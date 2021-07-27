Reason Roundup

Uber Has Reduced Drunk Driving Deaths by 6 Percent, Study Finds

Plus: Americans evenly split on immigration, bill moves to stop EPA raids of auto shops, and more...

|

(Jakub Porzycki/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom)

Anti-ride-sharing politics puts people at risk. Initially heralded as an environmentally friendly boon for consumer safety, ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft have for years been demonized by politicians and city governments. These state actors—enthralled to taxi unions, tempted by the revenue-raising possibility of imposing fees on ride-sharing companies, and intent on forcing these companies into an old-fashioned business model in which drivers must work standard hours and receive full benefits packages—have been busy making a promising business model more cumbersome and less attractive for customers, drivers, and ride-sharing companies alike.

Their antics could come with serious costs, according to a new working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER). In "Uber and Alcohol-Related Traffic Fatalities," researchers Michael L. Anderson and Lucas W. Davis report that their analysis of Uber data suggests ride-sharing options have made a significant dent in drunk-driving deaths, as well as deaths resulting from traffic accidents overall.

The NBER research finds ride-sharing services cut alcohol-related traffic deaths in the U.S. by 6.1 percent and total U.S. traffic deaths by 4 percent.

"We find a robust negative impact of ridesharing on traffic fatalities," write the researchers. "Based on conventional estimates of the value of statistical life the annual life-saving benefits range from $2.3 to $5.4 billion."

While the researchers only analyzed Uber data, there's reason to suspect other services—like Lyft—have a similar effect. ("Our data represent a good proxy for overall ridesharing activity during our sample period," the paper states.)

You can read the whole paper here.

Aside from being a drop of good news, it's also something to keep in mind as more and more areas move to enact policies (like California's A.B. 5, or the even more extreme plans which the Biden administration and House Democrats want to institute at the national level) that could make it harder for ride-sharing companies to operate, less attractive for people to work for them, and more expensive for their customers. The impact likely isn't just lost revenue for Uber and Lyft, and more people choosing other modes of transport, but a ratcheting back up of drunk driving, automobile accidents, and road deaths.

FREE MINDS

U.S. opinions on immigration are still seriously divided. The latest Gallup immigration poll finds 33 percent say we should allow more immigration, 31 percent say we should allow less, and 35 percent think our current level is good. "These preferences are similar to last year's readings but reflect greater support for increased immigration since the early 2000s, reaching a high of 34% in 2020," notes Gallup. "At the same time, there has been a decline in recent years in the percentage of Americans who want immigration decreased, with last year's 28% the lowest in the trend."

FREE MARKETS

Why are Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) agents raiding auto repair shops? "Following the EPA's December National Compliance Initiative, which focuses on manufacture, sale, and installation of emissions 'defeat devices,' the agency targeted the high-performance auto industry, sometimes deploying armed agents to slap heavy fines on violators," reports Yahoo News, detailing one such raid at Lund Racing in Pennsylvania.

Lund's shop is hardly the only dealer targeted by the EPA. Last month, Bradenton, Florida's JH Diesel and Fort Lupton, Colorado's PFI Speed were hit with heavy fines by the EPA.

Now, a bill is moving through Congress to curtail these kinds of EPA raids. The RPM Act, its sponsors say, aims to protect the right to convert street vehicles into dedicated race cars. The bipartisan bill, sponsored by Rep. Patrick McHenry, a North Carolina Republican, would clarify that it is legal to make emissions-related changes to a street vehicle in order to convert it into a race car that is used exclusively in competition. The proposal would also confirm that it is legal to produce, market, and install racing equipment.

"I think it's insane that over 40 executive branch agencies have police forces. The EPA shouldn't be able to raid anything or anybody," Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, and co-sponsor of the RPM Act, told the Washington Examiner.

QUICK HITS

• Forever war never ends, it just gets reclassified…

• In Florida, the Pasco Sheriff's Office "creates lists of people it considers likely to break the law based on criminal histories, social networks and other unspecified intelligence" and "sends deputies to their homes repeatedly, often without a search warrant or probable cause for an arrest," according to the Tampa Bay Times. Four people are now suing over the program in federal court.

• "Can entire societies become more or less depressed over time?" ask researchers in a new paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

• Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D–Mass.) war on profitable and popular tech companies continues.

