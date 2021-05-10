Reason Roundup

Our Moral Judgments Affect Our Perception of COVID Risk

Plus: Wired is wrong about Section 230, the Democratic disagreement over a SALT deduction cap, and more...

|

ferran-feixas-RNPNzcMBtYo-unsplash
(Photo by Ferran Feixas on Unsplash )

Church and protests are safe, beaches and parties are not? Two new studies showcase a tendency on full display during the COVID-19 pandemic: People perceive as less risky the activities they condone or see as important and more risky those they do not, even if the logistics—and actual risk—of the two activities are similar.

In other words, "risk judgments are sensitive to factors unrelated to the objective risks of infection," as study authors Cailin O'Connor, Daniel P. Relihan, Ashley Thomas, Peter H. Ditto, Kyle Stanford, and James O. Weatherall write in a draft paper on their research. "In particular, activities that are morally justified are perceived as safer while those that might subject people to blame, or culpability, are seen as riskier."

Their paper—"Moral Judgments Impact Perceived Risks From COVID-19 Exposure"—opens by noting inconsistent advice from public officials when it came to coronavirus exposure and risk:

In July of 2020 the Texas Medical Association released an infographic communicating COVID-19 risks for various activities. The infographic categorizes activities into risk levels in order to help readers make informed decisions about their own behaviors. But some of the rankings seem to be at odds with our best medical and scientific knowledge about COVID-19 transmission. In the infographic, going to the beach is ranked as riskier than going to the library, museum, or a doctor's waiting room, despite the fact that outdoor spaces have been widely found to be safer than indoor ones. Playing basketball is ranked as riskier than spending a week working in an office building, again despite the fact that basketball is often an outdoor activity, and one that is relatively short-lived. Other such infographics display similar trends: outdoor recreational activities such as going to the pool or playground are often ranked as riskier than indoor activities like grocery shopping. Seeing a doctor is routinely ranked as a low risk activity, despite the fact that it occurs indoors and involves exposure to individuals who see many (possibly sick) patients on a daily basis. One such infographic from Nebraska Medicine rates a doctor's visit as less risky than getting gas.

They theorized that the reasons for these discrepancies went beyond mere confusion or difficulty in assessing relative risk:

It seems that rather than reflecting a purely actuarial assessment of the likelihood of contracting COVID-19 from various types of activities, these risk judgments may actually reflect wider judgments about whether or not an individual ought to engage in a behavior.

In two experiments, they set out to test whether people respond "to whether or not an individual is culpable for engaging in the activity that potentially exposes them or others" when assessing COVID-19 risk. Specifically, they looked at three factors that might influence assessments: "the moral valence of an activity, its importance, and whether or not an individual intended to engage in it."

Study participants were presented with hypothetical scenarios of pandemic behavior. In these vignettes, risk factors were consistent but intentions and context varied. For instance, in one vignette, "Joe" got stuck in an elevator with maskless people in order to mail "a crucial work document"; in another, he got stuck in the elevator on his way to go buy cocaine.

"We expected subjects to judge actions as less risky when individuals exposed themselves for morally positive reasons, while engaged in important actions, or unintentionally," the authors explain.

Two of their predictions held up: that people judged as less risky the behavior they saw as morally good and that they saw as unintentional.

The relationship between risk assessment and the perceived importance of an activity proved less clear:

We found that judgments about whether a behavior was important were correlated with judgments about how risky it was. Upon controlling for judgments about the morality of the behavior, however, we found only minimal evidence that perceived importance independently influences risk judgments. Conversely, risk judgments were affected by moral judgments even after controlling for the importance of the activity.

"This follows previous work finding that moral judgment impacts risk judgment," noted O'Connor on Twitter. Prior research has found "that people think children are at greater risk of harm when their parents leave them alone intentionally (yoga) vs unintentionally (hit by a car)."

O'Connor pointed to "possible implications for public health messaging," including that "messaging should track real risk, not morality, and…(maybe) focus on morally good activities like going to church or protests."

FREE MINDS

When did Wired get so pro-censorship? Once a publication that celebrated innovation, the democratizing effects of technology, and an internet free from excessive regulation, Wired has become a disappointing morass of regurgitated, status quo thinking on tech policy issues. "The latest example is a big cover story by reporter Gilad Edelman, basically arguing that people who support Section 230 are 'wrong' and holding the law up as a 'false idol.' The piece is behind a paywall, because of course it is," Mike Masnick writes for TechDirt.

