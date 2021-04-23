Reason Roundup

Senate Passes Anti-Asian Hate Crimes Bill That Doesn't Prohibit Discrimination in College Admissions

Plus: Biden proposes a massive tax hike, scientists may have invented a successful malaria vaccine, and more...

|

(POOL/CNP/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages/Cover Images/Newscom)

The Senate overwhelmingly passed a bill that purportedly combats anti-Asian hate on Thursday. The vote was 94–1.

The bill would create a new position within the Justice Department to review anti-Asian hate crimes related to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also requires the Department of Health and Human Services to issue guidance on preventing anti-Asian discrimination.

"There has been a dramatic increase in hate crimes and violence against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders," the bill asserts. (It explicitly names the Atlanta spa killings as an example of this, though it's not actually clear the shooter was motivated by anti-Asian animus.)

The lone dissenter on the vote was Sen. Josh Hawley (R–Mo).

"As a former prosecutor, my view is it's dangerous to simply give the federal government open-ended authority to define a whole new class of federal hate crime incidents," said Hawley in a statement.

He has a point, though this bill is not particularly vast or sweeping. The stronger argument against the bill is that it does nothing to address one of the most obvious—and odious—forms of anti-Asian discrimination: college admissions.

Many elite colleges, public universities, and even selective high schools explicitly discriminate against Asian applicants in order to artificially tinker with the racial makeup of the campus population. This means that Asian students whose grades and test scores would have gained them admission had they been white, black, or Hispanic are routinely turned away. Contrary to popular belief, the biggest beneficiaries of these schemes are often white students.

Courts have generally held that race-based admissions do not violate civil rights law if they are very narrowly tailored. But Congress could explicitly require educational institutions that receive federal dollars to cease discriminating against Asian applicants. (They could even call it an antiracist initiative.)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R–Texas) proposed an amendment to the bill along these lines, but it was defeated in a close vote: 48–49. Thus the version that passed the Senate aims to tackle anti-Asian hatred, but is silent on perhaps the most common and systemic form of anti-Asian bigotry in the U.S.

FREE MINDS

In Quillette, Jonathan Kay wonders whether "long COVID-19" is the new gender dysphoria:

In the case of COVID-19, much attention has been focused on conspiracy theorists and lay quacks who claim the disease is a fraud. But there is also a pseudo-scientific movement that seeks to present its adherents as sufferers of a condition they call "Long COVID."

As McMaster University psychiatrist Jeremy Devine recently wrote in The Wall Street Journal, some COVID-19 patients really do experience long-term effects that linger after the infection has left their body. But he adds that "such symptoms can also be psychologically generated or caused by a physical illness unrelated to the prior infection." Moreover, he notes that a survey produced by Body Politic Covid-19 Support Group, a prominent driver of the Long COVID idea, indicates that "many of the survey respondents who attributed their symptoms to the aftermath of a COVID-19 infection likely never had the virus in the first place. Of those who self-identified as having persistent symptoms attributed to COVID and responded to the first survey, not even a quarter had tested positive for the virus. Nearly half (47.8%) never had testing and 27.5% tested negative for COVID-19. Body Politic publicized the results of a larger, second survey in December 2020. Of the 3,762 respondents, a mere 600, or 15.9%, had tested positive for the virus at any time."…

In his WSJ article, Levine reports on another interesting connection: Body Politic, which had organized the surveys as a means to promote the idea of Long COVID as a real medical phenomenon, describes itself as "a queer feminist wellness collective." The group was created in 2018, according to its website, "to create space for inclusivity, accessibility, and crucial discussions about the very real connection between wellness, politics, and personal identity." Given this, readers may not be surprised at all to learn that the group's programming "has been highly successful with a millennial and Gen Z audience, largely comprised of women and LGBTQ+ identifying folks."

More here.

FREE MARKETS

President Joe Biden wants to massively raise taxes to pay for education and child care. He has proposed a capital gains tax of 39.6 percent, which is significantly higher than the current rate of 20 percent. According to CNBC:

The capital gains tax is especially important to Wall Street since it dictates how large a chunk of an equity sale is collected by the federal government. The White House declined to comment.

The proposal would make good on Biden's campaign promise to require America's wealthiest households to contribute more as a percentage of their income. This plan would bring the capital gains tax rate and the top individual income tax rate, currently at 37%, to near parity.

The markets were not thrilled about the news:

U.S. equity markets turned sharply lower Thursday afternoon following a report that the Biden administration is mulling increasing the capital gains tax.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 321 points, or 0.94%, while the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 declined 0.92% and 0.94%, respectively.