ShotSpotter is an artificial intelligence-based "surveillance system that uses hidden microphone sensors to detect the sound and location of gunshots," and it's being used by cops to fabricate evidence, reports Vice.

• California announces new vaccination rules for state employees:

• "Vaccine mandates have been relatively uncommon in the U.S. But with vaccination rates stagnating and the Delta variant driving yet another wave of cases, there's been a new groundswell of support for such requirements," notes Axios.

• A new court decision regarding a web designer and same-sex weddings "appears to be inconsistent with the Eighth Circuit's decision in Telescope Media Group v. Lucero, which upheld videographers' right not to create videos of same-sex weddings," points out Eugene Volokh at The Volokh Conspiracy. "I expect this circuit split will make this a good candidate for Supreme Court review—unlike Masterpiece Cakeshop, this case indubitably involves the creation of speech, and not just of a wedding cake, so it squarely tees up the compelled-creation-of-speech issue."

• Biden's temporary child tax credit is divisive, with 35 percent of voters opposed to it and 35 percent saying it should become permanent.

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Uber Has Reduced Drunk Driving Deaths by 6 Percent

    Nationalize it.

    1. Earth Skeptic

      Mandate it.

      And then deliver it by government force.

    2. Longtobefree

      Hardly.
      A good thing not done by the government? Ban it.

  2. The latest Gallup immigration poll finds 33 percent say we should allow more immigration, 31 percent say we should allow less, and 35 percent think our current level is good.

    When will they poll Americans on how much emigration we should allow.

    1. R Mac

      When we get a bit more socialist.

    2. Bill Godshall

      The key immigration issue (and the question Gallup didn’t ask) is whether Americans support “illegal” immigration, as the vast majority of Americans support legal immigration.

      While I strongly support increasing the number of legal immigrants allowed in the US (and becoming citizens), I strongly oppose an increase in overall immigration because most of the immigrants coming to America have been illegal (since Biden/Harris invited all of the world’s poorest people to cross the Mexican border with promises of free food, housing, education, housing, child care and even covid vaccines).

      1. Bill Godshall

        + free healthcare for the rest of their lives

      2. JesseAz

        1.7 million illegal immigrants this year (so far) vs the yearly 1 million legal immigration camp.

  3. Why are Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) agents raiding auto repair shops?

    They’re an alphabet agency and need a cursory justification for their firearms just like any other in DC?

    1. Don't look at me!

      Looking forward to the CDC raids.

      1. Earth Skeptic

        And FDA raids at dinner time. Which will be used to justify FDA screeners at supermarket checkouts.

  4. Don't look at me!

    American officials say the U.S. will likely reclassify on paper the 2,500 American forces currently stationed in Iraq in order to oblige Iraq’s demand to withdraw combat troops.
    Are you saying SleepyJoe is a liar?

    1. Jerryskids

      Have they figured out yet that the troops in Afghanistan are getting reclassified the same way?

      1. Earth Skeptic

        Reclassified as what? Brand Ambassadors?

        1. Sometimes a Great Notion

          The Covid Relief Force?

    2. Longtobefree

      How can he be a liar when he doesn’t know the truth?

  5. “U.S. opinions on immigration are still seriously divided.”

    Nope. That must be wrong.

    Reason.com has repeatedly told me more Americans than ever agree with the assertion “Immigration is a good thing.” That means our benefactor Charles Koch’s open borders agenda is wildly popular. (Anecdotally, 100% of my friends support open borders.)

    #ImmigrationAboveAll

  6. Claptrap

    • Biden’s temporary child tax credit is divisive, with 35 percent of voters opposed to it and 35 percent saying it should become permanent.

    I suspect big changes to this number after next tax season.

    1. Earth Skeptic

      And the number of “children”.

  7. In other words, they’re not coming home from Iraq. Just paperwork to pretend something significant is happening while maintaining the status quo.

    Mission accomplished in triplicate.

  8. In Florida, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office “creates lists of people it considers likely to break the law based on criminal histories, social networks and other unspecified intelligence” and “sends deputies to their homes repeatedly, often without a search warrant or probable cause for an arrest…”

    This is what you get when you complain no one went after the Parkland shooter proactively.

    1. Longtobefree

      Well, on the other hand, to be sure, Pasco county has been like that for decades.