While presented as a news piece with thorough reporting and fact checking, it is clearly narrative driven.…The framing of the article is that "everything you've heard about Section 230 is wrong" (that's literally the title), but that's not how the article actually goes. Instead, it comes across as "everyone who supports 230 is wrong." It starts off by talking about "the Big Lie" and the fact that Trumpist cable news—namely Newsmax, One America, and Fox News—repeatedly presented blatantly false information regarding voting technology made by Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic. It notes that the voting companies sued the news channels, and all of them have been much more circumspect since then about repeating those lies. Edelman then contrasts that with the world of social media:

As some commentators noted, one group was conspicuously absent from the cast of defendants accused of amplifying the voting machine myth: social media companies. Unlike traditional publishers and broadcasters, which can be sued for publishing a defamatory claim, neither Facebook nor YouTube nor Parler nor Gab had to fear any legal jeopardy for their role in helping the lie spread. For that, they have one law to thank: Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

This statement is inaccurate on multiple levels. First of all, it's comparing apples to oranges. Traditional publishers and broadcasters face liability because they choose what limited content to publish. Note that while you can sue Fox News for defamation, no one is suing, say, Dish Network for offering Fox News. That's because liability should apply to those responsible for the speech. With Fox News, it's Fox News. They choose what goes on the air. With social media, they don't. They're more like the "Dish Network" in this scenario. The liability is not on them, but the speakers. If Dominion and Smartmatic wanted, they could have gone after the actual speakers on those social media networks for defamation, just as they chose to go after Fox and not Dish.

It's all about the proper application of liability to those actually doing the speaking. But you wouldn't get that message if you read this article.

More here.

Meanwhile, in the U.K.:

FREE MARKETS

A cap on state and local tax (SALT) deductions is causing a rift between Democrats. Once upon a time, people who itemized their federal taxes could deduct the full amount they paid to state and local governments. In 2017, the Trump administration put a cap of $10,000 on this deduction. Democrats in Congress have made repealing the SALT deduction cap a must have for passing the $2.25 trillion "infrastructure" package. But not all Democrats are on board with repealing the cap, which could lead to $88.7 billion in lost federal tax revenue (according to the Joint Committee on Taxation) and would largely benefit wealthy Americans. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.) told Axios that repealing the SALT deduction cap "sends a terrible, terrible message…You can't be on the side of the wealthy and the powerful if you're gonna really fight for working families."

For more on the SALT deductions debate, see these 2018 and 2019 Reason posts. As Eric Boehm wrote in the latter: "Democrats are trying to sell the repeal of the SALT caps as a middle-class tax break, but historical evidence shows that it almost exclusively benefits high-earning homeowners who live in parts of the country where you must pay high taxes."

QUICK HITS

• New research finds that "organizations affiliated with law enforcement constitute the most significant lobbying force fueling the unprecedented number of anti-protest bills introduced by state lawmakers this year."

• Anthony Fauci said the time to relax face mask rules may be upon us:

Sunday on ABC News, Fauci was asked whether it's time to start relaxing indoor masks requirements. Fauci replied, "I think so, and I think you're going to probably be seeing that as we go along, and as more people get vaccinated."

• More evidence that the Food and Drug Administration's "pause" of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine contributed to vaccine hesitancy.

On religious freedom, LGBTQ rights, and compromise.

• Huntsville, Alabama, police officer William Darby has been convicted of murdering a suicidal man.

• History professor Alaina E. Roberts explores the complicated racial history of Oklahoma, which included Native American tribes owning thousands of enslaved black people. "Owning slaves was a part of their strategy to assimilate into American society and it allowed them to be seen as different from other Native people and as more civilized," Roberts told CNN. "It's not the happy narrative that we sometimes want to think about. I think that if we want to come together today and form interracial coalition…in a powerful and honest way, we need to acknowledge the past and the issues that we've had there."

NEXT: When Eminent Domain Is Used for Economic Assassination

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Church and protests are safe, beaches and parties are not?

    Are church goers in the beaches not being safe camp?

  2. In other words, “risk judgments are sensitive to factors unrelated to the objective risks of infection…”

    Or is it that COVID-19 has been bioengineered to infect The Careless Other?

    1. JesseAz

      Those who trust the media and were told it was the end of the world last year remain scared little children. Those susceptible to propaganda ignored nearly a century of science and began to believe asymptomatic people without masks were death knights carrying the banner of pestilence. Media counted on ignorance and fear as a means to win an election.

  3. Rich

    Playing basketball is ranked as riskier than spending a week working in an office building

    SYSTEMIC RACISM!

    1. End Child Unemployment

      +1,000 internets

  4. …in one vignette, “Joe” got stuck in an elevator with maskless people in order to mail “a crucial work document”; in another, he got stuck in the elevator on his way to go buy cocaine.

    Joe? You sure they weren’t talking about Hunter?

    1. End Child Unemployment

      Couldn’t be, when has Hunter Biden ever handled an important work document?

  5. Two of their predictions held up: that people judged as less risky the behavior they saw as morally good and that they saw as unintentional.

    And that was just the medical experts c. summer 2020.

