Brickbat: The Long and Winding Road
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the country will open its borders again and end lockdowns when 80 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Currently, just 14 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated against the disease, one of the lowest vaccination rates among developed nations. The Australian government closed its borders to people who are not citizens or permanent residents of the country in March 2020 to prevent the spread of the disease.