    2. Earth Skeptic

      No one expects the Pasco Inquisition! (though maybe they do)

  9. “Vaccine mandates have been relatively uncommon in the U.S. But with vaccination rates stagnating and the Delta variant driving yet another wave of cases, there’s been a new groundswell of support for such requirements,” notes Axios.

    As a left-libertarian, I absolutely support mandatory vaccination.

    Now critics might say “Don’t libertarians demand MEDICAL PRIVACY and BODILY AUTONOMY? Isn’t that how you justify 3rd trimester elective abortion?” But that ignores the fact that access to abortion care is a clearly defined Constitutional right. Whereas there is no right to refuse a needle in your arm.

    #ProChoice
    #(Sometimes)

  10. Can entire societies become more or less depressed over time?

    Pharmaceutical industry just got a non-blue-pill-induced boner.

    1. Earth Skeptic

      If it lasts more than 48 hours…

  11. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D–Mass.) war on profitable and popular tech companies continues.

    That war paint ain’t never coming off.

    1. Remember, the people who want to kill Uber are protecting consumers.

    2. Earth Skeptic

      I see what you did there.

    3. Sometimes a Great Notion

      Remember Wounded Ego

  12. CA will have the strongest state vaccine verification system in the US and will require state employees & healthcare workers to provide proof of vaccination—or get tested regularly.

    Wait a minute. Medical professionals are eschewing the jab?

    1. De Oppresso Liber

      Mostly Karen type nurses who “do all the real work”.

      1. Nardz

        The gospels according to The Ministry of Truthiness?

      2. JesseAz

        Man, you can’t wait to force others to do what you want can you.

    2. Chumby

      Maybe the ones hoping the routine tests are the rectal variety.

  13. Vaccine mandates have been relatively uncommon in the U.S…

    Time to get some knees on some necks?

    1. Earth Skeptic

      Well, blacks do lag whites in vaccinations.

    2. Don't look at me!

      We have always been at war with Covid.

  14. Nardz

    https://www.zerohedge.com/political/cdc-plans-another-update-federal-mask-guidance

    Meanwhile, the White House told CNN that it would be “up to the CDC” to change regulations and guidance surrounding mask use.

    Earlier this month, LA County adopted new mandatory masking requirements calling for masks to be worn when in public (despite President Biden’s claim that “you can’t get COVID” if you’ve been vaccinated).

    1. Don't look at me!

      Double extra scientific.

  15. Ken Shultz

    “U.S. opinions on immigration are still seriously divided. The latest Gallup immigration poll finds 33 percent say we should allow more immigration, 31 percent say we should allow less, and 35 percent think our current level is good.”

    In related news, the Biden is starting to face reality on illegal immigration. He’s using “fast track” deportation against asylum seekers–before they can see an immigration judge–if they fail to make a claim for asylum based on some form of persecution.

    https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/26/politics/us-border-migrant-families-deportation/index.html

    I would remind my fellow libertarians that open borders doesn’t mean unconstitutional stupidity, lawlessness, or illegal immigration. An open border means a Senate ratified treaty between the U.S. and Mexico, which would allow Mexican citizens to cross the border at a checkpoint without a visa–simply by showing a U.S. approved (or issued) identification.

    One of the benefits of such a system would be a far more secure border than the one we have now–because if the only people sneaking through the desert at night were people who couldn’t get an ID (because they were convicted felons, wanted cartel members, smugglers, and other assorted bad guys), then they would be far easier to catch without a swarm of harmless job seekers to hide behind.

    This is what has been meant by open borders for a very long time I’ll link Cavanaugh’s piece in the Los Angeles Times from 2006 below for those who are confused about this.

    People who point to our present unconstitutional and horrific border crisis as an excellent example of open borders come in two main flavors–1) those who want to make libertarians look bad and 2) libertarians who aren’t knowledgeable and/or smart enough to realize that they’re making the rest of us look bad.

    1. R Mac

      “2) libertarians who aren’t knowledgeable and/or smart enough to realize that they’re making the rest of us look bad.”

      So Jeff.

      1. Ken Shultz

        He’s kind of a special case. He doesn’t know that what he’s saying is libertarian, so he doesn’t realize it’s making libertarians look bad. Remember, ChemJeff was the guy who told me that libertarians support social security–so why aren’t I like him and all the other libertarians?

        What a fuckwit. ChemJeff fits into both categories and at the same time. He’s both too unknowledgeable and too stupid to know what he’s talking about, and he can’t help making any position he’s arguing look even worse than it is because he’s so unknowledgeable and dumb.

