with just half a percentage point separating them. Texas gained nearly 11 Hispanic residents for every additional white resident since 2010," notes The Texas Tribune.)

• About 24 million people identified as all or partially Asian, 9.7 million as all or partially American Indian or Alaska Native, and 1.6 million as all or partially Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander.

But the biggest racial shift came in the number of people identifying as multiracial—up to 33.8 million in 2020, from 9 million in 2010.

"The 'in combination' multiracial populations for all race groups accounted for most of the overall changes in each racial category," the Census Bureau notes. "All of the race alone or in combination groups experienced increases. The Some Other Race alone or in combination group (49.9 million) increased 129%, surpassing the Black or African American population (46.9 million) as the second-largest race alone or in combination group."

White people still make up the bulk of the U.S. population, with 204.3 million Americans identifying solely as white. An additional 31.1 million identifying as a combination of white and another race.

As NPR points out, "what the new census data shows about race depends on how you look at it."

The Census Bureau warns that "data comparisons between the 2020 Census and 2010 Census race data should be made with caution, taking into account the improvements we have made to the Hispanic origin and race questions and the ways we code what people tell us."

An aging population:

"The share of children in the U.S. declined because of falling birth rates, while the share of adults grew, driven by aging baby boomers," notes the Associated Press. "Adults over 18 made up more than three-quarters of the population in 2020, or 258.3 million people, an increase of more than 10% from 2010. However, the population of children under age 18 dropped from 74.2 million in 2010 to 73.1 million in 2020."

FREE MINDS

Shift in Oregon education standards. Gov. Kate Brown signed a law in July that ends certain proficiency requirements for high school students. Is this simply a knock at bureaucratic testing standards, or "the soft bigotry of low progressive expectations"? The Wall Street Journal says it's the latter:

The new law extends until 2024 a temporary suspension of the state requirements that kids demonstrate proficiency in reading, writing, and math to graduate from high school. Previously, in addition to demonstrating proficiency via Oregon's Assessments of Knowledge and Skills test, students had the option of taking other standardized tests or submitting a work project to teachers. The new legislation gives the state's Department of Education until 2022 to write new standards.

The purpose of public education is to provide students with the skills they need to succeed in the world. It is a terrible disservice to issue a diploma that fools them into believing they've mastered basic skills they haven't. It is particularly cruel for the minority students who will pay the highest price when the real world confirms that their high schools have defrauded them of a real education.

FREE MARKETS

San Francisco to require proof of vaccination for many activities. Of course the Bay Area is among the first to up the vaccination status ante. "San Francisco will become the first major city in the country to require proof of full vaccination against the coronavirus for a variety of indoor activities, including visiting bars, restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues that serve food or beverages," the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The new rules take effect August 20.

Somewhat surprisingly, New Orleans is also joining in:

New Orleans announced Thursday that people will have to show either proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test result within the last 72 hours to go to bars, eat indoors at restaurants, work out in a gym, or do other activities in public.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said that the new rules will go into effect on Monday and enforcement will start on Aug. 23.

QUICK HITS

• The federal cop who devised a bogus sex trafficking ring and falsely imprisoned a teen for two years can't be sued, a federal court says.

• "The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked part of an eviction moratorium in New York State that had been imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, a move the law's supporters said might expose thousands to eviction," The New York Times reports.

• Lenore Skenazy looks at the cruel treatment of inmates at a Texan prison for sex offenders.

  1. The big news out of the 2020 census data released yesterday is that the U.S. is becoming less white.

    Well, that’s just going to make America more white supremacist.

    2. Ra's al Gore

      One of those things you are only allowed to notice if you praise it. If you say it is govt policy to replace the current population, you are evil, unless you approve.

    3. Kungpowderfinger

      The big news out of the 2020 census data released yesterday is that the U.S. is becoming less white.

      I actually read Bailey’s article from yesterday which I feel reaches a more accurate conclusion from the latest census than Nolan Brown’s. From Bailey’s article:

      ‘America’s second largest ethnic group? People who either picked multiple racial boxes or checked “Some Other Race.” These folks now number 49.9 million—surpassing the African-American population, which now stands at 46.9 million.’

      So doesn’t the census suggest that not only is America less white, but also less Black, less Latino, Asian, less whatever racial myth society has constructed?

      Terrifying news to those whom everything begins and ends with race politics.

      1. Mike Laursen

        The miscegenation!!!

        Seriously, though, one of the best ways to end racism is to mix all the races together. I’m the proud to have done more part by fathering mix race kids.

        1. JesseAz

          Yet you seemingly support teaching kids to divide by race. Weird.

          The odd thing of leftists is they have focused on race for 200 years. A school in Atlanta was actually segregating students by race, ordered by a black principle. The left has convinced races to race to the biggest victim groups, and you tacitly support it because conservatives are speaking against it. Strange.

        2. Nardz

          That’s a profoundly racist mindset, white mike

      2. Rockstevo

        I always considered “Whites” as those from Scandinavia, Germany-Poland, France and Great Britain. So my Mom is white but my father’s family is from Italy, Latin came from Italy so I always select Latino or Latin Mix. I suspect a lot of people do the same. The whole less white thing has been going on for over a hundred years, when my great grandparents immigrated here they were not considered white by those already here in Texas.

