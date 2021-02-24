Coronavirus

The Media Have Finally Realized That Cuomo and Newsom Are Terrible. Will Voters?

The governors of New York and California have botched major aspects of the pandemic response.

|

v5.1
(Illustration: Lex Villena; MTA New York City Transit / Marc A. Hermann; Sarah Reingewirtz/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom)

Nearly a year into the pandemic, people on both coasts are increasingly fed up with their leaders. In California, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has done such a poor job handling COVID-19 that activists in the state have submitted more than 1.1 million signatures for a "Recall Newsom" ballot initiative, hoping to qualify for inclusion by the March 17 deadline. In New York, previously chummy reporters and TV anchors are finally holding Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's feet to the fire after reports surfaced that his administration had not only issued a March directive that put nursing home residents' lives in peril but had also hidden the total deaths resulting from that decision. 

For those who soured on the efficacy of lockdowns many months ago, or voiced skepticism of executive power right from the start, the incompetence of Newsom and Cuomo is unsurprising. It's encouraging, though, because now people other than partisans and principled critics of executive power are taking notice of the ways these two governors failed their constituents over the last year.

In California, schools remain closed, meaning 6 million children continue to be subjected to ineffectual virtual learning. The vaccine rollout got off to a terribly slow start. The second ban on outdoor dining, which was in place from early December until late January, has been lifted but was in place for far too long. The 10 p.m. curfew for all non-essential work and gatherings, which was put in place at the end of November, was finally lifted at the end of January. And, as Newsom asked residents to continue to stay home and avoid gatherings this fall, he was caught redhanded attending a lobbyist's 12-person birthday dinner at the Michelin-starred French Laundry in early November. 

So now the chickens have come home to roost, and an effort to recall Newsom is gaining steam. Recall proponents must submit nearly 1.5 million verified signatures from registered California voters by March 17. As of February 5, proponents had submitted 1.1 million signatures, 800,000 of which have already been officially verified. Of those verified signatures, 84 percent belong to registered voters, which the New York Times notes is an unusually high percentage compared to typical recall efforts. Wasting no time, the former mayor of San Diego, Kevin Faulconer, is already campaigning—as a Republican, no less—for the Newsom's job.

If the recall effort is successful, Newsom would be the second California governor to be fired from the job. And, according to organizers, it will be in no small part due to the crippling effect his policies have had on small business owners, school children, and working families.

A related story of incompetence is playing out on the opposite coast.

Cuomo has not covered himself in glory since the start of the pandemic. New York has been afflicted by typical blue-state pandemic governance, the likes of which we also saw in places like California: a winter of closed indoor dining and 10 p.m. curfews, very limited school reopening, guidance from leaders advising residents to double mask, and maybe even to continue masking once vaccinated. But Cuomo's administration has also been embroiled in an enormous scandal. Just a few weeks ago, New York Attorney General Letitia James reported that the governor had undercounted the state's COVID-related nursing home deaths by nearly 4,000, making the true nursing home resident death toll about 40 percent higher than Cuomo's administration claimed. Then, Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa admitted during a private conference call with Democrats that the administration had covered up the true death toll, afraid of provoking a Department of Justice investigation.

For months, the Cuomo administration has been rightfully hounded by critics asking for more information on the March 25 directive, which required nursing homes to admit or re-admit COVID-19 patients regardless of whether they'd tested negative for the virus. Though it was intended to free up hospital space by shifting patients back to nursing homes, many theorize that the total death toll in nursing homes could have been significantly reduced had they required negative COVID-19 tests prior to admission. So Cuomo is essentially facing two different scandals: The initial negligence of the March 25 directive, which resulted in thousands of additional people dying, and a disgraceful refusal to come clean and face accountability.

Though Cuomo's blameworthy nursing home directive has been an open secret for many months, the national news media largely averted their glance from this story while people like Fox's Janice Dean sounded the alarms alone. (Locally, journalists at the Newark Star-Ledger were ripping the policies of New Jersey and New York as far back as May 2020, but national media outlets took fairly little notice.) Of late, they've taken a gruffer stance, even examining Cuomo's past and present of strongman bullying. A New Republic headline reads, "The Andrew Cuomo Show Has Lost the Plot"; New York Times headlines declare "Uprising Grows Over Andrew Cuomo's Bullying" and "Cuomo Faces Revolt After Handling of Nursing Home Deaths" and even "As Outcry Over Nursing Homes Grows, Cuomo Lashes Out at Critics"; The Wall Street Journal bluntly asks if Cuomo did the same thing to disabled people that he did to the elderly in "Another Cuomo Cover-Up?"

