Voting Rights

Are Republicans Who Support New Voting Restrictions Racist or Just Partisan?

Each major party portrays the other as a deadly threat to democracy.

|

Austin-voting-rights-protest-7-12-21-Newscom
(Bob Daemmrich/Zuma Press/Newscom)

President Joe Biden yesterday condemned a "21st century Jim Crow assault" on voting rights, epitomized by election legislation in states such as Georgia and Texas. Republicans, he warned, have launched a "concerted effort to undermine our elections and the sacred right to vote." The Democratic lawmakers who have fled Texas to deprive the state legislature of a quorum and thereby prevent passage of new restrictions on voting likewise speak in apocalyptic terms about the mortal threat that such measures pose to democracy. Republicans, meanwhile, claim they are actually defending democracy by preventing fraud and ensuring the integrity of the vote.

Both sets of claims should be viewed with skepticism. As usual, the positions staked out by Democrats and Republicans are better explained by partisan interests than any commitment to principle. Political advantage is also a more parsimonious explanation for new voting restrictions than the racist impulses that Biden claims are driving the legislation.

Two of the proposed changes in Texas would put an end to drive-through voting and 24-hour voting, options that Harris County (which includes Houston) offered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who opposes those policies, says the legislature needs to assert state control over election procedures, consistent with the Constitution.

What's wrong with drive-through voting? In an interview with Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace this week, Abbott offered two objections. He said drive-through voting violates "the sanctity of the ballot box" because "other people in the car" might "have some coercive effect on the way that you would cast your ballot." He added that "the bumper sticker [on] the car right in front of you" could violate state "prohibitions on electioneering close to where people cast their votes."

What about 24-hour voting? "We need to have poll watchers and monitors," Abbott said, and "it's hard even for a county to get people to be watching the polls 24 hours a day."

Since I am neither a Democrat nor a Republican, I have no dog in this fight. But these seem like pretty weak excuses to me.

Does that make Abbott racist? Wallace suggested as much. He noted that "there was no allegation of any fraud" in connection with drive-through or 24-hour voting and that most of the voters who used those options in Harris County last fall "were people of color." While "you say you want to make it easier to vote," Wallace told Abbott, banning these options is "going to make it harder to vote." Those observations preceded the question that Abbott was trying to answer: "Why make it harder for some Texans to vote unless the point is to suppress voting by people of color?"

Abbott could have responded by saying that the point is to suppress voting by Democrats, regardless of their complexions or ethnicity, but that would have given the game away. So instead he had to rely on the lame justifications that he actually offered. Still, does anyone seriously think that Abbott would oppose drive-through and 24-hour voting if he believed Republicans were especially likely to take advantage of those options? Or to put it another way, would Abbott take the same position if "people of color" overwhelmingly favored his party, just because he has a personal animus against black voters? Likewise, Democrats probably would not be so keen to defend Harris County's innovations if they did not anticipate an electoral advantage.

Partisans are not always good at predicting the electoral impact of specific voting methods. Before Donald Trump's irrational attack on no-excuse voting by mail, there was no real evidence that the policy consistently favored one party over the other. And since older Americans were disproportionately inclined both to use that method and to vote for Republicans, it made sense for Republicans to support expanded use of absentee ballots, as many of them did. Even Trump seemed to dimly understand that angle, since his general opposition to absentee voting included an exception for Florida, a state where that option was especially likely to help him and other GOP candidates.

Trump's fear of absentee voting probably became a self-fulfilling prophecy by discouraging Republicans from using that method. Some Republicans who otherwise would have voted by mail may not have voted at all in the midst of the pandemic. If so, Trump helped deliver the Democratic edge he was worried about from the beginning, giving Republicans a political motive to oppose a voting method they once embraced. But as with the argument about drive-through and 24-hour voting, the relevant consideration for Republicans is which party benefits, not which racial group favors a particular voting option. In 2020, Biden voters were twice as likely as Trump voters to cast absentee ballots, but black voters were less likely than white voters to use that method.

While Texas already has strict rules for voting by mail, Abbott brags that its early voting policy compares favorably to the rules in Delaware, Biden's home state. "If you look at the hours of voting that Texas provides, it is far more hours of voting than exists in the state where our current president voted," he told Wallace. "They had exactly zero hours of early voting. It's far easier to vote in the state of Texas than it is in Delaware, and yet nobody is claiming that there is some type of voter suppression taking place in Delaware."