    4. Minadin

      Is it an actual demographic change or just less people who want to answer the question with ‘white’?

      I’ve been putting myself down as ‘other’ since the 90’s at least.

    5. I have also decided that I am not white, too.

  2. Oregon ditches high school proficiency requirements

    Remember when this wasn’t happening and it was the fever dreams of Fox News Hosts?

    1. Nardz

      Conspiracy theorists are so dumb!

    2. Mike Laursen

      We’ll, no. It’s been reported as something actually happening, here at Reapon at least. If anything ENB’s post above explains that there’s an explanation behind it, and it isn’t as crazy as originally reported.

      1. JesseAz

        Lol. Ending standards to graduate isn’t crazy? Wow white Mike.

    3. Same old story. I’m old enough to remember the constant demand for toughening up schools by with more teach, more learn, more homework, more tests. Kids were getting soft! Then they got in an overnight it became a whine that kids had too much homework, no time to be kids, etc. Then we needed schooling standards because test scores were down, so we got Teaching to the Test and the whines started again.

      Government is of course the big problem with public schools. But a secondary problem is that parents often get exactly what they demand.

    4. Derp-o-Matic 6000

      I ‘member!

  3. The biggest gains go to Texas…

    Enjoy the influx of blue voters.

    1. Mike Laursen

      Many immigrants to red states are migrating to them because they want to live in a more red state. Often they are more red than the people already there. It’s all part of the great partisan cultural battle and sorting that has been going on.

      1. Type A: City folk wanting to live in the country. More and more people don’t have to live in urban centers for their job, don’t have to live within a half hour of their job, so getting a where one can afford a home with a lawn and backyard and just telecommute is what they do. (You can see this in this in a California as a microcosm, where Los Banos has become a bedroom community for San Jose).

        Type B: Progressives who think OTHER people should be paying the taxes. So move to a state without an income tax or just low taxes in general. These are the ones who are “exporting” California style progressivism to Texas. You see it in a Microcosm in the Boston area where proggies move to New Hampshire faster than the Free Staters do. Moving to west Mass is pointless as they’re not escaping any taxes. So they escape to New Hampshire (but not Vermont).

        1. Derp-o-Matic 6000

          Prime example of Type B: Virginia.

  4. Gov. Kate Brown signed a law in July that ends certain proficiency requirements for high school students.

    To be replaced with proficiency standards on starting a Zoom.

  5. Don't look at me!

    They don’t look like a very sophisticated crowd in the picture.

    1. Ra's al Gore

      Science, bitches!!!!

      They all got the vaccine that either does or does not work depending on whether the media wants to terrify everyone or feel smugly superior.

    2. Unicorn Abattoir

      Chicago is so dangerous, the coronavirus won’t go there.

  6. Nardz

    “The obedient always think of themselves as virtuous rather than cowardly.”

  7. Nardz

    There is a fundamental question that haunts the pages of history and it is one that has never been addressed in a satisfactory manner. There are many schools of thought on why and how tyranny rises in any given society and all of them miss the mark in terms of explanations, primarily because they all allow their biases to rule their conclusions and blind them to the deeper aspects of power and conspiracy. In other words, they are willing to go down the rabbit hole only so far, and then they deny that the rabbit hole even exists.

    1. Nardz

      The bottom line is this: Tyrannical systems are planned by elitists groups and governments and it is they that benefit most from the destruction of public freedoms. It is indeed a conspiracy, and the pandemic lockdowns and forced vaccine response are no exception. However, tyrannical systems could not be executed without the help of a larger psychopathic contingent of the population, and these people congregate together to make terrible things happen. It’s as if they hear a silent dog whistle as totalitarianism rises, or they smell the blood of innocent victims in the air.

      Call them leftists, call them communists, call them collectivists, call them whatever you want; but know that the globalists are not our only concern. There is a wall of self absorbed and power hungry peons in the way, and they want whatever scraps they can get from the big boy’s table. They are not oblivious; they have not been tricked into doing the things they do. They are a sad and pathetic bunch but they are still dangerous in their ambitions, and they will continue to slither out of the woodwork as the covid agenda progresses.

      1. Outlaw Josey Wales

        Call them Jefftists. If we blindly follow their guidance we will all be JFree.

        1. Mike Laursen

          Call me a Jefftist anytime. chemjeff is a thoughtful libertarian and I’m proud to be associated with him.

          1. Red Rocks White Privilege

            chemjeff is a thoughtful libertarian

            Cite?

          2. Outlaw Josey Wales

            ChemJeff is a radical individualist and you are an excellent JFreedom fighter. Carry on.

          3. Nardz

            “For those that go above and beyond and cast aside all personal principle in order to further the goals of the system, they might even enjoy a modicum of wealth beyond their peers. You see, in a despotic society, the people who are most without honor are the people that are most rewarded. They don’t need merit, or accomplishment, or skills, or even brains; all they have to do it sell their souls and do whatever it takes to catch the eye of the oligarchy. They don’t have to be good at anything, all they have to do is be evil, and for some people that’s easy.”

