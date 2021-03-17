Reason Roundup

Massage Parlor Massacre: 8 Killed in Atlanta, Media Speculate About Anti-Asian Motive

Plus: Columbus, Ohio, wants six months in jail for first-time sex customers, Texas' new social media bill is a mess, and more...

(collage of images from Google Maps)

Motive for fatal Atlanta shootings unclear. There's no indication that last night's fatal shooting spree at several Atlanta-area massage parlors was connected to conspiracy theories about sex trafficking at Asian massage businesses. Atlanta police say they showed up at one of the businesses in response to a call about a robbery in progress.

The motive for the shooting, which left eight people dead, is still unclear, despite many in the media attributing it to anti-Asian racism.

Seven women and one man were killed in the shootings; six of them were Asian and two were white, police report. One other man was injured as well.

A suspect in police custody, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, is thought to be behind the shootings at the two massage parlors in northeast Atlanta (Gold Massage Spa and Aromatherapy Spa) and one (Young's Asian Massage) about 30 miles northwest of the city.

Red Canary Song, a group devoted to Asian sex worker and migrant rights, notes that workers at Asian massage parlors and spas are frequent targets of violence from both customers and police. People speculating about possible motives for this horrific crime probably shouldn't overlook that fact in the rush to portray the shootings as stemming from anti-Asian racism tied to COVID-19.

But as of this morning, we simply don't know what drove the Atlanta massage parlor shooter to commit these atrocities.

The identities of the victims have also not yet been released.

FREE MINDS

Ohio city seeks six months in jail for people who pay for sex. Authorities in Columbus, Ohio, are trying to put a social justice spin on ratcheting up penalties for prostitution. City Council members say it's concern for people selling sex that is leading them to consider a new policy—but this policy would keep penalties for selling sex intact and continue to direct police resources to targeting sex work between consenting adults, increasing penalties for people who pay for sex.

"The Council's proposed amendment institutes a penalty of up to $1,500 and 180 days in jail for a first offense," notes WOSU. "The second and third offenses include mandatory minimum fines of $550 and $800 respectively, as well as 10 and 15 days in jail."

Ohio State University professor of women, gender, and sexuality studies Jennifer Suchland has been speaking out against the proposed changes. "When you add more criminalization to the sex trade, it both makes it harder to reach potential victims and worsens the conditions for those who rely on the sex trade for survival," Suchland said in a WOSU interview.

FREE MARKETS

Some good news on the economic front. "Federal Reserve officials, who are scheduled to release their latest economic projections at 2 p.m. ET, are likely to say they expect the labor market and inflation to rebound faster than they anticipated in December," reports the Wall Street Journal. "The central bank is broadly expected to reaffirm its commitment to ultralow interest rates and bond purchases for now."

QUICK HITS

• The Violence Against Women Act is up for an authorization vote. (Read more about the trouble with this Biden-driven legislation here.)

• Trying to protect internet user privacy is now being called an antitrust violation.

• Tennessee is trying (again) to limit residents' ability to ship in wine from other states.

• Texas' new social media bill is a mess.

 

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    March.17.2021 at 9:40 am

    Motive for fatal Atlanta shootings unclear.

    But we can all agree that the Tea Party is no longer Suspect Number 1 in these things?

    1. JesseAz
      March.17.2021 at 9:50 am

      Nope. Media still claiming it was trump using China flu as a term despite the fact the majority of these attacks by minorities in deep blue biden voting areas.

      1. Mother's Lament
        March.17.2021 at 10:02 am

        99% chance it was a spurned lad who had fallen in love after a happy ending, but the media has a narrative to bake.

        White Knight and chemjeff to tell us that it was MAGA insUrrEction in 3… 2… 1…

        1. Geiger Goldstaedt
          March.17.2021 at 10:07 am

          Rumor has it that he had Brian Sicknick’s head in his backpack during the killing spree, as some sort of protective talisman.