      2. JesseAz

        Jeff admits to being both a globalist libertarian and a socialist libertarian. In other words he thinks he can just attach libertarian tags to leftist ideas and people won’t notice.

    2. Ken Shultz

      “Here’s one good idea you won’t hear about. Let’s allow the North American Free Trade Agreement to live up to its promise and permit citizens of Canada, the United States and Mexico to move and work freely among the three countries . . . .

      A policy of borders without visas would in fact be more restrictive and formal than the system that applied through much of American history because it would depend on proper identification — either a passport or some other recognized papers — to cross from one country into the other . . . .

      Free movement would be more secure than our current system, removing Mexican workers’ incentive to swim across the Rio Grande and allowing U.S. Customs and Border Protection to track everybody who’s entering the country legitimately, with 100% assurance that anybody who crosses the border in secret is up to no good.

      —-Tim Cavanaugh

      Los Angeles Times, March 23, 2006

      https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-2006-may-23-oe-cavanaugh23-story.html

      P.S. Cavanaugh references St. Reagan proposing free movement between the U.S. Canada and Mexico when he was campaigning. Our border policies should be seen as both a source of frustration for conservatives and a means of progressive control.

    3. Bill Godshall

      Gallup asked a woke immigration question to further confuse and dupe readers and politicians (and promote illegal immigration).

      Had Gallup included the key word “illegal” in its question (i.e. Do you support increasing or decreasing illegal immigration into the US?), they would have found >90% support decreasing illegal immigration.

      While I (like most Americans) support increasing legal immigration, I vehemently oppose increasing overall immigration because far more illegal immigrants have crossed the Mexican border (since Biden invited them) than legal immigrants.

      1. Ken Shultz

        Yeah, they confused the question. It’s like asking people whether they support the troops in Afghanistan. I support the troops whether they’re in Afghanistan or Camp Pendleton (north of San Diego). I also support a full withdrawal from Afghanistan. You might say I support a full withdrawal from Afghanistan because I support the troops in Afghanistan! So, what’s anybody supposed to learn about my opinion from a question worded like that?

        I support legal immigration because I want more Mexicans to come here and compete for jobs. My support for legalizing recreational cannabis had a lot to do with my opposition to street gangs, too. Legalizing immigration is, likewise, anti-illegal immigration. There are people out there who are against both legal immigration and illegal immigration, and trying to put libertarians like us in the same boat with them is irrational and wrong.

  16. “Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D–Mass.) war on profitable and popular tech companies continues.”

    LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL

    If Elizabeth Warren, or any other modern Democrat, posed any legitimate threat to tech companies, then the leaders of those companies wouldn’t unanimously want Democrats in power.

    This is just OpenBordersLiberal-tarian’s First Law again. Democrats are wisely firing up their low-info poor voters for the 2022 midterms.

    #BillionairesForBiden

    1. Jerryskids

      Warren isn’t fighting a war, she’s just shaking the money tree.

      1. Earth Skeptic

        Some kind of vision quest?

      2. Don't look at me!

        Running the government mafia style.

  17. …unlike Masterpiece Cakeshop, this case indubitably involves the creation of speech, and not just of a wedding cake, so it squarely tees up the compelled-creation-of-speech issue.

    If you can smear it on the new ball-and-chain’s face it ain’t speech. Geocities sites, on the other hand…

    1. “not just of a wedding cake” really shows how Tkkkreason magazine disrespects both speech and marriage.

  18. Nardz

    https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/first-pro-democracy-protester-convicted-under-hong-kong-national-security-law

    The maximum penalty under the national security law is life in prison, and it’s possible Tong could receive the maximum. The date of his sentencing hasn’t yet been set, according to the BBC.

    Tong was sentenced without a jury, departing from Hong Kong’s longstanding tradition of holding jury trials in criminal cases. Hong Kong’s secretary of justice (under the thumb of Beijing) rejected a request by Tong’s defense team to bring in a jury, reportedly claiming that the trail could “put the jury in danger” given the political climate (after all, if they dared to acquit Tong, they might be the next ones to be arrested).