    1. BikeRider

      ^^This. Last summer the experts told us that anti-racist riots (oops, I mean protests) were OK but included “This should not be confused with a permissive stance on all gatherings, particularly protests against stay-home orders.”

      https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Jyfn4Wd2i6bRi12ePghMHtX3ys1b7K1A/view

  6. Rich

    Note that while you can sue Fox News for defamation, no one is suing, say, Dish Network for offering Fox News.

    They will *now*. *And* the companies that built the satellites and launcher, *and* ….

  7. O’Connor pointed to “possible implications for public health messaging,” including that “messaging should track real risk, not morality, and…(maybe) focus on morally good activities like going to church or protests.”

    Okay, I’m actually going to have to read that whole quote to find out what kind of work that ellipsis is doing.

  8. When did Wired get so pro-censorship?

    I assume their “journalists” aren’t getting any older.

  9. Lord of Strazele

    “We are in the first stages of shock,” the Huntsville police chief, Mark McMurray, said in a statement. 

    The officer, William Darby, who had been strongly defended by the Police Department and cleared of wrongdoing by a city review board, will face 20 years to life in prison when he is sentenced for the killing of Jeffrey Parker, 49, on April 3, 2018, according to prosecutors.

    One man’s terrorist is another man’s police officer.

    1. Idaho Bob

      “Officer Pegues had entered with her gun pointed down and found Mr. Parker sitting on a couch with a gun to his head, according to the lawsuit. She had been talking to him when Officer Darby arrived about five minutes later, according to the lawsuit”

      One officer talks for five minutes, next cop was in the house for 11 seconds and killed Parker.

      Police reform should begin with this as a case study about compassion and fear.

  10. Ken Shultz

    I recently became aware of some information about the origin of Covid-19 that’s rather mind-blowing. Some of this has been alleged or speculated about before, and none of this should be read as absolute proof of its conclusions. Rather, the interesting thing, here, is that there is legitimate evidence from independently verifiable sources which strongly suggest that Covid-19 was not only man-made in a lab in Wuhan but also that the work that created Covid-19 was financed courtesy of the U.S. taxpayer by way of the National Institute of Health. Story of the century?

    First, check out the source. I’m taking this information from an article written by Nicholas Wade, who has written for both Nature and Science, two of the most prestigious science publications in the world, and he has also written for the New York Times. The article I’m referring to appears in The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which is a publication that was founded by members of the Manhattan project in the aftermath of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. They exist to inform the public and policy makers about threats to our existence from various technology. This is not a crank.

    1. Ken Shultz

      Exhibit 1:

      Researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, led by China’s leading expert on bat viruses, Shi Zheng-li or “Bat Lady,” mounted frequent expeditions to the bat-infested caves of Yunnan in southern China and collected around a hundred different bat coronaviruses.

      Shi then teamed up with Ralph S. Baric, an eminent coronavirus researcher at the University of North Carolina. Their work focused on enhancing the ability of bat viruses to attack humans so as to “examine the emergence potential (that is, the potential to infect humans) of circulating bat CoVs [coronaviruses].” In pursuit of this aim, in November 2015 they created a novel virus by taking the backbone of the SARS1 virus and replacing its spike protein with one from a bat virus (known as SHC014-CoV). This manufactured virus was able to infect the cells of the human airway, at least when tested against a lab culture of such cells . . . .

      Baric and Shi referred to the obvious risks in their paper but argued they should be weighed against the benefit of foreshadowing future spillovers.

      https://thebulletin.org/2021/05/the-origin-of-covid-did-people-or-nature-open-pandoras-box-at-wuhan/

      Please note, this information is taken from published sources—the scientists’ own published research papers. This is what they were doing: creating novel bat viruses in Wuhan and making them able to infect humans so they could study the viruses’ effects on human cells.

      1. Rich

        The question is: “Given the pandemic was unleashed by this specific entity, what is to be done about it?”

    2. Ken Shultz

      Exhibit 2:

      Baric had developed, and taught Shi, a general method for engineering bat coronaviruses to attack other species. The specific targets were human cells grown in cultures and humanized mice. These laboratory mice, a cheap and ethical stand-in for human subjects, are genetically engineered to carry the human version of a protein called ACE2 that studs the surface of cells that line the airways.

      Shi returned to her lab at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and resumed the work she had started on genetically engineering coronaviruses to attack human cells. How can we be so sure?
      Because, by a strange twist in the story, her work was funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a part of the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). And grant proposals that funded her work, which are a matter of public record, specify exactly what she planned to do with the money.

      The grants were assigned to the prime contractor, Daszak of the EcoHealth Alliance, who subcontracted them to Shi. Here are extracts from the grants for fiscal years 2018 and 2019. (“CoV” stands for coronavirus and “S protein” refers to the virus’s spike protein.)

