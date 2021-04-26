Brickbat: Calm Down

The Minden, Louisiana, police department says it is investigating after video showed officers punching and kicking a man they were trying to subdue. Officers had responded to a call of a man down in the street. They say the man was incoherent and appeared to be under the influence of some substance and when they tried to help him he began to struggle with him. The man's family says he was walking his grandchild to school and had a seizure. The child can be seen nearby in video of the scene. One officer, who was seen in the video kicking the man, has been placed on administrative leave.