The details will be formally unveiled next week as part of Biden's American Family Plan, which is expected to cost more than $1 trillion. Biden will have to sell the bill to crucial Democratic swing voters like Sens. Joe Manchin (W. Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), and it's possible his doubling of the capital gains tax won't meet with their approval.

QUICK HITS

• Scientists made progress with a malaria vaccine.

• "After getting a COVID-19 vaccine, women are selling their breast milk online."

• The Marshall Project reports that Alaska's foster care agency has been stealing money from the kids under its purview.

• Gender reveal parties are a national menace.

• Drama within the Democratic Socialists of America:

NEXT: What Really Happened to the Class of '68?

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    April.23.2021 at 9:39 am

    The Senate overwhelmingly passed a bill that purportedly combats anti-Asian hate…

    That’s so last week.

    1. Brason Tay
      April.23.2021 at 9:44 am

    2. The Encogitationer
      April.23.2021 at 10:11 am

      You mean it’s not enough to criminalize hateful motivations, but there has to be segregated hate-crimes too? This shit is bonkers!

  2. Don't look at me!
    April.23.2021 at 9:40 am

    I learned a new word today. Polycule.

    1. Commenter_XY
      April.23.2021 at 9:52 am

      Yeah, I had to look that up, too. They’re sick fucks. And they seriously want to lead this country? LOL.

      1. Idaho Bob
        April.23.2021 at 10:00 am

        I had to look it up as well. At work.

        1. Ben of Houston
          April.23.2021 at 10:23 am

          If IT asks, you thought it was a type of plastic.

    2. Cronut
      April.23.2021 at 10:02 am

      It all seems very socialist to me. The leaders of a socialist activist group are also members of a socialist sex collective, and assign a party insider to investigate misdeeds of a member of the socialist sex collective.

      I wonder when democratic socialists are going to realize this is exactly how socialism actually works in the real world.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        April.23.2021 at 10:21 am

        Sure. In the socialist mind, a central committee has the authority to assign work and distribute reward, according to some abstract vision. Since this succeeds so well for potatoes and TVs, why not for blow jobs?

    3. TripK2
      April.23.2021 at 10:06 am

      I also had to look it up. No wonder these people are miserable. I’d be willing to bet most “polycule” relationships end up abusive.

      1. Cronut
        April.23.2021 at 10:16 am

        They’re miserable because they live in a fantasy land of perfectly redistributed wealth that results in perfect “equity” and rainbows and shit, and can’t fucking understand why none of it works the way their university textbook said it should.

      2. The Encogitationer
        April.23.2021 at 10:16 am

        I guess Bernie told them “Nobody needs 23 flavors of sexuality.”

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    April.23.2021 at 9:41 am

    The bill would create a new position within the Justice Department to review anti-Asian hate crimes…

    American admissions panels and California school boards, you’re on notice. There’s a new sheriff in town.

    1. Mickey Rat
      April.23.2021 at 9:59 am

      That is not anti-Asian hate in the government’s view, that is ensuring racial equity. They honestly do not see the contradiction. They are building a regime of laws based on racial identification in the name combating racism, it is the most bizarre thing to watch.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        April.23.2021 at 10:23 am

        Or it might be the attitude of elites towards pets. Pet owners certainly don’t want others abusing their animals, but are not likely to let those animals get uppity.

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    April.23.2021 at 9:42 am

    “As a former prosecutor, my view is it’s dangerous to simply give the federal government open-ended authority to define a whole new class of federal hate crime incidents,” said Hawley in a statement.

    He has a point…

    I don’t think we’re allowed to give Josh Hawley credit for anything yet.

    1. Jerryskids
      April.23.2021 at 9:48 am

      I am stunned. I may have to change my whole perception of Josh Hawley. But there was bipartisanship on this boondoggle/advancement of the police state, so I guess I should be happy about that, right?

    2. The Encogitationer
      April.23.2021 at 10:22 am

      Yet Josh Hawley wants open-ended authority to impose his vision of “equity” and “fairness” on the Cyberspace world, not to mention his vision of Mosaic Law on the rest of society. Josh Hawley doesn’t deserve credit for anything except being a Populist Authoritarian Theocrat with a Butthead haircut.

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    April.23.2021 at 9:45 am

    Many elite colleges, public universities, and even selective high schools explicitly discriminate against Asian applicants…

    To be fair, they did bomb Pearl Harbor. Not to mention this whole Coronavirus thing.

    1. Jerryskids
      April.23.2021 at 9:49 am

      Plus all the peeing in Cokes. #NeverForget.