    2. Jerryskids
      March.17.2021 at 10:01 am

      Whatever the reason, I think we can all agree that obviously something rubbed this guy the wrong way.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        March.17.2021 at 10:07 am

        Ha!

      2. Lord of Strazele
        March.17.2021 at 10:07 am

        I love it guy. Mass murder is hilarious! Racist brainwashed Christian conservatives murdering innocent people is funny!

        1. JesseAz
          March.17.2021 at 10:09 am

          And first to jump to conclusions let’s WK and jeff off the hook.

        2. Geiger Goldstaedt
          March.17.2021 at 10:12 am

          Sarcasmic is at his best when he really leans into the sanctimony.

          Listen, twink, you better make sure you mark this transgression in your Notebook of Sin. You can then present it as proof of wickedness to the divine tribunal overseeing The Garden of the Gods.

        3. swillfredo pareto
          March.17.2021 at 10:15 am

          Mass murder is hilarious!

          It would sure explain the boner you get fantasizing about Stalin, Mao and Pol Pot.

          1. Lord of Strazele
            March.17.2021 at 10:29 am

            Never have I ever said anything remotely like this. Nardz and Lovecon1984 on the other hand have expressed support for murdering political opponents. As usual you rightwingers are complete liars. Why do you suck so bad? Was your daddy abusive?

        4. Nardz
          March.17.2021 at 10:21 am

          It’s sure amazingly convenient to the left in this case…

  2. Geiger Goldstaedt
    March.17.2021 at 9:41 am

    There’s no indication that last night’s fatal shooting spree at several Atlanta-area massage parlors was connected to conspiracy theories about sex trafficking at Asian massage businesses.

    Newsflash: It’s not a conspiracy.

    1. Anomalous
      March.17.2021 at 9:44 am

      Because it isn’t a thing.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        March.17.2021 at 9:51 am

        Ever been to Atlantic City? If not, take a trip. This is a well known joint. You can thank me later.

        https://new-osaka-spa-24hr.business.site/

        1. Commenter_XY
          March.17.2021 at 10:19 am

          Pretty…ah, how shall I say…..spicy = Osaka Spa employees

          1. Geiger Goldstaedt
            March.17.2021 at 10:23 am

            It is a totally legitimate business establishment. So legitimate, in fact, one guy even made it a point to tell the world that he staunchly refused anything more than a massage.

            Rick B
            2 reviews
            3 weeks ago
            So after I left Clover /Sun Spa I decided to try the Atlantic City spa /Osaka they told me what the price of the massage was so that’s what I gave them and I proceeded to tell them that that’s all I wanted was a massage well again that isn’t what they wanted to do so I apologize to them and I went to go to get my clothes back on and she decided that she would go ahead and give me a massage because she knew I was going to ask for my money back and the massage I got was only an okay massage nothing to brag about I’m sorry but that’s true

            1. Geiger Goldstaedt
              March.17.2021 at 10:24 am

              This guy is hilarious. He tried to pay for pussy, at massage rates … and then wrote a review complaining about it.

      2. Don't look at me!
        March.17.2021 at 9:52 am

        It’s just an idea, really.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    March.17.2021 at 9:42 am

    The motive for the shooting, which left eight people dead, is still unclear, despite many in the media attributing it to anti-Asian racism.

    I think the only people still racist against Asians these days is Asians. And college admissions boards.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      March.17.2021 at 9:44 am

      Tiny hands means I get to have a huge dick for about 30 seconds or so. And the massages aren’t bad either.

      1. Quo Usque Tandem
        March.17.2021 at 10:26 am

        30 seconds…you just outed yourself, prematurely.

        1. Geiger Goldstaedt
          March.17.2021 at 10:27 am

          🙂

    2. JesseAz
      March.17.2021 at 9:51 am

      Asians are now white based on most CRT material. White adjacent is the term they use. So no longer racist to be against them.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        March.17.2021 at 9:56 am

        Incorrect.

