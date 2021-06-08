Fifth Amendment

In a Rush To Ban Vaccine Passports, Texas Is Violating Private Property Rights

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he stands for freedom. That doesn't apply to business owners.

(Photo 213793947 © Wachiwit | Dreamstime.com)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has positioned himself as more than a Republican, but as a true conservative. It was with that framing that the leader of the Lone Star State signed a law to ban private businesses from setting their own terms of service when it comes to helping customers.

"Texas is open 100 percent," Abbott said in a clip posted to Twitter. "And we want to make sure that you have the freedom to go where you want without limits."

He will not extend that same freedom of association to individual actors who have their own enterprises. "The Texas legislature passed a law that I am about to sign that prohibits vaccine passports in Texas," he added. "No business or government entity can require a person to provide a vaccine passport, or any other vaccine information, as a condition of receiving any service, or entering any place."

Abbott's got part of it right. He's also gotten a major part wrong.

The notion that no "government entity" should demand a vaccine passport makes fine sense. The state has a monopoly on power, and necessitating proof of vaccination would amount to forced inoculation. In March, reports circulated that President Joe Biden's administration was collaborating with private companies to implement vaccine passports—a sketchy way of couching the requirement outside of the public sector. He abandoned that plan shortly thereafter, citing privacy rights.

Such pieces of legislation are typically pushed by left-leaning types—the same people who would, in virtually every other circumstance, back the "my body, my choice" mantra. The hypocrisy is staggering.

Abbott is not immune from that hypocrisy. Core to the conservative creed is the idea that private businesses are not held to the same rules as the government, in that they are allowed to set their own policies and operate within their own values. It's also core to the U.S. Constitution.

The Texas bill "violates private property rights," says Timothy Sandefur, vice president for litigation at the Goldwater Institute. "The longstanding legal tradition has always been that businesses owe an obligation to protect their customers' safety, at least to some basic extent, and this law comes along and says, not only are they not free to make that choice, but they're prohibited from doing so."

The legislation uses several different state levers to strong-arm businesses into compliance. It weaponizes governmental occupational licensing requirements—something Abbott has rightly railed against in other contexts—and threatens to withhold "a license, permit, or other state authorization necessary for conducting business in this state" should a company run afoul of the law.

Perhaps more notably, it also precludes any entity that disobeys from "receiv[ing] a grant or enter[ing] into a contract payable with state funds."

Yet it was Abbott who applied the exact opposite justification when he (again, rightly) signed a law that allowed taxpayer-funded faith-based adoption agencies to operate within their belief systems when pairing children with prospective parents. The difference here: One comports with his personal values, and the other—vaccine verification—does not.

Similarly, there was the kerfuffle around Hobby Lobby, the company that in 2012 sought to exempt itself from Obamacare's mandate requiring most businesses to cover birth control in their employee health plans. As Texas attorney general, Abbott signed a brief in support of the corporation's argument, which invoked its owners' deeply held religious beliefs. Hobby Lobby eventually prevailed in front of the Supreme Court.

Unfortunately for Abbott, the Constitution is not a partisan document. Its rights apply to all private actors—regardless of whether or not he's comfortable with the outcomes.

"It cannot be rationally justified," adds Sandefur. "It's simply a matter of people saying that the government shouldn't force people to do things they don't like and should force people to do things they do like. It's totally inconsistent, and a violation of basic property rights and constitutional law."

Billy Binion is an assistant editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Good conservatives favor your private property rights… Except, of course, when they do NOT!

    1. chemjeff radical individualist

      At this rate, they’ll be quoting Proudhon before the end of the year.

  2. buckleup

    If it wasn’t obvious, what Abbott and DeSantis are doing are keeping the far left dems from insisting you wear masks permanently and carry your papers around like good little sheep. I’ll take this over the alternative. Litigate it all you want, it won’t matter.

  3. Minadin

    I’m a bit torn on this, to be honest.

