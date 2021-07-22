Brickbat: She's Just Giving Them a Hand

The British Royal Navy has kicked out a sailor who pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault against other sailors and Royal Marines, one count of battery and one count of violence against a superior officer during a drunken spree while she was on a cold weather exercise. Able Seaman Jodie McSkimmings reportedly tried to kiss colleagues and demanded sex, and when they refused she groped them and tried to undress them. She also sat in the lap of a sergeant and punched him "at 100 percent force" when he refused her advances, according to prosecutors. She then punched a corporal in the face. Her attorney blamed her behavior on mental health issues which were exacerbated by "misogynistic bullying" by colleagues.