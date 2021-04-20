Coronavirus

Arizona Governor Bans Municipal 'Vaccination Passport' Mandates

Executive order leaves it to individual businesses, not the government.

|

(Douglas R. Clifford/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

Arizona's Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered local governments to back off of any plans that would force citizens to carry around "vaccination passports," instead leaving it to local businesses to determine their own best practices.

On Monday, Ducey released an executive order stating that "no state agency, county, city, town or other political subdivision of this state" shall adopt any regulations or pass any ordinances that require an individual to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to enter a business or facility or as a condition of receiving service.

The order only forbids governments within the state from demanding vaccine passports and does not forbid private businesses from setting their own guidelines. It specifically makes it clear that health care institutions and schools can still demand vaccination records in compliance with existing state law. This is by design. In explaining the order, Ducey made it clear he wants private businesses to decide for themselves.

"The residents of our state should not be required by the government to share their private medical information," Ducey said in a prepared statement. "While we strongly recommend all Arizonans get the COVID-19 vaccine, it's not mandated in our state—and it never will be. Vaccination is up to each individual, not the government."

This is the exact right needle to thread. Governments shouldn't be forcing businesses to intrude on a customer's privacy in order to provide goods and services. At the same time, each business should be empowered to decide the level of risk and exposure it wants to take on. And then, ultimately, customers will make their own decisions about whether they'll visit certain shops on the basis of whichever policies have been put into place. To twist around a comparison, bakers shouldn't be forced to bake wedding cakes for people who refuse to be vaccinated. Bakers also shouldn't be forced to deny wedding cakes to these people.

Ducey's order does raise a question about his executive authority: Does the governor have the power to tell local cities which ordinances they're allowed to pass? Wouldn't that fall under the power of state lawmakers?

In his executive order, Ducey is claiming this authority under the emergency powers granted to him due to the pandemic. It gives his office wide latitude and, while cities and counties may establish their own emergency rules and regulations, they "shall not be inconsistent with orders, rules and regulations promulgated by the governor."

But we're increasingly seeing state lawmakers worry about the amount of power governors seize for themselves by declaring emergencies, and Arizona is no different. Some lawmakers in Arizona are attempting to terminate Ducey's emergency orders and pass a law that would give them the power to overrule his mandates with a majority vote.

  1. Bob1062
    April.20.2021 at 11:15 am

    Individuals are capable of achieving great things and making good decisions all by their lonesome. Amazing what we can do if the government gets out of the way.

  2. Jefferson's Ghost
    April.20.2021 at 11:17 am

    “… customers will make their own decisions about whether they’ll visit certain shops on the basis of whichever policies have been put into place.”

    WHAT??? Taking personal responsibility? What a concept!!

    1. daveca
      April.20.2021 at 11:32 am

      Its harder to push a Stone Uphill than allow it to slide down of its own volition aided by gravity.

      1. Jefferson's Ghost
        April.20.2021 at 11:44 am

        Sisyphus? Not getting the correlation….. or is it just too early in the morning for me?

  3. Libertymike
    April.20.2021 at 11:21 am

    Bakers should not be forced to make cakes for those who are unvaccinated provided that:

    (1) the baker is not a publicly traded enterprise;

    (2) the baker is not a multi-national enterprise;

    (3) the baker does not receive subsidies from any governmental concern;

    (4) the baker does not receive more than 10% of its gross revenues from the public sector;

    (5) the baker does not conduct any business with a pharmaceutical company that derives income from the sale of vaccines;

    (6) the baker does not conduct any business with a pharmaceutical company that lobbies for immunity from liability for any injuries caused by the sale of pharmaceutical products;

    (7) the baker is not a participant any public / private partnerships; and

    (8) the baker does not aid, assist, or otherwise collaborate with the public sector in the monitoring, surveillance, and tracking of the general public.

    1. Longtobefree
      April.20.2021 at 11:58 am

      (9) The baker is fully HIPPA compliant.

  4. Ron
    April.20.2021 at 11:28 am

    business will require passports for fear of being sued. Making business require vac passports is no different than forcing every one to have a vac passport.
    note will doctors no longer see people who haven’t been vaccinated? while still aborting post term babies because mama don’t want to raise no kids

    1. Longtobefree
      April.20.2021 at 12:03 pm

      The business is more likely to get sued for “requiring” customers to take an unapproved, experimental vaccine.
      Remember, ALL of the vaccines now administered are under an EMERGENCY approval. Until a proper long term study has been conducted and documented, and fully approved by the FDA for general (non-emergency) use, those shots are still considered experimental.
      And to the extent they are ‘partnering’ with a non-HIPPA compliant, non-medical company (IBM, Mastercard etc), they are in violation of federal laws.

  5. JesseAz
    April.20.2021 at 11:28 am

    Ducey has been very good to Arizona the last few months. He tended to falter in face of media prior. Good to see.

  6. daveca
    April.20.2021 at 11:31 am

    Ohhh, lots of myth and fantasy and un Constitutional stuff here to analyze:

    “Arizona’s Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered local governments to back off of any plans that would force citizens to carry around “vaccination passports,”

    Governor is a State Official, Constitutional.

    CITIES ARE NEITHER. Cities are NOT Government. They are CORPORATIONS.

    No one is a Citizen of a City. Nor the US. We are Citizens of States.

    This aint Ancient Greece- we do nto have City-States no matter how desperate the Radical New Age NWO Left are to impose that.

    And the BS about “private business”

    Businesses OPEN to the PUBLIC are NOT PRIVATE.

    This is a Left Wing Internet Meme…Businesses are Incorporations like Cities and Counties and are subject to control by the State.

    They are NOT Government. leave the Commie NGO baloney for the Useless Nations…

    1. Libertymike
      April.20.2021 at 11:42 am

      Too often, libertarians fall for the proposition that the property rights of the party who owns or otherwise has control over commercial space are paramount to the property rights of business invitees.

      Why shouldn’t the bodily integrity rights of a customer prevail over the commercial tenants’ rights to exclude the customer because he won’t don a diaper rag or demonstrate that he has been injected by an experimental biological agent?

      1. Jefferson's Ghost
        April.20.2021 at 11:51 am

        “Why shouldn’t the bodily integrity rights of a customer prevail over the commercial tenants’ rights to exclude the customer because he won’t don a diaper rag or demonstrate that he has been injected by an experimental biological agent?”

        Because 1) the business owner has a right, actually, a duty, under the law, (even if not particularly logical), to protect the health of him/herself and the employees? And 2) Private property rights.

        I favor the second option.

        1. Libertymike
          April.20.2021 at 12:27 pm

          Private property rights of the commercial owner / lessee are superior to the private property rights of the business invitee?

          Why?

  7. Miller
    April.20.2021 at 11:59 am

