Brickbat: A Lesson in Ethics

In 2017, following the death of Philando Castile in a police shooting, then-Metropolitan State University Professor Pamela Fergus and her diversity and ethics class created "Philando Feeds The Children," a fundraising effort to pay off the school lunch debt of students in St. Paul, Minnesota, schools. The effort has raised some $200,000, but officials say just $80,000 of it has been donated to the school system. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has begun a civil enforcement action against Fergus for breach of charitable trust, deceptive solicitation of charitable contributions, failure to keep proper records as a soliciting charity and failure to register.