        It is no longer racist to be racist against Asians if you are black. If you are white, all the old rules still apply.

    3. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      March.17.2021 at 10:13 am

      Who’s going mental on the Oriental?

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    March.17.2021 at 9:43 am

    Ohio city seeks six months in jail for people who pay for sex.

    The worst vice in this situation is the criminal justice system’s addiction to its own machine.

  5. Anomalous
    March.17.2021 at 9:43 am

    The Violence Against Women Act is up for an authorization vote.

    A vote to authorize acts of violence against women?

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.17.2021 at 9:53 am

      They were asking for it dressed like that.

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    March.17.2021 at 9:45 am

    Federal Reserve officials, who are scheduled to release their latest economic projections at 2 p.m. ET, are likely to say they expect the labor market and inflation to rebound faster than they anticipated in December…

    THANK YOU MISTER PRESIDENT

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.17.2021 at 9:54 am

      Gas is up a buck in his first month. Way to go SleepyJoe!

      1. Fist of Etiquette
        March.17.2021 at 10:27 am

        Delayed effect of four years of Trump energy policy.

  7. JesseAz
    March.17.2021 at 9:46 am

    Read a lovely report out of Loudon County where activists teamed up with the school board and local D.A. to go after, hack, and harass parents and teachers who were against or merely neutral against the neo racist teachings of anti racism.

    https://www.dailywire.com/news/loudoun-teachers-target-parents-critical-race-theory-hacking

    1. Illocust
      March.17.2021 at 10:18 am

      Not surprised neoracists believe the ends justify any means, so no one should be shocked that their philosophy use immoral and criminal means.

    2. Nardz
      March.17.2021 at 10:23 am

      Intersectional theory is updated nazism.
      That’s it.

  8. Geiger Goldstaedt
    March.17.2021 at 9:47 am

    “”When you add more criminalization to the sex trade, it both makes it harder to reach potential victims and worsens the conditions for those who rely on the sex trade for survival,” Suchland said in a WOSU interview.”

    I am always confounded by this. If sex work is so horrible and those that rely on it for a living are so downtrodden, exploited, and abused …. why should it be legal? I don’t care one way or the other, but it seems to me that every time advocates try to make a case for why sex work should be legal, they instead end up making an argument for why it should remain illegal.

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.17.2021 at 9:56 am

      If it is still illegal, they get to remain as advocates.

  9. JesseAz
    March.17.2021 at 9:47 am

    Judge in Michigan rules that executive changes to the 2020 election were in fact illegal.

    https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2021/03/17/oh-so-now-the-courts-say-michigans-secretary-of-state-violated-the-law-with-absentee-ballot-change-n2586381

    Of course no remediation as the election is now moot. Slight chance election changes outside of the legislation will be halted in future elections.

    1. Jerryskids
      March.17.2021 at 9:53 am

      Does this suggest that Georgia’s election-law changes by the Secretary of State and Pennsylvania’s election-law changes by the courts might have been contrary to law as well?

      1. JesseAz
        March.17.2021 at 10:03 am

        Ussc said it was moot. But trump and others have won 10 lawsuits about these changes so far.

    2. Don't look at me!
      March.17.2021 at 9:57 am

      And then everyone was rounded up and arrested, right? Right?

  10. Jerryskids
    March.17.2021 at 9:47 am

    Authorities in Columbus, Ohio, are trying to put a social justice spin on ratcheting up penalties for prostitution.

    They’re fighting racism. Why are you supporting racism, you racist.

  11. Fist of Etiquette
    March.17.2021 at 9:47 am

    Cuomo aides circulated a letter trashing Lindsey Boylan within days of her tweets in December accusing him of harassment. The idea was for ex staffers, particularly women, to put their names on it.

    Those Dem functionaries, like the ones who did circle the wagons around Biden, could see which way the political wind was blowing.

