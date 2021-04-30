Reason Roundup

COVID-19 Vaccination Rates Plummet Since Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Pause

Plus: Groups pressure Biden to fight "disinformation," Bill de Blasio promises July 1 reopening for NYC, and more...

|

(Paul Hennessy / SOPA Images/Sipa/Newscom)

After a strong start, the American rate of vaccinating against COVID-19 has been stalling. Some are blaming the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) decision to halt the use of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine after six recipients developed blood clots.

The number of Americans who received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine rose greatly from late December 2020 through around the middle of April 2021. But since then, the numbers have been dropping sharply.

"The vaccine program is in free fall—1st doses are down over 40% and falling," notes Daniel Bier of Freethink, pointing to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

What explains the drop? Some of it could just be that we've reached a tipping point. The vaccine's availability lagged behind the market of people who wanted it, but that market was always limited and now we're catching up.

But the FDA's "pause" of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine also seems to have played a role. For one thing, there were suddenly fewer vaccine doses available to distribute. More worryingly, the pause may have helped contribute to vaccine hesitancy.

Bier thinks "the decision to yank J&J's vaccine was the trigger. Daily vaccinations were rapidly growing for every demographic under 50, and stable for 50-64, until the FDA's 'pause,'" he tweeted, along with the following chart:

"What this shows is that people ages 18-49, who were rapidly increasing their vaccination rate, took a sudden lurch downward right at the time the J&J pause was announced," points out Kevin Drum, a political blogger. "Those from 50-64, who were holding steady, also took a big downward dip."

"The similar timing across age groups is easy to explain if it was the J&J pause (everyone saw the pause at the same time) but it requires multiple coincidences to explain why every age group would reach their hesitancy point at different levels of vaccination but at the same time," writes Alex Tabarrok, professor of economics at George Mason University.

Again, some of this represents a drop in vaccine supply once Johnson & Johnson doses were paused. But data also show that it isn't just Johnson & Johnson vaccine rates that are falling; Pfizer and Moderna rates have been declining, too. And rates have continued to fall after the FDA lifted the J&J pause on April 23.

Regardless, there's no doubt that "the vaccination program was mortally wounded on April 13," Bier notes.

Here's another chart—from covid19-projections.com, a website run by data scientist Youyang Gu using CDC data—that illustrates the drop:

The good news is that "more than half of adults in the United States have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose and the country has surpassed 200 million administered doses," as The New York Times notes.

But areas across the country have been seeing sharp drops in vaccination numbers recently.

"Everyone over age 16 can now get a free COVID-19 vaccine, but Oklahoma is reporting a sharp drop in the number of shots being administered," local station KTEN reported a week ago.

"Appointments for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine have decreased by about 50% in Los Angeles County," the Los Angeles Times reports today.

In New Middletown, Ohio, "pharmacist Mark Johnson had 10 doses of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) shot left over at Village Pharmacy…before the vaccine was paused on April 13. But since reauthorization of the single-dose shot last week, the independent pharmacy has only been able to find three takers," notes Spectrum News 1.

"Louisiana has stopped asking the federal government for its full allotment of COVID-19 vaccine. About three-quarters of Kansas counties have turned down new shipments of the vaccine at least once over the past month. And in Mississippi, officials asked the federal government to ship vials in smaller packages so they don't go to waste," according to the Associated Press.

"Thousands of vaccine doses at Pennsylvania Convention Center set to expire amid drop in demand," reports ABC News. "Demand is down for COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana," says WNDU South Bend. "Idaho officials worry COVID vaccine hesitancy is rising," notes the Idaho State Journal, as ABC 7 warns that "Missouri vaccination numbers continue to drop with most of the population still unvaccinated." And headlines like these go on and on

FREE MINDS

This will not end well:

FREE MARKETS

New York City sets a reopening goal. "On Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city aims to fully reopen on July 1, allowing businesses, including restaurants, stores and nightclubs, to operate at full capacity," The New York Times reports. But New Yorkers shouldn't get too excited:

His promise was not a clear decree: The mayor has little authority to eliminate virus-related restrictions. But the penciled-in goal marks a symbolic shift for a city devastated by the pandemic.

QUICK HITS

• The FDA is now officially moving to ban menthol cigarettes. (Read Jacob Grier for Reason on why this is a terrible idea.)

