The FDA's 'Safety Pause' Predictably Lowered Americans' Confidence in Safety of J&J COVID-19 Vaccine

Who could possibly have known that that would happen?

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) bureaucrats imposed a "safety pause" on administering Johnson & Johnson's one-shot COVID-19 vaccine on April 12. The agency recommended that inoculations of the vaccine come to a stop after six women out of nearly 7 million people who received the shot reported experiencing dangerous blood clots. At the time, various public health experts insisted that this safety-first response was taken in order to "maintain public trust" and could "actually build confidence in people" in the vaccine.

Other commentators pointed out that this highly risk-averse regulatory action would backfire and would instead make Americans more worried about the safety of the vaccine.

Last Friday, after 10 days, the FDA lifted its pause. The agency concluded that "the available data show that the vaccine's known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks in individuals 18 years of age and older."

So did the pause bolster the confidence of Americans in the vaccine as predicted? Not quite. "Fewer than 1 in 4 Americans not yet immunized against the coronavirus say they would be willing to get the vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll that finds broad mistrust of the shot's safety after federal health officials paused its use," reports the The Washington Post.

"If I hear the phrase 'abundance of caution' one more time, I'm going to jump out of my window," Paul A. Offit, a vaccine expert at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, told the Post. "In the name of transparency, in the name of openness, we scare people."

Scaring people away from being inoculated with a very safe and effective vaccine means that more will die from, become hospitalized by, and suffer the miseries of the COVID-19 infections that would otherwise have been prevented.

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

  1. Rich
    April.27.2021 at 3:41 pm

    “If I hear the phrase ‘abundance of caution’ one more time, I’m going to jump out of my window,” Paul A. Offit, a vaccine expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, told the Post.

    “Philadelphia Vaccine Expert Dies From Covid”

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      April.27.2021 at 3:46 pm

      How did he react when he heard “nursing homes have to take in Wuhan virus patients, and I’m pulling my parents out of the home”?

    2. JenniferRicker
      April.27.2021 at 4:06 pm

    3. Squirrelloid
      April.27.2021 at 4:14 pm

      Unstated: his office is on the first floor.

  2. Don't look at me!
    April.27.2021 at 3:56 pm

    Being told to wear a mask after getting vaccinated lowers the confidence in vaccines even more.

    1. Chumby
      April.27.2021 at 4:41 pm

      As does the need for booster shots.

  3. Moderation4ever
    April.27.2021 at 3:57 pm

    Let not forget that J&J screwed up a large batch of the vaccine at the production plant. There is more than one party culpable for the loss of confidence in this company.

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.27.2021 at 4:03 pm

      J&J didn’t make the mistake.
      “ The plant is run by Emergent BioSolutions, a manufacturing partner to both Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, the British-Swedish company whose vaccine has yet to be authorized for use in the United States. Federal officials attributed the mistake to human error.”

  4. Longtobefree
    April.27.2021 at 4:33 pm

    Perhaps a small refresher in reality – – –
    All vaccines currently administered in the USA are under an EMERGENCY USE approval.
    None have been under a scientific trail on fertile females.
    None have been under a scientific trial on children/youth.
    None have had a long term study on effects.
    Those being vaccinated at this time are in fact the long term study subjects.

  5. buckleup
    April.27.2021 at 4:42 pm

    Same Americans who probably masked up and cowered in their homes.

  6. JohannesDinkle
    April.27.2021 at 4:47 pm

    One often hears the word ‘literally’ misused, as in “my head literally exploded!” In this case, of seven million J&J vaccines used, seven women reported blood clots – literally a million to one risk. One died, making the risk of death seven million to one, literally.
    If some people were struck by lightning within a two week period following vaccination, would we fear J&J thunderstorms? There is at present no real way to tie the clots to the vaccine other than that they followed the vaccination.

  7. Dillinger
    April.27.2021 at 4:48 pm

    federal bureaucracy reduces confidence in federal bureaucracy. bueno.

