Get Ready for Another Big Deplatforming Debate, Because Facebook Is Tweaking Its Rules Again

Plus: Prosecutors are big lobbyists for new crime bills, Biden floats compromise on corporate taxes, and more...

(Fabian Sommer/dpa/picture-alliance/Newscom)

Politicians may get less special treatment under Facebook content moderation rules. Historically, Facebook has explicitly let political figures get away with certain speech that ordinary users cannot. The company's policy has been to consider both the content of politicians' speech as well as its newsworthiness when deciding whether it is allowed. Posts that can easily get deleted or get users blocked under ordinary circumstances may be safe when coming from a powerful political personality.

If you think that giving politicians enough rope to hang themselves isn't a bad thing, Facebook's policy made sense. (I can get behind that argument.) But many people opposed the policy, arguing that it allowed politicians to spew unfettered "hate speech." Newsworthy or not, they argued, Facebook was wrong to host it and to give these figures' words special weight.

I don't think there's necessarily a right or wrong decision here—but as a private company, Facebook was certainly under no obligation to host it. That should go without saying…yet conservatives these days keep arguing that tech platforms should be forced to host all accounts and speech from political figures. Some even go so far as to suggest that the First Amendment requires it—which is actually the exact opposite of how it works. The First Amendment protects against infringements on private speech by the government, not private unwillingness to host whatever government officials want.

The First Amendment also guards against government-compelled speech, which is exactly what forcing Facebook or any tech entity to host politicians' posts would be. While they often claim to take up the mantle of "free speech," folks arguing that Facebook had an obligation not to boot former President Donald Trump—or championing Florida's new law forbidding social media companies from deplatforming politicians—are explicitly arguing against the First Amendment.

In any event, Facebook may be revising the rules it uses to decide when posts by politicians and other public figures are OK, as well as instituting new transparency about it. The Verge reports that Facebook "plans to end its controversial policy that mostly shields politicians from the content moderation rules that apply to other users, a sharp reversal that could have global ramifications for how elected officials use the social network."

That's not the only content moderation change planned:

Facebook also plans to shed light on the secretive system of strikes it gives accounts for breaking its content rules, according to two people familiar with the changes. That will include letting users know when they've received a strike for violating its rules that could lead to suspension. BuzzFeed News and other outlets have previously reported on instances when Facebook employees intervened to keep political pages from being subject to harsh penalties under the strikes policy.

Facebook is also set to begin disclosing when it uses a special newsworthiness exemption to keep up content from politicians and others that would otherwise violate its rules.

If politicians can still get a newsworthiness exemption from normal moderation policies, it's not clear to me how much the upcoming policy shift—which has yet to be publicly disclosed by Facebook—really changes. But The Verge seems to think the shift, which may be announced as soon as today, is substantial:

Under Facebook's new policies, posts made directly by politicians still won't be subject to review by the company's network of independent fact checkers. But they will for the first time be opened up to enforcement against more rules for things like bullying that Facebook's moderators apply to other users.

According to The Washington Post, "the newsworthiness exemption was first created in response to Trump's inflammatory remarks about Muslims during his candidacy. Since then, the company has maintained that it rarely used the exception and has only acknowledged using it six times. Those incidents were all outside the United States, and include political speech in Hungary, Vietnam and Italy." But unofficially, Facebook seems to have leaned on this exception much more frequently.

FREE MINDS

A new study of how prosecutors try to influence politics finds "prosecutors are very active lobbyists," as The Prosecutors and Politics Project put it. "Nationally, they lobbied on more than 25% of all criminal-justice related bills. In some states, that number was much higher. In Ohio, for example, prosecutors lobbied on 95% of bills."

Much of their support went to laws that created new crimes:

FREE MARKETS

Biden floats compromise on corporate taxes. "In a big concession to the GOP, President Joe Biden offered to drop his proposed rollback of the 2017 GOP tax law and impose a 15% minimum tax rate on large firms instead as part of a bipartisan infrastructure package," reports Business Insider:

The move comes as the president continues a fourth week of negotiations with the GOP, who have ruled out any alterations to their Republican tax cuts. Biden had proposed raising the corporate rate from to 28% from its current level of 21% enacted under President Donald Trump's tax law.