    1. Nardz

      Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement exploded in 2019 in response to a new law being considered by the territorial government that would make Hong Kongers – or anyone traveling through the territory – vulnerable to prosecution in China. Protests rocked the city, creating major economic disruptions until COVID finally put an end to the public demonstrations. In response, Beijing imposed the national security law on Hong Kong, using a loophole in the Hong Kong constitution, enabling authorities to crack down on any ‘pro-democracy’ movement members.

  19. Biden’s temporary child tax credit is divisive, with 35 percent of voters opposed to it and 35 percent saying it should become permanent.

    Breeders vs barren.

    1. Earth Skeptic

      ITS A REAL HANDMAID’S TALE!

      1. Man, this interface could really use some polishing. I wish when you hit the flag comment button on mobile it asked for a confirmation.
        What I’m saying is, Earth Skeptic I’m sorry and I just flagged your post for review.

  20. Nardz

    https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/majority-hospitalized-covid-patients-uk-only-tested-positive-after-admission-leaked-nih

    Over half of those hospitalized with Covid-19 in the UK only tested positive after admission – suggesting that “vast numbers are being classed as hospitalised by Covid when they were admitted with other ailments, with the virus picked up by routine testing,” according to The Telegraph, citing leaked government figures.

    1. Don't look at me!

      No, say it ain’t so.

    2. JesseAz

      So same type of bullshit as last year.

  21. I knew the Biden Era would be awesome. I just didn’t know it would be THIS awesome.

    The 10 richest Americans have gained a combined $229 billion this year.

    The efficiency with which the Biden economy concentrates wealth at the very top has been nothing short of remarkable.

    #InDefenseOfBillionaires

  22. Earth Skeptic

    “”I think it’s insane that over 40 executive branch agencies have police forces. The EPA shouldn’t be able to raid anything or anybody,” Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, and co-sponsor of the RPM Act, told the Washington Examiner.”

    Right! Federal agent raids are the jurisdiction of the CDC and their Ant-Eviction Squads.

    1. Rich

      Hey! What is the Department of Education, chopped liver?

    2. De Oppresso Liber

      Being killed by an EPA swat team would be embarrassing. What happened to time honored traditions, like being killed in a botched HRT raid?

    3. Jerryskids

      What’s insane is that very few people have noticed that over 40 executive branch agencies have their own police force. Which means they no longer have to rely on the FBI or the DoJ to enforce their edicts, they are now effectively judge, jury, and executioner, a law unto themselves, completely independent of the rest of government. We’re being ruled by warlords at this point.

      1. Don't look at me!

        What happens if the EPA finds that the CDC vaccine is an environmental hazard?

  23. Nardz

    https://www.zerohedge.com/political/59-million-americans-prohibited-buying-high-end-dell-gaming-pcs

    Approximately 59 million Americans spanning five states can’t buy Dell’s high-end Alienware brand desktop PCs “due to power consumption regulations.”

    When one goes to the Dell Alienware online configurator to buy an Aurora R12 gaming desktop, a special notice appears which reads:

    This product cannot be shipped to the states of California, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Vermont or Washington due to power consumption regulations adopted by those states. Any orders placed that are bound for those states will be canceled.

    1. Don't look at me!

      But an electric car pulling 50 amps is cool.

    2. Earth Skeptic

      WTF!!!

  24. Rich

    ride-sharing options have made a significant dent in drunk-driving deaths, as well as deaths resulting from traffic accidents overall.

    However, the additional COVID deaths cancel this out.

    1. Earth Skeptic

      Is driving off a cliff after getting drunk after getting laid off after business shut-downs a COVID death?

  25. Earth Skeptic

    “Why are Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) agents raiding auto repair shops? ”

    Just wait until EPA agents raid prohibited gas stations, and infiltrate black markets that supply illegal “juice”.

  26. Jerryskids

    I see the House has kicked off their totally fair and impartial examination of the War of January 6, the one where an unarmed band of yahoos came within a hairsbreadth of overthrowing the US government, AKA Trump’s next impeachment.

    1. Rich

      Gotta keep the Trumpster in the voters’ minds ’til November 2022.

    2. De Oppresso Liber

      If they can investigate Ben ghazi 69 times or whatever, one investigation sounds like a good start.

      Seriously though, it warrants examination. Sunshine is the best disinfectant. And boy is this icky.

      1. JesseAz

        Lol. God damn man. What sunshine? Pelosi actions on denying Capitol Police staffing requests of a known event is already off the table. There are already 12 different committee investigations. They won’t investigate the cop shooting an unarmed woman.

