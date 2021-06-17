Campus Free Speech

85% of Liberal Students Think Professors Should Be Reported for Offensive Comments

A new survey of students' free speech attitudes has both encouraging and worrying findings.

While most students think their professors adequately encourage diverse viewpoints in the classroom, don't want speakers disinvited from campus, and are comfortable sharing controversial opinions, 85 percent of liberals think professors who say something offensive should be reported to the university.

That's according to a new survey of student attitudes conducted by North Dakota State University's Sheila and Robert Challey Institute for Global Innovation and Growth. Many of the results were positive: Most students—both liberals and conservatives—said their professors create environments that allow for many different viewpoints to be shared. Large majorities also opposed the rejection of controversial speakers from campus.

In general, conservative respondents were more supportive of free speech norms—and also more fearful that they would be punished for speaking up—than liberal students. But on many questions, majorities of both groups responded the way a free speech supporter would.

Probably the most concerning result was that 70 percent of students—85 percent of liberals, 41 percent of conservatives, and 65 percent of those classified as "independent/apolitical"—wanted professors reported to the administration for making offensive statements. Most students also felt this way about other students who said offensive things.

The survey does not define the word "offensive," so it's impossible to know what kind of speech the respondents had in mind. Professors are frequently reported for uttering ethnic slurs, though many such occurrences are misunderstandings or arguably legitimate educational uses.

Jeffrey Sachs, a lecturer at Acadia University who occasionally offers thoughtful critiques of my articles about the size of the campus free speech problem, tells me not to make too much of these findings.

"There's a significant problem that makes the findings difficult to interpret," says Sachs. "We know that to a large extent, students sort themselves into majors, social networks, and so forth according to their politics. Liberals are more likely to go into humanities and social sciences, whereas conservatives will gravitate toward STEM and professional studies. It's not a hard and fast law, but it's generally a strong correlation. The upshot is that it means something very different when a professor says something offensive or controversial in a political science course vs. a mathematics course. Which means that when you ask students a question like the one posed in the survey, 'If a professor says something that students find offensive, should the professor be reported to the university?', respondents will imagine something very different depending on their major and general classroom experience."

Overall, this survey's findings seem to align with my general sense of the campus speech problem. Most professors work hard to make the classroom hospitable to differing viewpoints, and enjoy sparring with their conservative students, whose fears of retaliation are often unfounded. But there is some number of very progressive students possessed of a militaristic desire to punish other students and professors—even quite liberal ones—for saying the wrong thing, and formal administrative complaints are their weapon of choice.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Jerry B.

    Liberals in general believe that anyone they don’t agree with on anything is a Nazi racist, and should be reported and removed to camps.

    1. That’s actually why liberals (progressives) and Koch / Reason libertarians are natural allies. For example my favorite libertarian writer Shikha Dalmia has persuasively argued that supporting “border enforcement” is the modern equivalent of supporting slavery.

      #ItsViolenceAgainstBlackAndBrownBodiesEitherWay

  2. Good.

    I bet those liberal students agree with us Koch / Reason libertarians that “border enforcement” is inherently racist. I’m glad they’d report any professor — or fellow student, or cafeteria worker, or anyone else on campus — who argues against our open borders agenda.

    #ImmigrationAboveAll

    1. Quo Usque Tandem

      Kamala says “Guats, you stay the hell home!”

      I would genuinely like to hear your take on this.

  3. Only 85%? Could things be getting better? What’s that down from?

  4. “Independent/Apolitical”

    That’s you, glibertarians.

  5. Dillinger

    Borg.

  6. chemjeff radical individualist

    Yeah what a garbage poll. “Offensive” could mean just a controversial statement, or “offensive” could mean completely unprofessional conduct. It’s like those polls that ask if people are in favor or opposed to “socialism” or “capitalism” without giving a definition of terms. Garbage.

    1. buckleup

      No fatty it shows that liberals are shitstained assholes who hate anyone unlike them.

    2. Zeb

      I agree it’s yet another poorly worded survey question (assuming that was the actual word used). But it’s still fairly disturbing that so many would answer as they did.

  7. Overall, this survey’s findings seem to align with my general sense of the campus speech problem.

    It ain’t a campus speech problem. It starts there, but it’s spread to the culture at large… and idiots allowed themselves to believe that all of this would just die out on campus because hey, college students do all kinds of things they grow out of. That’s why obscure language that used to exist only in dark corners of academia are now being used by your HR manager.

    1. Zeb

      Hasn’t the implicit bias shit been debunked several times? And I believe the associated training has actually been shown to increase explicit racist attitudes.

  8. Velvet Thunder

    Of course this article doesn’t mention arguably the most troubling result. For the question “Do you feel comfortable sharing your opinion on a controversial or sensitive topic being discussed in class?” the results were:
    Liberal: Yes – 66%, No – 34%
    Conservative: Yes – 42%, No – 58%
    Independent: Yes – 53%, No – 47%
    That’s A LOT of people, even more the 1/3 of liberals, who don’t feel comfortable sharing their opinions.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

      The cohorts you list — what size are they? I doubt the pollsters just divided everybody into three equal groups.