Asked about Biden's potential change of heart, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was less firm, according to The Washington Post:

Psaki said Biden has "absolutely not" wavered in his belief that Congress should raise the corporate tax rate, adding it is a critical way to "pay for a range of the bold proposals that he has put forward."

"But he also took a look at these proposals, and … all of the tax proposals that he has put forward over time, to find a way where there should be pay-fors that based on their bottom lines, many of the Republican negotiators should be able to agree to," Psaki said.

QUICK HITS

• A majority of Americans still support the death penalty. In a new Pew Research Center poll, "60% of U.S. adults favor the death penalty for people convicted of murder, including 27% who strongly favor it. About four-in-ten (39%) oppose the death penalty, with 15% strongly opposed."

• The media's lab leak debacle shows why banning "misinformation" is a terrible idea, says Reason's Robby Soave.

• Department of everything-is-a-crime:

(Read more on the case here from Reason's Scott Shackford.)

• Sen. Ted Cruz (R–Texas) has won a lawsuit over how much post-election money candidates can raise to pay off personal loans. After personally spending $260,000 on his 2018 reelection campaign, "Cruz challenged a section of election law that says campaigns cannot pay back more than $250,000 in personal loans through post-election donations," notes The Hill. "In a 31-page ruling, a three-judge panel ruled that the repayment cap, instituted in the 2002 Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act, violated Cruz's free speech rights."

• Connecticut has passed a law to end fees for prison communications:

• To-go cocktails can stick around in California:

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. But many people opposed the policy, arguing that it allowed politicians to spew unfettered “hate speech.”

    Any argument that relies on the concept of hate speech is an automatic winner.

    1. Rossami

      Facebook shouldn’t be deplatforming anyone for something as fuzzy and undefined as “hate speech”.
      Kick people off for hacking, spamming or distributing malware? Okay. Saying mean stuff? Readers can just stop reading. We are entirely capable of managing our own lives.

      1. Rich

        Perhaps *you* can stop reading and manage your own life, but apparently many Facebookers are addicted and depend on the algorithms for guidance.

        1. Don't look at me!

          Screw those idiots.

  2. Earth Skeptic

    “The First Amendment guards against government-compelled speech, which is exactly what forcing Facebook or any tech entity to host politicians’ posts would be.”

    Wait, Facebook is not the government?

    1. chemjeff radical individualist

      Because Nancy Pelosi once said mean words about Facebook, suddenly, that act alone nationalized Facebook and transformed it into an organ of the state. It’s like a magic incantation!

      Nancy Pelosi: “I don’t like you, Facebook!”
      abracadabra!
      Nancy Pelosi: “Now we own you! MWAHAHA”

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

        Glad to see the radical statist is misrepresenting what happened and flat out lying in order to give Gov compleate control over corporations.

      2. buckleup

        fat jeff doesn’t seem to get that facebook is doing the bidding of the state. Because fatty is a statist at heart.

    2. Outlaw Josey Wales

      Wait, Facebook is not the government?

      Government? no. Fortification ally of the preferred outcome? Indeed, sir.

  3. Prosecutors were nearly twice as likely to lobby in favor of a bill that created a new crime or otherwise increased the scope of criminal law…

    It’s a business.

  4. Libby Terry-Ann

    Is this the same Facebook that has now reversed it’s ban on posts relating to evidence that the KungFu Virus possibly originating from the Wuhan lab?

  5. Facebook is fucking cancer.

    1. Nardz

      Leftism is cancer, and if leftists aren’t stopped they will destroy everyone’s life

  6. Rich

    Under Facebook’s new policies, posts made directly by politicians still won’t be subject to review by the company’s network of independent fact checkers.

    Aren’t “politicians” like “journalists” — these days, *everybody* is one?

    1. Earth Skeptic

      So that’s why I hate everyone.

      1. Rich

        Hmm. If you’re on record as hating *everyone*, wouldn’t you be immune from “hate crime” charges?

        1. Earth Skeptic

          Not counting on it. I have been told that treating everyone equally is a form of hate.

  7. In a big concession to the GOP, President Joe Biden offered to drop his proposed rollback of the 2017 GOP tax law and impose a 15% minimum tax rate on large firms instead as part of a bipartisan infrastructure package…

    As long as they can all agree on spending money they don’t have.

  8. Commenter_XY

    Finally! Cruella de Brown managed to even mention the CCP lab leak, which is only the biggest story in decades: a lab leak resulting in ~600K American deaths.

