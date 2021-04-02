Asian Americans

An Elite Public High School Changed Its Admissions Standards To Reduce the Asian-American Student Population

In the name of helping racial minorities, officials are adopting a plan that would boost whites at the expense of Asian Americans.

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County, Virginia, is one of the most elite public schools in the country. In 2019, U.S. News and World Report ranked it as America's best overall high school.

It also educates a substantial racial minority population: 70 percent of TJ's students area Asian-Americans—many of them children of immigrants.

You might think progressive education officials would celebrate this. Instead, they have decided to jettison the school's famously tough admissions test in favor of a "holistic" (i.e., subjective and arbitrary) system that will permit officials to reject Asian-American students in favor of less-deserving students who belong to other racial categories.

The Washington Post reports:

Under the new rules, Fairfax will first identify all eighth-graders who meet certain academic criteria: those who achieve an unweighted GPA of at least 3.5 while taking Algebra I or a higher-level math class, in addition to math and science honors courses and either an English or social studies honors course.

Qualified eighth-graders will be invited to complete a math or science problem-solving essay, as well as a "Student Portrait Sheet." Fairfax staffers will review these, taking into account "experience factors" including whether students are low-income, have special needs or come from households that do not speak English.

Ultimately, 550 middle-schoolers will receive offers each year to attend the prestigious STEM school, which is often ranked the No. 1 public high school in the nation. In a bid to ensure geographical diversity, a certain number of seats will be allotted to every middle school in Fairfax County, to be filled by eighth-graders at that school who meet criteria.

The cap on how many students can enter TJ from each middle school is arguably the most impactful: There are three middle schools with predominantly Asian-American student populations that typically account for a sizable proportion of TJ's admissions. Limiting the number of admissions letters available to the students at these schools will in effect artificially limit the Asian-American applicant pool.

The new admissions policy has drawn a lawsuit from the Pacific Legal Foundation (PLF), which represents a coalition of parents. These plaintiffs include Harry Jackson, father of one of the six black students who was admitted to TJ in the previous cycle. Jackson understands that under the new policy, additional black and Hispanic students would likely be admitted, but doesn't see how this is fair to the more qualified Asian-American students.

"As an African American father of a TJ student, I would also like to see more Black and Hispanic students at the school," he told the Post. "But if those students are not making the grade, the problem isn't the standards. It's more likely that the elementary school pipeline is failing to prepare them for the rigors of an environment like TJ."

In his own op-ed for The Washington Post, Jackson accused the school of treating Asian students as if they were "the wrong kind" of racial minority.

PLF's lawsuit argues that the new admission plan was clearly adopted for the explicit purpose of curbing Asian enrollment, and is thus unconstitutional.

"The government cannot choose who receives the opportunity to attend public schools based on race or ethnicity," said PLF attorney Erin Wilcox. "Such actions clearly violate the Fourteenth Amendment's guarantee of equal protection."

Fairfax County Public Schools have not yet commented on the lawsuit, expect to note that TJ is committed to maintaining its excellent standards while fostering racial diversity.

One of the most fascinating aspects of the new admissions plan is that the largest beneficiaries would not be racial minorities, but white students. According to PLF, the school district's own projections showed that white enrollment would increase more substantially than Black or Hispanic enrollment. And if the school board succeeded at its stated goal of "proportional" racial representation among the student body, white enrollment would increase even more dramatically. As Ilya Somin noted in a post for the Volokh Conspiracy:

The student body at TJ is currently 73% Asian-American, 1% black, 3.3% Hispanic or Latino, 6% other, and 17.7% white. If, as County school officials indicated, the goal of the new policy is to get a student body that is "proportional" to Fairfax's population demographics, the biggest change would be an increase in the percentage of non-Hispanic whites from the current 17.7% to somewhere between 50 and 60%, though the percentage of blacks and Latinos would also increase. The plaintiffs' analysis estimates that the new admission system would, in fact, result in a student body that is roughly 31% Asian-American, 5% black, 8% Hispanic or Latino, 48% white, and 8% other.

In the name of helping racial minorities, officials are adopting a plan that would boost whites at the expense of Asian Americans.

This debate is unfolding at a time when anti-Asian animus has taken center stage, thanks mostly to a perception that anti-Asian hate crimes are rising. Any serious effort to confront systemic racism against Asian Americans must grapple with the fact that the admissions policies of elite educational institutions—not just TJ, but also Harvard and Yale—deliberately discriminate against Asians. Such policies should anger anyone who thinks anti-Asian bias is a pressing issue.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Commenter_XY
    April.2.2021 at 8:36 am

    But, but, but….It is Ok if the Woke Left does it. They are not being racist, you see, they are only proactively discriminating in the name of restorative justice.

  2. Mickey Rat
    April.2.2021 at 8:43 am

    This is the logical result of pursuing equitable results as your end goal rather than merit and equality under law. The people behind this policy are focusing on the most irrelevant statistics.

