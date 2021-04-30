Police

Some States Are Finally Getting Serious About Addressing Police Misconduct

Reforms like the ones recently passed in Maryland and New Mexico offer a better long-term fix than the conviction of one police officer.

(Photo by Andrew "Donovan" Valdivia on Unsplash )

The nation has finally learned what it takes to remove a bad officer from a police force and provide some modicum of justice in a police-abuse case. We need only capture on video an officer slowly snuffing out a man's life, have that video go viral, endure some of the most far-reaching protests and riots in modern history and, then, after nearly a year of soul-searching and debate, wait for a jury to render a verdict.

Polls suggest that most Americans are relieved that the jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of all charges (second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter) in the death of George Floyd. The causes of that incident, however, took place long before the awful scene we watched unfold last May.

"(A)nyone who looked closely at Chauvin's record would have known—should have known—that one day something bad was likely to happen while he was on the job," noted Jonathan Last in a column this week in The Bulwark. Chauvin "had 18 official complaints against him in his file—these are only the ones that citizens actually got up and followed through on registering."

In discussing police reform on social media and with friends, people often will say, "Police departments should just fire dirty cops." That's the right idea, of course, but legislatures and courts have created a multi-layered system that makes it nearly impossible to accomplish that seemingly simple task. Public-safety debates become emotional and divisive, so it becomes difficult to pass reforms that advance that common-sense outcome.

My conservative friends typically strike a "back the badge" attitude and see efforts to rein in the use of force as leftist attacks on law and order that will hobble the ability of officers to deal with criminals. I find that attitude unfathomable. Conservatives believe that government is abusive and oppressive, but the people who enforce these laws are heroes.

Their approach to police forces and police unions, which provide the main impediment to firing misbehaving cops by the way, reminds me of the situation with public schools. Everyone appreciates the hard work of teachers, but teachers' unions make it impossible (Google "Dance of the Lemons") to get rid of the losers. If you genuinely support teachers and police, you should support reforms that promote accountability and excellence.

My liberal friends are equally infuriating. They believe that officers often are abusive and oppressive, yet they continually support new laws and regulations that give officers more reason to intervene in people's lives. Many deadly police encounters start with the enforcement of some picayune regulation—such as when New York City police put Eric Garner in a chokehold ("I can't breathe") after detaining him for selling "loosies" (individual cigarettes).

California is the most progressive state, yet has the most regressive laws regarding police accountability, which is amazing given some of the racial inequities of this matter. Until recently, our state shielded records of police who had committed crimes or had faced disciplinary actions. We still don't have a decertification process, so fired officers just get jobs in other departments.

Our previous attorneys general—Xavier Becerra and Kamala Harris—served as tools of the powerful cop unions, who thwart reform. A 2019 paper from the University of Chicago found that "after sheriffs' deputies in Florida were allowed to unionize, violent incidents increased by 40 percent." It found a direct link between unionization and violent misconduct—not a surprise to those of us who have closely followed the issue.

At the state level, unions have secured the Peace Officers Bill of Rights. This "gives the government officials who enforce the laws significant protections not afforded other citizens, including time limits on any investigation knowledge of an investigation prior to an interrogation, access to evidence prior to interrogation and limitations on when they can be interrogated," the California Policy Center explains.

Police unions typically are the most powerful force at the local level, where they elect their lackeys—who then pass collective-bargaining agreements that ladle on additional protections. At the federal level, the courts created the doctrine of qualified immunity, which bars victims of police abuse (and abuse by any government officials) from suing an officer for violating their constitutional rights.

After Minneapolis, legislatures passed a variety of reforms, but many of them have been superficial. This month, however, the Maryland General Assembly overturned Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of a police-reform package that included a first-in-the-nation repeal of that noxious bill of rights. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham this month signed a law overturning qualified immunity in that state.

Now we're finally getting somewhere. It shouldn't take an incident so egregious to prompt meaningful reforms, but the Maryland and New Mexico reforms offer a better long-term fix than the conviction of one police officer. Is there any chance the union-friendly California Legislature has the courage to follow suit?

This column was first published in The Orange County Register.

Steven Greenhut is western region director for the R Street Institute and was previously the Union-Tribune's California columnist.

  1. Commenter_XY
    April.30.2021 at 8:25 am

    So when crime spikes in NM and MD urban areas, what will be Greenhut’s supposition then?

    QI in some very limited form is probably a necessary evil we have to live with.

  2. Ken Shultz
    April.30.2021 at 8:31 am

    “My conservative friends typically strike a “back the badge” attitude and see efforts to rein in the use of force as leftist attacks on law and order that will hobble the ability of officers to deal with criminals. I find that attitude unfathomable. Conservatives believe that government is abusive and oppressive, but the people who enforce these laws are heroes.”

    The rate of violent crime in high crime areas will increase (or not) in response to doing things like getting rid of qualified immunity–regardless of how you feel about conservatives and regardless of how conservatives feel about the people who enforce our laws.

    And anyone who believes otherwise is delusional.

    https://www.dictionary.com/browse/delusional

  3. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    April.30.2021 at 8:33 am

    I can confidently predict that racist “tough on crime” attitudes will never again appeal to American voters.

    Now that alt-right white nationalism has been defeated and the progressive / neocon / corporate / libertarian alliance is in power, we’ll finally implement the #EmptyThePrisons agenda long advocated by billionaires like Reason.com’s benefactor Charles Koch.

  4. Jerryskids
    April.30.2021 at 8:52 am

    Conservatives believe that government is abusive and oppressive, but the people who enforce these laws are heroes.

    ……………………………

    My liberal friends are equally infuriating. They believe that officers often are abusive and oppressive, yet they continually support new laws and regulations that give officers more reason to intervene in people’s lives.

    Well, you have to be able to fathom causes and effects to understand these are contradictory positions and most people are pretty bad about understanding causes and effects. There’s a reason there’s a whole encyclopedia about fallacious arguments.

  5. Ken Shultz
    April.30.2021 at 9:01 am

    Protecting our rights is the only legitimate purpose of libertarian government, and protecting our rights from criminals is a basic foundation of that.

    There isn’t anything libertarian about abandoning whole communities to violent criminals in the name of criminal justice reform, and if you’re willing to sell the arrest and prosecution of legitimate violent criminals short for the sake of whatever you mean by justice reform, then you should be honest about that.

    I’ll give you an example of the same kind of thing: Because of the Fifth Amendment, legitimately guilty murderers and rapists sometimes go free, but I support the Fifth Amendment anyway because that’s the price of liberty and justice. Can you say that with qualified immunity–even in areas where the violent crime rate is so high, no insurance company in their right mind would sell a liability policy to an officer working in that neighborhood?

    There is no reason why the worst, violent crime ridden parts of Albuquerque should have the same policies on qualified immunity as the lowest crime areas of suburban San Diego, but if you think your reforms should be the same in low crime areas and high crime areas–regardless of whether your policy changes make crime in Albuquerque spiral out of control–then have the guts to say so.

    I maintain that everyone has the right to the protection of their rights against violent criminals, even those who have no ability to pay, and if your reforms will have an impact on the willingness or effectiveness or law enforcement to deter or arrest violent criminals in high crime areas, then you need to make the case for that.

    And if you’re assuming that your reforms won’t have any impact on the rate of violent crime, you probably need to make that case, too. Otherwise, you’re stealing a base. Anything that discourages the police from interacting with violent criminals is likely to increase the rate of violent crime, and as the chances of getting sued for a violent altercation increase, so, too, will law enforcement’s willingness to engage with violent criminals probably decrease.

    From a libertarian perspective, the assumption that cops don’t respond to price signals is absurd.