• The European Union says Apple's app store violates its antitrust laws.

• Warmongers are gonna warmonger.

Reminder:

• "In reviewing dozens of affidavits of searches that were deemed illegal by judges, collected during a five-year period, Spotlight PA last year found Pennsylvania State Police often used a wide range of what is known as pretextual stops — pulling people over for driving in the center or right lanes for too long, or having an unlit license plate — to stop drivers and then question them," PennLive.com reports.

NEXT: Some States Are Finally Getting Serious About Addressing Police Misconduct

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    April.30.2021 at 9:35 am

    Some of it could just be that we’ve reached a tipping point. The vaccine’s availability lagged behind the market of people who wanted it, but that market was always limited and now we’re catching up.

    MARKET FAIL

    1. Commenter_XY
      April.30.2021 at 9:59 am

      This was an ‘own goal’ by the Biden administration; pure and simple.

      POTUS Trump correctly called out Biden’s ill-considered action vis a vis J&J vaccine.

      1. damikesc
        April.30.2021 at 10:11 am

        Biden has been the most forceful voice opposed to vaccinations humanly possible.

        Ignore his WORDS. His ACTIONS scream loudly.

      2. JesseAz
        April.30.2021 at 10:11 am

        Next youre going to say trump did operation warp speed and not biden.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    April.30.2021 at 9:36 am

    The good news is that “more than half of adults in the United States have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose and the country has surpassed 200 million administered doses…

    Not to mention (ever, apparently) those who have natural immunity through infection.

    1. KCar
      April.30.2021 at 9:53 am

      Natural immunity doesnt make the Pharm cos any money.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        April.30.2021 at 10:21 am

        Or give the pols any credit. In fact, natural immunity contradicts the “only way to survive is lockdown” dogma.

    2. Echospinner
      April.30.2021 at 10:28 am

      Indications are that natural immunity is weaker than two dose vaccination based on serum convalescent plasma vs those who have been vaccinated. It is also expected that immune response varies depending on severity of infection.

      Also about half of those who have previously been infected have had the vaccine. We also know that confirmed cases are less than actual cases as many people don’t get tested. One study has shown that antibody levels increased tenfold in those getting one dose who were previously infected so perhaps that would be a strategy.

      So it is difficult to say. In any case there is no magic number. The thing to track is number of new cases per day. The number of vaccines is something you can also measure while natural immunity, while it exists, is not easy to measure.

  3. Rich
    April.30.2021 at 9:38 am

    the vaccination program was mortally wounded on April 13. If we don’t manage to revive it, we could miss the herd immunity threshold.

    The new Forever War — against “the Virus”.

    1. JesseAz
      April.30.2021 at 9:56 am

      The administration is already saying this is a year circus.

      1. JesseAz
        April.30.2021 at 10:12 am

        Yearly*

      2. Earth Skeptic
        April.30.2021 at 10:24 am

        If by circus you mean a new state-supported religious pageant.

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    April.30.2021 at 9:38 am

    Everyone over age 16 can now get a free COVID-19 vaccine, but Oklahoma is reporting a sharp drop in the number of shots being administered…

    Who knew that nagging and scolding could reach a point of diminishing returns.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      April.30.2021 at 9:56 am

      Just need better top nags and scolds in office, this time it will work.

    2. Don't look at me!
      April.30.2021 at 10:10 am

      Moar money needed for marketing!

      1. Earth Skeptic
        April.30.2021 at 10:24 am

        Just tell the kids they can’t have the vaccine.

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    April.30.2021 at 9:39 am

    A coalition of groups is calling on President Biden to create a task force that can explore ways to crack down on deliberate disinformation campaigns in ways that don’t unduly limit free expression.

    Ha, I wonder what their expectations are for the word unduly there.

    1. Rich
      April.30.2021 at 9:42 am

      Darn your quick fingers! 😎

      1. Fist of Etiquette
        April.30.2021 at 9:53 am

        It was the obvious point of interest. I would be disappointed in you if you didn’t zero in on it.

    2. wareagle
      April.30.2021 at 9:57 am

      Oh, there are plenty of groups – many of them supportive of Biden – who are quite willing to limit free expression, in unduly fashion or otherwise.

      1. JesseAz
        April.30.2021 at 10:13 am

        Along as he does it through coordination with private industry… something something.

