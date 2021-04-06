Brickbat: They'll Never Miss It

Two former employees of the New York City Medical Examiner's Office face federal charges of access device fraud, with prosecutors saying they took credit and debit cards from dead people and made thousands of dollars of purchases. Willie Garcon is accused of using cards from multiple dead people to buy $6,500 worth of items, including plane tickets to Florida. Charles McFadgen used five dead people's credit cards to buy $13,500 worth of goods, mostly from CVS stores.