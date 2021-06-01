Media Criticism

Liberal Media Coverage Is Boosting Conservative Nationalists

Plus: Supreme Court to rule on Catholic foster agencies, tech associations sue over social media law in Florida, and more…

|

(Max Oden/Sipa USA/Newscom)

Big-government conservatives gain from liberal media bias. Much of the U.S. media is accustomed to accepting left-leaning framing of economic policies and arguments—and it's impacting coverage of the conservative civil war over economic principles.

A significant portion of the right—from legislators like Sen. Josh Hawley (R–Mo.) to Fox News hosts like Tucker Carlson, traditionally right-leaning magazines like The American Conservative, and all sorts of rank-and-file Republicans—has started to sound very similar to the far left when it comes to private business and government regulation. "In the current environment, when you see somebody railing against how the system is rigged to benefit the rich and powerful at the expense of the working class, you have to double-check to see whether it's coming from somebody on the far left or the populist right," notes Philip Klein at National Review.

They're part of a "growing movement on the right challenging the longstanding commitment of conservatives to limited government and free enterprise"—one that presents "a potentially fatal threat to the conservative movement as it has existed for decades as well as to the cause of limited government," adds Klein. (For more on this, see Stephanie Slade's "Is There a Future for Fusionism?")

And an American press already biased against libertarian views of markets and economic liberty seems more than happy to indulge the narrative of this being a more enlightened, populist, or politically compromising form of conservatism.

Take, for instance, this recent article on antitrust law in Washington Monthly. Republicans who want to join Democrats in expanding antitrust law and using it to punish large or politically disfavored companies are framed as folks wanting "to combat the monopolist corporations that have gained a precarious level of market power as the American economy has become more concentrated than at any other time since the Gilded Age." Those who want to see antitrust law stick to its current strategy of using consumer welfare as a lodestar are framed as "pro-monopoly."

The article is partially a profile of The Alliance on Antitrust, founded by Ashley Baker. The group aims "to align conservatives on the narrow and limited view of antitrust that Robert Bork popularized in the 1970s, called the 'consumer welfare standard,'" notes Washington Monthly. This standard says consumer interests—not breaking up companies just for being big or inducing artificial competition just for the sake of competition—should be the primary concern of antitrust law enforcement. It is not a "pro-monopoly" argument but an argument against excessive government intervention in private industry and for a conception of antitrust enforcement that puts protecting consumers—not any particular economic ideology—first.

"Under the consumer welfare standard, which has anchored U.S. antitrust law for over four decades, consumer harm is measured through tangible economic effects and empirical evidence," notes Tom Herbert, federal affairs manager at Americans for Tax Reform, in a recent opinion piece in The Hill. "Antitrust law under the consumer welfare standard allows business conduct that benefits Americans through lower prices, better quality products and greater access to goods and services."

Just a few years ago, the fact that Republicans would turn against such a standard in favor of a leftist vision of antitrust enforcement would be weird, to put it mildly. But antitrust law is now seen as another tool in fighting the culture war. "Large businesses [are] increasingly viewed as the enforcement arm of the cultural Left," notes Klein, and "the cancel culture and anti-PC debates have become more animating for a lot of conservatives than traditional social issues."

The funny/sad/terrifying thing about all of this is the notion that the right joining the left's pushes for more aggressive antitrust enforcement makes these fights "bipartisan." Both Republicans and Democrats may want to expand government control over internet companies and private business more generally, but they have drastically different ideas of what would happen when they do.

Sure, the Republican/conservative wing that advocates against free markets nods to making big corporations serve the people. And to Democrats/progressives—and media used to their framing—this means increasing taxes and regulations to make businesses cover things like Medicare for All, student loan forgiveness, "infrastructure" spending, and expanded health care benefits. But the Trumpists and others railing against "woke capitalism" and calling for less free markets aren't focused on these things at all; they're focused on making companies seen as too socially liberal pay for their perceived transgressions and side-taking in the culture wars. Their goal is enacting a socially conservative idea of the "common good" through economic sanctions against companies that won't play by their rules.

Neither the right nor the left will be happy when the other side has control of these regulations. But either way, businesses, consumers, and economic liberty will suffer.

FREE MINDS

A big religious freedom ruling is expected from the Supreme Court this week:

The case, known as Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, No. 19-123, is a fight over a city policy that bars discrimination based on sexual orientation. Citing the policy, Philadelphia dropped a contract with a Roman Catholic foster agency that said its beliefs didn't allow it to certify same-sex couples for adoption. The agency, Catholic Social Services, brought a lawsuit alleging that Philadelphia violated its First Amendment religious rights.

The court's opinion will likely be released today.

FREE MARKETS

Tech industry associations NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association are suing over Florida's new law that bans some social media companies from banning politicians. The new law—which has a carveout for platforms owned by Disney and other operators of entertainment complexes or theme parks—says citizens can sue tech companies who "deplatform" any politician for any reason, and allows the Florida Elections Commission to fine companies that do so up to $250,000 per day.