    On the one hand, I would typically be in favor of maintaining the freedom of private enterprises to set their own rules.

    On the other hand, why should they feel entitled to *any* of my private health information? I’m not a big fan of the idea of vaccine passports.

    And normally, one might say that it’s possible to just go somewhere else if you don’t like the rules at one place. Well, we only have a two major full-service grocers in our area, for instance. What if they both get together, collude, and decide that they are both going to require vaccination proof for entry? Two companies have like 80% of the market share. That’s a severe limitation on where someone can shop, should they individually choose to either a) not get vaccinated, or b) maintain their privacy.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

      The purpose of the vaccine passports are to single out people who don’t believe/are complicit enough to the government.

      1. But why would a grocer care about that? They’ll go out of their way to try to cater even to very narrow “dissenting” populations, such as of vegans or those who keep kosher or halal. You ask them to stock Sweetheart soap, there’s a very good chance they’ll bump that demand up the distribution chain to where it has some effect, even if you haven’t spent dollar one on it yet.

        1. No really caters to vegans – at least not for long.

          And kosher/halal communities are not exactly ‘narrow’. They’re pretty large groups. Hence why there are national certifying agencies. And once you’re certified, its not an issue for a grocer to carry your product.

    2. But why would they want to, if it hurts their business even a little bit? Their insurers aren’t going to insist on it, because insurers as a whole show better business sense and knowledge of the math than most.

      1. JeremyR

        Because many corporations value politics over profits.

    3. MP

      You’re either supportive of Public Accommodation laws or not.

      1. But public accommodation laws don’t hurt business. They are against freedom of contract, but more often than not they increase business, because then the business can say to even a broad boycott, “We can’t help it, we have to serve them by law.” So there won’t be a boycott by the majority, because it’s useless, so they wind up serving both minorities and bigots.

  4. This virus, and all appurtenances thereto, have become hopelessly politicized. The “pro- and anti-virus” sides now override any consideration of principle. The best we can hope is that this fever (heh) will pass, and that it’ll be a long time before another rises to its prominence.

  5. Just so we’re all keeping up with current events maaaan, forcing businesses to close and mask mandates were violations of private property.

    1. Fifteen state governments require people who are not yet fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear face coverings in most indoor public settings. The District of Columbia and Puerto Rico also have mask orders in place.

      Remaining state mandates vary in detail (for example, exemptions for children range in cutoff age from 2 to 12), but broadly speaking, they require masks in indoor public spaces such as restaurants and stores. Where masks are still required outdoors, the rules apply when people are unable to maintain 6 feet of distance from others.

    2. The End of California’s Lockdowns
      Wednesday: State officials said they planned to lift all pandemic restrictions except the mask mandate on June 15.

    3. The move will allow Californians — regardless of which county they live in — to return to restaurants, bars, movie theaters, houses of worship and concerts without strict capacity limits for the first time in more than a year. President Biden has said there will be enough vaccines available for all adults in the country by the end of May.

      The land of the free! Take that, Florida and Texas!

    4. California Will Impose Its Strongest Virus Measures Since the Spring
      Millions of people across Southern and Central California are likely to see outdoor dining shuttered, playgrounds roped off and hair salons closed within days.

      This was well-thought, cautiously directed public policy.

      Texas banning such moves will threaten the very fabric of our Democracy! Liberty ends as we know it when you leave California and enter Texas! Who would want to start a business in Texas when you’re not allowed to demand a vaccine passport! The choice is clear, if you want real freedom to do business, stay in California.

    5. Apparantly we don’t talk about private property violations when they’re ‘following the science’. Even when they’re not.

      1. And we won’t talk about a coordinated effort between government officials, press and a small group of dudes in Silicon Valley who wear sandals, fly on private jets and drink $60 a bottle mineral water to silence any science which questioned the need or efficacy of lockdowns.