Why is Abbott so keen on early in-person voting? Possibly because he thinks it favors the GOP. Survey data indicate that Texans are about evenly split when they are asked whether they favor the Democratic Party or the Republican Party (a fifth say neither). But according to an analysis published in late October, 30 percent of early general election voters in Texas had a history of voting in Republican primaries, compared to 23 percent who had voted in Democratic primaries.

In addition to banning drive-through and 24-hour voting, the bills Texas legislators are considering, House Bill 3 and Senate Bill 1, include several other new rules, such as a stricter ID requirement for absentee ballots and a provision that bars election officials from mailing unsolicited absentee ballots. The bills also give more latitude to partisan poll watchers, who would be able to observe more of the process and would be harder to remove for alleged misbehavior.

Are these good ideas? I'm not sure. But it might be useful to have a calm debate on their merits rather than a Manichean struggle between two parties that each claim the other is determined to destroy democracy.

NEXT: Maine Becomes 4th State To Repeal Civil Asset Forfeiture

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Zeb

    Partisan, obvo. Both parties want what is going to work out best for them electorally.

    1. Queen Amalthea

      Well, yeah, I think that’s correct, our parties are less ideological than practical, alliances to win power. But, I think it’s maybe more complex: if you do something that hurts group X for reasons that are not *inherent* to group X, can you be said to be ‘racist/bigoted’ toward group X (or better yet, doing a ‘racist/bigoted’ thing to them).

      In other words, if I formulate a policy with the hopes that it will suppress the votes of group X, but only because I know group X tends to vote for the other side, I’ve nothing against group X in any other way or respect, can my policy be correctly labeled ‘racist’ against group X? I think it’s a tough thought experiment.

      1. Zeb

        That really is the question here.

        But why assume that the targeted group is black people? There are lots of ways you can group people that would turn out pretty much the same. And there are plenty of middle and upper class black people who can get ID, drive to the polls and take time to vote just like every other middle class person. To say that such rules are particularly burdensome to black people (rather than working poor people, or the elderly or the chronically unemployed) is really pretty insulting and condescending to black people.

        1. R Mac

          Yes, leftists are racists, and they project that racism into anyone that doesn’t get with the program.

  2. jcw

    Each major party portrays the other as a deadly threat to democracy

    What a hilarous whataboutism byline.

    1. Don't look at me!

      “Restrictions “
      Who is being partisan now?

  3. He said drive-through voting violates “the sanctity of the ballot box” because “other people in the car” might “have some coercive effect on the way that you would cast your ballot.” He added that “the bumper sticker [on] the car right in front of you” could violate state “prohibitions on electioneering close to where people cast their votes.”

    What about 24-hour voting? “We need to have poll watchers and monitors,” Abbott said, and “it’s hard even for a county to get people to be watching the polls 24 hours a day.”

    Since I am neither a Democrat nor a Republican, I have no dog in this fight. But these seem like pretty weak excuses to me.

    I would agree that they come off as a bit ‘weak tea’, but let’s take a look at this from a by-the-book perspective.

    In the traditional circumstance of voting, where one goes into the booth, pulls the curtain etc., are you allowed to bring friends and family into the booth? If so, then the first excuse has… some merit. As far as bumper stickers, take my example and imagine someone standing in line carrying a “I’m Voting for Her” sign while waiting in line. Is that allowed? No.

    However, on the flipside, mail-in/absentee voting has the exact same concerns. Someone might be sitting in your livingroom who could be exerting influence upon you. Someone could be sitting at the dinner table lecturing you about how awesome Hillary Clinton is while you’re filling out your ballot. So there’s that…

    As far as the 24 hour thing… either you can monitor the polls 24 hours or you can’t. If you can’t, then you either need to change your system to monitor 24 hours, or adjust hours accordingly.

    1. Davy C

      Here’s the thing. You can’t have 24 hour voting and drive-through voting in just one county. The rules need to be uniform throughout the state.

      1. Queen Amalthea

        By the same logic should they be uniform throughout the nation (for federal elections)?

        1. Zeb

          That’s not how this country is set up. There are no federal elections. All elections are state elections and each state gets to make its own rules (as long as they follow the general rules set out in the Constitution).

          1. Queen Amalthea

            I get that, but if you’re going to argue the principle about why uniformity is critical in state elections, why isn’t it important in federal? Because the Founders said so?