        But you like and support the politics of it. Stop lying it is about getting to the truth because you already called 80 year old grandmothers walking through the Capitol traitors and insurrectionists.

      2. Don't look at me!

        They should all have been shot in the face for trespassing on public property. A few more summary executions will stop people from protesting, amirite?

        1. Earth Skeptic

          At least “unapproved” protests.

      3. Enjoy Every Sandwich

        The DOJ is already doing that. The FBI has arrested hundreds and they’re still at it. What are a bunch of moronic politicians going to find that the FBI can’t?

    3. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2

      The Trump Mob is being referred to as “the terrorists” by the capitol police witnesses. Armed or not it the Trump terrorists were extremely violent.

      Sometimes terrorists only need some box-cutters to accomplish their goal.

  27. Nardz

    https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-german-hybrid-war-against-poland-intensifying

    What recently happened is that Poland’s hoped-for Baltic Pipe’s construction was delayed by the US’ and Germany’s Danish ally. This powerfully impacts on the country’s energy security policy and will therefore compel it to continue relying on cheaper but more “politically sensitive” (from the perspective of the Polish leadership) Russian supplies. Just prior to that, the influential Washington Post published a scathing editorial imploring American decision makers to push back against Poland’s plans to regain control of a US-owned anti-government broadcaster that’s been stirring Colo Revolution unrest in the country. They ominously concluded their article by writing that “The United States must use all the leverage it can muster to ensure that independent television news in the country survives.” Finally, it became official that the US and Germany cut a deal with Russia over Nord Stream II, which Poland regards as being at the expense of its national interests.

    1. Mother's Lament

      But Alberta can go fuck itself…

  28. Sevo

    “As Jan. 6 probe begins, Dem vows: ‘We have to get it right'”
    https://www.chron.com/politics/article/capitol-riot-committee-Dems-vow-to-get-it-right-16339991.php

    They’ve got everyone studying the script; don’t want anyone forgetting their lines!

  29. Rich

    Biden’s temporary child tax credit is divisive, with 35 percent of voters opposed to it and 35 percent saying it should become permanent.

    Meh. Practically any issue divides the country evenly.

  30. Earth Skeptic

    “Can entire societies become more or less depressed over time?”

    No, but they can be oppressed. (See CRT)

  31. Nardz

    https://www.zerohedge.com/political/christian-street-preacher-wearing-charlie-hebdo-t-shirt-stabbed-london-park

    1. Don't look at me!

      He was just asking for it dressed like that.

    2. Mother's Lament

      Maybe next time don’t taunt Muslims in Muslim countries like Hyde Park.

  32. Earth Skeptic

    “Biden’s temporary child tax credit is divisive”

    What’s a temporary child? Seems like in modern progressive culture, people are children forever.

    1. Don't look at me!

      Unless they are disposable.

    2. Mother's Lament

      Maybe they’re children scheduled for humane, postpartum abortions?

  33. JesseAz

    You may be shocked by this. But the CDC modeling for the delta variant is complete garbage. Predicting anywhere from 10k cases to 100k.

    https://mobile.twitter.com/ScottGottliebMD/status/1418940186151440384?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1418940186151440384%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitchy.com%2Fgregp-3534%2F2021%2F07%2F27%2Fscott-gottlieb-calls-out-the-cdc-over-its-garbage-modeling-of-the-delta-variant%2F

  34. JesseAz

    A biden transition official was quietly awarded a 90 million dollar contract to house illegal immigrants despite no previous history doing so. After outrage from various outlets biden ends this official from future bids. Original bid seems fine I guess.

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/biden-transition-official-87-million-house-migrants-banned-working-ice-contracts

  35. JesseAz

    Hunter was arranging lobbying jobs for The Big Guy while Joe was VP.

    https://nypost.com/2021/07/20/emails-show-hunter-biden-lined-up-lucrative-lobbying-gig-for-then-veep-dad-joe/

    This is on top of the revelation that he was using secret emails to forward government documents to his son.

    1. Mother's Lament

      The electorate could’ve learned all this before the election, but it’s almost like their was a conspiratorial effort amongst journalists and Social Media companies to keep the information suppressed… and Reason helped.

  36. raspberrydinners

    Just because it helped that doesn’t mean you should ignore obvious issues present throughout the gig economy.

