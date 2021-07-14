Immigration

'If You Take to the Sea, You Will Not Come to the United States,' Cuban Refugee DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Tells Other Cuban Refugees

Biden promised to be an immigration changemaker. Where is the change?

(John Lamparski/Sipa USA/Newscom)

Department of Homeland (DHS) Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said yesterday that the agency is working to support Cuba and Haiti, with the former seeing widespread political protests amid the communist government's failure to provide basic supplies, and the latter in upheaval after the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

That help will not include asylum—at least, if not sought in the "right" way. "Allow me to be clear: If you take to the sea, you will not come to the United States," Mayorkas said in a press conference. Those who do attempt to come to the U.S. by boat will be intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard and sent back, while anyone lucky enough to finagle an asylum interview will be resettled elsewhere.

Mayorkas emphasized the deadly nature of that journey, perhaps hoping to deter a mass influx of people who would not survive it. But the message still strayed far from the spirit of President Joe Biden's campaign, which put immigration front and center as he repeatedly pledged to restore the sort of humanity he said was missing from former President Donald Trump's immigration program.

"If individuals…establish a well-founded fear of persecution or torture, they are referred to third countries for resettlement," said Mayorkas. "They will not enter the United States." As CBS News notes, that's not a change in U.S. policy, which has for decades sent migrants back when they are found at sea. Cuban migrants who attempt to cross at the U.S.-Mexico border have had better luck.

But Biden promised to be a changemaker, not only when it came to Trump's agenda, but also that of his former boss, President Barack Obama, who derisively became known as the "deporter-in-chief" for his mass expulsions. Having Mayorkas deliver the message is perhaps the most ironic aspect of all, as the DHS secretary came to the U.S. from Cuba as a refugee with his family in 1960.

The Biden administration's decision also comports with recent asylum protocol writ large. Migrants coming to the U.S. have a legal right to seek asylum, but those arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border are often forced to illegally cross and then find a government agent to file a claim, committing a crime in the process. The state can prosecute that crossing, as Trump did uniformly when he pursued a "zero tolerance" approach. Though Biden symbolically sunset that policy—it had already been put to rest by the Trump administration—it is still in many ways just as difficult to claim asylum.

"Except for a few months under Trump, this is one of the strictest border policies we've ever seen," David Bier told me in April.

Mayorkas's message is likely steeped in political optics, at least to some degree, as immigration continues to serve as a cudgel used by politicians and cable news hosts alike. In April, Biden announced he would keep Trump's low refugee cap in place after campaigning on doing the opposite. An administration official said that pivot came as an increase in unaccompanied migrant children overwhelmed the Office of Refugee Resettlement—which is not the agency that processes those minors. After a swell of pressure, Biden eventually reversed course.

But there are a number of other immigration promises that Biden has broken and not yet rectified. "There will not be another foot of wall constructed in my administration," he told NPR in August of last year. Of the lawsuits set in motion to seize private property for that wall, Biden promised, "End, end, end, stop, done, over. Not gonna do it. Withdraw the[m]. We're out." Eight months later, a federal judge approved the government's request to take land from the Cavazos family in Hildago County, Texas.

"We are utterly devastated," said Baudilia Cavazos. "We thought President Joe Biden would protect us."

The administration is also defending Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after the agency erected a fake university and deported immigrant students without refunds after they paid tuition. "They're being crushed by that student debt. A lot of them used their families' savings to pay the [University of] Farmington tuition," Anna Nathanson, an attorney representing some of the students, told me in March. "Everyone I've spoken to is unfortunately having really severe mental health consequences still. People are really depressed. People tell me this made them suicidal. It's really, really bad."

It appears Biden has not yet been moved by that plea. Nor has he been moved far enough to grant asylum to the people of Cuba and Haiti, who are respectively fleeing an oppressive regime and a failed state run by murderous gangs. If the words inscribed on the Statue of Liberty—"Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free"—don't apply to people subject to communism and violent authoritarianism, then who do they apply to?