  8. New Orleans announced Thursday that people will have to show either proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test result within the last 72 hours to go to bars, eat indoors at restaurants, work out in a gym, or do other activities in public.

    You get a bead necklace if you show your titers.

    1. Bill Godshall

      I suspect fake vaccine cards will sell for $50 on Bourbon Street, but for just $10 in poor black neighborhoods in the Big Easy.

  9. Chumby

    In July, Kate Brown signed the No Dinger Left Behind bill.

    1. KillAllRednecks

      A. That’s in very poor taste Gumby.
      B. It isn’t funny.

      That’s a comedy death sentence right there Gumby.

      You’re off to a terrible start today

      1. Chumby

        I’m just the messenger. Progressive sports reporters and fans heard something that wasn’t there. And they should be called out and ridiculed for such. And to address the miserable performance of their failed and expensive education system, Oregon decides to codify social passing. This is woke on woke. Be disappointed with Hipsterlandia.

        1. Don't look at me!

          Lack of humor is a sign of lower intelligence.

      2. Unicorn Abattoir

        You think poor taste a comedy don’t mix?

        Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the poster boy for 3rd-trimester abortion.

        1. Chumby

          That being legal is a miscarriage of justice.

  10. Officials have found no evidence of a superspreader event stemming from the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, city health commissioner says.

    They don’t vote red.

    1. Outlaw Josey Wales

      The virus attended Sturgis instead. More fun.

    2. They passed a hat for BLM, which creates a super-vaccine.

  11. Ra's al Gore

    Here’s how Rosa Koire, a land use and development expert, described the U.N. document: “an inventory and control plan of all land, all water, all minerals, all plants, all animals, all construction, all means of production all food, all energy, all information, and all human beings in the world.” Even from that brief description of the opening of the novel, it’s easy to visualize the parallels with Koire’s fears: a seemingly innocuous plan of “sustainable development” for the 21st century is in fact a social engineering program to achieve global governance. With surveillance, individual liberties will go, and with individual liberties gone, representative governments will perish. The erosion of government as we know it has already begun — with the slow strangling of local government.

    Agenda 21 was introduced at the U.N. Earth Summit in 1992, along with the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), as the “comprehensive blueprint for the reorganization of human society.” Together, they toll the death knell for wealth creation and economic and personal liberty, based on the fallacious assumption that development will lead to the extinction of life on Earth. With top-down controls, they aim to end local power and vest it in a global governance system. Environment protection is the excuse and weapon for this draconian program to fundamentally transform human lives, force citizens to surrender their liberties, and enforce socialist global control. The agenda is political.

    The Convention on Biological Diversity was created under the pretense of restoring biodiversity in the U.S. It was a proposal to set aside land in North America for “rewilding” — to protect biodiversity from human influence and reintroduce animals into areas of human habitation. Anti–property rights directives that implemented a Wildlands agenda called for the eventual elimination of private property to use it for the “common good.”

    The project was created in the 1990s by eco-terrorist David Foreman, who in 1979 had founded Earth First, the most militant environmentalist organization in the world. His core beliefs show utter contempt for human life: “Life of the Earth comes first, not life of the people” and “We humans have become a disease — the Humanpox.” And Reed Noss, co-author of the project, says, “The collective needs of nonhuman species must take precedence over the needs and desires of humans.”

    1. Ra's al Gore

      https://www.counterpunch.org/2020/10/23/how-blackrock-is-on-track-to-infiltrate-a-biden-administration/

      The bellwether for corporate infiltration of a Democratic administration is BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager in charge of $7.32 trillion across the global economy. Hillary Clinton’s campaign actively courted BlackRock CEO Larry Fink in 2016, and he quietly built out a full Treasury Department-in-waiting of well-established Democrats ready to keep oversight of mischievous financiers light. In the years since, BlackRock has only gotten larger, which means it only has more to lose from a muscular Biden administration. So what does BlackRock care about from the next administration, and whom might they seed in a Biden administration to get it?

      BlackRock is the world’s largest investor in fossil fuels, an industry (ironically) gasping for air during the pandemic. Yet BlackRock is currently trying to close a massive new stake in Saudi Aramco, the mostly state-owned oil company of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia’s atrocities in Yemen and the brutal murder of Jamal Khashoggi did nothing to slow Fink’s business with the Kingdom—he personally attended a confab with the Saudi finance minister in Riyadh six months after Khashoggi’s death, and one day after Mohammed bin Salman’s government executed 37 people, including one via crucifixion.

      Biden’s promises on environmental and foreign policy run counter to protecting a Saudi oil pipeline just because an American investment titan has a stake in it. Yet BlackRock Investment Institute Chairman Tom Donilon is reportedly in the running to be Biden’s secretary of state. Donilon was Obama’s national security adviser, and his brother Mike is a longtime confidante of Biden’s. Why might a top investment firm hire someone with no apparent prior money-management experience to run a major division? Perhaps it is the possibility of political influence.

      1. Ra's al Gore

        ‘Smacks of hypocrisy’: Alberta slams White House for demanding more OPEC oil after cancelling Keystone XL
        https://financialpost.com/commodities/energy/oil-gas/smacks-of-hypocrisy-alberta-slams-white-house-for-demanding-more-crude-from-opec-after-cancelling-keystone-xl?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1628777928

        1. Don't look at me!

          Smacks of stupidity.