      “Test predictions of CoV inter-species transmission. Predictive models of host range (i.e. emergence potential) will be tested experimentally using reverse genetics, pseudovirus and receptor binding assays, and virus infection experiments across a range of cell cultures from different species and humanized mice.”

      https://thebulletin.org/2021/05/the-origin-of-covid-did-people-or-nature-open-pandoras-box-at-wuhan/

      So, once again, the evidence for this is in publicly available documents and independently verifiable.

    3. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

      I honestly do understand the retards that don’t think Wuhan virus came from a lab. The CCP has been stealing pathogens for 20 years with the goal of creating viruses. I know this, because that’s what they have been saying for 15 years (since their first set of thriving scumbags got caught)

  11. tracerv

    The Dems 3 favorite Republicans are now Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney, & George Bush. Wow.

    “Cats and dogs, living together, mass hysteria!” Peter Venkman

    Hope Liz can make it off her cross.

    1. Mother's Lament

      Seems like the key to Dem popularity is being snooty, dismissive and rude to the hoi polloi.
      There’s no doubt in my mind that this is a class war disguised as progressive politics.

  12. Rich

    Prior research has found “that people think children are at greater risk of harm when their parents leave them alone intentionally (yoga) vs unintentionally (hit by a car).”

    Why then do bystanders call 911 when they see children playing in parks, but not when they see children riding in cars?

    I must need more coffee. This stuff seems ridiculous.

    1. Union of Concerned Socks

      I must need more coffee. This stuff seems ridiculous.

      Can’t we have both?

      1. Rich

        Right on!

  13. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

    We all know the most risky thing a person can do health wise is listen to fauci

  14. Mother's Lament

    Church… safe… parties are not?
    the logistics—and actual risk—of the two activities are similar

    Yes, because at church you always have a couple of slobbering drunk friends hanging over your shoulder, and then everyone throws their keys in the collection plate and you wind up with old widow Bartleby for a one on one prayer session.

  15. But not all Democrats are on board with repealing the cap, which could lead to $88.7 billion in lost federal tax revenue…

    LOfuckingL. This is the Democrats’ dilemma. They hunger for that sweet, sweet federal tax dollar, but they have blue state and city officials desperate for cover for the individual over-taxation that is driving wealthy populations to redder pastures.

  16. New research finds that “organizations affiliated with law enforcement constitute the most significant lobbying force fueling the unprecedented number of anti-protest bills introduced by state lawmakers this year.”

    Money is more speech than speech.

  17. Anthony Fauci said the time to relax face mask rules may be upon us…

    NEVER!

    1. Rich

      … as new helmet technology is emerging.

  18. More evidence that the Food and Drug Administration’s “pause” of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine contributed to vaccine hesitancy.

    The pause was misinformation.

  19. Rich

    stuck in an elevator with maskless people

    That might be a better film than Snakes On A Plane.

  20. Rossami

    More likely, those infographics are attempting to show net risk, not merely covid-risk. So while there is a higher chance of catching a disease during a doctor’s visit than while pumping gas, the risk of having a different disease and going undiagnosed or untreated makes skipping the doctor’s visit a bad idea. Worse than skipping a trip to the gas station.

    That’s not to disagree with the premise of the article – emotions skew risk assessments. But I think the researchers in this case did a poor job of isolating the risks they asked people to consider. It’s really, really hard to not think in terms of net risk.

  21. Huntsville, Alabama, police officer William Darby has been convicted of murdering a suicidal man.

    Police are always eager to help.

  22. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

    So did the professor from Oklahoma discuss why native American tribes owned slaves be for the colonists? Were they trying to fit in with the Europeans then?

  23. Lord of Strazele

     Arizona election ‘audit’ is going so well, Republican lawmaker says ‘It makes us look like idiots’

    “It makes us look like idiots,” one Republican state senator who supported the effort was quoted in The New York Times. “Looking back, I didn’t think it would be this ridiculous. It’s embarrassing to be a state senator at this point.”

    https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2021/5/10/2029778/-Arizona-election-audit-is-going-so-well-Republican-lawmaker-says-It-makes-us-look-like-idiots

  24. Union of Concerned Socks

    Pseudo-Scientific Drivel Provides Rationalization Cover For All Who Read It

    Film at 11.

  25. JesseAz

    Church and protests are safe, beaches and parties are not?

    And yet police and swat in Canada are arresting pastors for practicing their religion.

  26. Rich

    Native American tribes owning thousands of enslaved black people.

    So much for lumping “Indigenous” in with “People of Color”.

  27. #BidenBoom update.

    In 2021 Democrats have raised the minimum wage by: $0.00 / hour

    In 2021 Reason.com benefactor Charles Koch’s net worth has increased by: $7.50 billion

    For anyone who’s still wondering why so many Koch-funded libertarians endorsed Biden, it should be clear by now.

    #GetReadyForTheKochComeback
    #InDefenseOfBillionaires

Please to post comments