    1. JesseAz
      March.17.2021 at 9:53 am

      Biden thought the circle was a supporter parade like during the election season. 5 or so wagons was a good turnout.

  12. Ra's al Gore
    March.17.2021 at 9:49 am

    The One Year Anniversary of Fifteen Days to Flatten the Curve
    http://ace.mu.nu/archives/393204.php#393204

    This is a fantastic point: The general lockdowns weren’t general lockdowns. As a friend said, we didn’t have a lockdown, we had poor people delivering shit to rich people.

    Instead of protecting the people really at risk, the Ruling Class — the “Zoom class,” the people who can work completely remotely — protected itself, and killed half a million people.

    But let’s listen to them some more!

    Martin Kulldorff @MartinKulldorff

    Rather than #FocusedProtection of high-risk older people, lockdowns protected the Zoom class while throwing low-income workers under the bus. Politicians, journalists and scientists protected themselves instead of the most vulnerable. That is not public health.

    Dr. Tannahill Glen @tannahillglen
    The ENTIRE response to COVID (‘work from home,’ lockdowns of the outdoors, school closures) has been tailor-made for middle/high SES [socio-economic status, I assume — ace] populations, who have online jobs, Peletons & takeout. It’s as if low SES group didn�t even exist.

    WHAT IF the entire response to COVID was instead tailored to vulnerable, disadvantaged lower SES populations? What would it look like? Serious questions.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      March.17.2021 at 9:50 am

      The Lockdowns Weren’t Worth It
      There’s a reason no government has done a cost-benefit analysis: The policy would surely fail.
      https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-lockdowns-werent-worth-it-11615485413

      I’ve looked at more than 100 regions and countries. None have seen exponential growth of the pandemic continue until herd immunity was reached, regardless of whether a government lockdown or other stringent measure was imposed. People eventually revert to more-relaxed behavior. When they do, the virus starts spreading again. That’s why we see the “inverted U-shape” of cases and deaths everywhere.

      Sweden was the first to learn this lesson, but many other countries have confirmed it. Initially held up as a disaster by many in the pro-lockdown crowd, Sweden has ended up with a per capita death rate indistinguishable from that of the European Union. In the U.S., Georgia’s hands-off policies were once called an “experiment in human sacrifice” by the Atlantic. But like Sweden, Georgia today has a per capita death rate that is effectively the same as the rest of the country.

      That isn’t to say that restrictions have no effect. Had Sweden adopted more-stringent restrictions, it’s likely the epidemic would have started receding a bit earlier and incidence would have fallen a bit faster. But policy may not matter as much as people assumed it did. Lockdowns can destroy the economy, but it’s starting to look as if they have minimal effect on the spread of Covid-19.

    2. Rich
      March.17.2021 at 10:01 am

      WHAT IF the entire response to COVID was instead tailored to vulnerable, disadvantaged lower SES populations? What would it look like?

      Obviously the solution is to ban the use of the internet for the duration of the pandemic.

  13. Fist of Etiquette
    March.17.2021 at 9:49 am

    The Violence Against Women Act is up for an authorization vote.

    Call me a white knight if you want, but I don’t think we should be codifying into law violence against women.

    1. JesseAz
      March.17.2021 at 9:56 am

      I could never be such a dick as to call you WK.

    2. Geiger Goldstaedt
      March.17.2021 at 10:17 am

      LOL

  14. Fist of Etiquette
    March.17.2021 at 9:51 am

    Tennessee is trying (again) to limit residents’ ability to ship in wine from other states.

    I’m sure Tennessee produces all kinds of fine wines that absolutely don’t cause blindness. California can keep its swill to itself.

    1. Jerryskids
      March.17.2021 at 9:58 am

      It’s well-known that Tennessee’s illicit wine trade interferes with its meth industry.

  15. Ra's al Gore
    March.17.2021 at 9:52 am

    Polygamy is next, then pedos. Lets all just get into one single mass marriage.

