Brickbat: Papers, Please

Body cam video shows two Colorado Springs, Colorado, police officers using their Tasers on Chad Anderson Jr. as he stood in his daughter's hospital room after he refused to give them his phone. Anderson's lawyer says the man was not under arrest and the cops did not show him a warrant for his phone. Anderson's daughter was accidentally struck by a vehicle as his fiancée pulled out of their driveway, and cops were trying to take his phone as part of an investigation of how the girl was injured. Andersen was charged with resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer. Those charges were later dropped. Neither he nor his fiancée were charged for the daughter's injury. The police department declined a local TV station's request for comment, citing Anderson's lawsuit against the department.