Billy Binion is an assistant editor at Reason.

  1. Chumby

    Paging Janet Reno.

  2. “Biden promised to be an immigration changemaker. Where is the change?”

    Biden liberated and dismantled Orange Hitler’s concentration camps. He’s already done enough for immigrants to deserve a Nobel Peace Prize.

    As far as Cuban refugees, sure, they would probably provide cost-effective labor for billionaire employers like Reason.com’s benefactor Charles Koch. But there is another important angle to consider.

    We in the progressive / libertarian alliance also love immigration because we know it imports more Democratic voters. Our ultimate goal, of course, is to turn the entire country into a single-party Democratic state like California. Maybe these Cubans are projected not to vote Dem in high enough percentages to make them truly desirable immigrants.

    #LibertariansFor50Californias

    1. Zeb

      You’re right. He’s done at least as much as Obama to deserve a Peace Prize.

  3. Jefferson's Ghost

    “‘Allow me to be clear: If you take to the sea, you will not come to the United States,” Mayorkas said in a press conference.”‘

    Protectionist Democratic scum. Gee, whodathunkit?

    1. Don't look at me!

      “I got mine” he said.

      1. Jefferson's Ghost

        +

  4. Jerryskids

    It’s really simple, and there’s no dancing around it – Cubans vote Republican. That’s it.

  5. Mickey Rat

    Ironically, Cubans arriving to the US by sea should be eligible for refugee status under relevant international law as the USA would likely be the nearest foreign country they can gain access to.

    The Biden administration having to renege on all their high minded BS rhetoric is satisfying.

    1. Illocust

      This right here actually does make a pretty big difference. There was no safe place to stop along the way that someone fleeing Cuba decided to skip because the benny’s are better if they kept moving.

  6. Unicorn Abattoir

    Mayorkas knows which way they would vote.

  7. Unicorn Abattoir

    “Allow me to be clear: If you take to the sea, you will not come to the United States,”

    Someone isn’t familiar with prevailing currents in the Atlantic Ocean.

  8. Ken Shultz

    The “difference” is that we already can’t handle the influx of Central Americans flooding across our border with Mexico, and if order completely breaks down in both Cuba and Haiti, then, literally, millions of refugees will start flooding the beaches of Florida. It’ll make the Mariel boatlift look like a walk in the park.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mariel_boatlift

    P.S. It was the policy of the United States to return all Cubans intercepted at sea back, either to Cuba or some third country, from early in the Clinton administration right up until several years ago at the tail end of the Obama administration.

    Our interventions and excursions in Haiti in recent decades have been about trying to prevent masses of refugees from flooding our borders, too, and the negative political consequences of that happening for whomever is in charge of the White House at the time are the same now as they’ve always been.

    What changed? Absolutely nothing–except maybe the gullibility of those who believed the election rhetoric of Democrat candidates time. Come to think of it, gullible journalists buying that hasn’t changed much over the course of decades either.

  9. buckleup

    Democrats managing to step all over the issue and ensuring the vote goes to the GOP in Florida. Whoever is controlling the messaging here is bad at their job.

  10. Ken Shultz

    “Biden promised to be an immigration changemaker. Where is the change?”

    You guys might not believe this, but right here–in the United States of America–during an election campaign, no less, the Democrat nominee for president may have made promises that he never had any intention of keeping!!!

    Did anyone else here realize that was possible?

    How could we have known?

    1. In 2024, Democrats will be crowing that Biden did more work on The Wall than Trump did.

    2. Sometimes a Great Notion

      How could we have known?

      Normally lips moving but in Biden’s case, hiding in the bunker, his 30+ year record will have to suffice.

  11. R Mac

    Suckers.

  12. Biden promised to be an immigration changemaker. Where is the change?

    Cuban refugees escaping socialism tend to vote Republican. That’s your immigration changemaking.

  13. Sometimes a Great Notion

    Use Epstein’s Island to house them till we figure it out. Problem solved.

Please to post comments