    2. Don't look at me!
      April.23.2021 at 9:53 am

      Flagged for Asian hate.

      1. D-PizzIe
        April.23.2021 at 9:59 am

        Not enough?

    3. CannedSaltyHam
      April.23.2021 at 10:04 am

      Colleges make up for it by hiring professors with CCP ties

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    April.23.2021 at 9:46 am

    Courts have generally held that race-based admissions do not violate civil rights law if they are very narrowly tailored.

    Narrowly tailored against Asians?

    1. Mickey Rat
      April.23.2021 at 10:01 am

      What does “equal treatment under law” mean again?

      1. Earth Skeptic
        April.23.2021 at 10:25 am

        White Patriarchal Oppression.

    2. Anomalous
      April.23.2021 at 10:27 am

      They do tend to be slim.

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    April.23.2021 at 9:47 am

    But there is also a pseudo-scientific movement that seeks to present its adherents as sufferers of a condition they call “Long COVID.”

    Come on. This was my one opportunity for admission into a victim class and you’re going to take it away from me?

    1. Cronut
      April.23.2021 at 10:05 am

      You can always start your own movement. You don’t need any actual scientific credentials or education. You just need to be able to toss a fantastic word salad.

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    April.23.2021 at 9:49 am

    The proposal would make good on Biden’s campaign promise to require America’s wealthiest households to contribute more as a percentage of their income.

    Only the wealthy have investments.

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.23.2021 at 9:55 am

      Why do they have to raise taxes if they can just print money?

      1. Talcum X
        April.23.2021 at 10:18 am

        Because the people that make the ink and paper will not accept a check from them anymore.

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    April.23.2021 at 9:50 am

    Biden will have to sell the bill to crucial Democratic swing voters like Sens. Joe Manchin (W. Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.)…

    Thank goodness for purple state Democrats.

  10. Rich
    April.23.2021 at 9:51 am

    The bill would create a new position within the Justice Department to review anti-Asian hate crimes related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    That position had jolly well be filled by an *Asian*!

    It also requires the Department of Health and Human Services to issue guidance on preventing anti-Asian discrimination.

    “Terms such as [the g-word] and gestures such as that eye-pulling thing will not be tolerated.”

  11. Fist of Etiquette
    April.23.2021 at 9:51 am

    Scientists made progress with a malaria vaccine.

    READ THE ROOM, SCIENTISTS.

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.23.2021 at 9:57 am

      They know it will be mandatory soon.

  12. Fist of Etiquette
    April.23.2021 at 9:51 am

    “After getting a COVID-19 vaccine, women are selling their breast milk online.”

    The COVID is incidental.

  13. Rich
    April.23.2021 at 9:53 am

    Gender reveal parties are a national menace.

    They should be illegal because they nudge the child into a chosen gender.

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.23.2021 at 9:58 am

      Only allowed to use gray smoke bombs.

    2. Mickey Rat
      April.23.2021 at 10:05 am

      Or maybe detonating 80 lbs of explosives in a neighborhood to celebrate anything is a bad idea.

      1. Zeb
        April.23.2021 at 10:22 am

        Depends on the neighborhood, I guess, but in my mind, that’s usually a great idea. Just not in California in fire season.

        1. Earth Skeptic
          April.23.2021 at 10:27 am

          What about 8000 lbs in, say, SFC or NYC? Or DC?

  14. Jerryskids
    April.23.2021 at 9:55 am

    The capital gains tax is especially important to Wall Street since it dictates how large a chunk of an equity sale is collected by the federal government.

    Not as important to Wall Street as it is to those hedge funds based in the Cayman Islands – they’re all busy adding another story to their office buildings.

  15. Fist of Etiquette
    April.23.2021 at 9:58 am

    Gender reveal parties are a national menace.

    That’s what the judge told me every time I was caught revealing my gender at parties.

    1. The Encogitationer
      April.23.2021 at 10:26 am

      “Great conversation piece at naughty parties…”

  16. Fist of Etiquette
    April.23.2021 at 9:59 am

    Drama within the Democratic Socialists of America…

    Yeah they wish they were the Libertarian Party.

    1. The Encogitationer
      April.23.2021 at 10:27 am

      Finally, Libertarians have become the cool kids compared to something else.

  17. Rich
    April.23.2021 at 9:59 am

    Of those who self-identified as having persistent symptoms attributed to COVID and responded to the first survey, not even a quarter had tested positive for the virus.

    Ah, but did they self-identify as having been infected?