"No one, not even someone who has paid a filing fee to run for office, has a First Amendment right to compel a private actor to carry speech on their private property," says the new suit, filed in the U.S. District for the Northern District of Florida.

"We cannot stand idly by as Florida's lawmakers push unconstitutional bills into law that bring us closer to state-run media and a state-run internet," Carl Szabo, vice president and general counsel of NetChoice, said in a statement. "The law is crony capitalism masquerading as consumer protection. Our lawsuit will stop an attempt by the state of Florida to undermine the First Amendment and force social media sites to carry offensive and harmful political messages."

QUICK HITS

• Biden has promised that his tax crackdown won't mean more audits for people making under $400,000 per year and that it's only intended to catch ultra-rich tax scofflaws, not middle-class folks who make a little cash under the table. But at the same time, his new budget pledges to fund massive new spending initiatives with $717 billion in tax enforcement revenue over the next 10 years.

• New COVID variants are proving more transmissible, threatening to make the pandemic even more catastrophic in parts of the world without widespread vaccination and upping the chances of a new mutation that will not be thwarted by current vaccines.

• The World Health Organization is reclassifying location-based COVID-19 variants by greek letters, reports USA Today. "The United Kingdom variant, called by scientists B.1.1.7, will now be Alpha. B.1.351, the South Africa variant, will now be Beta and the B.1.617.2 variant discovered in India will now be known as Delta."

• Will the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approve a promising new Alzheimer's drug? "By June 7, the FDA is expected to make one of its most important decisions in years: whether to approve the drug for mild cognitive impairment or early-stage dementia caused by Alzheimer's," notes The Washington Post. "It would be the first treatment ever sold to slow the deterioration in brain function caused by the disease, not just to ease symptoms. And it would be the first new Alzheimer's treatment since 2003."

• Will the Supreme Court consider a case on affirmative action in higher education?

• A former state prison in New York may become "a bustling regional hub for growing and processing cannabis."

• Illinois is trying to ban police from lying to child suspects during questioning.

• A bill on its way to Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, "calls for making the state the first to hold a presidential primary in the 2024 election," reports The Hill. "If signed into law, it would switch Nevada's contest from a caucus to a primary and move the state up in the nation's election calendar, passing the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary for the first slot."

• More than two dozen Cleveland police officers are being sued for allegedly violating the rights of anti–police brutality protesters.

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Big-government conservatives gain from liberal media bias.

    Everyone gains from liberal media bias. Also, there is no liberal media bias.

    1. Don't look at me!

      It’s a good thing.

      M. Stewart

      1. Unicorn Abattoir

        Snoop needs to be careful, hanging around violent felons like Martha.

    2. Earth Skeptic

      The first rule about liberal media bias is that we don’t talk about liberal media bias.

  2. They’re part of a “growing movement on the right challenging the longstanding commitment of conservatives to limited government and free enterprise…”

    Or, you know, the rampant cronyism and regulatory capture that we enjoy here in the United States right now.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege

      This was entirely foreseeable when corporations decided to basically abandon political neutrality to go full Woke in order to appeal to mentally ill Gen Zers, academics, the media, and race grifters. However, this has been germinating since TARP, and the alignment of the Tech Trust with the Democrats simply accelerated it. They picked their side, and now they’re finding that some of their formerly biggest defenders put a bullseye on them, too.

      1. JesseAz

        A lot of it is due to the expanded HR departments companies were forced into under threats from the EEOC and others under Obama. This let the nu wave of woke professionals insert themselves into all levels of companies.

    2. raspberrydinners

      “The funny/sad/terrifying thing about all of this is the notion that the right joining the left’s pushes for more aggressive antitrust enforcement makes these fights “bipartisan.” Both Republicans and Democrats may want to expand government control over internet companies and private business more generally, but they have drastically different ideas of what would happen when they do.”

      You make the argument that somehow it’s *not* conservative to…oh I don’t know- break up big companies and force competition in the free market?

      That’s some reason doublethink there.

      1. JesseAz

        Umm… Free Markets do in fact break collusion amongst large actors in the market. It isn’t about forcing competition, it is about stopping those with large market shares to not enact barriers to entry for future competitors, something we have seen time and time again with Silicon valley companies.

      2. Sevo

        “That’s some reason doublethink there.”

        You should try half of that at least once in your life.

  3. Rich

    Illinois is trying to ban police from lying to child suspects during questioning.

    Even if the kid asks about Santa?!

    1. Longtobefree

      Better Santa than asking about the Marxism n BLM.

      1. Earth Skeptic

        I thought the Marxists banned Santa. Did BLM, too?

        1. The Encogitationer

          No, Marxists coopted Santa and think society should run like Santa operates every day of the year. “You better watch out…”

    2. Mike Laursen

      What are you saying about Santa?!

    3. The Encogitationer

      Yes, Cops should tell kids and the whole world the truth about Santa. There’d be a lot fewer riots and stampedes in stores and malls over the latest hot new toy.

  4. Neither the right nor the left will be happy when the other side has control of these regulations.

    We could always take out the lowest common denominator.