    3. Earth Skeptic
      April.30.2021 at 10:26 am

      Unduly: not the desired election outcome.

  6. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    April.30.2021 at 9:41 am

    “Groups pressure Biden to fight ‘disinformation'”

    Good. Although Russia thankfully failed to hack the 2020 election like they did in 2016, they certainly tried. The “Hunter Biden laptop” story was, you’ll recall, a Russian disinformation operation. Numerous national security professionals confirmed this.

    #LibertariansAgainstRussianDisinformation

    1. Earth Skeptic
      April.30.2021 at 10:27 am

      Careful, OBL, under proper speech control, satire will be illegal.

  7. Rich
    April.30.2021 at 9:41 am

    crack down on deliberate disinformation campaigns in ways that don’t unduly limit free expression.

    “Unduly”? WTF? “Very well. You are free to express your obvious disinformation … in CRAYON!”

    1. Fist of Etiquette
      April.30.2021 at 9:46 am

      Unduly is doing a lot more work than any task force ever would.

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    April.30.2021 at 9:41 am

    The mayor has little authority to eliminate virus-related restrictions.

    Those that don’t directly answer to voters have all the power? Who would have thought.

  9. Longtobefree
    April.30.2021 at 9:42 am

    Well, the one in a million J&J event (which occurs 5 in a million among the general population) pause just confirmed out loud that the CDC has no idea what it is doing from a medical perspective, and is operating in ‘full political’ mode.

    #defund CDC

  10. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    April.30.2021 at 9:43 am

    “Warmongers are gonna warmonger.”

    Ugh. The “warmonger” slur in a story about Hillary Clinton? That’s a discredited Tulsi Gabbard talking point.

    #StillWithHer

  11. Fist of Etiquette
    April.30.2021 at 9:43 am

    The FDA is now officially moving to ban menthol cigarettes.

    You pine for a paternalistic state, you find yourself in a paternalistic state.

    1. Chumby
      April.30.2021 at 9:55 am

      Paying taxes causes stress. This could lead to heart attacks and suicides. Studies show…experts claim. Clearly, obviously taxes need to be eliminated to save lives.

      1. Rich
        April.30.2021 at 9:57 am

        Beautiful.

  12. Fist of Etiquette
    April.30.2021 at 9:45 am

    The European Union says Apple’s app store violates its antitrust laws.

    Just say it. Proprietary systems are racism.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      April.30.2021 at 10:28 am

      And commerce is oppression.

  13. Rich
    April.30.2021 at 9:46 am

    The FDA is working toward issuing proposed product standards within the next year to ban menthol as a characterizing flavor in cigarettes and ban all characterizing flavors (including menthol) in cigars

    Cool! Now do candy and ice cream. That shit is also killing people.

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.30.2021 at 10:14 am

      So is the food pyramid.

    2. Earth Skeptic
      April.30.2021 at 10:30 am

      I can’t wait for candy and ice cream without flavors.

  14. Fist of Etiquette
    April.30.2021 at 9:49 am

    Hillary Clinton and Condoleezza Rice told members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee they’re worried about President Biden’s plan to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan, with Rice suggesting the U.S. may need to go back…

    Jesus, ladies. Diversify your portfolio. Apparently too much of it is invested in war stock.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      April.30.2021 at 10:07 am

      Its not all about money, they also want to send young conservative men to their death.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        April.30.2021 at 10:30 am

        Gotta thin out the Deplorables.

  15. Cronut
    April.30.2021 at 9:49 am

    The drop in vaccination rates probably has nothing to do with the fact that our current Top Men say, even after vaccination, you still have to adhere to all the same nonsense as unvaccinated people, so people really don’t see the point in getting it.

    1. Rich
      April.30.2021 at 9:52 am

      That’s just silly. Everyone knows people can’t think that much.

  16. Rich
    April.30.2021 at 9:50 am

    Nothing in the Roundup about Rudy the Rat?!

  17. Fist of Etiquette
    April.30.2021 at 9:51 am

    Content moderation at scale is a really hard problem…

    So what you’re saying is we need NWA to moderate Reason comments.

    1. Rich
      April.30.2021 at 9:54 am

      The National Wrestling Alliance?