    Whether deliberately or by accident, the CCP must pay a severe price for what they have done.

    1. Earth Skeptic

      What about all those mean tweets last year. Haven’t they paid enough?

    2. Don't look at me!

      No, Fauci must pay the price. He funded the research. He lied to us about it. He is a monster.

  9. …”60% of U.S. adults favor the death penalty for people convicted of murder, including 27% who strongly favor it.

    Thanks to the rank infallibility of the criminal justice system.

  10. Rich

    The CT legislature has passed #SB972 to make prison communication FREE

    “Yo, this is M.S. Biggy. I wanna speak with my man Lamont again.”

  11. The media’s lab leak debacle shows why banning “misinformation” is a terrible idea…

    But only that, so any of you questioning the partisans who run our elections systems better keep your traps firmly shut.

  12. Rich

    60% of U.S. adults favor the death penalty for people convicted of murder

    How many favor it for people convicted of hate speech?

    1. Earth Skeptic

      About 60% of progressives (but few of them are functional adults).

  13. Jerryskids

    Never forget. June 4, 1989.

    1. Rich

      Careful, J. You might get cited for being anti-Asian.

    2. Earth Skeptic

      When the Nazis bombed Pearl Harbor?

  14. Justice Thomas, dissenting in today’s CFAA case, makes the point that basically everything is a crime now anyway.

    That’s what you get for having a prosecutors’ lobby.

  15. In a 31-page ruling, a three-judge panel ruled that the repayment cap, instituted in the 2002 Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act, violated Cruz’s free speech rights.

    Then how can any campaign finance restrictions remain?

  16. Connecticut has passed a law to end fees for prison communications…

    Don’t they know that the mom-and-pop prisons are already operating on thin margins?

  17. Mickey Rat

    Please explain a definition of “hate speech” that does not violate the principle of free speech (as opposed to the Constitutional clause).

    Soave’s piece on the platforms policies for suppressing misinformation have turned them into shills for censoring information the government wishes not to talk about, especially those parts of the government controlled by Democrats.

    1. chemjeff radical individualist

      Please explain a definition of “hate speech” that does not violate the principle of free speech (as opposed to the Constitutional clause).

      I don’t believe there is one. But when it comes to private institutions, the principle of free speech ought to give way to private property rights anyway.

    2. Earth Skeptic

      Easy.

      Delicate, enlightened people can only be free to hear speech if the government guarantees that nothing hateful will be said.

  18. CA will now allow to-go cocktails and outdoor dining expansions to stay after we fully reopen on June 15th.

    The recall threat has been great for California liberty.

  19. chemjeff radical individualist

    Jesse, I didn’t realize you moved to Ohio!

    http://www.thesmokinggun.com/documents/bizarre/trump-fan-busted-for-serial-pooping-spree-547906

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege

      I didn’t realize SQRLS was a Trump fan!

  20. Nardz

    https://twitter.com/jeffreyatucker/status/1400515375444508673?s=19

    So far as I can tell – yes I’m obsessively reading the Fauci emails – there was a 48 period between Feb 25 and 27, 2020, in which Fauci went from calm/rational to crazed/totalitarian. I’ve yet to discover the trigger. NYT editorial policy did the same. Something happened. What?

    1. Rich

      Intriguing. Please keep digging.

    2. Earth Skeptic

      They remembered it was an election year?

    3. Troglodyte Rex

      https://www.usnews.com/news/national-news/articles/2020-02-25/trump-faces-backlash-as-white-house-requests-coronavirus-aid

      The market faltered and the DNC saw their chance to unseat Trump. After a coordinated effort the dems implemented their full-retard plan to destroy the economy.

  21. Ken Shultz

    “The First Amendment also guards against government-compelled speech, which is exactly what forcing Facebook or any tech entity to host politicians’ posts would be.

    —-ENB

    Facebook is facing an antitrust suit from the FTC, now to be directed by a freshly appointed commissioner who authored the House Democrats’ plan to break up Facebook over its tolerance of “misinformation” (among other things). Meanwhile, the Democrats have taken almost complete control of the federal government, and can have a big say in any future interpretations of Facebook’s liability protections.

