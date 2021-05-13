Coronavirus

Rebekah Jones, Florida's COVID-19 Whistleblower, Seems Like a Fraud

The media fell in love with her. But there's little to her claims.

(Rebekah Jones/TNS/Newscom)

Rebekah Jones, the former dashboard manager for the Florida Department of Health website, became a celebrated mainstream media hero after alleging that the state had undercounted COVID-19 deaths. In January, police raided her home and charged her with computer crimes relating to her efforts to publicize this wrongdoing. She later turned herself in, and reportedly contracted COVID-19 while in custody.

But it turns out that the vast conspiracy Jones has alleged—including that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was trying to silence her—does not exist.

That's according to National Review's Charles C.W. Cooke, who writes at length about the wide gap between Jones' claims and actual reality:

Specifically, Jones claims that, while she was working at the FDOH last year, she was instructed by her superiors to alter the "raw" data so that Florida's COVID response would look better, and that, having refused, she was fired. Were this charge true, it would reflect one of the most breathtaking political scandals in all of American history.

But it's not true. Indeed, it's nonsense from start to finish. Jones isn't a martyr; she's a myth-peddler. She isn't a scientist; she's a fabulist. She's not a whistleblower; she's a good old-fashioned confidence trickster. And, like any confidence trickster, she understands her marks better than they understand themselves.

Cooke disproves many of her claims, which have evolved substantially over time: Jones lacked the power to alter the "raw" numbers and was never asked to do so; indeed, by her own admission, the data she cites on her separate dashboard are identical to the government's. Initially, Jones had "not alleged any tampering with data on deaths, hospital symptom surveillance, hospitalizations for COVID-19, numbers of new confirmed cases, or overall testing rates—core elements of any assessment of the outbreak and of federal criteria for reopening," according to the Associated Press. "And Jones acknowledges Florida has been relatively transparent—for which she herself claims some credit—and relatively successful in controlling the pandemic." But over time, her story became dramatic and elaborate: She accused Shamarial Roberson, Florida's deputy secretary for health, of being a "liar, fraud, and murderer."

"There is an extremely good reason that nobody in the Florida Department of Health has sided with Jones," writes Cooke. "It's the same reason that there has been no devastating New York Times exposé about Florida's 'real' numbers. That reason? There is simply no story here." Cooke continues:

By all accounts, Rebekah Jones is a talented developer of GIS dashboards. But that's all she is. She's not a data scientist. She's not an epidemiologist. She's not a doctor. She didn't "build" the "data system," as she now claims, nor is she a "data manager." Her role at the FDOH was to serve as one of the people who export other people's work—from sets over which she had no control—and to present it nicely on the state's dashboard. To understand just how far removed Jones really is from the actual data, consider that even now—even as she rakes in cash from the gullible to support her own independent dashboard—she is using precisely the same FDOH data used by everyone else in the world.

It's important to note that Jones is not just some crazy person whose ideas were never taken seriously: The media fawned over her. MSNBC's Joy Reid interviewed her repeatedly. She was the subject of a glowing profile in Cosmopolitan: "Rebekah Jones Tried To Warn Us About COVID-19. Now Her Freedom Is on the Line." We know why this is the case: Mainstream journalists have been eager to portray DeSantis' Florida as a unique COVID-19 failure, contrasting with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's supposedly steady leadership. What has resulted are numerous, flawed stories that try—and largely fail—to find something dramatically wrong with Florida, even as the narrative about Cuomo's sterling reputation falls apart.

In the race to mint new pandemic heroes, media partisans keep looking in all the wrong places.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Huh? Jones simply highlighted the fact that Florida’s coronavirus response has been among the nation’s worst — and looks especially incompetent compared to Andrew Cuomo’s fantastic performance in New York. She’s a hero on the level of Liz Cheney.

    #VoteDemocratToFightViruses
    #HarrisCuomo2024

    1. Inquisitive Squirrel

      Though a tired shtick at this point, I do give you a hat tip for your unwavering perseverance to continue with it.

      1. perlhaqr

        See, for me, the best part of the OBL performance is the occasional well delivered zinger like “She’s a hero on the level of Liz Cheney.”

        1. Quo Usque Tandem

          He does have his moments. And to this days lures people into Poe’s alternative reality.

      2. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------

        What’s that quote about being careful with maintaining a parody for too long?

      3. Chumby

        Any comedian that never breaks character is to be applauded.

        1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

          +1000 Steven wright

  2. Zeb

    I was wondering about what happened with her. I still see people using this whole incident as evidence that Florida isn’t really doing well compared to much harsher states. I suspected they were full of shit, but it’s good to have it confirmed.

    1. JohannesDinkle

      In Humboldt County, the coroner reports to the sheriff, which matters. Six months ago a motorcyclist had a one vehicle accident on Highway 36, which was responded to by the sheriffs. He was transported to the county hospital, where he died. His corpse tested positive for COVID, so the hospital reported it as a COVID death, qualifying the hospital for federal aid money.
      He has broken legs and head injuries – the sheriff doubted he would live to get to the hospital.
      This was so obviously not a COVID death that the Sheriff intervened and had the data changed.
      With money involved, how many deaths were reported as caused by the pandemic that were not really pandemic deaths? I doubt we will ever know.

  3. Dillinger

    Blonde Girl Uses Media for Fame.

    >>Jones is not just some crazy person whose ideas were never taken seriously: The media fawned over her.

    well then fuck you the media for failing at your job because pretty girl.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem

      Pretty girl [meh] peddling the right pussy…er, narrative.

    2. Deelerious

      Not ugly but not that pretty. A bit homely in my opinion.

  4. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

    Progressive activist lies for a gotcha moment on a republican. Media plays int progressive lier

  5. Chumby

    Maybe she was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher and had a concussion. And now misremembers.

  6. ElvisIsReal

    It’s been obvious for nearly a year at this point that she’s crazy, but she helped a tiny bit to smear DeSantis/Florida/Trump, so she was useful.

  7. You can’t expect more than bullshit from the media. They’re fish that swim in bullshit. They don’t know what it is, but it’s all around them, and their life depends on it.

  8. Moonrocks

    Wow, you mean to tell me that the media lied? But that never happens!

  9. But the story fit the Red/Blue team narrative the media wanted to hear. Their intense desire to run a negative hit piece on a Team Red governor overrode their duty to check their story.

    Of course this is the problem with journalism. All journalism. Past and present journalism. It’s not Blue Bias, it’s just the nature of the field. Pat the hand that feeds it, and that hand is clicks, subscribers, advertisers, governments, etc. It’s never about reporting the unpainted facts. Red Side media or Blue Side media, it’s all the same.

    All praise Government from whence all stories flow, and all praise the clicks and views who pay for our vestments. Amen.

  10. R Mac

    Come on Robbie, you’re so close. Just call these “journalists” what they really are already.

  11. Political McGuffin

    Huh, media celebrating people who lie about Republicans or conservative issues. Is a daily occurrence worthy of the news anymore?

    I posit that most things the left says is a lie in service of The Narrative, whereas claims by non-leftists are branded conspiracy theories but usually lead to truths.

  12. Quo Usque Tandem

    She did her part, the media did theirs, and now when you hear DeSantis enough will think “yeah, that right wing Florida governor who lied about Covid.”

    Because you sure as shit aren’t going to see any retractions.

  13. Echospinner

    Conspiracy theories give themselves away when they involve falsification of easily verifiable data. Secrets are hard to keep.

    Like say, Covid counts or a national election.

    It was obvious she was a fraud from the start.

Please to post comments