Another Times article notes that Cuomo has for years "berated aides and elected officials, brought people to tears and threatened to fire them or end their careers. People outside the governor's direct control who have clashed with him said he told them they would be subject to negative news stories or political challenges or, in one case, would be publicly likened to a 'child rapist.'" Most recently, Ron Kim, a New York state assemblyman (and fellow Democrat), has come forward with stories of Cuomo calling him to threaten him after Kim called the nursing home cover-up an "obstruction of justice." Kim has also declared his intention to pursue impeachment proceedings in a scathing piece in Newsweek.

As Cuomo and Newsom face deserved condemnation and maybe even real consequences for their pandemic malfeasance, it's worth remembering that the two combined make decisions affecting a collective 60 million people, or about 18 percent of the U.S. population. The pandemic—and subsequent deprivations of liberty in the form of cyclical lockdowns—are too-late reminders that we ought to be choosy not just about who sits in the Oval Office, but also the governor's mansion.

NEXT: Kind Stranger Places Roses on Car Windshields, Cops Assume It's a Sex Trafficking Thing

Liz Wolfe is a staff editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Sometimes a Great Notion
    February.24.2021 at 1:02 pm

    Yes, but the outcomes for each state won’t be any better.

    1. Union of Concerned Socks
      February.24.2021 at 1:48 pm

      NEEDS MOAR TEAM BLUE

  2. Geiger Goldstaedt
    February.24.2021 at 1:08 pm

    Cuomo and Newsom are only in the cross-hairs because they are no longer needed. Their utility has expired. They were revered, adulated, and held up as exemplars of all that is right and holy only as a means of maligning Trump during the election cycle. Now, they will be replaced. The socialist elements that they unleashed will swallow them whole.

    Both will be replaced, however, by ideologues far, far worse than they. These new ideologues will be browner, blacker, more oppressed on the hierarchy of victimhood and, as a result, more ruthless and authoritarian. This is what the white class of elite democrats never really understood. The socialist identitarians never had an interest in playing second fiddle. They were playing for all the marbles. Now they want their power and, at the end of the day, they are going to get it.

  3. Bob1062
    February.24.2021 at 1:09 pm

    I’ll gladly follow science, I will not follow propaganda.

  4. Brian
    February.24.2021 at 1:10 pm

    Andrew Cuomo’s feet to the fire after reports surfaced that his administration had … also hidden the total deaths resulting from that decision.

    This is what’s known as “misinformation.”

    1. Don't look at me!
      February.24.2021 at 1:17 pm

      “Adjusted totals”

      1. jimc5499
        February.24.2021 at 1:42 pm

        “massaging the data”

      2. jimc5499
        February.24.2021 at 1:44 pm

        Massaging the data.

  5. Vernon Depner
    February.24.2021 at 1:11 pm

    Dewine has been just as bad.

  6. 6cc2d28
    February.24.2021 at 1:12 pm

    The media knew all along. You’re still playing pretend about the reality of the system. The Cathedral only makes these sort of changes when the working class is ready to erupt.

  7. Uomo Del Ghiaccio
    February.24.2021 at 1:14 pm

    There are many more tyrannical governors that need to be recalled and sent packing. It’s a hopeful site that Newson is close to being recalled and the Cuomo is being criticized.

  8. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    February.24.2021 at 1:14 pm

    What?! Cuomo has been terrific. He literally wrote the book on effective pandemic response.

    We should be criticizing Republican governors like Ron DeSantis, who has overseen a complete disaster in Florida.

    1. Don't look at me!
      February.24.2021 at 1:18 pm

      He turned old folks homes into death camps.

      1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
        February.24.2021 at 1:20 pm

        FAKE SCANDAL

    2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      February.24.2021 at 1:19 pm

      Ah, now I see the problem.

      “Liz Wolfe is a staff editor at Reason. She was formerly managing editor at The Federalist.”

      Hiring someone from The Federalist is a puzzling move when Reason is otherwise so clearly aligning itself with the progressive / neocon #Resistance.

    3. IceTrey
      February.24.2021 at 1:38 pm

      Sure if your definition of “effective” is eliminate non productive members of society.

  9. Kristian H.
    February.24.2021 at 1:20 pm

    “The Media Have Finally Realized That Cuomo and Newsom Are Terrible. Will Voters?”

    Wow, you really think poorly of the media. How stupid do you think they are to not have known, rather than maliciously hid the truth for partisan advantage.

    1. Ken Shultz
      February.24.2021 at 1:35 pm

      Incidentally, hatred of the news media by average Americans is probably the most underreported story of the last few years.

      While it may not be surprising to hear that, as reported by Gallup a few days before the last election, 89% of Republicans had little or no trust in the media to report the news fairly and accurately, 64% of Independents, likewise, had either little or no trust in the media to report the news fairly and accurately, too.

      https://news.gallup.com/poll/321116/americans-remain-distrustful-mass-media.aspx

      Given that environment, it shouldn’t be surprising to find that so many Americans doubted the integrity of the election system or that they don’t believe the news media when they assure our fellow Americans that everything was on the up and up.