        2. R Mac

          Somebody doesn’t understand federalism.

    2. Queen Amalthea

      I think these are good arguments, compared to traditional ‘by the book’ voting rules there’s a case for each. I’d say that the difference between driving to the polls perhaps with someone, then walking to the door with campaign workers ‘working’ you, and then they being excluded at the door can’t be seen as that much better than drive thru voting, but you’re right that traditional voting gives you more of some buffer zone.

  4. Ken Shultz

    “It’s no longer just about who gets to vote or making it easier for eligible voters to vote. It’s about who gets to count the vote — who gets to count whether or not your vote counted at all.”

    —-Joe Biden, July 13, 2021

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/fb-9785519/Text-President-Bidens-speech-voting-rights.html

    Why should anyone trust the Democrats to count our ballots after Joe Biden said that?

    1. Queen Amalthea

      What’s your argument here? Everyone thinks (and has long thought) that there has to be rules about who and how votes get counted (I mean, Trump sued because he wanted to make sure his observers could be close to the counting). What’s nefarious about this quote?

      1. Don't look at me!

        Wow.

        1. Queen Amalthea

          Wow indeed.

      2. Ken Shultz

        If our elections are free and fair, it doesn’t matter who does the counting. If who does the counting is important, there are a number of Republicans in a number of states who would like to talk to Joe Biden about who did the counting in the 2020 election. Why would Joe Biden open that can of worms in an important speech? What a moron!

        Meanwhile, the Democrats who fled Texas rather than vote against voter integrity laws are looking like idiots–if questions like who counts the ballots are extremely important. If the question of who counts our ballots is extremely important, then why isn’t it important to verify that the people voting are who they say they are–regardless of whether they’re voting by mail?

        Joe Biden didn’t do the Democrats any favors with that speech; in fact, he did their cause a great disservice by uttering those stupid words about the importance of who counts the ballots. Biden also played right into the hands of Donald Trump’s accusations that the Democrats rigged the election in 2016, and–if you haven’t noticed–Donald Trump is obviously running for the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

        1. Ken Shultz

          “Biden also played right into the hands of Donald Trump’s accusations that the Democrats rigged the election in 2016 [2020] . . .

          —-Ken Shultz

          You knew what I meant.

        2. Queen Amalthea

          If who does the counting isn’t important why did Trump launch so many lawsuits about the counting? It’s obviously an important question.

          Remember, Republicans in several states are pushing laws so that the legislature can more easily decide whose votes count.

          1. Ken Shultz

            So Joe Biden agrees with Donald Trump now about the validity of those lawsuits–and so do you?

            That’s one of my points, lady. Joe Biden might as well be substantiating Donald Trump’s “conspiracy theories”.

            I can see the Republicans running those ads in 2024 right now. On the one hand, they’ll have some broadcaster denouncing Trump as a conspiracy theorist, and then they’ll finish the commercial off wit Joe Biden’s speech from yesterday:

            “It’s no longer just about who gets to vote or making it easier for eligible voters to vote. It’s about who gets to count the vote — who gets to count whether or not your vote counted at all.”

            —-Joe Biden, July 13, 2021

            That is a stupid statement to make if Biden is trying to get the American people to accept a 100% Democrats supported, 100% Republican opposed federal takeover of state election laws.

        3. Queen Amalthea

          So wait a minute, Biden did some egregious wrong by…saying what Trump essentially said?

          Look, let’s use an analogy. There are referees at games. It’s important to have rules about them being fair and not cherrypicked to favor a team. There are those rules in place. A game happens. One side is upset about the loss and complains about the refs. Then they push to change how the refs are chosen and what they do in a way that threatens the other side. If the coach of the other side gives a press conference and says it’s important how the refs are chosen and how they do their job in light of the previous side’s push to change the rules….Well, nothing dude. Nothing. It’s amazing how you conjure up these conspiracy points.

    2. Kyle T

      ““Those who vote decide nothing. Those who count the vote decide everything.” attributed to Joseph Stalin

      “As long as I count the Votes, what are you going to do about it. say?” — attributed to William M. “Boss” Tweed in Thomas Nast cartoon, 7 October 1871).