  18. Jerryskids
    April.23.2021 at 10:00 am

    The Marshall Project reports that Alaska’s foster care agency has been stealing money from the kids under its purview.

    They should look at what’s going on in places like St. Louis – they’re actively selling kids into the system there.

  19. Commenter_XY
    April.23.2021 at 10:01 am

    A quick word on capital gains taxation. If you want to help companies and spur economic growth, raising capital gains taxes is not the way to do it. It is decidedly stupid.

    You do not want excessive capital ‘flight’ (i.e. stock sales out the ass) while you are trying to raise capital to recover the business. We need the wealthy to stay invested for the next year or two.

    1. Mickey Rat
      April.23.2021 at 10:10 am

      But low capital gains taxes are not FAIR!.

      This is not about raising revenue. This is not about good economic policy. This is about the perception that corporations are being adequately punished for existing. It does not even matter how much they will actually pay under this law.

    2. Don't look at me!
      April.23.2021 at 10:13 am

      It is decidedly stupid.
      The motto of the SleepyJoe regime.

  20. Earth Skeptic
    April.23.2021 at 10:02 am

    “Thus the version that passed the Senate aims to tackle anti-Asian hatred, but is silent on perhaps the most common and systemic form of anti-Asian bigotry in the U.S.”

    Are you surprised?

    “Social justice” has nothing to do with reality and logic. It is all about gaining power. If the tactics to achieve power include contradictory actions, so be it. Racial groups and labels are simply tools.

  21. JesseAz
    April.23.2021 at 10:03 am

    Fair trial? Non tampered jury?


    Lou Raguse
    @LouRaguse
    I just had a fascinating sit-down interview with one of the alternate jurors in the Derek Chauvin trial.

    Lisa Christensen was the juror who lived in Brooklyn Center. One night she could hardly make it home after testimony ended because of protesters blocking intersections.

    This was shocking to me, but Christensen told me she and the other jurors didn’t even share their real names and occupations with each other. Just called each other by juror number. Got along but mostly made small talk. Concerned about saying “too much.”

    Daniel Horowitz
    @RMConservative
    One juror: “I did not want to go through rioting and destruction again and I was concerned about people coming to my house if they were not happy with the verdict.”

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.23.2021 at 10:17 am

      It will be overturned.

    2. chemjeff radical individualist
      April.23.2021 at 10:21 am

      Part of the reason why we have a jury of peers decide on guilt, and not some elite expert, is so that sentences can reflect, broadly, the will of society at large. That is why jury nullification is a thing. Even if a defendant is absolutely guilty of some crime, a jury might yet decide to acquit if they believe the law itself is unjust or the punishment is undue. There is no such thing as a jury verdict that is free of contamination from the opinions that exist within larger society.

      It is also quite rich to see the crowd that is generally in favor of populism and promoting the virtues of the mob over the opinions of elites, now complain in this case when they think the mob gets its way and are demanding that elites, in the form of appellate judges, overrule the will of the mob.

  22. JesseAz
    April.23.2021 at 10:05 am

    After months if dating audit of Maricopa County for the election of 2020, democrats file lawsuit to once again kill the audit of Maricopa County as it is about to start.

    https://www.scribd.com/document/504253081/2021-04-22-Adp-v-Fann-Complaint-for-Declaratory-Judgment-00545433xc217c

    1. Commenter_XY
      April.23.2021 at 10:10 am

      Jesus….What the hell does Team D in AZ not want people to see?

    2. chemjeff radical individualist
      April.23.2021 at 10:15 am

      You mean, the “audit” that is being run by a non-accredited right-wing firm, affiliated with Linn Wood, run by a guy retweeting election conspiracy and “Stop the Steal” nonsense, and will be live-streamed by OANN for “transparency” purposes?

      This is not an audit, this is a fishing expedition.

      Your team doesn’t want a real audit, it never did.

      1. JesseAz
        April.23.2021 at 10:18 am

        Jeff. I’ll say this slowly. Youre an idiot.

        They chose an audit firm that has experience. They chose one that will make everything public.

        You seem to want to hid it.

        Youre an idiot.

        1. chemjeff radical individualist
          April.23.2021 at 10:24 am

          There are many audit firms that have experience. They JUST SO HAPPENED to choose the one that is run by a guy tweeting election conspiracy crap, and also a guy who went to one of Lin Wood’s fundraisers.

          https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/apr/22/arizona-republicans-begin-audit-2020-election-ballots

          Imagine if an election “audit” firm was run by a guy tweeting BLM propaganda and went to fundraisers hosted by Stacey Abrams. Would you believe that this audit firm was on the up-and-up? No? Okay then.

