Climate Change Activists Need To Get Serious About Nuclear Power

This Thursday, Earth Day, politicians and activists will shout more about "the climate crisis."

I don't think it's a crisis. COVID-19, malaria, exploding debt, millions of poor children dying from diarrhea—those are genuine crises.

But global warming may become a real problem, so it's particularly absurd that Earth Day's activists rarely mention the form of energy that could most quickly reduce greenhouse gases: nuclear power.

When France converted to nuclear, it created the world's fastest reduction in carbon emissions.

But in America, nuclear growth came to a near halt 40 years ago, after an accident at the Three Mile Island plant in Pennsylvania.

The partial meltdown killed no one. It would probably have been forgotten had Hollywood not released a nuclear scare movie, The China Syndrome, days before.

"People saw that and freaked out," complains Joshua Goldstein, author of A Bright Future: How Some Countries Have Solved Climate Change (with nuclear power).

One of the people still freaking out is solar activist Harvey Wasserman. "I live in terror of the next accident," he says in my latest video.

His anti-nuclear argument has basically won in most of the world. Nuclear plants are being shut down.

"Why?" I ask Wasserman. No one was hurt at Three Mile Island.

Wasserman replies that after the accident, he went to nearby homes and people showed him "their tumors, their hair loss, their lesions."

"It's bunk," I tell him. "It's been studied. People lose hair and get cancer and they attribute it to Three Mile Island, but it's not true."

"Having been there," Wasserman responds, "it's my clear assertion that people were killed."

Actual scientists don't agree. In fact, they find less cancer near Three Mile Island than in other parts of Pennsylvania.

But what about Fukushima? That was more serious. Today, clueless media quote Greenpeace claiming Fukushima's radiation could "change our DNA!"

Also bunk. "There was heightened radiation, but it was all at this low level below what we consider to be safe," explains Goldstein.

The low level of radiation released at Fukushima was hardly a threat. What killed people was the panicked response.

"Everyone freaked out and ordered a massive sudden evacuation. That caused suicide, depression….Fear of radioactivity really did kill people."

One nuclear accident, Chernobyl, did kill, and its radiation may still kill thousands more.

But Chernobyl was built by socialists cutting corners to please dictators. No Chernobyl-like plant will ever be built again. And even with Chernobyl's deaths, nuclear power's safety record is better than that of coal, oil, and natural gas.

"But what about the nuclear waste!" shout the activists.

"It's a small problem," says Goldstein. "All the nuclear waste from all America's reactors for 60 years would fit into a Walmart."

While the anti-nuclear movement has stopped nuclear construction in most of the West, "other places are building them like crazy," says Goldstein. "China puts a nuclear reactor on the grid every two to three months."

America may soon finish…one. It took Georgia Power Company six years just to get permission to build a plant. Regulation is so heavy that, 15 years later, it still isn't operating.

Wasserman is proud he played a role in that. "If you want to accuse us of having raised the cost of building new nuclear plants by demanding more regulation, I plead guilty."

He claims countries can power themselves with rooftop solar panels and wind.  Technology improvements did lower their prices, but what happens when the wind doesn't blow? Or the sun doesn't shine?

Store energy in batteries! replies Wasserman. "We are having a major technological and industrial revolution in battery capacity."

Goldstein scoffs in response, "The idea that a miracle battery is going to come along and save us is completely untested."

By contrast, nuclear energy has been tested. It could reduce greenhouse gases, and provide reliable energy, if only we didn't fear it so much.

"The whole regulatory system is crazy," Goldstein concludes. "We're regulating this energy source as though it were the most dangerous thing out there, and it's actually the safest thing!"

John Stossel is the host and creator of Stossel on Reason.

  1. buckleup
    April.21.2021 at 10:31 am

    Yeah but who’s gonna build it? Utilities that had large monopolies with guaranteed returns don’t really exist like they did in the 70s. EWGs don’t want to take on the risk they chase low cost which is why there are shitty windfarms all over. You would need a large pool of investors with the crony corporatist clout to secure a 50 year deal with fat profit margins. Good luck given the assholes running the feds these day.

  2. Talcum X
    April.21.2021 at 10:33 am

    When I visited a nuclear plant for the first time I did have that nagging feeling. It was caused by all the hoopla surrounding the Three Mile Island incident and the Chernobyl debacle. The DOE people give you classes and explain the “how” and the “why” of every nuclear incident. In just a few hours, my view was totally different. They need to make this information more readily available to the general public. I never felt unsafe at a nuclear site ever again.
    The media demonized nuclear power and continues to do so. The “celebratards” like Alec Baldwin aren’t helping. He made the statement, “Those nuclear fuel rods don’t grow on trees”. He has never seen a nuclear fuel rod and has no idea at all how they are used.
    In 2010, it was estimated that the US needed 33 nuclear plants by 2030 to keep the power running. Obama authorized one. Trump, one. When rolling blackouts start, the cities are going to wish that they had been more proactive. Instead, they wanted wind and solar. They are going to regret it.

    1. Mark Thrust, Sexus Ranger
      April.21.2021 at 10:55 am

      If there was an accident, it would just give you super powers anyway.

  3. Brandybuck
    April.21.2021 at 10:50 am

    Spot on.

    People who are serious about climate change need to be serious about nuclear power as well. Or they’re just not serious about climate change but just cheap poseurs looking to hook up with other cheap poseurs.

    I have a friend who is a major Lefty, almost socialist in fact. (Real socialist, not the meaningless euphemism). But he’s also a nuclear physicist and is thoroughly pro-nuclear power. He agrees, the best way to combat climate change is to switch from carbon based energy sources to nuclear power.

    With sufficient battery technology and deployments, we could get buy with wind and solar and all the podunk miscellaneous stuff. But we’re not there yet, and nuclear still has a smaller environmental impact.

  4. Hyperion
    April.21.2021 at 10:51 am

    Heh. Climate activists are not serous about anything except being whiney assholes. They’ll freak over nuclear. They’ll even freak over fusion.

    And their masters want anything but cheap energy.

    1. Hyperion
      April.21.2021 at 10:52 am

      Serious, damnit. Where’s the edit feature?

  5. Longtobefree
    April.21.2021 at 10:51 am

    Sorry John, but the climate change crowd is not going to reduce a single regulation anywhere in the world.
    They don’t care about global climate warming change; that is just another excuse for the fascist takeover of all freedom anywhere in the world. Like us, they know that IF there is any change, it is/will be so gradual that humans will adapt as we go.

  6. IamNotEvil
    April.21.2021 at 11:10 am

    What nuclear waste? If it’s radioactive enough to be dangerous then it’s radioactive enough to be fuel in a reactor.

    The reactor design may need to change but that just means you build a couple of different types instead of one design.

