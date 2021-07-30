Section 230

Trump's 'Big Tech' Lawsuits Are Ludicrous

Market power does not make a private company the equivalent of a government agency.

|

(Illustration: Lex Villena; Gage Skidmore)

No one should be surprised that former President Donald Trump, who according to a USA Today analysis had filed 4,095 lawsuits over three decades by the beginning of his presidency in 2016, has filed a series of "class action" lawsuits against Facebook, Twitter, and Google.

He accuses these firms of violating the First Amendment because they suspended his and other conservatives' social-media accounts. Some politicians act on a set of principles and others go by whatever suits their interests at any given time. If you haven't figured out which category Trump falls into, you haven't been paying attention.

Trump's interest is to stay in the limelight, and pounding the "liberal big tech firms are censoring you" drum helps keep the GOP base energized. It's also a good way to keep the money flowing. Following his press conference announcing the suits, the former president reportedly sent out an email urging his followers to, "Please contribute IMMEDIATELY."

Instead of focusing on Trump's transparent motives, I'll consider the substance of the challenge. But as the Monty Python comedians would note, the Trump team's legal arguments are "wafer thin."

Trump and his allies are smart enough to know that these legal actions have the same chance of success—ballpark zero—as his myriad lawsuits attempting to overturn the presidential election results. For starters, the former president contends that because of their market power and the special privileges these companies receive from government that they are de facto "state actors."

By obliterating the distinction between private companies and the government, Trump can then do an end-run around the plain words of the U.S. Constitution and "force Big Tech to stop censoring the American people," as Trump explained in a Wall Street Journal op-ed. When he writes force, he means government will do the forcing—by meddling in the private decisions made by private actors working in private companies.

Trump's "living and breathing" view of the Constitution would allow the state to tell tech platforms what they may and may not publish. Market power does not make a private company the equivalent of a government agency. On a parallel note, Walmart is an enormous retailer, but we don't want some Bureau of Retail Sales deciding what it sells and where it locates.

The major social-media platforms have immense market share, but they are not actual monopolies because there are no restrictions on competitors entering the market. Just because Facebook is ubiquitous doesn't mean it will always be that way, as any MySpace aficionado will tell you.

Regarding those supposed special privileges, Trump and his allies argue that tech companies receive special protections from Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which exempts them from legal liability from the posts that individual commenters make.

That's a privilege, I suppose, much in the same way that forming an LLC shields all corporations from liability—or the way the feds shield religious institutions from taxes and various regulations. On a practical note, eliminating Section 230 will only cause tech companies to become more meddlesome (or refuse to moderate at all and turn their platforms into a cesspool), but that's an issue for another day.

"The fact that they benefit from a federal law does not transform someone into the federal government," Vanderbilt law school professor Brian Fitzpatrick told The Washington Post. "All of us benefit from laws at some point or another and that does not transform us into the federal government." That's exactly right.

Trump's other argument is, "Big Tech has been illegally deputized as the censorship arm of the U.S. government" because of lobbying efforts by federal agencies to push Facebook to remove posts they deem to be disinformation. That bothers me, but unless the feds use their coercive powers, that does not make Facebook an arm of the government.

Nevertheless, the lawsuits thrill many conservatives. One writer for The Federalist recently argued that, "(T)he market versus government dichotomy that undergirds Reaganite Republicanism is wholly incapable of answering the crises we face today."

Sorry, but I'm not willing to obliterate the bright line between private companies and the government simply because of a former president's hurt feelings. Fortunately, I suspect the courts aren't going to do so, either.

Steven Greenhut is western region director for the R Street Institute and was previously the Union-Tribune's California columnist.

  1. Harpua

    Donald Trump is ludicrous

    And so is anyone who pays attention to anything he says or does. He deserves to be swept into the dustbin of history.

    So why do liberal journalists fixate on his every move?

    1. Well, how about, simply because he’s a very SERIOUS threat to democracy? Only those who care more about POWER FOR ME AND MY TRIBE, than they do about democracy and political freedom, would blow off the threat of a Trumptatorshit-fit. Trampanzees gone apeshit early this year should clue us in! The threat is REAL! Read the below FACTS (not much-so an editorial) to understand why this is true!

      Trump’s Big Lie and Hitler’s: Is this how America’s slide into totalitarianism begins?

      1. Cyto

        Funny…. The totalitarian running around finding little Hitler’s everywhere except in the mirror.

    2. Vulgar Madman

      He’s a stand in for half the country.
      It’s just more practical to focus on one person.

  2. Jefferson's Ghost

    Let’s see: I blame Biden for the most recent assault on the first amendment. But then I can also blame Trump for the ridiculous lawsuits. And blame also can be placed on Hillary for her suit against Citizen’s United. Or Obama for trying to prosecute journalists under the Sedition Act. Then there is Bush to blame, for signing into law an election “reform” law which he publicly doubted at least some parts of which were unconstitutional. And of course, there is LBJ who threatened the licenses of radio stations who wouldn’t carry his political ads, and well, you get the drift. Nothing new here. What is the old saw about power corrupting?

  3. Ben of Houston

    You ignore the core point of the lawsuit until what is practically a footnote: Trump is alleging that multiple social media companies silenced his speech on the request and demand of the Democratic Party.

    This very month, Biden clearly and explicitly accused Google of murder for not censoring critics of his health department. There have been public threats of regulation and even personal prosecution of executives. How explicit do you believe a threat must be before it becomes coercion? That threshold to me was passed long ago.

    Finally, you ignore the core problem that social media companies form an oligopoly that clearly and explicitly coordinate in ways that would be clearly violations of anti-trust law in any other context, and they have used that power to shut down competition. Please see the systematic destruction of Parler by Google and Amazon last year. The only reason it survived was mass media coverage and a dedicated following. How much of a monopoly do you need until it becomes too much? For me, we’ve clearly passed any reasonable threshold.

    1. raspberrydinners

      He doesn’t ignore that at all.

      If you feel the problem is that they’re too big then break them up via antitrust and foster competition. The answer isn’t to sue them and accuse them of violating first amendment rights because they wouldn’t let you use their private property to shout bullshit.

      1. Cyto

        Did you miss the part where the democrats have been using exactly that threat to gain their compliance?

  4. raspberrydinners

    Boy you’re gonna ruffle the feathers of the trump nuthuggers with this one though you’re of course right.

  5. Cyto

    You are a little late with this take.

    For some reason the white house already decided to go public with their connection to tech companies as directors of acceptable speech.

    Also, they all have taken positions that DNC proxies shall be the arbiters of truth in areas where the government is not the source of truth.

    This lawsuit comes down to one and only one thing…. Do they have an establish!ent court or not. They certainly should be able to get to discovery, if they have an honest broker on the bench…. And that is where the game lies.