    Facebook has been willing to do whatever the Democrats say, under those circumstances, revising their ruling on the Wuhan lab leak, etc. when Biden does so, for instance–because the Democrats have Facebook’s balls in a vice.

    Facebook doing the bidding of a one party government under threat of a breakup and the threats of severe restrictions on their ability to make future acquisitions is a terrible example of Facebook exercising their freedom of speech. If Putin were doing this to a Russian media outlet, I wonder if ENB would call this out as forced self-censorship by rank intimidation.

    If the Republicans were forcing Facebook to engage in self-censorship under threat of a break-up, I wonder if we’d read a different story. Under the circumstances of rank intimidation and threat of a break up over tolerating “misinformation”, would it be okay for Democrats to protect speech that Republicans don’t like?

  22. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

    For faceboom it means that (r) polititions will get less special treatment. They Will still cover the (D) asses

  23. Ra's al Gore

    https://news.yahoo.com/wuhan-lab-leak-hypothesis-true-102749505.html

    Ten months later, at the end of a scary article about the history of “gain of function” research and its possible role in the still ongoing Covid pandemic, Nicholson Baker wrote as follows: “This may be the great scientific meta-experiment of the 21st century. Could a world full of scientists do all kinds of reckless recombinant things with viral diseases for many years and successfully avoid a serious outbreak? The hypothesis was that, yes, it was doable. The risk was worth taking. There would be no pandemic.”

    Except there was. If it does indeed turn out that the lab-leak hypothesis is the right explanation for how it began — that the common people of the world have been forced into a real-life lab experiment, at tremendous cost — there is a moral earthquake on the way.

    Because if the hypothesis is right, it will soon start to dawn on people that our mistake was not insufficient reverence for scientists, or inadequate respect for expertise, or not enough censorship on Facebook. It was a failure to think critically about all of the above, to understand that there is no such thing as absolute expertise. Think of all the disasters of recent years: economic neoliberalism, destructive trade policies, the Iraq War, the housing bubble, banks that are “too big to fail,” mortgage-backed securities, the Hillary Clinton campaign of 2016 — all of these disasters brought to you by the total, self-assured unanimity of the highly educated people who are supposed to know what they’re doing, plus the total complacency of the highly educated people who are supposed to be supervising them.

    Then again, maybe I am wrong to roll out all this speculation. Maybe the lab-leak hypothesis will be convincingly disproven. I certainly hope it is.

    But even if it inches closer to being confirmed, we can guess what the next turn of the narrative will be. It was a “perfect storm,” the experts will say. Who coulda known? And besides (they will say), the origins of the pandemic don’t matter any more. Go back to sleep.

    1. Rich

      Go back to sleep.

      But first, can Tom Phillips add this incident to an updated version of “Humans: A Brief History of How We F*cked It All Up”?

    2. Earth Skeptic

      The first rule of expert government is never question expert government.

  24. Ra's al Gore

    https://www.nationalreview.com/2021/06/the-lab-leak-theory-is-unbearably-racist/

    It is truly disappointing that, even at this late stage in the pandemic, some Americans remain so addicted to racism and xenophobia that they are willing to countenance the theory that COVID-19 was mistakenly leaked from a Chinese research laboratory. To these people, I say this: We see you; we know what you are doing; and it won’t stand.

    Occam’s Razor dictates that there can only be one reason why people who believe that COVID-19 originated in a lab in China keep saying aloud that they believe that COVID-19 originated in a lab in China, and that is to drive anti-Asian hatred on the streets of large cities in the United States. In truth, the “lab-leak theory” — as it is now euphemistically called — is just the latest iteration of an old and ugly stereotype that has haunted America for decades. I remember all too well how the bullies in my kindergarten class used to taunt the AAPI kids. “Hey you,” they would say, “I’ll bet you work on gain-of-function research in an institute of virology and are reckless with your gloves!” It’s been two decades now, but I can still see the agonizing tears this ignorant barb provoked in its targets.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

      Please tell me that article is sarcastic

  25. Ra's al Gore

    https://thehill.com/homenews/media/556413-cnn-under-ethics-scrutiny-following-cuomo-revelations

    CNN is coming under internal and external criticism over its approach to conflicts of interest for journalists after host Chris Cuomo escaped disciplinary action despite advising his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), on how to handle sexual misconduct allegations.