    How Polyamorists and Polygamists Are Challenging Family Norms
    From opposite sides of the culture, parallel campaigns for legal recognition may soon make multiple-partner marriages as unremarkable as same-sex marriages.
    https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2021/03/22/how-polyamorists-and-polygamists-are-challenging-family-norms

    The Austins would like one day to enjoy the legal benefits that married couples take for granted. Brandy and Julie take heart from the success of the gay-marriage movement. “I’ve got a wedding invitation on the way from a friend who’s transitioning from female to male,” Julie said. “I’ve got classmates that came out almost twenty years ago. They’ve been lucky enough to get married. I wish people would be as accepting with us as we try to be of everyone else.”

    1. Mother's Lament
      March.17.2021 at 10:07 am

      What’s the endgame to all this? The destruction of Western society so that they can build the one that they want?

      1. Ra's al Gore
        March.17.2021 at 10:13 am

        That, or just escalation. You can only be the woke 1% if 99% of the population thinks you’re batshit crazy.

  16. Ra's al Gore
    March.17.2021 at 9:53 am

    Bear Spray, not a fire extinguisher.

    Double-Standard Justice: Two Charged With Using Bear Spray on Officer Brian Sicknick at Capitol Hill Riot
    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2021/03/15/double-standard-justice-two-are-charged-with-using-bear-spray-on-officer-brian-sicknick-at-capitol-hill-riot-n1432571

    But nearly ten weeks after the outburst of violence at the Capitol, there’s been no other information released about the popular officer’s cause of death. Now, in its clear attempt to link the death to protesters, the FBI announced the arrests of a West Virginia business owner, George Tannios, and a Pennsylvania man, Julian Elie Khater, for using the bear spray to assault Sicknick.

    Bear spray is a regular feature of nearly every antifa and BLM riot and is used on police and others with near impunity.

    Rioters in Portland used bear spray and other weapons over the weekend.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      March.17.2021 at 9:53 am

      Murders And Shootings Skyrocketed in Portland After George Floyd’s Death and the Defunding of the Police
      https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/jeff-reynolds/2021/03/15/murders-and-shootings-skyrocketed-in-portland-after-george-floyds-death-and-the-defunding-of-the-police-n1432671

      Since June 2020, there has been a 255% increase in murder in Portland through February 2021;
      Shootings up 173%—by 551;
      Shootings increased 126% in 2020, and Year to Date have increased 93%.

      1. Don't look at me!
        March.17.2021 at 10:04 am

        They need to do more police defunding to bring peace and justice to the streets.

    2. JesseAz
      March.17.2021 at 9:59 am

      Bear spray, fireworks, lasers… yet all those cases causing injury to BLM rioters dismissed with prejudice.

  17. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.17.2021 at 9:53 am

    Isn’t it wonderful to no longer have a government that engages in the racist practice of “border enforcement”?

    BREAKING: CBS News has learned that there are now over 13,000 unaccompanied minors in U.S. custody.

    With Drumpf in office, these kids would be in cages. I’m talking literal concentration camps. But Biden has warmly received them, given them food and shelter and job training, and is preparing to settle them in the US so they can go to work and contribute to our GDP.

    #KeepSendingUnaccompaniedMinors

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.17.2021 at 10:05 am

      All without Covid testing. What a wonderful humanitarian.

  18. Fist of Etiquette
    March.17.2021 at 9:53 am

    Texas’ new social media bill is a mess.

    HOT TAKE: All legislation should be first cleared by the lazy-ass courts before they can be enforced.

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.17.2021 at 10:06 am

      You mean senior citizen lawmakers don’t know how the inter tubes work?

      1. Fist of Etiquette
        March.17.2021 at 10:22 am

        Or, apparently, the Constitution.