  9. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2

    Conservatives are offended by colleges and universities.

    1. buckleup

      Fuck off dirtbag pedo.

      1. Quo Usque Tandem

        Mute that asshole; I did and life is better,

        1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2

          You two should move over to Wingnut.com where criticism of conservatives gets a poster like me banned.

          Progressives like Bernie Sanders are idiots too but no one here defends them.

    2. As well they should be.

    3. “All the world is a school, a young man merely need avail himself of the lesson.”

  10. Ken Shultz

    It’s important to be offensive and for people to be exposed to offensive things. Punk rock and horror movies were really good avenues for that for a long time. Not sure that carries over anymore.

    I’ve seen woke metalheads, who will enthusiastically review records about raping corpses, get bent out of shape for having to review artists associated in any way with unwokeness. Yes, there really are woke death metal and black metal fanatics out there–legions of them. Millennials+ are defying the fundamental forces of rebellion. They want their extreme metal to be PC!

    “Myrkur said in an interview that ‘Islam and Christianity are two religions which I find are problematic in terms of female empowerment’ – something that she said was very important to her and that she fought for every day of her life. As the interview progressed, she said she felt that an orthodox strain of Islam was ‘invading Europe’. This particular comment understandably drew criticism for comparing migrants to ‘invaders’.

    —-Spiked, “How heavy metal got woke: Metalheads have become the puritans they used to mock.”

    https://www.spiked-online.com/2019/09/12/how-heavy-metal-got-woke/

    Yeah, I know Myrkur is considered a poser by a lot of fans. That’s not the point. Black metal fans love tearing Christianity, Islam, and Abrahamic religion apart, with lyrics that fantasize about exterminating those religions, etc. That’s what they want in their “extreme” metal. But don’t say anything bad about immigration. That’s unacceptable! So, who’s the real “extreme” metal poser?

    It’s actually quite typical of Millennials+ across the board. Free speech is about tolerating offensive and awful things. And being intolerant of offensive and awful things means they’re fundamentally hostile to free speech.

    1. Ken Shultz

      P.S. Even Myrkur’s criticism of Islam and Christianity is woke!

  11. Quo Usque Tandem

    “70 percent of students—85 percent of liberals, 41 percent of conservatives, and 65 percent of those classified as ‘independent/apolitical’—wanted professors reported to the administration for making offensive statements. Most students also felt this way about other students who said offensive things.”

    So what is the encouraging part? It sure isn’t team Biden exhorting us to tattle on friend and relatives.

    1. Ken Shultz

      “It sure isn’t team Biden exhorting us to tattle on friend and relatives.”

      Don’t compare it to the Hitler Youth, though. That would be wrong because Biden doesn’t want to send us to extermination camps. He just wants kids to report their family members to the government for thinking scary thoughts. And that’s nothing like the Nazis at all.

      Don’t you care about democracy? If it wasn’t for Biden, the Trump Republicans might have burned down the Reichstag!

      1. Commenter_XY

        Perhaps the East German Stasi is a closer match, historically.

  12. raspberrydinners

    I’m not sure how this is wrong. The question is pretty open ended. If some professor just outright used a racial slur against a student, they shouldn’t be reported?

    Because that’s how you could easily read that question being asked. Sure it could be abused but so could the argument “I was just teaching and using this and showing how it’s wrong” when we only have the teacher’s word that that’s how it went down.

    What you’re arguing for isn’t freedom of speech- it’s freedom from consequences.

  13. Nardz

    https://amp.dailycaller.com/2021/06/17/marjorie-taylor-greene-republicans-bill-abolish-atf

  14. Zeb

    So, what do I do if I’m offended by the answers students gave to this survey?

  15. Kungpowderfinger

    85% of Liberal Students Think Professors Should Be Reported for Offensive Comments

    There’s a lesson in all this, something like sleeping in the bed you made.

  16. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2

    Yet in conservative colleges like Bob Jones U conduct and speech are more tightly controlled by the head honchos..

  17. Nardz

    https://twitter.com/LeonydusJohnson/status/1405573319081050115?s=19

    The #juneteenth Twitter hashtag has a communist fist in it, lol.

    Everyone knows that it has nothing to do with unity, no matter how it originated.

  18. I’m thinking back to my own university days. I had one grad student teacher I would have gladly turned in. Not because he was necessarily offensive, but because he made every session explicitly partisan. Everything was about how evil Reagan was, even those the course was English Restoration Literature. It was a waste of my money taking that class. I could care less what his personal politics where, but the constant proselytization was annoying as hell.

    In other instances, a lot of professors expressed view I disagreed with, but that did NOT offend me. I mean, why would it?

    However I do recall once where the professor read a passage from Penthouse Letters. Nothing porno, but enough that today would have gotten him into serious trouble. The same prof, a dyed-in-the-wool hippie and progressive who was part of the 60s anti-war protests, called a current student protest stupid because “you never change anything by skipping classes to wave banners around”.

