Brickbat: The Big Cover-Up

Florida's Bartram Trail High School is offering refunds to anyone who returns a copy of this year's yearbook. Numerous parents and students complained when they saw that at least 80 photos of female students had been digitally altered, typically to cover any exposed cleavage, no matter how minor. No photos of boys appear to have been altered. A spokesman for the St. Johns County School District said the teacher who serves as the yearbook adviser made the alterations to make the students' clothing conform to the district code of conduct, which mandates that girls' shirts and tops "must be modest and not revealing or distracting." This was the second time this year that the school's dress code led to controversy. In March, administrators stood in hallways and called out girls they didn't believe were in compliance with the dress code and had others removed from class.