      1. Fist of Etiquette
        April.30.2021 at 9:59 am

        Not enough attitude for the task.

      2. damikesc
        April.30.2021 at 10:16 am

        Billy Corgan does not seem too busy these days, so sure.

  18. Chumby
    April.30.2021 at 9:52 am

    Johnson & Johnson pulled? How ribald.

  19. Fist of Etiquette
    April.30.2021 at 9:53 am

    …Spotlight PA last year found Pennsylvania State Police often used a wide range of what is known as pretextual stops — pulling people over for driving in the center or right lanes for too long, or having an unlit license plate — to stop drivers and then question them,” PennLive.com reports.

    No shit. Although I actually support enforcing the left lane rule, which I’ve yet to see them do (textually or pretextually).

    1. JesseAz
      April.30.2021 at 10:18 am

      Left lane speed checkers… the original Karen’s.

  20. Quo Usque Tandem
    April.30.2021 at 9:53 am

    A certain percentage of people are not going to get vaccinated regardless. Labeled “vaccine hesitancy” this can range from “I don’t trust it” to “I don’t care, “you can’t make me” or “what vaccine?” Regardless, if there is a magic number at which point we achieve a reasonable [never absolute] level of “herd immunity”; a review of various [and supposedly reliable: Mayo Clinic, American Association of Medical Colleges, etc.] indicates a consensus of not less than 70%, or about 230 million out of 330 million. Given the current estimate [about 50%] and that we have come up against the anticipated vaccine “wall,” I have a feeling this is going to be around for a while yet.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      April.30.2021 at 10:13 am

      “Fuck you for lying to me and treating me like a criminal for over a year”

      – My reason

  21. Rich
    April.30.2021 at 9:53 am

    The National Wrestling Alliance?

    1. Chumby
      April.30.2021 at 9:59 am

      This article’s comments will be sanctioned with no time limit and will only be stopped by pinfall or submission.

  22. Ra's al Gore
    April.30.2021 at 9:55 am

    Own it, libs:

    Democrats Must Stop Sacrificing Good American Nuclear Jobs For Cheap Chinese Solar Panels
    China made solar panels cheap through coerced labor, not innovation.
    https://michaelshellenberger.substack.com/p/democrats-must-stop-sacrificing-good

    The Biden Administration is promoting the participation of Chinese President Xi Jinping in a White House climate summit at a time when Congress is considering whether or not to halt the import of solar panels from China for human rights reasons.

    “China’s Solar Dominance Presents Biden With an Ugly Dilemma,” read the headline of a New York Times article published yesterday. “President Biden’s vow to work with China on issues like climate change is clashing with his promise to defend human rights.”

    The U.S. State Department in January 2021 called the Chinese government treatment of the Uyghurs “genocide.” The State Department says one million Uyghurs have been forced into concentration camps in Xinjiang province, or forced to work in factories, including ones that make solar panels, one of the region’s largest industries. “Shinta energy, East Hope Group, and GCL Poly-Energy Holdings have all been linked to a state-run employment program that,” reported Bloomberg earlier this week, “at times amount to forced labor.” …

    1. Ra's al Gore
      April.30.2021 at 9:56 am

      https://twitter.com/ShellenbergerMD/status/1388101054772834305

      In 2018, a “senior strategic director” with
      @NRDC
      published a book, “Will China Save the Planet?” a book which praised the country for “leading the development of a global system of green finance.”

    2. JesseAz
      April.30.2021 at 10:18 am

      But jeff benefits from slave labor so we shouldn’t have a say in it.

    3. Don't look at me!
      April.30.2021 at 10:18 am

      You mean they aren’t paying $15 / hour?

  23. Ra's al Gore
    April.30.2021 at 9:57 am

    https://americanmind.org/salvo/twilight-in-paris/

    In France this week, 20 retired military generals, 80 officers, and 1,000 lower-ranking soldiers signed an open letter expressing concern over “mortal dangers” they say face the Republic. President Macron’s government has instructed the army chief of staff to discipline the signatories for inciting insurrection.


    Mister President,
    Members of the Cabinet,
    Members of Parliament,

    The hour is late, France is in peril, threatened by several mortal dangers. Though retired, we remain soldiers of France, and cannot, under the present circumstances, remain indifferent to the fate of our beautiful country.