    2. Ra's al Gore

      https://www.counterpunch.org/2020/04/08/blackrock-takes-command/

      With $27 trillion under various forms of its management, BlackRock towers over the finance, insurance and real estate sectors. This much consolidated financial power may be unprecedented, but with BlackRock involved in virtually every major corporation across the planet (including the media), even BlackRock’s competitors (if that word even applies) are quiet about Fink’s appointment.

      …But let’s be clear: the central banks on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border have now placed BlackRock in a primary position for effecting monetary and fiscal policy in both countries. That is much more than “bad optics.” That is flagrant corporatism.

      1. Ra's al Gore

        Meet BlackRock, the New Great Vampire Squid
        https://www.counterpunch.org/2020/06/24/meet-blackrock-the-new-great-vampire-squid/

        The COVID-19 crisis presented the perfect opportunity to execute this proposal in the US, with BlackRock itself appointed to administer it. In March 2020, it was awarded a no-bid contract under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) to deploy a $454 billion slush fund established by the Treasury in partnership with the Federal Reserve. This fund in turn could be leveraged to provide over $4 trillion in Federal Reserve credit. While the public was distracted with protests, riots and lockdowns, BlackRock suddenly emerged from the shadows to become the “fourth branch of government,” managing the controls to the central bank’s print-on-demand fiat money. How did that happen and what are the implications?

        …Exchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following specific indices such as the S&P 500, the benchmark index of America’s largest corporations and the index in which most people invest. Today the fast-growing ETF sector controls nearly half of all investments in US stocks, and it is highly concentrated. The sector is dominated by just three giant American asset managers – BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street, the “Big Three” – with BlackRock the clear global leader. By 2017, the Big Three together had become the largest shareholder in almost 90% of S&P 500 firms, including Apple, Microsoft, ExxonMobil, General Electric and Coca-Cola. BlackRock also owns major interests in nearly every mega-bank and in major media.

        …Although BlackRock has a controlling interest in all the major corporations in the S&P 500, it professes not to “own” the funds. It just acts as a kind of “custodian” for its investors — or so it claims. But BlackRock and the other Big 3 ETFs vote the corporations’ shares; so from the point of view of management, they are the owners. And as observed in a 2017 article from the University of Amsterdam titled “These Three Firms Own Corporate America,” they vote 90% of the time in favor of management. That means they tend to vote against shareholder initiatives, against labor, and against the public interest. BlackRock is not actually working for us, although we the American people have now become its largest client base.

        In a 2018 review titled “Blackrock – The Company That Owns the World”, a multinational research group called Investigate Europe concluded that BlackRock “undermines competition through owning shares in competing companies, blurs boundaries between private capital and government affairs by working closely with regulators, and advocates for privatization of pension schemes in order to channel savings capital into its own funds.”

        1. Red Rocks White Privilege

          Although BlackRock has a controlling interest in all the major corporations in the S&P 500, it professes not to “own” the funds. It just acts as a kind of “custodian” for its investors — or so it claims.

          Isn’t that basically what happened with the “synthetic CDO” game in the early-mid-2000s?

          That means they tend to vote against shareholder initiatives, against labor, and against the public interest.

          A company with that much power that won’t even be accountable to its own shareholders deserves to be nuked.

  12. The federal cop who devised a bogus sex trafficking ring and falsely imprisoned a teen for two years can’t be sued, a federal court says.

    False imprisonment is too valuable a tool to take out of the law enforcement toolbox.

  13. Sevo

    “Rights group says Hamas rockets at Israel a clear war crime”
    https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/rights-group-hamas-rockets-israel-clear-war-crime-79417974

    Someone (finally) noticed that lobbing rockets randomly into a populated area is really the act of a scumball organization.

    1. Chumby

      Won’t be surprised if New Yorkers march again in support of Hamas.

    2. Unicorn Abattoir

      I’m sure Hamass will stop, now that someone has told them it’s unseemly.

      1. Don't look at me!

        “We didn’t mean to be rude”.

  14. KillAllRednecks

    “The fastest-growing state over the past decade was Utah, which increased its overall population by 18.4 percent. Utah was followed by Idaho, Texas, North Dakota, and Nevada, which each increased by at least 15 percent.”

    Hmm. Could I be right that Mormons fuck like rabbits and are trying to take over?

    1. buckleup

      Fuck off leftie shit for brains.

  15. Overall, “the population of U.S. metro areas grew by 9% from 2010 to 2020, resulting in 86% of the population living in U.S. metro areas in 2020, compared to 85% in 2010…”

    And then the Rona hit, as did mitigation efforts.

  16. JesseAz

    HUNTER: ‘I think he’s the one that stole my computer. I think the three of them, the three guys that were like a little, like group. The dealer and his two guys, I took them everywhere. Fu**ing everywhere, crazy out of your mind sh*t.

    ‘The Russian [inaudible] she’d walk out with a fu**ing bathing suit in her hand.

    ‘They have videos of me doing this. They have videos of me doing crazy fu**ing sex fu**ing, you know.

    PROSTITUTE: ‘How long ago did this happen?’

    HUNTER: ‘Summer.’