  6. nobody 2

    Of course we’re also supposed to pretend we haven’t noticed that no private business would ever dream of making such demands if not for over a year of nonstop government propaganda and totalitarian decrees.

    1. Shush that. Who cares how long and how many were thrown in front of the firing squads, we must not allow a backlash!

      1. MP

        I think you should at least be admit that a “backlash” is unprincipled.

  7. In a Rush To Ban Vaccine Passports, Texas Is Violating Private Property Rights

    Why do we not see countervailing articles lamenting the violation of private property rights that are government mandates *for* vaccine passports?

    Government wants to violate private property rights by mandating passports – that gets what? One article.

    Government wants to violate property rights by forbidding passports – that’s being yelled from the tops of the trees across the forest.

    1. Conservatives are authoritarian.

      Liberals are totalitarian.

      If I get a choice I’ll go with the former.

      1. One wants to pass a law saying you can’t bar the public if they refuse to wear pieces of flair.

        The other kicked in your door, raped the women, burned the business down and seized your bank accounts because you refused to closed during a lockdown.

  8. nobody 2

    In case you’re wondering what the bill _actually_ does, here’s a summary:

    “Those that violate the ban may not contract with the state, and state agencies that oversee various sectors of business may decide to make compliance with the state law a condition of getting licensed or permitted.”

    1. Longtobefree

      Killjoy. Why bring up such unrelated items as the actual bill?

    2. don’t read the text of the bill, otherwise we’lll discover they didn’t end qualified immunity at all!

  9. Longtobefree

    As long as the businesses have full, unlimited, joint and several liability for any and all future effects from the unapproved vaccine, and the businesses follow the science and exempt fertile women, youth, and those who have survived the Communist Chinese Virus, then Bob’s your uncle.
    Customers can just take their business elsewhere, but employees are not really all that free.
    No one seems to care that the vaccine(s) were not tested on fertile women for future effects on “clumps of cells” that might briefly reside in their wombs, and no long term studies have been done at all, hence the emergency designation. Likewise, the effects on the young have not yet been fully studied. Restricting vaccine proof is no more or less “legal” than the lockdowns, mask mandates, mandated distancing, or any other silliness required by petty tyrants in the name of “science”. Yet suddenly now it is just awful that some politician is getting involved.
    I call bullshit.

  10. Dillinger

    Cuomo good Abbott baaaaad.

  11. bevis the lumberjack

    “No business or government entity can require a person to provide a vaccine passport, or any other vaccine information, as a condition of receiving any service, or entering any place.”

    Any vaccine? I’ve lived in Texas since Nixon was president, and all of my kids were required, every year, to show that their vaccination status was up to date as a condition of being able to attend school. Including college.

    Have we cancelled that now and we’re going to go easy on stuff like the measles as well, or are we just going to go easy on vaccination for the virus that’s currently the most prevalent in the population. Because doing that would be, you know, really fucking stupid.

    But at least some of the most zealous idiots supporting Abbott get a little red meat.

  12. Ben of Houston

    I have to agree that a business requiring that you provide medical information in order to receive service is appalling. As much as I hate to say it, we do need government regulation preventing it to prevent non-government agencies from forcing it. What would happen if Visa and Mastercard refused to take cards from any business who did not mandate vaccine passports? Given that these companies have used their banking power as political leverage in the past year, I do not believe this fear is unreasonable.

    That being said, I do think that there should be an allowance for situations where there is a special reason. Notable planes, cruises, and any medical office (due to prolonged exposure and vulnerability respectively). There should also be some form of backup (if you cannot get a vaccine, you must wear a mask. That sort of thing).

  13. MP

    I do get the butthurt in this thread. But still, principles matter. If we’re going to seriously reflect on a legit Conservative/Libertarian response to the totalitarian shitshow of the last year, the focus of efforts should be on constitutional amendments and other restraints that prevent these open ended authority grabs that allow for the insane micromanagement we saw.