  19. Ra's al Gore
    March.17.2021 at 9:54 am

    Teachers Compile List Of Parents Who Question Racial Curriculum, Plot War On Them
    “Infiltrate… shut down their websites… expose these people publicly”
    https://www.dailywire.com/news/loudoun-teachers-target-parents-critical-race-theory-hacking

    A group of current and former teachers and others in Loudoun County, Virginia compiled a lengthy list of parents suspected of disagreeing with school system actions, including its teaching of controversial racial concepts — with a stated purpose in part to “infiltrate,” to use “hackers” to silence parents’ communications, and to “expose these people publicly.”

    Members of a 624-member private Facebook group called “Anti-Racist Parents of Loudoun County” named parents and plotted fundraising and other offline work. Some used pseudonyms, but The Daily Wire has identified them as a who’s who of the affluent jurisdiction outside D.C., including schools staff and elected officials.

    The sheriff’s criminal investigations division is reviewing the matter — but the group’s activities might be no surprise to top law enforcement because the county’s prosecutor, narrowly elected with the help of $845,000 in cash from George Soros, appears to be a member of the Facebook group.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      March.17.2021 at 9:56 am

      “Anyone know any hackers?” she reiterated.

      Members of the “Anti-Racist” group sprang into action, listing dozens of parents, often including where they lived, their employers, or their spouses’ names.

      Durham, who posted under the name Jen Morse, works outside of education, for the American Society of Ophthalmic Administrators. But it was a former teacher, Hilary Hultman-Lee, who executed on the idea most prolifically.

      “Regarding the anti-CRT movement, we’d like to compile a document of all known actors and supporters. Please comment below with legal names of these individuals, area of residence and or school board Rep known, known accounts on social media, and any other info that you feel is relevant,” wrote Hultman-Lee, who at one point taught Latin at Potomac Falls High School and who is listed as doing business with the school district as an education consultant.

      They erred on the side of accusing the innocent. In response to one name Hultman-Lee added, another member asked, “Why is she on this list? I haven’t seen her support anti-CRT?”

      Hultman-Lee responded, “I put a question mark next to her bc I’m curious about some of her comments re the Dr. Seuss nonsense and racial equity generally. Happy to remove if I’m off the mark.”

      1. Don't look at me!
        March.17.2021 at 10:08 am

        Everyone is now guilty until proven innocent.

  20. Ra's al Gore
    March.17.2021 at 9:56 am

    Trump Lobbed This Election Violation Claim…And It Just Got Vindicated in Michigan
    https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2021/03/17/oh-so-now-the-courts-say-michigans-secretary-of-state-violated-the-law-with-absentee-ballot-change-n2586381

    It’s too late now, but vindication came to one of the Trump campaign election violation claims lobbed after Election Day. The Michigan courts ruled that Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson overstepped her authority when she issued unilateral changes for absentee ballots in the state. It all centered on voter signature verification. If she wanted to do that, she was going to have to get the state legislature’s approval. There was a reason why she didn’t pursue this route: Michigan’s state legislature is majority Republican. So, she took this for a spin, and it worked. The Trump campaign’s claim was vindicated, but the damage is done. President Dementia is in the Oval now

  21. Ra's al Gore
    March.17.2021 at 9:58 am

    https://nypost.com/2021/03/15/an-example-of-how-biased-media-shapes-opinion/

    If you’re wondering why so many distrust the media, a recent Associated Press story about Gov. Andrew Cuomo is a good place to start. In recounting the number of politicians calling on him to resign, the AP wrote:

    The escalating political crisis has spawned an impeachment inquiry in an overwhelmingly Democratic state, and threatens to cast a cloud over President Joe Biden’s early days in office. Republicans have seized on the scandal to try to distract from Biden’s success tackling the coronavirus pandemic and challenge his party’s well-established advantage with female voters.

    This isn’t an opinion piece, or even one of those disingenuously labeled “analysis” stories. This is a news story. One in which the writers inserted a biased, factually incorrect paragraph.

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.17.2021 at 10:10 am

      No mention of the 100,000 people who died in one month of the SleepyJoe regime.