    1. JesseAz

      Well I for one am glad we got rid of the first president in a century to reduce federal regulations and replaced him with one promising massive regulation, right Boehm?

      1. Your history is suspect. Carter cut far far more regulations. For all the bluster of his diehard fans, Trump didn’t really cut all that much.

        1. JesseAz

          You know, you leftists keep posting this revisionist history, and despite me having debunked it multiple times, you persist. Carter only began cutting regulations as he was entering the election year, and even then it was response based on state actions and Reagan.

          Here, educate yourself.

          https://mises.org/library/rethinking-carter

        2. JesseAz

          Reformations you credit with Carter even started under Nixon, not under Carter.

          1. JesseAz

            https://www.dol.gov/general/aboutdol/history/dolchp08

        3. JesseAz

          On top of that, Carter created both the DoEd and the DoE. That alone is far more than Trump ever did.

          Do you just buy into any old narrative?

          1. Earth Skeptic

            But Carter wore sweaters. And never sent out mean tweets.

  5. Rich

    Philadelphia dropped a contract with a Roman Catholic foster agency that said its beliefs didn’t allow it to certify same-sex couples for adoption. The agency, Catholic Social Services, brought a lawsuit alleging that Philadelphia violated its First Amendment religious rights.

    “We must close the ‘religion’ loophole!”

    1. JesseAz

      It is better that 100 kids remain in foster care than one kid go to a religious family.

      1. Unable2Reason

        Better to abort 100 kids than take the chance.

        1. Earth Skeptic

          It does reduce crime.

    Exactly the point I’ve been making for years. The vile ideology known as “economic populism” — which is effectively the opposite of Koch / Reason libertarianism — has taken over the Republican Party.

    Admittedly, Democratic politicians typically campaign on leftist economics: “drinking billionaire tears,” “making the rich pay their fair share,” and so on. But OpenBordersLiberal-tarian’s First Law states that this doesn’t matter. Because once they attain power, Democrats invariably govern in the interests of billionaires. Which is why Koch-funded libertarians overwhelmingly endorsed Biden.

    #InDefenseOfBillionaires

    1. I mean, just look at how well the richest people on the planet are doing under the Biden Administration. Reason.com’s benefactor Charles Koch is up over $7 billion this year. Gates, Buffett, Zuckerberg, Page, Brin, and Ellison have all gained between $12 billion and $25 billion. These are the economic conditions that Koch / Reason libertarianism promotes. And they will only happen with Democrats in charge.

      #LibertariansForBiden

    1. Rich

      Before and better.

  9. Rich

    Covid-19 variants to be given Greek alphabet names to avoid stigma

    , except to the Greeks.

    1. Don't look at me!

      The United Kingdom variant, called by scientists B.1.1.7, will now be Alpha. B.1.351, the South Africa variant, will now be Beta and the B.1.617.2 variant discovered in India will now be known as Delta.”

      3 incidents of stigma.

    2. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

      The south African variant will now be
      Nu, iota, gamma, gamma, epsilon, rho

    3. JesseAz

      To think Princeton finally Woke up and banned requirements to learn Greek and latin… and now right back to white slavery.

    4. JohannesDinkle

      This is how viruses always work – remember there is no ‘goal’ for any virus. They are not anthropomorphic. Those that kill the host fail to spread fast because dead people don’t get around much. The viruses that spread around a lot are more transmissible but less deadly, eventually to the level of a cold or mild flu.
      The really deadly ones disappear, which is why not a lot of people are dying of the 1918 flu anymore.

      1. Mike Laursen

        True, but isn’t it also true that the really deadly ones can kill quite a few people on their way to burning out?

        1. Don't look at me!

          Governments have killed lots of people as well.

    5. Unable2Reason

      The Greek variant will be constructed from Cyrillic script because, you know, Russia is bad.

    6. Unicorn Abattoir

      There’s got to be a “The Greeks Don’t Want No Freaks” joke out there.

  10. A big religious freedom ruling is expected from the Supreme Court this week…

    DURING RAINBOW FLAG MONTH?

    1. Rich

      Dammit, Fist! You ruined the surprise!

    2. Unicorn Abattoir

      The rainbow flag was appropriated from electrical engineering. Where’s daveca?

      1. Hippies planted it at one point as well.

  11. JesseAz

    Much of the U.S. media is accustomed to accepting left-leaning framing of economic policies and arguments

    Hey reason… youre standing in front of a mirror.

    1. JesseAz

      has started to sound very similar to the far left when it comes to private business and government regulation.

      Hey! More false equivalency. You don’t get a liability waiver if you dont respect free speech vs shut downal opposing speech.

      To pretend the two sides are even near equivalent is insane. One is pushing CRT and socialism through a corporate backed social credit score, the other is simply saying stop doing that.

    2. JesseAz

      “growing movement on the right challenging the longstanding commitment of conservatives to limited government and free enterprise”

      This principle isn’t happy and blissful ignorance as politics and corporations merge into a state of near fascist collusion.

      Power structures all need boundaries. Guiding overwhelming governmental power through corporations does shit like debtors prisons and such. Free markets is an absence of collusion, not ignoring the collusion currently present.

