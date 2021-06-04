Brickbats

Brickbat: Let's Go to the Tape

|

punched_1161x653
(Eugenesergeev / Dreamstime.com)

A Texas judge has sentenced former Fort Worth police officer Jon Romer Jr. to five years in prison after a jury found him guilty of aggravated perjury for lying to a grand jury investigating an incident in which he punched a man in a hospital lobby. Romer, who was working an off-duty security job at the time of the incident, told the grand jury he had told the man he was under arrest and punched him when he tried to resist. But audio from a security camera showed the man was not resisting.

NEXT: Barely Legal Strippers Now Fully Illegal in Texas

Charles Oliver is a contributing editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Law enforcement officers should not be allowed to work private security. One reason is that, as a legal matter, it is not clear that their powers to search and seize are limited in the way the search and seize powers of a private shopkeeper are limited. Another reason is that cops will just cop regardless of any restrictions that may arise, at least in theory, a non-governmental employment context, and many court will let them (eg, cases applying qualified immunity to actions taken by policemen at private security gigs).

    This was an easy case for the court because te bad behavior being punished (that is, aggravated perjury) was a crime against the court and not against the citizen causing the ruckus in the hospital lobby.

Please to post comments