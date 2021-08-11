Cuba

To Fight Communism, the U.S. Should Beam Internet Into Cuba

"The Cuban people are not asking for military intervention."

|

Webp.net-resizeimage (6)
John Stossel interviews Cuban émigré Alian Collazo (Stossel TV)

Are they still protesting in Cuba?

I don't know.

The Cuban government has shut off the Cuban people's internet.

The big demonstrations began four weeks ago, sparked, curiously, by a rap song. The key lyric is: "Freedom! No more Doctrine!"

"Doctrine" refers to the "constant cycle of propaganda" from the government, explains Cuban émigré Alian Collazo in my newest video.

Sadly, silly TV reporters in America claimed the protests were about "hunger, pandemic restrictions and the lack of COVID vaccinations," or, according to ABC's George Stephanopoulos, "food and fuel shortages."

"Nonsense!" says Collazo. The cause is clear. "The protesters were yelling, 'Down with communism!' and 'Libertad! Liberty!'"

Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D–N.Y.) claimed, "They are protesting the lack of materials during the pandemic, particularly the lack of medical supplies."

Collazo is bewildered. "She speaks Spanish! Can she not listen to what the Cuban people are saying? 'Libertad' means 'freedom'!" It's true that Cubans want food, "but if you don't have liberty, you don't have food."

Some people say Cubans lack food because of what Ocasio-Cortez calls America's "absurdly cruel" embargo.

The embargo is absurd and counterproductive.

But that misses the point."

Do research on what the embargo is! Medicine, food, and all of that can be traded," says Collazo.

Yes, they can. America exempts food and medicine from its embargo.

Also, at least 80 other countries do trade with Cuba.

The real reason for shortages and suffering in Cuba is communism. "When the government controls your business," says Collazo, "people don't have food. All resources end up in the hands of the state."

Other American "useful idiots," like Michael Moore, praise Cuba's "free" services.

In his documentary Sicko, Moore took a group of Americans to a Cuban hospital and celebrated how they were given free health care.

But Collazo points out that "free" is misleading. "Go to a hospital in Cuba—they don't even have aspirin! Yeah, [health care's] free. [But] it's horrible."

When the recent protests began, a reporter asked President Joe Biden's press secretary, Jen Psaki, "Do you think that people are leaving Cuba because they don't like communism." She responded, "They are opposed to the oppression [and] mismanagement of the government."

She wouldn't condemn communism by name.

Fortunately, a few days later, her boss did. "Communism is a failed system, a universally failed system," said Biden. "I don't see socialism as a very useful substitute."

Good for Biden for saying that.

Collazo wishes he would do more.

"The Cuban people are not asking for military intervention," he says. Instead, "Get the president of the United States to deliver internet."

The current protests "happened spontaneously," says Collazo, "because of social media. That's why the regime didn't even know about it…they were surprised by the enormous amount of individuals that went out at the same time."

Because of that, Cuba's government has now shut down the island's only internet provider. Future protests will be hidden from the rest of the world.

The United States could beam internet into Cuba.

I don't know if it would make a difference.

But Collazo thinks it would. "This is historic. In Cuba, we have never seen this."

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY JFS PRODUCTIONS INC.

NEXT: No Self-Respecting American Should Aspire to Hungarian-Style Nationalism

John Stossel is the host and creator of Stossel TV.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. How?

  2. hpearce

    Stossel is calling for foreign interventionism by calling for the state to beam signals into Cuban space.
    Would Stossel support Cuba doing the same – the signals may not be internet perhaps?

    1. hpearce

      It is not the job of the state to fight communism in other countries !

      1. TillyHowarth

        Use several hours of your spare time to acquire extra $1000 on your paypal account each week…JHG Get more details on following site…Visit Here

    2. Chumby

      I don’t get that part either. A former coworker that grew up in socialist Slovakia talked about getting Austrian radio and I believe tv. They knew all the market goods their western neighbors had that they couldn’t get.

      The US govt shouldn’t be funding any efforts like this. If someone else did the question is on what devices will the Cubans receive these signals?

  3. Because of that, Cuba’s government has now shut down the island’s only internet provider.

    Sounds like they’re only stopping misinformation.

  4. Oh guess, who the front page, above-the-fold story is about in my local rag?

    TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP!

    The media desperately needs Trump. Let’s elect him in 2024 to assuage the anxiety of journalists everywhere. It’s clear they desperately miss him. Maybe they’ll shoot themselves in the head like Hunter S. Thompson did when Nixon was no longer a foil.

  5. Unicorn Abattoir

    She wouldn’t condemn communism by name.

    Let’s keep in mind that Psaki was once photographed wearing a hammer and sickle pin.

    With Jen Psaki, the ideology matches the drapes.

    1. Peter Hitchens has some interesting perspectives on the Blair government, and all the people who followed him in. Blair, like Hitchens was also a revolutionary Trotskyist who, unlike Hitchens, never recanted. The modern left is chock-a-block with real Marxists who smuggle themselves in as centrist liberals.

      1. How foolish we are about the deep penetration of Communism in our country.

        We believe thin, unproven stories about the KGB paying the Labour leader Michael Foot.

        Yet we do not notice the systematic infiltration of our upper echelons by wave after wave of anti-British Marxists.

        On a long-ago evening soon before the end of the Second World War, the leader of the Communist Party of Great Britain, Harry Pollitt, travelled to Cambridge to speak to Left-wing students.

        He had a brusque, unexpected message for them.

        He didn’t want them wasting their time selling the Daily Worker on street corners and going on rallies and marches.

        He didn’t want them to become open Communists.

        He wanted them to work their way into every corner of the British establishment and pursue the revolutionary cause.

        […]

        Blair himself recently revealed in a BBC interview that he had been a Trotskyist at Oxford in the 1970s, an earth-shaking revelation that attracted almost no attention because it fits so badly with the (mistaken) public idea of what and who he is.

        He did not say which group he had belonged to, but one of his closest friends was in the IMG.

        The IMG at the time was notorious for shouting ‘Victory to the IRA’ on demonstrations, and its members often went on to join the Labour Party as entryist infiltrators, aiming to take it over from the inside for the Left.

  6. Ken Shultz

    I’m all for fighting communism in Cuba, but what about communism in the USA? We’ve got a one-party government passing $3.5 trillion in Green New Deal and social welfare programs, and the party seems to have almost total control of the media.

    1. They mean well.

  7. Ken Shultz

    I’m all for fighting communism in Cuba, but what about communism in the USA? We’ve got a one-party government passing $3.5 trillion in Green New Deal and social welfare programs, and the party seems to have almost total control of the media.

    1. Chumby

      You can say that again.

  8. Moonrocks

    To Fight Communism…

    The ruling regime has no interest in this.

  9. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

    Why do pundits keep saying this? You can’t “beam” the internet and more than you can “beam” face-to-face conversations. The internet is a two-way process. You could beam responses to Cuba, but that’s going to be 0 Mbps as long as there are no requests.

Please to post comments