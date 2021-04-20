Brickbat: Don't Come Back

Australia's borders have been closed since March 2020 in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, and Health Minister Greg Hunt says he can't guarantee the borders will reopen, even if the entire country gets vaccinated against the disease. "We still have to look at a series of different factors: transmission, longevity [of vaccine protection] and the global impact, and those are factors which the world is learning about," he said during a press conference. Some 36,000 Australians remained trapped overseas because of the border shutdown.