    Current and former employees have criticized the host of “Cuomo Prime Time” for the transgression, but a retired CNN ethics executive says the lack of clear cut policies are largely to blame.

    “You won’t see any rules that are etched in stone so that a violation could be a firing offense,” said Steve Holmes, who retired from CNN in 2019 after working at the network for more than a decade.

    “And I think you see sort of the results. I mean the Chris Cuomo thing, they can’t say that he’s violated any written policies because there aren’t any, period,” said Holmes, who reported to the executive vice president of news standards and practices when he was at CNN.

  26. Nardz

    https://twitter.com/NPR/status/1400121311318401033?s=19

    Not sure how to ask someone their pronouns? Or confused about what different gender terms mean?

    We put together a 101 guide to common terms about gender identity, how to talk about gender respectfully — and why it matters [link]

    1. Rich

      how to talk about gender respectfully

      “Pardon me. I am gender-curious about you — and if that is not your, uh, a preferred pronoun, I apologize — and respectfully request a list of [inaudible] gender or genders. Thank y–Thanks!”

  27. tracerv

    I know we have a lot of baseball fans out there.

    Any opinions on Arizona Diamondbacks announcer, Bob Brenley’s comment on Marcus Stroman’s head wear?

    It seemed like a joke and didn’t seem racist to me. They are using the term “racist undertone”.

    Is the term du-rag racist? I thought that was it’s correct name. But then again, I’m just an old white dude.

    1. Nardz

      I heard about this.
      It’s ridiculous.
      Fuck Stroman for being a little bitch.

  28. Ra's al Gore

    The First Amendment also guards against government-compelled speech, which is exactly what forcing Facebook or any tech entity to host politicians’ posts would be.

    You can’t have it both ways. If you can’t compel speech FB doesn’t want, they you admit what goes out is what they do want, and they are thus legally liable.

  29. Sevo

    I’m sure they’ll have 1st-graders out on the sidewalks with pro-Pal signs:

    “After S.F. teachers union vote to support Israel boycott, Jewish families question if students will feel safe”
    […]
    “The San Francisco teachers union turned its attention away from city schools and toward international conflict, calling for a boycott of Israel in a strongly worded statement that has angered some families and outraged Jewish organizations.
    […]
    The United Educators of San Francisco passed a resolution “in Solidarity with the Palestinian People,” calling on Israel to end the bombardment of Gaza, and urging President Biden to stop providing aid to Israel….”
    https://www.sfchronicle.com/education/article/After-S-F-teachers-union-vote-to-support-Israel-16223467.php

  30. Nardz

    https://www.zerohedge.com/political/greenwald-fbis-strange-anthrax-investigation-sheds-light-covid-lab-leak-theory-and-faucis

  31. Ra's al Gore

    https://twitter.com/jbarro/status/1400551177377431554

    Actually the worst example was when public health academics decided to say en masse that gathering in groups last June was okay if it was done for the right political purposes, because pursuing a liberal policy agenda *is* public health.

  32. Nardz

    https://www.zerohedge.com/political/victor-davis-hanson-never-let-plague-go-waste

  33. Ra's al Gore

    https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1400746775082848256

    Violent protesting and looting by BLM rioters broke out overnight in Minneapolis after the purported law enforcement-involved shooting of an armed criminal who happened to be black.

  34. Ra's al Gore

    https://twitter.com/ianmSC/status/1400636185467256832

    Whenever someone tries to tell you science isn’t political — this is the only response you need…The scientific community expressly ignored and became antagonistic to investigating a possible lab leak because a politician they hated suggested it might have happened.

  35. Ra's al Gore

    https://twitter.com/jhamel/status/1400815747774009346

    Facebook is now attaching a “Fact-Check” to any mention of #FauciEmails

  36. Sevo

    Vac-passports required:

    “California votes to continue requiring masks at work if anyone is unvaccinated”
    […]
    “If anyone in a workplace is unvaccinated, all colleagues must wear masks when in the same room, according to a new California workplace standard passed Thursday. But the standard allows workers to ditch masks when everyone in a room is vaccinated.
    [and for a comedic break]
    The board said it considers the measure temporary and will act quickly to craft a replacement…..
    [Haa, haa, snirkle, giggle…]
    https://www.sfchronicle.com/local/article/California-weighs-requiring-masks-at-work-when-16223191.php