    Our tricolor flags are not simply a piece of fabric; they are a symbol of tradition—the tradition of those who, throughout the ages, whatever the color of their skin or their religion, served France and gave their lives for her. On these flags, in golden letters, is inscribed the motto, “Honor and Fatherland.” Today, our honor rests on denouncing the crumbling-apart of our fatherland.

    Crumbling-apart through a certain kind of anti-racism, which has an explicit goal: to sow malaise on our soil, up to and including hate between communities. Today, some speak of racialism, of indigenism, and of anti-colonial theories, but with these words, those hateful and fanatical partisans seek to foment a racial war. They despise our country, her traditions, her culture, and want to watch her dissolve by tearing her away from her past and her history. Thus, by attacking statues and analyzing words from several centuries ago, their true goal is to undermine our ancient civil and military glories.

    Crumbling-apart through Islamism and the hordes from the Banlieues. Several patches of our nation have been detached and turned into territories put under submission to dogmas contrary to our Constitution. Every Frenchman, regardless of belief or non-belief, must be everywhere at home in France; there cannot and must not exist any city, any neighborhood, where the laws of the Republic do not have writ.

    Crumbling-apart, when hate replaces fraternity during protests, when the regime uses police as jackboots and scapegoats, against yellow-vest-wearing compatriots who seek only to express their hopelessness. This even though ski-mask-wearing individuals infiltrate those protests, destroy businesses, and threaten the police. And yet, the police only follow the sometimes-contradictory policies set out by you, holders of political office.

    The peril rises, violence increases every day. Who could have predicted, ten years ago, that a teacher could one day have his head cut off as he left his middle school? As servants of the Nation, who have always been ready to pay the ultimate price for our service, we cannot remain passive spectators of such actions.

    Therefore, the leaders of our country must absolutely find the courage required to eradicate those dangers. To do so, it is often necessary only to apply existing laws without weakness. Do not forget that, like us, a great majority of our fellow citizens is incensed by your cowardice and your guilty silences.

    As Cardinal Mercier, Primate of Belgium, once said: “When prudence is everywhere, courage is nowhere.” Ladies and Gentlemen, stop equivocating—the hour is late, the work ahead is immense. Do not lose time, and know that we are ready to support political leaders who would undertake the rescue of the Nation.

    However, if nothing is done, heedlessness will continue to spread its poison throughout society, inexorably. In the end, there will be an explosion, and our comrades in active military service will be forced to step in and undertake the perilous mission of protecting our civilizational values and the lives of our fellow citizens.

    It is easy to see that the time for hesitation is over. Otherwise, tomorrow, civil war will put an end to this growing chaos, and there will be thousands of deaths, of which you will bear responsibility.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      April.30.2021 at 10:04 am

      France planning to allow use of algorithms to detect extremism online
      Macron under pressure to harden terrorism laws amid growing row over security in run-up to election
      https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/apr/28/france-planning-allow-use-algorithms-detect-extremist-activity

      All polls currently show that the far-right Le Pen would make it to a final round runoff against Macron in the 2022 presidential election and increase her vote. With no clear candidate on the mainstream right and the left divided, Le Pen is increasingly attacking Macron on security, terrorism and immigration. An Ifop poll this weekend for the Journal du Dimanche found 86% of people think security issues will play an important part in their vote in 2022.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        April.30.2021 at 10:06 am

        https://twitter.com/ianmSC/status/1387487908844560384

        You’ve got to hand it to France. Not only did they pointlessly and uselessly mandate masks repeatedly, but they recently locked the country down for a third time after cases had already peaked.

        It’s just a clinic of ineffective, panicked science following that doesn’t work.

        1. Chumby
          April.30.2021 at 10:15 am

          French women don’t shave their balls.

  24. Ra's al Gore
    April.30.2021 at 9:57 am

    https://twitter.com/AGHamilton29/status/1387975444708868098

    We live in very stupid times.

    Apparently a bunch of former jeopardy contestants wanted to prove they are complete morons by trying to cancel a current contestant for using the word “Gypsy” and holding up 3 fingers to represent 3 wins.