    That said, aren’t we happy that VCs are all too happy to light money on fire keeping these firms alive? I wonder how they’ll ever make a profit unless they’re just looking to eventually do nothing but driverless cars (which seems pretty sketchy to trust drunk people not to mess with them.)

    1. Sevo

      “Just because it helped that doesn’t mean you should ignore obvious issues present throughout the gig economy…”

      Unless you’re part of the company or one of the contractors, it’s none of your business, lefty shit.

      1. Don't look at me!

        ignore obvious issues present throughout the gig economy…”
        How dare people make money independently?

  37. Longtobefree

    “I think it’s insane that over 40 executive branch agencies have police forces.”

    Really?
    And I think you will find all of them armed with assault pistols carrying over 10 rounds, and those deadly assault rifles that fire each time the trigger is pulled.

    How about we reduce it to the Secret Service and the US Marshals.
    Then put all those pistols Obama bought the other agencies into the CMP.
    The FBI can just do the “I” part, and if they actually find a real criminal, not manufactured in their own factory, they can present the case to the US Marshals for search warrants or arrests.

    1. Don't look at me!

      How are you going to hire anyone for a crappy government job if they won’t get a chance to shoot someone?

  38. Ra's al Gore

    https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/why-cdc-quietly-abandoning-pcr-test-covid

    After December 31, 2021, CDC will withdraw the request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel, the assay first introduced in February 2020 for detection of SARS-CoV-2 only. CDC is providing this advance notice for clinical laboratories to have adequate time to select and implement one of the many FDA-authorized alternatives.

    Visit the FDA website for a list of authorized COVID-19 diagnostic methods. For a summary of the performance of FDA-authorized molecular methods with an FDA reference panel, visit this page.

    In preparation for this change, CDC recommends clinical laboratories and testing sites that have been using the CDC 2019-nCoV RT-PCR assay select and begin their transition to another FDA-authorized COVID-19 test. CDC encourages laboratories to consider adoption of a multiplexed method that can facilitate detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses. Such assays can facilitate continued testing for both influenza and SARS-CoV-2 and can save both time and resources as we head into influenza season. Laboratories and testing sites should validate and verify their selected assay within their facility before beginning clinical testing.

    1. Ra's al Gore

      https://twitter.com/PhilWMagness/status/1419732664983117827

      Fascinating. BodyPolitic, aka the group that convinced the NIH to devote $1 billion to studying “Long Covid,” has scrubbed its website to obscure the fact that it’s run by a bunch of magic crystal psychic healer types.

  39. Mother's Lament

    “Forever war never ends, it just gets reclassified…”

    It could’ve ended, but mean tweets, and let’s not forget Amash deliberately lied about what the Mueller report said about the one guy actually trying to the troops out… and Reason played along.

    Fucking disgusting.

  40. Ra's al Gore

    https://twitter.com/dcexaminer/status/1419755154564321286

    A fourth-grade student said she was given an “equity survey” in class that she was not allowed to share with her parents.

    “Being asked to hide this from my mom made me very uncomfortable, like I was doing something wrong…”

    1. JesseAz

      State endorsed indoctrination against parents wishes. This started with teachers getting kids birth control, abortion, then moved to supporting them transitioning and encouraging transgenderism, and now it is just pure indoctrination.

      1. Earth Skeptic

        “Give me the child…”

  41. Ken Shultz

    Remember how last week the “bipartisan” group of Senators were supposed to have the details of the infrastructure deal ironed out and ready to vote on by Monday?

    Monday came and went–where’s the infrastructure deal?

    It’s never over until it’s over, and it’s certainly possible that they could agree to an infrastructure deal before Congress goes into recess in August, but it appear that the infrastructure blew up on Sunday evening, and the Biden administration, the Democrats, and Senators Susan Collins, Murkowski, and Romney have been trying to put it back together again.

    Those three never-Trumpers have about as much pull in the Senate as Liz Cheney does in the House. And it’s important to remember that this infrastructure deal is not being negotiated by the Republican leadership in the Senate. If the infrastructure deal collapses in the Senate, McConnell has nothing to lose in terms of his credibility as the Republican leader in the Senate. In fact, he has credibility to gain if it fails without his having negotiated it.

    What’s really interesting about this, and where I might be succumbing to wishful thinking a little bit, is that where the House Democrats as recently as last week were threatening to withhold support for this infrastructure deal unless Democrat Senators like Manchin and Tester passed the $3.5 trillion reconciliation deal first, Manchin, at this point, is threatening to not pass the $3.5 trillion reconciliation deal if the Democrats don’t cave on the infrastructure deal.