  3. Jerryskids
    April.2.2021 at 8:52 am

    The cargo cult mentality of the left on full display here. They can’t see any connection between the fact that this is a high-performing school and the fact that it has a high percentage of Asian-American students. No, there’s something about the school itself that produces high-performing students, so let’s put poor students in there and they’ll magically become good students! It’s the exact same thinking that sees college graduates making more money than high-school dropouts and reasoning that if we give everybody a piece of paper that says they graduated from college they’ll make more money. They see a connection between cause and effect, but they get the relationship exactly backward.

  4. n00bdragon
    April.2.2021 at 8:52 am

    Ah yes, the blanket term “asians”, which covers everything from Persians to Koreans. Truly amazing how the man from Kansas whose parents were from Bangalore is considered a “Pacific ethnicity” but the man born in Vladivostok is European.

    1. MP
      April.2.2021 at 9:07 am

      Does that really matter? The point is that these racist CRT morons see nothing but skin color. And their entire logic chain is “if I color-code everyone in a region and produce a ratio based on that color-coding, every activity, particularly Government provided services, must conform to that ratio. Non-conformism is racism”.

      It’s such a bankrupt philosophy. It’s disgusting how deeply rooted it’s become.

  5. creech
    April.2.2021 at 9:03 am

    Every Asian student rejected has been subjected to a hate crime.
    I doubt the so-called hate crime statistics count them.
    It is also surprising that these woke educators haven’t yet changed the name of their school.

  6. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    April.2.2021 at 9:13 am

    I didn’t go to an elite high school, but I learned in college that diversity is literally the most necessary ingredient in a quality education. If any demographic — including Asian Americans — is overrepresented to such a degree, then obviously the proper thing to do is change the admissions standards.

    Want to help Asian Americans in a meaningful way? Then correct anyone who uses hateful language like “China virus” or “Wuhan virus.” Push back against claims that China is a bigger threat than Russia.

    #LibertariansForAffirmativeAction
    #DiversityAboveAll

  7. Earth Skeptic
    April.2.2021 at 9:17 am

    What the social activists really think:

    Option 1. In the year 2021, Asians are actually “super-whites” that are not entitled to special status. (Unless, of course, they are deserving in other contexts, if it serves the progressive agenda.)

    Option 2: Only dark people are true minorities deserving of special status, because reasons.

    Option 3: Aside from racial profiling and posturing, the real evil in free society comes when some people do better than others, for ANY reason. Differential achievement (and initiative) must be stamped out.

  8. Jerryskids
    April.2.2021 at 9:19 am

    Such policies should anger anyone who thinks anti-Asian bias is a pressing issue.

    Which is pretty good evidence that nobody thinks anti-Asian bias is a pressing issue. They’ll say that they think it’s a pressing issue, but only so long as it serves as a talking point to push leftist ideology and slam right-wing ideology. It’s stated preferences versus revealed preferences, the same way Al Gore talks in apocalyptic terms about global warming from his sprawling ocean-front mansion as he zips around the world on his private jet.

  9. Moonrocks
    April.2.2021 at 9:21 am

    Little did they know then that we were always at war with Eastasia opposed to Asian hate as of last week.

    1. Moonrocks
      April.2.2021 at 9:23 am

      And my tags were always strikethroughs.

  10. Quo Usque Tandem
    April.2.2021 at 9:21 am

    “70 percent of TJ’s students area Asian-Americans—many of them children of immigrants.”

    “the wrong kind” of racial minority” indeed; can you not see how they just keep fucking up the narrative, by being conspicuously successful? If they keep this up they will be put in a category with Jews, and surely no one wants that.

  11. Echospinner
    April.2.2021 at 9:32 am

    Jews faced the same issues in elite universities including Harvard, Yale, and Columbia where there were official or unofficial quotas limiting the number of Jews accepted. This persisted up to the 1960s and still de facto exists in the name of “diversity”.

    Now it is Asians. A meaningless term to begin with. In biology I have argued here race is a myth. What we loosely call Asian is a multitude of ethnic groups and cultures who have little or nothing in common.

    I just don’t understand people. Why do we keep doing this instead of living up to our ideals of individual worth and natural rights?

  12. rbike
    April.2.2021 at 9:36 am

    I went to one of the best high schools in the country at the time. Made Time magazines’ cover for one of the top 10 in the 70’s and I believe it was, based on my own experiences. This poor son of a pig farmer (with an 8th grade education) tried to keep up and compete with the Indians (dot not feather), Korean’s and Japanese kids at school. Their parents were all professors at the local state university. It was totally unfair. I had a part time job so that I could save for college. My parents could not help me with any class I took. We lived outside of town in the country and I only had a bicycle. It took a whole lot of effort on my part just to tread water staying in that social group. Chess team was the only extra-curricular I had time for.

    Best thing in the world for me. Total competition. I was the minority in that group. Just work harder and be patient.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      April.2.2021 at 9:50 am

      “Just work harder and be patient.”

      The antithesis of woke.

  13. Sometimes a Great Notion
    April.2.2021 at 9:49 am

    I’m sorry, Mr. Jackson, ooh, I am for real
    Never meant to racialize
    I apologize a trillion times