      1. Queen Amalthea

        Well, yeah, everyone agrees that who and how votes are counted is important. I mean, it’s funny to see Trump fans acting like this quote is nefarious given that something like half of his lawsuits were about who and how the votes were counted…

      2. Vulgar Madman

        Biden just repeated it,

  5. Unicorn Abattoir

    Are Republicans Who Support New Voting Restrictions Racist or Just Partisan?

    And the Reason award for false dichotomies in headlines goes to…

    1. Davy C

      Yeah. “Are you racist or just partisan?” isn’t a place from which you can hold a reasonable conversation.

      1. Queen Amalthea

        Well, the article itself is actually a defense of the GOP overall, it’s of the vein ‘Democrats are accusing the GOP of racist voting restrictions, but isn’t it rather normal partisanship at play here?’

    2. Vulgar Madman

      “Both sides” is one the more honest arguments they have.

      1. R Mac

        If they’re criticizing Democrats, they’re probably “both sides”ing.

  6. Sometimes a Great Notion

    Meh, every four years since I could vote its been the same thing. Don’t care.

  7. Ken Shultz

    “I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify. Who doesn’t see red and blue states, but a United States. And who will work with all my heart to win the confidence of the whole people . . . .

    And to those who voted for President Trump, I understand your disappointment tonight. I’ve lost a couple of elections myself. But now, let’s give each other a chance. It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric. To lower the temperature. To see each other again. To listen to each other again. To make progress, we must stop treating our opponents as our enemy. We are not enemies. We are Americans . . . . This is the time to heal in America.”

    —-Joe Biden Victory Speech, November 7, 2020

    https://apnews.com/article/election-2020-joe-biden-religion-technology-race-and-ethnicity-2b961c70bc72c2516046bffd378e95de

    Yesterday, on the other hand, Joe Biden said:

    “The 21st-century Jim Crow assault is real.”

    “We’re facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War—that’s not hyperbole”.

    “The Confederates back then never breached the Capitol, as insurrectionists did on January the 6th.”

    —Joe Biden, July 13, 2021

    Describing Republicans and their concerns in those terms is not typical partisanship, and it isn’t a total repudiation of the kind of rhetoric Biden was supposed to end when people voted for him either.

    I don’t think Donald Trump ever tweeted anything so obnoxious and race-baiting as what Joe Biden said yesterday. He’s out of control. The insane things he said yesterday suggest an anxiety disorder, at best, and maybe paranoia. If it wasn’t hyperbole, Biden comparing January 6 (unfavorably) to the Civil War suggests he’s delusional.

    Joe Biden doesn’t just require a cognitive test. He needs a psychiatric evaluation.

    1. Queen Amalthea

      It’s silly hyperbole, but do you, a Trump supporter, really want to get into silly hyperbole? Trump soaked in it.

      1. Ken Shultz

        He said it wasn’t hyperbole. I think he really believes it. Do you think he’s so delusional that he doesn’t mean what he says when he says it isn’t hyperbole? Maybe he needs a psychiatric evaluation.

        And he’s trying to use this as an excuse to force Manchin to vote for the Senate version of H.R. 1. This isn’t a pointless exercise. He’s trying to drum up righteous anger to rationalize policy.

        Meanwhile, I don’t know that Trump ever used race-baiting like Joe Biden did yesterday. I don’t believe any of Donald Trump’s tweets were as obnoxious as Joe Biden’s speech from yesterday.

        Why don’t you quote one with a link and prove me wrong?

  8. Ken Shultz

    And, you know, Biden isn’t likely to improve over time. This is as good as he’s ever going to get.

    1. LibertyWeeb

      Dementia has a way of doing that.

  9. such as a stricter ID requirement for absentee ballots and a provision that bars election officials from mailing unsolicited absentee ballots.

    This the area I’m most interested in. These should be more tightly controlled. Like pretty much every country in the world does.

    1. Mickey Rat

      I have been flabbergasted that easily abused practices like vote harvesting were ever made legal in the first place.

      1. Queen Amalthea

        I get groceries and stuff for two of my shut in neighbors regularly. Is it wrong for me to put their mail in ballots in the mailbox?

        1. Zeb

          I don’t see a problem with doing that for someone you know. I do see some potential problems with people going door to door collecting ballots from strangers.

  10. Chumby

    Neither. They want to eliminate voter fraud. Mr. Sullum, why are you against reducing voter fraud?

    1. Moderation4ever

      What fraud? No significant fraud was every found.