          Again if you want an audit, go find a firm that is actually neutral and professional, not one run by right-wing cranks and which hobnob with right-wing nutbars.

        2. chemjeff radical individualist
          April.23.2021 at 10:27 am

          This is not about performing a professional audit.
          This is a fishing expedition designed to find small nuggets of irregularities that will be blown up into MASSIVE FRAUD conspiracies in order to undermine the election and justify further voter restrictions. Arizona Republicans are looking for a rationale for their voter restriction initiatives that have a fig leaf of neutrality. That is what this is.

      2. Don't look at me!
        April.23.2021 at 10:18 am

        If you haven’t done anything wrong, you have nothing to fear.

      3. Zeb
        April.23.2021 at 10:27 am

        Even so, why try to stop it? More scrutiny is good, seems to me. If there was any funny business, wouldn’t you want to know? We never will know if no one looks.

    3. JesseAz
      April.23.2021 at 10:17 am

      Of delaying an audit*

  23. chemjeff radical individualist
    April.23.2021 at 10:06 am

    President Joe Biden wants to massively raise taxes to pay for education and child care.

    Well, let’s see. Examining the truth table of spending and taxes, we could either have:

    1. Low taxes and low spending
    2. Low taxes and high spending
    3. High taxes and low spending
    4. High taxes and high spending

    Option 1 is of course the ideal. But option 1 does not seem to be on the table, at least as far as the spending side.

    That leaves the other three options. Right now we have Option 2. It is nice to have low taxes, because we keep more of our own money and we get to spend it on our own priorities. But TANSTAAFL, and so the bill for the high spending will eventually come due. Who pays the bill? Future generations, when their taxes are raised to pay for the debt that we are incurring now; as well as, the entire rest of the world, implicitly, as we have the reserve currency and we can print more money with fewer negative repercussions as a result.

    So which is better? To have a government that spends a lot of money, that we don’t have to pay for ourselves, and we get to stick other people with the bill (either voluntarily or involuntarily), or to have a government that spends a lot of money, but one that we ourselves actually pay for, and don’t foist the cost of said government off to someone else?

    Taxation is a type of theft. Borrowing money, and forcing someone else to repay the loan, is also a type of theft. Which theft is worse?

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.23.2021 at 10:21 am

      The spending continues to rise. Not much changes. Time to stop.

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        April.23.2021 at 10:25 am

        I agree that reducing spending is the best option. My question really is about which of the remaining three options is least bad.

        1. Sevo
          April.23.2021 at 10:27 am

          Number 2 – lower taxes are always and everywhere good.

  24. CannedSaltyHam
    April.23.2021 at 10:08 am

    Editor’s Note: We got word that all members of the executive committee of @DSACincy are stepping down after defending a sexual abuser who they’re in a polycule with. And the grievance officer assigned to the case was also in the polycule. We’re not kidding.

    I’m coming around to the idea that our American way of life is not worth defending anymore.

    1. Talcum X
      April.23.2021 at 10:21 am

      Veterans found that out when their collegues were dying on wait lists, imagine their chagrin?

  25. Rich
    April.23.2021 at 10:09 am

    Notably, the Food and Drug Administration recommends against feeding a baby breast milk acquired directly from an individual or via the Internet, although it remains unregulated.

    “Got your, um, ‘breast milk’ right here!”

  26. Earth Skeptic
    April.23.2021 at 10:14 am

    “President Joe Biden wants to massively raise taxes to pay for education and child care. He has proposed a capital gains tax of 39.6 percent, which is significantly higher than the current rate of 20 percent.”

    Meh. Why not make the capital gains tax 100%? As soon as the Watermelon Party outlaws capital, there will be no gains to tax.

  27. Earth Skeptic
    April.23.2021 at 10:15 am

    “After getting a COVID-19 vaccine, women are selling their breast milk online.”

    How much for DYI milking? Asking for a friend.

  28. Sevo
    April.23.2021 at 10:20 am

    “…The Senate overwhelmingly passed a bill that purportedly combats anti-Asian hate on Thursday. The vote was 94–1…”

    The bill was named the “Aren’t We Wonderful People!” bill.

  29. Sevo
    April.23.2021 at 10:26 am

    Now we know where JFree works:

    “The Pandemic Will Be More Deadly This Year”
    […]
    “Covid-19 is going to kill more people in 2021 than it did last year. If you want to see why, look at what’s happening in India…”
    https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2021-04-19/india-s-surging-case-count-will-make-the-pandemic-more-deadly-this-year

Please to post comments