    3. JesseAz

      Just a few years ago, the fact that Republicans would turn against such a standard in favor of a leftist vision of antitrust enforcement would be weird,

      Well good thing that isn’t happening. One side is again using anti trust to influence behaviors such as getting SV to shut down political speech, the other is using it to reduce over capitalized market shares and collusion between markets to stop the shutting down of speech.

      Is reason completely ignorant to reality? Do they truly believe there is no market collusion currently going on????

      1. Don't look at me!

        Yes, but it’s for your own good.

  12. Rich

    $717 billion in tax enforcement revenue

    “You know, we could save the taxpayer big bucks by simplifying the tax coHAHAHAHAHAHAAA!!”

  13. “New COVID variants are proving more transmissible, threatening to make the pandemic even more catastrophic in parts of the world without widespread vaccination and upping the chances of a new mutation that will not be thwarted by current vaccines.”

    The Koch / Reason libertarian solution? Simple! Just encourage the entire populations of the affected countries to immigrate to the US. Biden has already shut down the virus here like he promised during the campaign — plus those immigrants will provide cost-effective labor for billionaire employers like our benefactor Charles Koch.

    #OpenBorders
    #(EspeciallyDuringAPandemic)

    1. Rich

      Just encourage the entire populations of the affected countries to immigrate to the US.

      “If you can make it to Daytona, you’re guaranteed a shot for a better life!”

  14. TJJ2000

    Ironically ‘Big Gov’ empowered ‘Big Corp’ monopolies by “Research” grants, ridiculously lengthen-ed Patient and Copyright law or most notably regulating EVERYONE-ELSE out of every single free-market throwing one brick at a time at them.

    Step #1 for start-up companies — Hire an entire team ‘HR’ to battle the cultist Gov-Guns, a ‘Research’ team to battle the *theft* IRS Gov-Guns, and a team of Paper-Pushers to run truck loads of Red-Tape demanded by Gov-Guns.

    Tired of Big Corp monopolies??? LET THE PEOPLE work without one.

    1. TJJ2000

      … The only ‘REAL’ monopoly in the USA is National Gov-Guns. There is ONLY ONE. Crony Socialism is by it’s own threatening nature a well-backed (Gov-Guns) monopoly.

      All others are just a result of hard-work and well-to-do service. *EARNING* what one has isn’t a “monopoly”.

  15. JesseAz

    New COVID variants are proving more transmissible, threatening to make the pandemic even more catastrophic in parts of the world without widespread vaccination and upping the chances of a new mutation that will not be thwarted by current vaccines.

    Everyone continue to panic and do what your government says!!!

    1. Don't look at me!

      If Fauci said this, it’s not true.

      1. Unicorn Abattoir

        Fauci has told so many lies, he doesn’t know which one is true anymore.

  16. The press/media can’t even do 1984 right. Compare and contrast this USA Today 2020 Fact Check on the Tulsa Race Riot with reporting this year, including USA Today!

    Serious Ministry of Truth FAIL.

  17. …says citizens can sue tech companies who “deplatform” any politician for any reason, and allows the Florida Elections Commission to fine companies that do so up to $250,000 per day.

    And incumbents are okay with this?

  18. There were a zillion fauxtrage articles and tweets from Trump allies, claiming tear gas wasn’t used and attacking journalists who said it was.

    Suddenly truth isn’t subjective in journalism?

    1. JesseAz

      This is the important story. Pepper rounds vs tear gas. Not trump russia, Wuhan labs, Capitol insurrection murders, etc. What helps the left not be seen as complete liars.

      1. Don't look at me!

        What difference, at this point, does it make?

  19. …his new budget pledges to fund massive new spending initiatives with $717 billion in tax enforcement revenue over the next 10 years.

    Relax. That’s simply to better target political enemies.

  20. Jerryskids

    They’re part of a “growing movement on the right challenging the longstanding commitment of conservatives to limited government and free enterprise”—one that presents “a potentially fatal threat to the conservative movement as it has existed for decades as well as to the cause of limited government,”

    Challenging the idea that there’s any commitment at all by “conservatives” to limited government and free enterprise – and a fatal threat to the conservative movement as it has existed for decades is a good thing when you consider what exactly it has accomplished in all that time. The Georges Bush, Bob Dole, John McCain, Mitt Romney, John Boehner, Mitch McConnell – fuck the lot of those corrupt bastard RINO’s.

    1. TJJ2000

      ^Well Said! Exactly….

  21. https://news.yahoo.com/viral-tiktok-video-brought-chaos-120033246.html

    A viral TikTok video brought chaos to Huntington Beach. Officials fear it’s just the beginning

    ‘ “It goes to the fact that government isn’t structured to deal with an amorphous entity of folks,” Kalmick said. “This wasn’t like a concert where we could talk to a promoter and issue a permit. When you have folks who don’t have a command or control structure, how does a city or police department manage that? I’m just not sure.”’

    So, government can’t deal with an amorphous entity of folks? Like, their job?

    I’m just glad they confess that they are not, in fact, the reason we have an orderly society. They couldn’t do that if they tried.