      And when you look at Gallup’s historical numbers for the same question, you realize that things weren’t always this way. There are a number of reasonable explanations for why Americans lost so much faith in the media to report the news fairly and accurately. My favorite candidate is the explanation that from the runup to the election in 2016 straight through to the end of Trump’s term, the news media was completely full of shit.

  10. Ken Shultz
    February.24.2021 at 1:24 pm

    “The Media Have Finally Realized That Cuomo and Newsom Are Terrible. Will Voters?”

    Apart from the media, there isn’t anybody outside of California and New York who are confused about wanting to be like California New York.

    Assuming that the people of Iraq wanted us to bomb, invade, and occupy their country wasn’t a safe assumption either–and, yes, what progressives in California and New York have done to their local economies is a lot like what we did when we bombed, invaded, and occupied Iraq.

  11. MakeOrwellFictionAgain
    February.24.2021 at 1:29 pm

    Democrats have ruined California for decades to come. Newsom has no real talent or leadership ability but has great hair and loves the sound of his own voice more than he loves his children. That is what it takes to be deemed “an ideal Democrat candidate for Governor” in the People’s Republic of California.

  12. RandomQuestions
    February.24.2021 at 1:34 pm

    The Reason comment section realized a Biden presidency would be terrible and would be by far the least libertarian and most authoritarian of the available choices. Will Reason?

  13. NoVaNick
    February.24.2021 at 1:35 pm

    Who will replace them? A raging brown trans SJW, or another corrupt dem or toothless RINO. Most citizens with any sense left fled these shitholes long ago.

  14. Pepin the short
    February.24.2021 at 1:38 pm

    Somehow the media started accurately reporting on Cuomo in mid January? Strange right Liz?

  15. IceTrey
    February.24.2021 at 1:40 pm

    Newsom hasn’t done a poor job he’s done a great job at destroying his state which is the job the Democrats want him to do.

  16. NoVaNick
    February.24.2021 at 1:44 pm

    Maybe their pal Joe can appoint them ambassadors to Zimbabwe and N Korea

  17. Lady Dada
    February.24.2021 at 1:46 pm

    It goes so far beyond Cuomo and Newsom. It’s a cancer that has metastasized through our entire government and even managed to spread to the media.

    I don’t believe anything I’m told anymore. At some point I am dropping the masks and the distancing and if you don’t want to get sick then stay away from me. (In fact, stay away from the world, because the world is chock full of viruses.) I got the vaccine and the second dose laid me up for several days complete with fever. I may as well have had Covid. Then they say it won’t keep me from spreading it, so I still have to mask and all that bullshit.

    I’m at my wits end. Nobody knows what they are doing, but they’ll never actually say that. “Let’s take a step back and evaluate the information because we might have been wrong about a few things” isn’t something you hear from government.

    I think the Trump presidency has destroyed the country. Not because of anything Trump did, but because of how the country – especially those in power – have responded to Trump. Cuomo won a fucking Emmy. AN EMMY. Newsom is a smarmy shit stain who puts the lie to his own advice by going out to a posh dinner. Pelosi gets her hair did. Numerous other government officials have blatantly ignored their own dictates – rules are only for the little people and they aren’t even pretending that isn’t true.

    Meanwhile Congress is going to decide what we get to read or hear. They will dictate what news is appropriate to share.

    Fuck this country. I’m finally ready to run to the window, stick my head out, and scream that I am as mad as hell and I am not going to take it any more.

    Even a goddamn virus is partisan.

  18. David Friedman
    February.24.2021 at 1:47 pm

    I downloaded the petition to recall Newsom with the intention of signing it. Then I read it. It says nothing about his mishandling of the Covid situation, and is clearly targeted only at conservatives. Some of what they attack him for I agree with them on, some of it I agree with him on. While I will be happy to see their efforts succeed, I am not willing to sign a petition based on arguments I disagree with.

  19. Ken Shultz
    February.24.2021 at 1:50 pm

    In defense of California voters, I’d like to draw your attention to the following propositions on the ballot–and how Californians voted. In the 2020 election:

    California voted down a proposition to tax commercial property.

    California voted against affirmative action.

    California voted against sentencing reform.

    California voted against rent control.

    California voted to keep cash bail.

    https://ballotpedia.org/California_2020_ballot_propositions

    If those propositions had been on the ballot in a deep red state like Wyoming, they would have gone the same way. In other words, progressive polices aren’t even popular in California.

    Trump lost because of the pandemic, the economic fallout from that, the lockdowns, and because suburban women found his tweets offensive. Cuomo or Newsom will be lucky to fend off primary challengers the next time around, and any aspirations that had for national office are over.

    Meanwhile, Biden and the Democrats don’t have a mandate to do anything but stay off of Twitter–some of their biggest signature policies aren’t even popular in California.

  20. Union of Concerned Socks
    February.24.2021 at 1:50 pm

    Racist!

Please to post comments