  25. Ra's al Gore
    April.30.2021 at 10:00 am

    https://www.revolver.news/2021/04/cnn-sicknick-bear-spray-fake-news-julian-khater-george-tanios/

    The latest thread to unravel is the entire “bear spray” narrative. This past Tuesday, 27 days after Revolver News first identified using digital forensics that the New York Times had committed fraud about a “bear spray” attack, our Regime Media has finally admitted what our investigative team definitively proved from the start: no bear spray was actually deployed in the fake “bombshell” New York Times videos from March 24:

    Washington (CNN) — The Justice Department on Tuesday abandoned the idea that pro-Trump rioters had used bear spray against US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick during the January 6 riot, a major change after implying for weeks that bear spray, not pepper spray, had been deployed.

    Prosecutors addressed the seemingly small but significant difference at a detention hearing for the two men charged in connection with the chemical attack. All sides now acknowledge that the defendants, Julian Khater and George Tanios, brought bear repellant to the Capitol and that Khater asked for it just moments before the attack but ended up using pepper spray instead.

    The clarification came a week after Washington’s chief medical examiner ruled that Sicknick had suffered strokes and died of natural causes a day after the attack. The finding undercut theories that an allergic reaction to the chemical spray may have led to his death.

    Taken together, these developments clarify key facts about the day before Sicknick’s death, which has emerged as one of the most well-known incidents from the insurrection.

    The narrative was already muddled by prosecutors repeatedly citing the bear spray, unsanctioned speculation from the former US attorney who led the probe, exaggerated statements from law enforcement and inaccurate early press reports about a fire extinguisher hitting Sicknick.

    Khater and Tanios have pleaded not guilty and maintain that they’re not a danger to the public. They’re seeking to be released from jail and will be before a federal judge again next week.

    1. JesseAz
      April.30.2021 at 10:21 am

      WK may never recover.

  26. JesseAz
    April.30.2021 at 10:00 am

    That speech approval poll cnn and cbs were touting…

    The full poll details reveal that CBS actually spoke with 10,420 U.S. adults and then whittled the sample size down to just 943.

    Of this 943:

    54% were Democrats (510 people)
    25% were Independents (235 people)
    18% were Republicans (169 people)

    Media isn’t even trying to hide the bias these days. But propaganda works.

    1. JesseAz
      April.30.2021 at 10:01 am

      Only 36% of people think Biden’s first 100 days went well.

      https://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/biden_administration/only_36_of_voters_say_biden_s_first_100_days_a_success

      Sadly a few of them are on this board.

  27. Ra's al Gore
    April.30.2021 at 10:01 am

    Business Records Show Hunter Biden Still Owns Stake in Chinese Private Equity Firm
    https://amgreatness.com/2021/04/30/business-records-show-hunter-biden-still-owns-stake-in-chinese-private-equity-firm/

    1. JesseAz
      April.30.2021 at 10:02 am

      But he promised he sold that stake over a year ago when his dad asked!

  28. buckleup
    April.30.2021 at 10:01 am

    Well hell we’re still in Germany, Japan, Korea…why not Afghanistan.

  29. Ra's al Gore
    April.30.2021 at 10:02 am

    https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1387946813785722883

    Here is the disturbing death threat video being shared online by #antifa that caught the attention of the FBI. There is now an active
    @PortlandPolice
    investigation. I have censored the part that includes a home address of Mayor
    @tedwheeler
    .

    1. Ra's al Gore
      April.30.2021 at 10:10 am

      https://twitter.com/dannoyes/status/1387800162379075589

      Infiltrating Antifa group with possible ties to vandalism at Derek Chauvin defense witness’ former home. Leader discussed a doxing target list and killing cops in secret recordings obtained by I-Team.

  30. Ken Shultz
    April.30.2021 at 10:03 am

    Some of you may not be aware that Hunter Biden has published an autobiography, and I wouldn’t want any of you to miss out on your chance to get a first edition. Here’s part of a review from The Guardian:

    “Far from playing the victim, he brags that his intake of vodka and crack was “astounding – even death-defying” and he has the cheek to claim that he accepted $80,000 a month from Burisma because the money allowed him to spend extra time caring for the stricken Beau.”

    https://www.theguardian.com/books/2021/apr/11/beautiful-things-a-memoir-by-hunter-biden-review-confessions-of-a-hellraiser

    The book appears to be all about how the alcoholism and drug addiction were a reaction to being the son of a great man, the unique trauma of dying family members, and not only that, but it also explains why he apparently took up with his dead brother’s wife.