    PROSTITUTE: ‘So it would have been out already if they-‘

    HUNTER: ‘No no no, because my dad [inaudible] running for president. He is, he is, he is. I talk about it all the time. If they do, he also knows I make like a gazillion dollars.’

    PROSTITUTE: ‘They’d try to blackmail you?’

    HUNTER: ‘Yeah in some way yeah.’

    1. Ra's al Gore

      a link to what is referenced above

      1. JesseAz

        The usual not a scandal people will be by shortly. But hunter even admits it leaves him open to blackmail abd his dad also knows about it. Then the reference to his gazillion dollars which you have to be an idiot to believe was earned through valuable work.

        1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit

          You don’t like his artwork? I hear Joe is very proud of it, pins it to the fridge and everything.

          1. Outlaw Josey Wales

            JB likes the ‘big Guy’ commission he gets for hosting the gallery.

        2. Don't look at me!

          Picture the reaction if this was don jr.

    2. Bill Godshall

      The FBI has been controlled by corrupt left wing deep staters for many years, as they tried to sabotage Trump’s presidency, and they had this (and lots more) dirt on Hunter Biden before last year’s election.

  17. Bill Godshall

    https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2021/08/13/we-have-yet-another-data-point-that-eviscerates-liberal-medias-narrative-on-the-unvaccinated-n2594090

    Looks like the left wing media propagandists (er news reporters) at NYT, WaPo, LA Times, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS and even Fox News, etc., etc., have yet again falsely blamed white Republicans of engaging in the behaviors displayed by left wing urban Democrats.

    1. That’s partly true. But plenty of white Republicans in red states feel emboldened to flip the bird at the vaccine.

      Thanks to feckless media marketing of vaccinations, it’s become a White Affluent Liberal thing, which turns off both the Blacks and the Red Staters. THe solution of course is to get Elizabeth Warren (America’s Karen) to scold us even harder.

      1. Don't look at me!

        “Stupid dingers aren’t capable of making up their own minds.”
        Brandybuck

  18. JesseAz

    Democrats favorite president FDR was friendly pen pals with Hitler and tried to get Hitler to enrich his friends in newly discovered besties letters.

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/documents-fdr-pressured-hitler-to-meet-with-his-oil-buddies

    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2

      FDR also met with Stalin and was cordial with him as they worked to defeat the Third Reich.

      You got a real story there.

      1. JesseAz

        They are new letters dumbass. Let me guess, not a story like the hunter laptop? Weird how nothing is a story that looks bad for democrats.

    2. Unicorn Abattoir

      Wasn’t there a Dem President a few years back that wrote Iranian Mullahs a personalized “let’s be friends” letter, along with sending them pallets of cash?

  19. Pretty ironic given the 629,000 “Why I’m Leaving New York” essays published since the previous Census.

    Except for the 100,000 “Why I Left New York” essays from the past 18 months.

  20. JesseAz

    WHO admits China pressured them to deny China as the origin for Covid.

    https://www.dailywire.com/news/scientist-leading-who-team-investigating-origins-of-pandemic-reverses-course-reveals-china-pressure-tactics

    1. Don't look at me!

      Fauci needs to answer for his crimes.

  21. “The big news out of the 2020 census data released yesterday is that the U.S. is becoming less white.”

    Fantastic news for Reason.com’s benefactor Charles Koch.

    Although Mr. Koch is an elderly straight white cis-male, he knows that the key to increasing his net worth is to import millions of people who don’t look like him. His decades of business success have taught him that foreign-born Black and Brown bodies (especially from Mexico) make the most cost-effective laborers.

    #BillionairesKnowBest
    #ImmigrationAboveAll

    1. Don't look at me!

      Skin color is the most important thing ever.

  22. As NPR points out, “what the new census data shows about race depends on how you look at it.”

    LOL. Every piece of data on race tells the story the narrator wants it to tell.

  23. Ra's al Gore

    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/stacey-lennox/2021/08/12/watch-arnold-schwarzeneggers-message-to-anti-maskers-screw-your-freedom-n1468950

    1. Don't look at me!

      Movie actors are terrible people.

  24. Ken Shultz

    Not satisfied with Iran getting its ass kicked early in the pandemic before vaccines became available, the Iranian government willfully chose to fuck the Iranian people by prohibiting the importation or use of American or British vaccines. They’ve been relying on Chinese vaccines and vaccines developed within Iran instead. So, how’s that going?

    “The number of new cases in Iran has now reached about 40,000 every day this week, with more than 500 dead on Thursday, both higher than the previous record set during the last major coronavirus wave in late 2020. The official death toll is nearing 100,000, though critics say the number is far higher, while the total number of cases has reached 4.3 million, according to the country’s health ministry.”

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/iran-hit-by-worst-covid-19-wave-yet-as-vaccine-rollout-flounders-11628859038?

    Public unrest in Iran is growing to the point that the Iranian government has finally capitulated and is accepting vaccines from wherever they can get them. It should be noted that, just as the pandemic and the lockdowns played havoc with our internal politics here in the United States, the havoc caused by the pandemic hasn’t played itself out yet in the developing world. We keep hearing about hot spots like Belarus and Haiti, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. We’ve seen the U.S. economy bounce back, but that isn’t what’s happening everywhere in the world. Lebanon’s economy, for instance, is in free fall.