    1. Rich

      Partygoers blasted fireworks into a mob in the middle of Pacific Coast Highway, jumped on police cars, scaled palm trees and flag poles and leapt from the pier into throngs of people below to crowd-surf. A window at CVS was smashed, businesses were tagged with graffiti, and the roof of Lifeguard Tower 13 collapsed after it was scaled.

      All due entirely to TikTok.

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege

      Really, the only difference between this and a late 2000s flash mob that did the Thriller dance or robbed a 7-11 is the scale.

  22. New COVID variants are proving more transmissible, threatening to make the pandemic even more catastrophic in parts of the world without widespread vaccination and upping the chances of a new mutation that will not be thwarted by current vaccines.

    ‘Dying from’ and ‘dying with’ are going to have to be supplemented with ‘dying near’ numbers.

    1. Don't look at me!

      I was told SleepyJoe stopped the virus in its tracks.

    2. Earth Skeptic

      Don’t forget ‘dying since’.

  23. Ken Shultz

    “Just a few years ago, the fact that Republicans would turn against such a standard in favor of a leftist vision of antitrust enforcement would be weird, to put it mildly. But antitrust law is now seen as another tool in fighting the culture war.”

    To a certain extent, I blame the idealism of conservatives for this. It’s one of the things that makes me like conservatives–unlike progressives, when you point out that something is unconstitutional to a conservative, they care about that.

    However, they’re also still prone to believing that the government will work for them, that the government would still be the path to the greater good, if only the people running things were honest and followed the Constitution and the law. And sometimes, that is not appropriate.

    There is no one–in any position of authority–anywhere in our government, who is about to stick up for the right of conservatives to oppose immigration, oppose abortion, oppose affirmative action, oppose gay marriage, etc. online, certainly not after people who say such things are considered xenophobic, misogynistic, racist, and homophobic respectively.

    What’s about to happen with antitrust and Section 230 isn’t even really a function of the law. It’s a function of the Democrats controlling the government to the extent that they wish to control it. When they revoke liability protections for social media, it will only be to enforce progressive speech codes on xenophobia, misogyny, racism, homophobia, and “disinformation”, by which they mean comments that challenge media narratives like Dr. Fauci and Hunter Biden’s emails.

    Those social media companies that sign on to the consent decrees, and play ball with those speech codes by their own assent, won’t be subject to liability, just like when the cigarette companies, one by one, signed away their right to advertise in exchange for liability protections. On the issue of reforming the system, I know conservatives mean well, but when they support antitrust against Big Tech, they are carrying lumber for the progressives–who are in the midst of building a gallows from which to hang conservatives.

    1. Ken Shultz

      There were ways to combat what the progressives want to do to online speech forever, but that largely had to do with Trump being in the White House when these antitrust cases come to a head with consent decrees–and the Republicans controlling one of the chambers in Congress. The consent decrees (which are the ultimate objective of almost every antitrust case) will now be negotiated by the radicals in the Biden administration, and approval for radically changing the culture online will only require the support of one Republican in the senate–assuming the Senate doesn’t get rid of the filibuster before then.

      Other than that, this is pretty much a dead issue. It was decided in November of 2020 and the runoff Senate elections in January of 2021. I suspect some of our libertarian journalists here are having trouble coming to terms with the fact that Trump losing the election probably meant the end of free speech online, but that’s the gist of it. The touchdown was scored months ago, and the Democrats are just running out the clock.

      It won’t really matter what conservatives want on this issue anymore–not once the antitrust cases are decided on consent decrees–and that will happen sometimes before the Midterms of 2022, the Big Tech social media companies themselves will see to that. In other words, a future Republican president or a future Republican Congress won’t be able to revise and fix it after the consent decrees happen. The game is over, and it’s been over since November of 2020.

      1. mad.casual

        I suspect some of our libertarian journalists here are having trouble coming to terms with the fact that Trump losing the election probably meant the end of free speech online, but that’s the gist of it.

        This is a bit generous. I suspect most won’t realize the implications of voting Trump out for mean tweets until they’re put up against the wall.

        1. Ken Shultz

          Well, they won’t admit it, but I think they know.

          Clearly, though, to whatever extent a journalist contributed to Trump’s loss, they also contributed to the demise of free speech online.

          They wouldn’t argue about it if they didn’t think it still mattered, but it doesn’t. Certainly, no one in power, in the Democratic Party, is about to stand up for the standards of free speech. The Democrats are now more or less officially of the opinion that free speech online is inherently racist. It’s game over for them.

          It’s a dead issue.

          We’re waiting for the Democrats to kick the extra point, and the only question is if the Republican will come out of the locker room and line up for the kick. It’s over. They keep talking about it as if the game weren’t over, but it is. They keep talking about what the policy should be–despite the fact that there isn’t anyone in charge of the policy that cares what we or anyone else thinks.

