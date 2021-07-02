Sports

If Sha'Carri Richardson Can Get High and Still Outrun Everybody, She Should Be Allowed To Do It

Banning the American sprinter from the Olympics for using marijuana is completely ridiculous.

(Image of Sport/Newscom)

Sha'Carri Richardson ran 100 meters faster than any other woman at the U.S. Olympic trials, but she won't be able to compete in the event at the Olympic Games in Tokyo after testing positive for marijuana.

There are so, so many things wrong with this. The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), which officially announced Richardson's month-long suspension on Friday, should be ashamed for how they've handled the situation. More importantly, they should change their policies to ensure more athletes aren't subjected to an unnecessary punishment for using a substance that is obviously not going to provide a competitive edge.

And while the situation seems fairly absurd on its face, it actually gets worse the deeper you go.

Start with the fact that the USADA doesn't actually classify tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive chemical found in cannabis, as a performance-enhancing drug. But the USADA—whose sole purpose, ostensibly, is to ensure the integrity of athletic events—tests athletes for THC anyway because it regards marijuana as "a 'Substance of Abuse' because it is frequently used in society outside the context of sport."

In the statement announcing Richardson's suspension, the USADA acknowledged that "Richardson's…use of cannabis occurred out of competition and was unrelated to sport performance."

In other words, Richardson's positive test had no bearing on the fact that she out-raced every other American woman at the Olympic trials—which were held in Eugene, Oregon, where marijuana is legal. Richardson engaged in legal activity that did not bestow upon her an unfair competitive advantage…and yet she's been suspended anyway.

Yes, the USOC and the USADA are private organizations that can set whatever rules they want. And, yes, Richardson should have been aware of those rules and known she would be drug tested. None of that changes the fact that the rules are beyond stupid.

And not just stupid, but enforced with more than a touch of creepy paternalism. Take a look at the statement released by Travis T. Tygart, CEO of the USADA, in which he described Richardson's suspension as "heartbreaking" before going on to say that "hopefully, her acceptance of responsibility and apology will be an important example to us all that we can successfully overcome our regrettable decisions, despite the costly consequences of this one to her."

Okay, dad. Richardson is a 21-year-old woman who already took responsibility for her actions, not a child who needs a public reprimand for engaging in completely legal behavior. Yes, Tygart is just doing his job and applying the rules to the situation—but spare us the moralizing.

In an interview with NBC on Wednesday, Richardson admitted to using marijuana to cope with the emotional stress caused by the unexpected death of her mother last month—a death she learned about from a reporter. "It sent me into a state of emotional panic," she said. Even world-class athletes, it turns out, are human.

But here's where things get even more ridiculous for the USADA. If Richardson had learned of her mother's death and emotionally coped by getting drunk instead of high, she'd still be allowed to compete in the Olympics. These rules governing what athletes do outside of competition (when there is no competitive advantage to be gained) are indefensible.

Richardson's suspension drew widespread condemnation on social media Friday. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R–Fla.) and Sen. Cory Booker (D–N.J.) tweeted their opposition to the USADA's ruling. Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D–N.Y.) said the incident showed why "we need to get rid of archaic rules" regarding marijuana.

Jen Psaki, the White House's press secretary, called Richardson "an inspiring woman" on Friday but indicated that the Biden administration would not intervene. "This was an independent decision made by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and not a decision that would be made by the U.S. government, as is appropriate, and we will certainly leave them the space and room to make their decisions about anti-doping policies that need to be implemented," she said, according to Politico.

"Banning Sha'Carri Richardson from the Olympic 100-meter race is an absurd act of injustice. It should outrage every American who believes in common sense, compassion, and fairness," Matthew Schweich, deputy director at the Marijuana Policy Project, which advocates for legalization, said in a statement. "Like millions of other Americans, Sha'Carri Richardson is an adult who used cannabis in a state where it is legal. She should have the right to use cannabis without the fear that it could severely impact her athletic career and deprive her of once-in-a-lifetime opportunities."

There's still a chance that Richardson and her iconic hair could be a part of the 4×100 team relay race at the Olympics. That's because the event is scheduled for August 6, after her 30-day suspension ends.

"If I'm allowed to receive that blessing, then I'm grateful for it, but if not right now, then I'm just going to focus on myself," Richardson said during her interview with NBC on Wednesday—arguably demonstrating more maturity than the supposed authorities have throughout this whole mess.

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  1. buckleup

    So drugs bad, but testosterone in women’s events OK.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem

      That’s straight up transphobic bro!

      1. TangoDelta

        Two decades of East German female Olympians denied, for what?

    2. Chumby

      She should identify as someone that passed her drug test.