    Expect to see civil unrest spread and exacerbate throughout the world in the wake of the delta variant.

    1. Ken Shultz

      “Since fall 2019, the Lebanese pound has lost 90 percent of its value, and annual inflation in 2020 was 84.9 percent. As of June, prices of consumer goods had nearly quadrupled in the previous two years, according to government statistics . . . .

      All but the wealthiest Lebanese have cut meat from their diets and wait in long lines to fuel their cars, sweating through sweltering summer nights because of extended power cuts . . . . The price for generated power is nearly 10 times what it was before the crisis began.

      —-The New York Times, August 4, 2021

      https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/04/world/lebanon-crisis.html

      The chances of social unrest and conflict erupting under those circumstances must be approaching 100%.

      1. Nardz

        That’s what faith in the system gets you, ken

    2. Don't look at me!

      It’s odd that they have so much Covid. All the women wear masks!

  25. Ra's al Gore

    https://notthebee.com/article/uh-what-the-academy-of-breastfeeding-medicine-goes-woke-with-new-official-terms-like-chestfeeding-lactating-person-and-human-milk-feeding-individuals

    The Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine (ABM) published new guidelines introducing “lactation-related language” such as “human milk feeding.”

    The new guidelines were published to affirm the organization’s “commitment to gender equality and health equity,” including new terminology for “lactation-related” language. Terms for lactation include “chestfeeding” and “human milk-feeding individuals.”

    “ABM recognizes that not all people who give birth and lactate identify as female and that some individuals identify as neither female nor male,” the guidelines read.

    1. Ra's al Gore

      Science, bitches!!

    2. Claptrap

      At some point the academic journals should just collaborate on a SJW / gender-neutral style guide and agree to adhere to it. That’s all this really is.

      Nobody is ever going to speak like this. It’s unnatural. And in a social/mass media culture like ours that’s what’s really drives the development of language. Maybe this creates a formal vs. vulgar Latin-type split, but that’s as far as I think it goes.

      1. Nardz

        So you’ve missed the latinx fiasco?

        By the way, congratulations to my autocorrect for not accepting latinx without trying to change it

  26. JesseAz

    “the population identifying as white alone decreased by 8.6 percent since the previous census in 2010,”

    Well..

    When society applauds victims based on race and demonized everything white… whatd you expect self identification would do. Warren says she’s Indian. Talcum X says he’s black. Baldwinsville wife lied about being Latina.

    Like having a trans kid, not saying you’re white is popular.

    1. I’m in the 8.6% decline. I no longer identify as white.

  27. JesseAz

    Nate Silver
    @NateSilver538
    Pretty ironic given the 629,000 “Why I’m Leaving New York” essays published since the previous Census.

    What the fuck happened to nate silver? A 1 year trend can be different than a 10 year trend.

    1. Nardz

      Nate Silver hasn’t been right about a single thing since 2012

      1. Not Robbers=Nut Rubbers

        Almost every article on 538 now is either explaining why he was right even when he’s wrong or why he’s less wrong than everyone else.

        I remember when his “poll aggregation” method was going to revolutionize the way we look at political forecasts when he called one election.

      2. Claptrap

        He (or someone in his shop, I don’t remember) was dead on about the 2016 outcome, though they considered it an outlier scenario.

        One of the fun things about being a statistician is that if you provide enough scenarios you’re always right. Of course, you’re always wrong too, but it’s important to focus on the positives.

        1. Nardz

          If they considered it an outlier scenario, they weren’t dead on

  28. Sevo

    “Pacifica is where new surfers go to learn. But its schools face a shake-up after equity complaints”
    “…”Whenever I came to a beach, it was always male-dominated” with very few women of color, said Lopez, a former student who is now an alumni surf instructor for City Surf Project, a nonprofit that advocates for equitable surfing and beach access…”
    https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/Pacifica-is-where-new-surfers-go-to-learn-But-16375933.php?cmpid=gsa-sfgate-result

    Note this woman was not excluded from these schools, they’re just “male dominated” since more guys like surfing than do gals. So the solution is easy if you’re a government official: Hand out permits to schools which are racist or sexist until stuff!
    Oh, and the article makes the point that surfing is ‘cultural appropriation’ besides.

    1. Oh, and the article makes the point that surfing is ‘cultural appropriation’ besides.

      So Lopez should get the fuck out then.

  29. Nardz

    https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1426157601075703808?s=19

    The Biden Admin is discussing mandating vaccines for interstate travel [link]

    1. Ra's al Gore

      Does crossing into Texas from Mexico count as interstate travel?

      No.

      Science, bitches!!

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege

      What a bunch of fucking dumbasses. Do they not realize this actually opens up the door for red states to bar anyone from blue states from entering the place?

      Oh, never mind, carry on.

  30. I knew the Biden Era would be awesome. I just didn’t know it would be THIS awesome.

    The 10 richest Americans have gained a combined $225 billion this year.

    This unprecedented concentration of wealth at the very top is exactly what Koch / Reason libertarianism has been trying to accomplish since its inception. And Joe Biden has managed to make it happen in half a year.