      1. criticaljeff racial theorist

        35,000 illegal ballots and 3000 double votes in Georgia. So far

  11. Mickey Rat

    Who wrote that headline?

    Sullum’s article goes for a both sides angle but the headline is essentially “Are the Republicans evil or merely crass?”

    1. There is an interesting “discourse” dynamic at play here. You could reverse the entire angle:

      Are Democrats trying to foment election fraud or are they just being Partisan?

      Both headlines (the existing one and my proposed) are equally valid, but look at the problem through a different lens.

  12. buckleup

    Why take democrats at their word here? It’s obvious they are partisan hacks using this to deflect attention. They want the voting fluid and easy to scam because they’ve been using these tricks for a long time. Only now we all know what they are. So tightening up voting laws to prevent fraud is clearly the right thing to do, if you’re a rational person and not a emotional whiny wreck of a far leftie.

    You know they are frauds when they used essentially a filibuster to avoid the vote in Texas. While claiming it’s racist to do that at the federal level. Completely hypocrisy.

  13. Moderation4ever

    The 2020 election was among the most closely scrutinized and every check has, to date, shown the election to be fair and accurate. The reality is there is no real reason for any new laws at this time. So why make new laws, well to get an edge and to support a narrative that the 2020 election was not accurate. Through out the election the Republicans have been playing the refers. Looking for advantage and claiming they were fouled. That is why the former President was complaining about the election before the first vote was cast. He and those around him knew he was going to lose and he wanted to set up a story of why he did not lose but was cheated.

    Are the Republicans racist? Well here something to consider, after the first voter ID laws were passed in Wisconsin, I noticed bill boards in predominantly black neighborhoods. These bill boards warned that trying to vote without a ID was a crime and would be punished. Message to black voters, don’t take a chance, skip voting.

    1. criticaljeff racial theorist

      What a load of shit. Peddle it somewhere else

  14. Minadin

    Are there any other modern western democracies that don’t require voter identification / proof of identity / some sort of authentication to vote?

    We tried to pass a law here in Missouri – it won on a state-wide referendum by something like 67% / 33% – to require voter ID at the polls, but would have also provided these IDs free of charge to the voter, and out-of-state left-wing activists sued and got the law essentially rendered worthless by the courts.

    1. Queen Amalthea

      Australia and Canada, for example, don’t require photo ID to vote iirc.

  15. ADL

    Reason, cut the shit. It’s so much easier to cheat with mail in ballots. I know it, you know it, pretty much everybody knows it.

    1. Queen Amalthea

      Lol, you do know Trump *loved* mail in ballots…In Florida or Utah, that is.

      1. Vulgar Madman

        Is Trump still stealing mailboxes?

  16. Kyle T

    Are Republicans Who Support New Voting Restrictions Racist or Just Partisan?

    Nice headline. Demeaning a large segment of your readership before they get to the article. It is possible to support the restrictions without being partisan or racist

    Will your next headline read

    “Are Democrats Who Support Third Term Abortion Racist or Just Partisan?”

    1. Queen Amalthea

      Wait a minute, if the Democrats support of late term abortion is racist wouldn’t that work against their partisan goals?

      1. Kyle T

        Since it is the Democrats that support late term abortion, I guess they do.

  17. Dillinger

    >>”21st century Jim Crow assault”

    lol no fucking way I’m paying the poll taxes they’re proposing down here. and people to watch over the voting sites?!?! totes taking up arms against my brother who lives up north

    1. Kyle T

      Since there is no “Poll Tax,” what are you talking about?

  18. Dillinger

    >>Trump’s fear of absentee voting

    well-founded as evidenced by President Sleepy

  19. Mazakon

    “Each major party portrays the other as a deadly threat to democracy.”

    Yet this article focuses solely on what Republicans are doing and completely ignores the massive power grab of HR1.

  20. ADL

    BTW, I’m not convinced voting should be easy. I’m not saying it should be hard, but some effort should be expended.

    1. Queen Amalthea

      I think people should have to do a certain amount of push ups and sit ups in a limited time to vote. Do you really want people who don’t care about this nation enough to train for that determining our fate?

  21. criticaljeff racial theorist

    No one has proposed or supported any voting restrictions, you lying partisan hack shitweasel, only cheating restrictions.

    Why does a supposesly Libertarian outfit employ Strazele?

    1. Vulgar Madman

      Because this isn’t a libertarian publication?

Please to post comments