          Maybe we should have one of these journalists write up a story about what can be done to save speech online. When the consent decrees are negotiated, and Section 230 is repealed, and the only way to get liability protection is by signing onto the same consent decrees that Facebook and Google negotiated with the FTC and the Justice Department, then what are we going to do? How do you plan to get rid of that? Future elections won’t do it. New presidents can’t change that. They assented, the courts signed off, and that’s it.

          Who’s going to pass a bill in the House to let tobacco companies advertise again? Who’s going to vote for that in the Senate? Who’s going to revoke the tobacco companies’ liability protection? Who’s going to run for president on the basis of opening that can of worms again?

          It’s the same thing.

      2. Earth Skeptic

        I still sense some irony in the flip of conservatives, who may think more about constitutionality but certainly suspected social freedoms (at least when I was young), and liberals, who were all about more freedom and less government. New-age liberalism now seems focused on reducing social freedom as much as any old conservative ever did.

    2. TJJ2000

      ^THIS

    3. Mike Laursen

      “…unlike progressives, when you point out that something is unconstitutional to a conservative, they care about that.”

      That’s why, when it was pointed out to Trump that the Constitution does not grant the Vice President power to use his discretion to ignore electoral votes from certain states, Trump took pause and seriously reconsidered his position on the matter. Because Trump is the paragon of what a conservative should be, unlike those RINOs, like, say, George Will.

  24. The United Kingdom variant, called by scientists B.1.1.7, will now be Alpha.

    Yeah, maybe a couple centuries ago.

  25. Will the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approve a promising new Alzheimer’s drug?

    Do we really want the elderly to be aware that they’re not able to see their families due to a new COVID variant?

    1. Rich

      LOL

      Perhaps Science will develop a variant of the drug that blocks *that* awareness.

  26. A former state prison in New York may become “a bustling regional hub for growing and processing cannabis.”

    DRUGS IN A PRISON?

  27. JesseAz

    Something strange continues to happen in Georgia’s new absentee ballot audit…

    A judge there has ordered high resolution digital copies of all ballots to be made foe the audit. At the last minute democeats sued to stop the scanning of ballots. Then this happened.

    On Saturday, May 29, at approximately 4:30, an alarm went off at the warehouse facility where the original ballots are stored in a locked room Security responded — more on that below — and found the warehouse door unlocked and open. The storage location is at 1365 English Street, in Atlanta, which is the address for the “Fulton County Election Preparation Center.”

    Now why is this strange? Police have been stationed in the parking lot of the center to monitor anyone entering or exiting in preparation for the audit. Apparently this spooked democrats who went to a judge to force the police to move away from the building out of “fear and intimidation” from officers in their patrol car.

    Back on May 21, not confident in the security provided by Fulton County, Cheeley had arranged for off-duty police to sit in police vehicles and watch over the storage location. Cheeley claims Fulton County attorneys complained to Judge Amero that the off-duty police officers were “intimidating” Fulton County Election Board workers because they were parked in the parking lot of the county building. He claimed the Fulton County officials told the judge they might arrest the off-duty officers for “trespassing”.

    The judge conceded and asked the officers to remain on a public street. Then I expectantly the officers were called away from the building when half an hour later the alarms in the building went off.

    But on Saturday, May 29, both vehicles left the parking lot at 4:00 p.m. and were gone for two hours. At 4:30, the alarm went off.

    This happened not once… but twice.

    May 22 and May 29 were both Saturdays, and the alarm went off both days.

    https://redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2021/05/31/election-officials-in-fulton-county-georgia-sure-act-like-they-have-something-to-hide-n389409

    1. I was assured, without evidence, that any election fraud conspiracy theories had been debunked.

    2. Rich

      Only two days, so not widespread evidence of alarms.

      1. JesseAz

        lulz.

  28. Illinois is trying to ban police from lying to child suspects during questioning.

    First they start frowning on lobbing grenades into their cribs, now they’re taking away lying to a perpling? Is there going to be anything left in the law enforcement toolbox?

    1. Don't look at me!

      I take it beatings are still ok.

  29. If signed into law, it would switch Nevada’s contest from a caucus to a primary and move the state up in the nation’s election calendar, passing the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary for the first slot.

    Iowa and New Hampshire will soon be holding their pricuses and caucaries the day after the previous presidential election.

  30. When style and demeanor are the only differences between Democrats and Republicans, the policies themselves don’t matter. Biden wants more than a trillion dollars in new spending. Senate GOP wants a trillion dollars in new spending. No appreciable difference. Democrats want to crack down on social media, Josh Hawley wants to crack down on social media. No difference. No appreciable difference. Trump kept Obama’s cages for migrant children, Biden keeps Trump’s cages for migrant children. No appreciable difference.

    The only difference is that one party is rule and insolent and the other party is slimy and dissembling. But there’s no significant difference between them. And the press is starting to figure this out. The public has known this for a long time, which is why “Decline to State” is the fastest growing party in the United States.

    1. Sevo

      You had a GOP guy who was certainly not one of the average, and scumbag TDS-addled assholes like you did your best to get rid of him.
      YOU own it, you pile of shit.