    “Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) put his Democratic colleagues on notice Monday night, predicting they would not be able to pass a massive $3.5 trillion spending plan if attempts to piece together a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure fail.

    “I would say that if a bipartisan infrastructure bill falls apart, everything could fall apart,” Manchin told reporters. “… Both of them are extremely important, but [if] one falls apart, how do you do the other one? How’s the other one become more important?”

    —-New York Post, July 27, 2021

    https://nypost.com/2021/07/27/sen-joe-manchin-on-bipartisan-infrastructure-bill-everything-could-fall-apart-if-it-fails/

    I wish this meant that the $3.5 trillion reconciliation deal couldn’t pass the Senate if the infrastructure deal if falling apart, but my read on this is that what Manchin is saying is that if the part of the infrastructure deal that finances connecting West Virginia to the interstate highway system isn’t rolled into the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, then he won’t support the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. This doesn’t mean that the reconciliation bill won’t pass. It means that the two bills will be combined and passed without any Republican support.

    So, here’s how I’d rank the possible outcomes from a libertarian capitalist perspective.

    1) Neither the infrastructure bill nor the reconciliation bill pass.
    2) Both bills pass without any significant Republican support.
    3) The infrastructure bill passes with legitimate Republican support and the reconciliation bill passes without it.

    I want to believe that outcome 1 is possible, but given where we are at the moment, I suspect 2 is the most likely of the three outcomes. Regardless of outcome, if the infrastructure bill passes with a handful of Republicans on board, we should all scoff at those who call that “bipartisan”. There isn’t anything bipartisan about a bill passing over the objections of the 75% of the Republicans in the Senate–and none of the leadership on board.

    1. sarcasmic

      Shorter Ken: Vote for Republican authoritarians! They’re less-bad than Democrat totalitarians!

    2. Bill Godshall

      I largely agree with Ken’s insights and views, but West Virginia is already connected to the US Interstate highway system (although cell phone and internet coverage isn’t available in many places).

      What new Interstate is Manchin proposing be built through WV?

  42. Ra's al Gore

    https://twitter.com/PartymanRandy/status/1420020848124207118

    Now we know who wiped Biden’s butt.

    Should have know it was CNN’s official democrat butt-wiper.

  43. Ra's al Gore

    https://twitter.com/DPJHodges/status/1419027385169719300

    The anti-vaxers have had their fun. They’re now engaged in open incitement to murder. It’s time for arrests, prosecutions, and serious jail time.

  44. Ra's al Gore

    https://twitter.com/seanovak/status/1419626798908952576

    Wow.. the French are pissed! Spraying horse dung and hair on the presidential palace. Creative! I have very little understanding of Macron’s politics, but something is telling me its not working out so well.

  45. Ra's al Gore

    https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1419665282650550274

    JUST IN – Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft, YouTube, and other Big Tech companies will now add content to a shared counterterrorism “key database,” aiming to crack down on material from “white supremacists and far-right militias” (Reuters)

  46. sarcasmic

    “surveillance system that uses hidden microphone sensors to detect the sound and location of gunshots,” and it’s being used by cops to fabricate evidence..

    Let’s see. Were there any legal consequences for fabricating evidence? Nope. They just withdrew the evidence. Nothing to see here. Move along.

  47. chemjeff radical individualist

    The “real patriots” of Newsmax are openly cheering against Team USA.

    https://twitter.com/justinbaragona/status/1419819395757580288

  48. JimboJr

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9826781/Group-calls-white-people-not-send-kids-Ivy-League-schools-black-students-spot.html

    ‘You earned or inherited your money through oppressing people of color’: Affluent Dallas residents receive BLM letter urging them not to send their kids to Ivy League schools so black students can get a spot instead

    The group said it sent the pledge out to the ’95 percent white Highland Park and University Park neighborhoods’ and will announce publicly who hasn’t signed it

    Enjoy, democrats. You did it to yourselves

  49. JimboJr

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9827255/Minnesota-fourth-grade-student-says-class-told-not-tell-parents-equity-survey.html

    Minnesota fourth-graders are told not to tell their parents about ‘equity survey’ on race and gender

    What are they trying to hide?

Please to post comments