  2. Zeb

    Yeah, I thought the anti-doping was supposed to be about performance enhancers. Is anyone claiming that pot is a performance enhancer? I suppose it’s not completely impossible if you don’t smoke it.
    I say let’s have a drugs Olympics too. I want to see what kind of athletic performances people can achieve with the available medical technology.

    1. Not Robbers=Nut Rubbers

      Amen. And while all the sportswriters stroke themselves about how pure and great the non-drug Olympics are, I’ll be watching someone throw a discus to the sun or high jump over a two story building.

    2. JimboJr

      This is truly some of the stupidest shit I have seen. I understand a strict policy of what gets found in your blood, but can we use a little judgement? Unless there is some kind of evidence that it is a performance enhancer who cares.

      Also, we are seeing it as more medicinal as we progress in medicine. What if they found anti-inflammatories in her system? Muscle relaxants? Some kind of pain medicine? All things that an athlete could need to help recover. All things that likely would have a larger effect on performance than weed. This is just dumb

      1. JimboJr

        Should add, she is also a fucking idiot. She is an olympian in competition, who didnt think there would be a drug test.

        I still think its dumb and shouldn’t be considered or held against her, but also she is dumb for not waiting until after or getting some blackmarket clean urine.

  3. Quo Usque Tandem

    According to the DEA, marijuana has a high potential for abuse with no currently accepted medical use in treatment in the United States and that cannot safely be dispensed under a prescription and is therefore classed as a schedule 1 substance.

    So there. And that is not going to change anytime soon. Sleepy don’t like it.

  4. TrickyVic (old school)

    “”for using a substance that is obviously not going to provide a competitive edge.””

    How far down on the food chain do you have to be to think stoners are more competitive?

    1. Talcum X

      Why don’t you ask the Diaz brothers in the UFC? They have whupped a whole bunch of people that don’t smoke dope.

  5. Not Robbers=Nut Rubbers

    This is all so stupid. She broke the rules of the organization that runs her sport. Are the rules dumb and capricious? Sure. But that’s my opinion, it clearly isn’t everyone’s. I wish they’d let all of them become roided out super freaks so I can watch them hit baseballs to the moon and leave tracks when they burst out of the starting gate. But that’s not the rules they agreed to play by.

    Trying to keep anyone from doing drugs is dumb, especially world class athletes who will find any edge they can and I’m sure Sha’carri Richardson has dome some PEDs in her time in track and field just as they all have. But playing by the rules of the game that the IOC, WADA, USADA and all the others is a condition of participating in the Olympics. She knew it going in and has no one to blame but herself. Kudos to her for not blaming a pork burrito.

    1. cgr2727

      ^This. She knew the rules but is complaining that they’re being applied to her when she breaks them. Yes it’s a stupid rule; who on earth thinks pot is performance enhancing? Likewise, who should really give a damn if someone smokes pot? But there’s a federation or commission or some governing body that sets the rules for her sport, and she broke their stupid rules. Kind of like the NFL players that bitch and moan about being fined for wearing gold cleats (big difference is they just write a check and move on, not so in this case). Already seeing other stories that being punished for breaking rules is racist (too lazy to link).

      But all that being said, he’ll yes let’s see the steroid olympics. I’m thinking something like the SNL sketch where the East German weightlifter rips his arms out at the shoulders. Or see if Jose Canseco can hit a 750-foot homer off a 198 mph fastball. I will also tune in to speed-golf where heckling and cheering from the gallery is encouraged during the backswing.

  6. Longtobefree

    “More importantly, they should change their policies to ensure more athletes aren’t subjected to an unnecessary punishment for using a substance that is obviously not going to provide a competitive edge.”

    But what if there is a snack machine in view just past the finish line?
    What then?
    It might save just one child.

    1. TrickyVic (old school)

      “”But what if there is a snack machine in view just past the finish line?””

      Stoner racing. Like dog racing but instead of a rabbit, it’s a big bag of chips.

  7. Unicorn Abattoir

    she won’t be able to compete in the event at the Olympic Games in Tokyo after testing positive for marijuana

    Build your own olympic games.

    1. cgr2727

      “You didn’t build that.”

  8. Full Of Buckminster

    I disagree that this is a purely private decision. The U.S. Olympic team gets substantial funding from the federal government. I see no reason why the Feds shouldn’t have a say. (Shows how capricious our national sports organizations are when I have to resort to government intervention)

    1. Talcum X

      I agree, but they are spending that government funding on piss tests in a state where the substance is legal.

  9. It’s not that drugs are bad per se, but she’s committing a micro-insurrection.

    1. The only hope she has, I think, is to work the systemic racism angle here.

  10. Chumby

    Ross Rebagliati