    All of that’s behind him now. The solution was the love of a good woman–he married her a week after he met her.

    Now that he’s found the fucking courage and the shit-head strength necessary to move forward, won’t the rest of you please stop saying terrible things about him? He’s read to leave it behind him now.

    1. damikesc
      April.30.2021 at 10:21 am

      Wonder if he discusses the kid his dad refuses to acknowledge existing.

  31. Ra's al Gore
    April.30.2021 at 10:05 am

    https://twitter.com/ianmSC/status/1387864442386325504

    Both Norway and Sweden saw flu disappear at exactly the same time in 2020 and haven’t seen it return.

    So interventions in Norway worked to beat Covid AND flu, but lack of interventions in Sweden controlled flu but not Covid. Got it.

  32. JesseAz
    April.30.2021 at 10:06 am

    Translation of tapes by Zariff show he denied knowing about the 200 Israeli attacks Kerry told him about. Democrats still claiming it was public knowledge. Problem, even if it was you can not disclose classified material if a clearance holder without direction from the classifying authority.

    https://freebeacon.com/national-security/zarif-had-no-knowledge-of-israeli-strikes-until-kerry-told-him-translation-reveals/

    1. Ra's al Gore
      April.30.2021 at 10:08 am

      Kerry belongs in jail.

  33. Ra's al Gore
    April.30.2021 at 10:11 am

    Renting a UHaul to go to CA vs to leave it

    https://twitter.com/Cernovich/status/1387951241574043650

  34. Ra's al Gore
    April.30.2021 at 10:13 am

    School District Tells Principals To Create Fake Curriculum To Send Parents After Complaints Of Indoctrination
    “Prior to the pandemic you didn’t send everything home or have it available. You taught in your classroom and things were peachy keen. We are going old-school.”
    https://www.dailywire.com/news/rockwood-schools-fake-curriculum-parents-indoctrination

    This doesn’t mean throw out the lesson and find a new one. Just pull the resource off Canvas so parents cannot see it …

    Keep teaching! Just don’t make everything visible on Canvas. This is not being deceitful. This is just doing what you have done for years. Prior to the pandemic you didn’t send everything home or have it available. You taught in your classroom and things were peachy keen. We are going old-school. …

    You could Duplicate an entry/lesson in Canvas (making 2 copies) Publish ONE for the whole class that is a LEAN version of the lesson. The “original” that has all the stuff on it, can be published and only assigned to specific students (IF NEEDED), OR you could specifically email those students a copy of what they need.

    The reason I say “make a copy” You can publish the NEW one that has less information on it. Then for that kid who is all virtual and needs to full lesson, you can publish it and assign it ONLY that kid…

    Anything that “could” be picked apart I would suggest using this above approach… Again I wouldn’t throw it out, but you could just not give them access to the story.

    When you get to Power Imbalances – You might remove the two examples and just go over them in class (same as above). …

    I hate that we are even having to have this conversation. 29 days and counting!

    1. JesseAz
      April.30.2021 at 10:24 am

      This story pissed me off the other day. Teachers went from a respected profession to a profession of woke pieces of shit.

  35. Cyto
    April.30.2021 at 10:16 am

    “Groups pressure Biden to fight “disinformation,””

    You put the scare quotes around the wrong word.

    “Groups” pressure Biden.

    “Groups” are the DNC and their progressive fake grassroots organization like the MoveOn.org family tree.

    Well, I suppose you could scare quote “pressure” as well. I mean, it isn’t like he is on the opposing side… “Ooh, let’s not have censorship of the opposition. He has already sicced the federal apparatus on at least 4 political opponents that we know of… All within the first few hours in office.

    So I guess ‘Biden’ is the only word there that doesn’t belong in scare quotes. And it isn’t like he is the one making calls around the White House… His name is just a proxy for that brain trust. So… Maybe “Biden” in scare quotes is appropriate too.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      April.30.2021 at 10:19 am

      Private corporations – they can do whatever they want.

  36. Ben of Houston
    April.30.2021 at 10:33 am

    There’s also the fact that the majority of people who are high risk have already gotten their shot. It’s simply lower priority for everyone else. Add to that the risk of an extremely sharp side-effect, and it justifies every counterpoint that this was an experimental vaccine that was rushed out with minimal testing.

Please to post comments