    #LibertariansForBiden
    #InDefenseOfBillionaires

  31. Bill Godshall

    “the population identifying as white alone decreased by 8.6 percent since the previous census in 2010,”

    Although the percentage of Americans who are white has changed very little during the past decade, about 10% of whites (almost all of whom are Democrats) now simply “identify” as another culture or race (just like some men and women, nearly all of whom are also Democrats, now identify as LGBTQWXYZ).

    So it appears that lots of stupid Democrats believed that telling the Census taker they now identify as non-white would entitle them to more government entitlement programs/subsidies and/or more job opportunities.

  32. Ve-Ra

    You’ll notice that every time they mention white it has to have the not identified as something else qualifier. That’s because of the Hispanic/Latino question that then followed the race question. The majority of Hispanics I interviewed chose white, but a chose other because they didn’t feel white was the right answer but had no other option. I had only one black Hispanic.
    I don’t disagree with the general concept that America is more diverse. I saw how diverse it was. I also saw that because of that the definition of race is becoming harder to cram into or old preconceived boxes.
    I interviewed lots of Asians. I would estimate 3/4 of them were Pakistani. I also interviewed a few “white” people that were from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey. That is the category the Census considers Middle Easterns even though some of those countries are in Asia. It’s just bizarre.

    1. Jefferson's Ghost

      ” I also saw that because of that the definition of race is becoming harder to cram into or old preconceived boxes.”

      Absolutely.
      Add to that a perhaps-not-insubstantial percentage of “whites” who put down “other.” A friend of mine has been doing this for thirty years. I asked him “why?” He replied that “it’s none of the government’s business what race I am.”

      In the last census, the small, rural, county in which I was living (which is close to 90% “white,” based on my observations of living there for twenty years), “other” was a very close second to white. Fewer and fewer people are willing to be classified by race. By anyone.

  33. Nardz

    https://twitter.com/ConceptualJames/status/1426190172056662017?s=19

    Vaccine passports are systemically racist (by the Left’s own definition) and the Regime and its friends in social media don’t want it pointed out.
    1. Nardz

      Since there’s a pretty good chance the tweet gets censored

      https://thepostmillennial.com/twitter-goes-beyond-banning-misinformation-to-censor-satire-and-memes

  34. “San Francisco will become the first major city in the country to require proof of full vaccination against the coronavirus for a variety of indoor activities, including visiting bars, restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues that serve food or beverages,” the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

    Is it just me or does this headline feel like chest-thumping?

  35. Nardz

    https://twitter.com/EricMMatheny/status/1426149714551001088?s=19

    Not to alarm anybody, but the CDC does have published guidelines on how to quarantine a population in “community isolation centers” under the guise of public health.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir

      Outbreak was a training film.

    2. Lord of Strazele

      Dude they ain’t even quarantining the Covid positive asylum seekers (*illegals). You’re just an idiot.

  36. chemjeff radical individualist

    They’re so nuts now, even Dan Crenshaw is considered a RINO and a “commie”.

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9888183/Crenshaw-HECKLED-refusing-say-election-stolen.html

    His crime? Acknowledging reality.

    1. Lord of Strazele

      You can’t control crazy.

      1. buckleup

        You would know sock puppet shit for brains.

    2. Nardz

      As the vaccine passports and mandates continue to escalate the totalitarians will find themselves even more bewildered, because each new mechanism of control will result in even greater impetus for rebellion, and frankly at this point it is going to be us, or them. They will not stop their pursuit of dominion and we will not comply, so we are at an impasse. Our two tribes cannot coexist within the same society, maybe not even the same planet.

      The truth is that if voluntarism was a valued ideal then this whole fight could be avoided. If the collectivist cult was willing to accept the notion that they can choose to live in a highly micromanaged environment while others can choose to live independently, then there would be no crisis. We could easily go our separate ways. But this is not how totalitarians think: To them, all people are chattel, we are property to be staked down and reeducated until we see the light. And if we don’t see the light, we are to be done away with and erased.

      This is why they are utterly to blame for the war that is coming. They cannot stop themselves from grasping for our throats and our minds. They are addicted to supremacy. They are living in a fever dream and the only drug that cools their veins is total oppression of everyone around them. I see what is coming next and it is not pretty for either side, but it will be especially gruesome for the collectivists because they cannot imagine a scenario in which they lose. They are so certain of their preeminence and the safety of their self imposed prisons that they will see failure as a phantom, a ghost that cannot touch them. It would only take a handful of minor defeats to bring them down, but this requires freedom advocates become more organized than they are.

