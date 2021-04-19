Brickbat: Caught on Tape

In New York City, Brooklyn prosecutors say they will ask for as many as 90 convictions in cases investigated by police officer Joseph Franco to be thrown out. Prosecutors in the city's other boroughs are expected to also ask that cases, most involving low-level drug offenses, handled by Franco be thrown out. Franco was charged with perjury and misconduct after investigators in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office found video that showed several drug buys Franco claimed to witness did not happen or he was not in a position to see them if they did.