Brickbat: Snow Job

Akron, Ohio, police officer John Turnure resigned after the police department began an investigation of him repeatedly shoving snow into the face of a handcuffed man. Turnure and other officers responded after a woman called 911 complaining that Charles Hicks had threatened her with a knife and she feared for the safety of children in her home. When officers arrived and tried to arrest Hicks, he resisted. While other officers pinned Hicks to the ground and handcuffed him, Turnure held his head and forced snow into his face three times.