      1. Nardz

        *from the article I linked to by Brandon Smith

  37. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2

    Trump Nearly Enlisted the Justice Department in His Coup Scheme

    All the Trump campaign’s efforts (which continue to this day) to gin up phony “evidence” of voter fraud were initially aimed at creating a pretext for an intervention by state legislators (or Pence, who refused to accept the king-making designation) to overturn Biden’s victory. It’s probably another accident of timing that it didn’t come closer to working: Back in late December and early January, the Big Lie of the stolen election had not yet become GOP orthodoxy — at least, not to the extent that legislators in Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada, or Michigan felt obliged to steal it right back. Similarly, Clark’s letters were not sent out (which probably would have set off a constitutional crisis) because they horrified Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue. But it was a near thing, as the Washington Post’s Phillip Bump explains:

    [On January 3] Clark told Rosen that he was going to be made acting attorney general by Trump. That led to a contentious meeting in the Oval Office involving all three men in which Trump weighed making such a switch to advance his fraud claims. A number of senior Justice Department officials had promised to resign should it happen, which the New York Times credits with helping preserve Rosen’s job. But that outcome was by no means certain. Replacing Rosen would probably have meant a quick issuance of Clark’s letter and a public rationalization for Georgia’s Republican-led legislature to act in support of Trump’s effort to snatch away the state’s electoral votes.

    https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2021/08/trump-nearly-enlisted-the-doj-in-his-coup-scheme.html

    Trump is an authoritarian depot with no regard for the Constitution.

    1. buckleup

      Trump is not president dumbass.

    2. Unicorn Abattoir

      authoritarian depot

      I prefer Lowes, but they’re kind of the same thing.

      1. Outlaw Josey Wales

        authoritarian depot
        Trump is just a stop along the way to true Authoritarian rule.

    3. Lord of Strazele

      Trump is scum. The Republicans deserve him. We don’t

  38. Unicorn Abattoir

    San Francisco to require proof of vaccination for many activities.

    You can’t crap on that sidewalk until you’ve been vaccinated!

  39. Ken Shultz

    The census data is also reflecting fertility rates. As women become more educated and have more opportunities to earn income outside of the home, they have fewer children–and that outcome is cross cultural and true throughout history. That’s what happens in Italy and Spain, that’s what happens in the Untied States and Mexico, and that’s what happens in Malaysia and Japan. If it weren’t for immigrants, the U.S. population would be shrinking right now. Instead, this is what’s happening:

    “U.S. authorities likely picked up more than 19,000 unaccompanied children in July, exceeding the previous high of 18,877 in March, according to David Shahoulian, assistant secretary for border and immigration policy at the Department of Homeland Security. The June total was 15,253.

    The number of people encountered in families during July is expected at about 80,000, Shahoulian said. That’s shy of the all-time high of 88,857 in May 2019 but up from 55,805 in June.

    Overall, U.S. authorities stopped migrants about 210,000 times at the border in July, up from 188,829 in June and the highest in more than 20 years.”

    —-Associated Press, August 2, 2021

    https://apnews.com/article/health-immigration-coronavirus-pandemic-a361bb903e71011432012d11ac33f9fc

    As women from Central America become better educated and find more and better job opportunities here in the U.S., they will start having fewer children. That’s likely to happen to the grandchildren of immigrants, however, rather than the immigrants themselves. Their culture values won’t change because they walk across the border, but their grandchildren will become increasingly Americanized, just like every other immigrant group.

    In the meantime, the birth rate per woman in Guatemala was 2.8 births per woman in 2019, and the birth rate per woman in the United States was 1.7.

    If 200,000 per month are arriving from Central America, expect current trends to continue or accelerate for a while. over time, their birth rates will trend towards the American mean as the descendants of those women become progressively better educated and enjoy more and better opportunities to earn income–over successive generations–just like it always has with women in every single culture.

    1. Nardz

      Why the fuck would their grandchildren become “more American” when America is racist and evil and hates itself?

    2. Ken Shultz

      P.S.

      Highest Births per Woman by Country, 2019:

      Niger: 6.8
      Somalia: 6.0
      Congo 5.8
      Mali 5.8
      Chad 5.6

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_sovereign_states_and_dependencies_by_total_fertility_rate#Country_ranking_by_Intergovernmental_organizations

      Those women have the highest birth rate in the world, and it is not in spite of women in those countries being well educated and having lots of opportunities to earn income outside the home. If the most productive thing you can do with your time, resources, and effort is produce children, then that’s probably what you’ll end up doing. Women in the U.S. generally find more productive things to do after they’ve had one or two.

  40. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2

    Suspected U.K. Mass Shooter Said He Was American, Trump-Supporting Virgin

    The man suspected of killing five people before turning the gun on himself in a mass shooting in England on Thursday night was an incel Trump supporter who posted about “devil worshipers” in government.

    The suspected shooter has been named by police as Jake Davison, a 22-year-old who is reported to have worked in construction. Davison allegedly killed two women, two men and one victim who officers described as a “very young girl,” during the rampage in Plymouth.

    https://www.thedailybeast.com/jake-davison-suspected-mass-shooter-said-he-was-an-american-trump-supporting-virgin

    did we have any English Peanuts?

    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2

      Before the shooting, Davison expressed his admiration for Donald Trump on Facebook and posted multiple self-pitying YouTube videos in which he identified himself as part of the incel community. On his Facebook page, Davison claimed to be from Arizona, but his distinctive accent is typical of people from the south-west of England.

      In one post from 2018, Davison shared a Trump quote and, when his friends ridiculed him in the comments, the suspect hit back: “You may not agree with his political views (I do) but he is different from the scum like Hillary or the people running our country like the neo-con sellout that is [then-British Prime Minister] Theresa May.”

      JesseAZ, is this one of your fellow Trump Arizona cultists?

Please to post comments