    2. JesseAz

      When style and demeanor are the only differences between Democrats and Republicans

      When you believe this to be true…

      Biden wants more than a trillion dollars in new spending. Senate GOP wants a trillion dollars in new spending. No appreciable difference.

      Except biden wants 12 Trillion total (6T budget, 2T already passed, 2T Infrastructure, and a future 2T bill later this year).

      I mean, if you have to lie about things to get a false equivalency it kind of gives the false part away.

      One can even point out how 80% of the GOP offer is to actual physical infrastructure as compared to 7% of the Democrats bill, but that would mean you are honestly evaluating the proposals. Which we know you are not.

    3. Unfortunately, there seems to be almost constituency left in America for fiscal responsibility. And even in the old days the constituency wasn’t that big. Most people just can’t resist the allure of free shit.

      On the very rare occasions in recent history when the republicans have actually tried to put up a real fight over the budget, leading to all the “government shutdown” theater even the fugazi libertarians of Reason always end up saying “just shut the hell and sign the damn budget already.”

      Be honest, do you seriously believe for even a moment that Elizabeth Nolan Brown actually supports the idea of across the board spending cuts, every single department, every single agency, every single program? Anyone stupid enough to believe that would believe just about anything.

    4. Ken Shultz

      “When style and demeanor are the only differences between Democrats and Republicans, the policies themselves don’t matter. Biden wants more than a trillion dollars in new spending. Senate GOP wants a trillion dollars in new spending. No appreciable difference. “

      This is factually incorrect.

      The GOP bill included $257 billion in new spending.

      Biden’s plan is for $1.7 trillion in new spending.

      “The revised $928 billion counteroffer from Republicans includes only about $257 billion in new spending, raising concerns among Democrats. The White House has said the entirety of its $1.7 trillion plan is above current baseline levels of spending”

      https://www.wsj.com/articles/biden-administration-extends-bipartisan-infrastructure-talks-into-june-11622391578?

      The Republican counteroffer repurposes unspent money from earlier stimulus packages passed by the Democrats. The Democrat plan is $1.7 trillion in new spending. And it isn’t clear that the Republicans will vote for the infrastructure bill at all Early indications still suggests the Democrats will need to pass it in the Senate without any Republicans participation whatsoever.

      Meanwhile, we haven’t even started talking about the differences in the things they want to spend that money on. Much of the Democrats’ spending is for part of the Green New Deal that have been broken up and added on to separate bills. Biden’s plan also includes social spending on the elderly and the poor. Not only are they not spending the same amounts, they’re spending on different things.

      What else are you wrong about?

      Everything?

      Your partisanship makes you blind.

      1. JesseAz

        Yes, he is unaware. He cares more about trying to pretend both sides than he does analyzing both sides.

        1. Ken Shultz

          He doesn’t seem to consider much of anything that violates his preexisting assumptions, and that’s the kind interpretation.

          The other interpretation is that he’s lacking critical thinking skills, believes what he’s told, and doesn’t seem to understand the point of subjecting his preferred beliefs to the establishment of facts and scrutiny of logic.

  31. Rich

    “What unique perspective does a minority student bring to a physics class?” Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. asked

    Insights about dark matter?

    1. Unicorn Abattoir

      BLACK BODY RADIATION MATTERS

  32. Ken Shultz

    So, you know how progressives, masquerading as environmentalists, say you should, “Think globally and act locally”? Well, the following is from a while ago, in San Francisco, but if you live in a red state with some blue cities in it or blue city, this show is coming to your town soon if it hasn’t already.

    “The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to ban natural gas in new buildings. The ordinance will apply to more than 54,000 homes and 32 million square feet of commercial space in the city’s development pipeline.”

    —-San Francisco Chronicle

    https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/No-more-natural-gas-in-new-San-Francisco-15717658.php

    I was looking at what this would mean for a typical resident in San Francisco, and was converting “therms” to kWhs to compare their natural gas rates to electricity rates, but then I realized (link below) that residents in San Francisco are already paying 84.9% (eighty-four point nine percent) more for electricity per kilowatt hour and 46.4% more per therm for natural gas than the national averages.

    You might be tempted to think that when government has screwed the power market up so badly with political considerations, it throws the prices for power so far out of whack that banning natural gas for 54,000 homes and 32 million square feet of commercial space probably won’t even matter. That’s not so!

    Adding more bidders and restricting the supply will cause power prices to increase dramatically OTBE–and adding more expensive renewable energy production isn’t about to alleviate the pressure for higher costs than they had for natural gas. And when San Francisco (or your hometown) does this to fight global warming, the extra costs are coming out your discretionary spending. That’s your standard of living!

    Meanwhile, how do they plan to make people switch over to electric cars if powering electric cars becomes cost prohibitive due to them prohibiting the use of natural gas to power new buildings? Don’t people with electric cars use a lot more electricity? I guess forcing you to use public transportation is a feature rather than a bug. Using the government to force people to make sacrifices (of their freedom and standard of living, for example) for the benefit of others or for no benefit it all is what being progressive is all about.

    That’s one of the big reasons why progressives are America’s most horrible people.