    2. Lord of Strazele
      March.17.2021 at 10:17 am

      Fuck you because that’s all you do. And Republican media is this on steroids. You mfers suck and that’s objectively true.

      1. OneSimpleLesson
        March.17.2021 at 10:23 am

        What are you angry about?

    3. OneSimpleLesson
      March.17.2021 at 10:22 am

      It sounds like a conspiracy theory. Legitimately.

      Those Republicans are just trying to slow Biden down and make it look like Democrats assault women.

  22. Ra's al Gore
    March.17.2021 at 9:59 am

    The Sovereign Crime of Industrial Scale Vote Fraud
    https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2021/03/the_sovereign_crime_of_industrial_scale_vote_fraud.html

    1. Ra's al Gore
      March.17.2021 at 10:11 am

      When you are at the table with some of the top criminal profilers in the world, talking about industrial scale election fraud, you do more listening than talking. And the listening was interesting. The profilers have zero interest in U.S. elections. Two of them did not vote and had unflattering opinions about both presidential candidates. Their comments were most insightful because they saw the current questions about election fraud so differently than the American media.

      To them, 2020 election fraud was an industrial level crime. It was of such magnitude that it moved from the category of an election crime to a sovereign crime.

      Sovereign crime. It does have a ring to it.

      Sovereign crime is not something we see a lot of in America as our governmental institutions are generally not organized to commit, support or hide a crime.

      Most Americans have never seen an organized crime take place, in plain view, supported by or covered up by governmental institutions. But it happens all the time around the world, even in some countries that are quite Westernized.

      Sovereign crime means your government was a participant, active or passive, enabling vote fraud.

      Governors and secretaries of state refusing to cleanse voter rolls, refusing to check signatures for mail-in ballots – even during recounts, changing the voting rules weeks before an election, qualifies as your government messing with your vote.

      The national government refusing to investigate the most egregious examples of voter fraud like hundreds of thousands of more ballots than voters in several states, that is a pretty good indicator that they are passive participants in industrial level vote fraud.

      The refusal of the FBI to fully investigate Jesse Morgan’s truck with the hundreds of thousands of ballots going from New York to Pennsylvania – yet dispatching agents to a NASCAR location to investigate a garage pull-down they hoped was a noose – well, that’s a good indicator, too.

  23. Ken Shultz
    March.17.2021 at 10:11 am

    Best news of the day may be about McConnell showing his fangs.

    “Let me say this very clearly for all 99 of my colleagues: Nobody serving in this chamber can even begin, can even begin, to imagine what a completely scorched-earth Senate would look like . . . . I want our colleagues to imagine a world where every single task, every one of them, requires a physical quorum.”

    —-Mitch McConnell

    https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/543549-biden-says-he-supports-return-to-talking-filibuster?

    This was apparently in response to Biden voicing support for making it harder to filibuster.

    The Vice President doesn’t count when establishing a quorum. We’ve seen it happen several times in recent decades, when members of various state legislators have fled in order to deprive the legislature of a quorum. Even if McConnell wouldn’t follow through on this threat should the Democrats get rid of the filibuster, it’s nice to hear him at least make the threat. I see no reason why McConnell wouldn’t follow through on an issue like gun control, making all states no longer right to work states, federalize state election laws, or pushing through the Green New Deal.

    The Democrats don’t give a shit about the damage they’d do to the republic with their irresponsible behavior, so it’s important that they understand that even if they stick their political necks out to push through their radical agenda, they won’t necessarily get what they want. There is more to the cost/benefit analysis than just the cost. What if pushing the filibuster aside gets you all the political downside of that but few if any of your policies make it through anyway? It makes it less likely that your purple and red state Democrats will come after our guns or support the Green New Deal at the very least.

  24. Fist of Etiquette
    March.17.2021 at 10:26 am

    The Violence Against Women Act is up for an authorization vote.

    Welcome to Gender Equality Month. Have some legislation specialized for one at the expense of the other.

Please to post comments