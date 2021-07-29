Brickbat: Close Enough for Police Work

In Cape Town, South Africa, police officers Ricardo Snyman and Sibuyiselo Bentso have been charged with kidnapping, defeating the ends of justice, and fraud. The two reportedly grabbed a man off the street to replace a man arrested for theft who had escaped their custody after they took him to a hospital for treatment. "They did not inform anyone of what had happened. It was only the next day, when the suspect was processed, that the detective realized that the person does not fit the description of the person who was originally arrested," said police spokesman Capt. F.C. Van Wyk.