    1. Ken Shultz

      https://www.bls.gov/regions/west/news-release/averageenergyprices_sanfrancisco.htm

    2. Don't look at me!

      It’s for your own good.

    3. Ron

      And what happens if electricity is not fully available yet or not every location has the infrastructure in place yet to convert to electricity but the city cuts the gas off anyway. will people not have heat or or even refrigerators. The state already can’t handle the existing load.

    4. mad.casual

      Sure they’re artificially driving up demand in a state already known for rolling brownouts and massive fires due to unmaintained electrical infrastructure but, hey, at least it’s not an aluminum tariff, amiright?

  33. Mike Laursen

    “An attorney for DC Police said in court, for the first time, that the department did indeed use tear gas on protesters around Lafayette Square Park last June….”

    JesseAz weighing in, immediately jumping to using “gaslighting” to describe accusations that tear gas was used:

    https://reason.com/2020/06/03/it-wasnt-tear-gas-it-was-a-gaseous-substance-that-causes-tears/#comment-8283543

    1. JesseAz

      LOL. you can’t address me directly Mikey? Do you still want to discuss fire extinguishers and bear spray? I’d like the full statement, not the tweet cut portion. My guess is they are comparing tear gas to pepper rounds.

    2. Sevo

      Hey,Mike! Tell us about the many cops killed with fire extinguishers again!
      It’s fun watching you make a public ass of yourself!
      Again.

    3. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)

      Kept that poo in your pocket for a whole year, eh?

      If you wonder why the girls won’t sit near you, that is why.

    4. JesseAz

      Let’s see white mike… from just the SUB HEADLINE:

      Attorney Richard Sobiecki explained for the first time why MPD used tear gas against protesters fleeing federal police, though he did not say what exactly was used.

      Wonder why ENB didn’t cite that instead… Nope, she used the tweet about the article instead of the article.

      https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/investigations/mpd-admits-it-tear-gassed-protesters-june-2020/65-b91a5d65-b683-4e22-b30a-7a740e9cf61d

      The article doesn’t even provide many details.

      But you know, why bother with facts when the narrative is prime.

    5. JesseAz

      And the ultimate irony of your comment white mike is that tear gas was also justified.

      Unlike shooting an unarmed protestor in the head. Likewise tear gas was also used at the Capitol Protest, in doors, which is far more dangerous and against department regulations. You didn’t seem to mind them using gas then… why?

      Does pelting officers with frozen water bottles, rockets, and lasers not count as assault?

      1. Sevo

        “…You didn’t seem to mind them using gas then… why?…”

        One of the major warning signs of TDS.
        Another being a total inability to tell the truth; and Mike is nothing if not a constant lying piece of shit.

  34. Nardz

    https://twitter.com/AurelianofRome/status/1399674879692136452?s=19

    A lot of people are desperate to rebrand CRT now that it is being accurately identified as a derivative of Mein Kampf’s main thesis.

    Each rebranding is still fundamentally rooted in race-essentialism. It is so deeply embedded and entrenched that reform is not possible.

    CRT adherents should be seen for what they are… moral lepers who champion reactionary racism under a “might is right” philosophy that dispenses with human rights.

    They must renounce their murderous hate.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir

      So…you’re saying Mizek’s actually a radical trans-feminist?

  35. Earth Skeptic

    “A significant portion of the right—from legislators like Sen. Josh Hawley (R–Mo.) to Fox News hosts like Tucker Carlson, traditionally right-leaning magazines like The American Conservative, and all sorts of rank-and-file Republicans—has started to sound very similar to the far left when it comes to private business and government regulation.”

    What good is a big government, and political power, if you can’t use it?

    Also, since the same marketing firms run political campaigns, why should we expect a reversal of the “democracy is for imposing the will of the majority and voting for free stuff” movement?

  36. Unicorn Abattoir

    Will the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approve a promising new Alzheimer’s drug?

    This is good…so I tied an onion to my belt which was the style at the time…

  37. The Encogitationer

    “It would be the first treatment ever sold to slow the deterioration in brain function caused by the disease, not just to ease symptoms. And it would be the first new Alzheimer’s treatment since 2003.”

    Will they please, please offer to put this on a drip IV in the water supply at the White House for Sleepy, Creepy, Crazy, Cranky, Tankie, Corn-Pop, Lunch-Bucket, Basement Bunker, Shotgun Joe?

    1. mad.casual

      IMO, Alzheimer’s is one of Joe’s best features.

  38. Moderation4ever

    Thank you for noting that it is Big Government Conservatives that want to regulate social media. The fact is that social media is pretty much level ground for most political-ideological debates. You can debate any number of issues on these platforms. What is being increasingly booted off is the conspiracy theories and only those that are really threaten our social fabric. You can still talk about UFO or fluorinated water. The right wing populists are increasingly frustrated because they are the biggest purveyors of these CS at the time.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir

      What is being increasingly booted off is the conspiracy theories and only those that are really threaten our social fabric.

      Like critical race theory?

  39. eyeroller

    “longstanding commitment of conservatives to limited government and free enterprise”

    Commitment to lip service, maybe.

Please to post comments