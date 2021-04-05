Reason Roundup

U.S. Saw Fewer Suicide Deaths in 2020 but More Drug Overdose Deaths

Plus: Safe deposit box seizures spawn lawsuit, at-home COVID-19 testing finally legal, and more...

|

mike-labrum-fvl4b1gjpbk-unsplash
(Photo by Mike Labrum on Unsplash )

Suicide was 11th leading cause of U.S. mortality in 2020. There was a lot of speculation last year that business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders associated with COVID-19 would cause suicide rates to spike. Now, new evidence published in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) suggests this prediction may have been wrong. In fact, the number of U.S. deaths by suicide seems to have been slightly lower in 2020 than it was in the four preceding years.

Last year saw 44,834 Americans kill themselves, according to provisional data from the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) and the National Vital Statistics System (NVSS). That's down from 47,511 in 2019, 48,344 in 2018, 47,173 in 2017, and 44,965 in 2016.

We do not know from the data in question whether the number of attempted suicides changed at all last year.

It's also worth noting that another category of so-called deaths of despair—drug overdose deaths—did increase significantly in 2020.

In total, the U.S. saw 3,358,814 deaths last year—up 17.7 percent from 2019—according to the provisional data. The 2020 numbers include 345,323 deaths from COVID-19, making the novel coronavirus the new third-leading cause of death.

Suicide was the 11th leading cause of death last year, having been pushed out of the top 10 by COVID-19.

"Cause-of-death data are based on the underlying cause of death, which is the disease or condition responsible for initiating the chain of events leading to death," notes JAMA. The provisional data it reported last week are "based on currently available death certificate data from the states to the NCHS as of March 21, 2021. Final mortality data will be available approximately 11 months after the end of the data year."

The leading U.S. cause of death last year remained heart disease, with 690,882 heart disease deaths last year. This number has been slowly but steadily ticking up over the past five years, from 633,842 heart disease deaths in 2015.

The second leading cause of death remained cancer, with slightly fewer cancer deaths last year than in 2017–2019. The provisional data list 598,932 cancer deaths last year.

Unintentional injuries were the fourth leading cause of U.S. mortality in 2020—with 192,176 deaths last year, up from 173,040 in 2019. "Increases in unintentional injury deaths in 2020 were largely driven by drug overdose deaths," according to the JAMA analysis.

These were followed by stroke (159,050 deaths), chronic lower respiratory diseases (151,637 deaths), Alzheimer's disease (133,382 deaths), diabetes (101,106 deaths), influenza and pneumonia (53,495), and kidney disease (52,260 deaths).

"Most of the increase in deaths from 2019 to 2020 was directly attributed to COVID-19. However, increases were also noted for several other leading causes of death," note the JAMA researchers.

These increases may indicate, to some extent, underreporting of COVID-19, ie, limited testing in the beginning of the pandemic may have resulted in underestimation of COVID-19 mortality.6 Increases in other leading causes, especially heart disease, Alzheimer disease, and diabetes, may also reflect disruptions in health care that hampered early detection and disease management.

In other news related to COVID-19 and mortality: New estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggest the virus is deadlier than previous estimates let on.

"According to the 'best estimate' in the most recent version of the CDC's COVID-19 Pandemic Planning Scenarios, 9 percent of people 65 or older who are infected by the COVID-19 virus die from the disease," notes Reason's Jacob Sullum.

The estimated infection fatality rates (IFRs) for other age groups are much lower but still generally higher than the numbers the CDC was using prior to March 19.

The estimated IFR is 0.002 percent for people 17 or younger, 0.05 percent for 18-to-49-year-olds, and 0.6 percent for 50-to-64-year-olds. The CDC's prior estimates used somewhat different age groups, which makes direct comparisons tricky. But the estimated IFR for the oldest age group has risen dramatically, from 5.4 percent for 70+ to 9 percent for 65+.

The new estimates are also higher for the second-oldest group (0.6 percent for 50-to-64-year-olds now vs. 0.5 percent for 50-to-69-year-olds previously) and the second-youngest group (0.05 percent for 18-to-49-year-olds vs. 0.02 percent for 20-to-49-year-olds). The new estimate for the youngest age group is lower (0.002 percent for 17 or younger vs. 0.003 percent for 19 or younger), but that may reflect the lower cutoff.

FREE MINDS

FBI goes on fishing expedition at safe-deposit box store. Concerned about the possibly illegal contents in some safe deposit boxes at Beverly Hills-based U.S. Private Vaults, the FBI and Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) raided the whole place and seized the contents of every safe deposit box there. The move has already set off a (much-deserved) legal battle. "Earlier this week, one customer went to court claiming that the government overreached by confiscating the belongings in every security box without showing why it suspected each person of committing crimes," notes the Los Angeles Times.

FREE MARKETS

FDA finally legalizes at-home COVID-19 testing. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could have helped save a lot of lives last year. Instead…

QUICK HITS

• Pediatricians are speaking out against an Arkansas law that will ban hormone therapy and gender confirmation procedures for anyone under age 18. The Libertarian Party of Arkansas has also condemned the measure, saying it "steps all over the doctor-patient-parent relationship."

• California teachers unions say members need free child care in order to go back to work in person. "The demand is salt in the wound for parents who struggled with distance learning at home amid intense reopening negotiations that have dragged on for a year," writes Mackenzie Mays at Politico.

• Never underestimate New York City's nanny state capabilities:

• "Wartime rationing changed how America ate for a century," notes Reason's Liz Wolfe. Will the pandemic do the same?

• "New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers are nearing a budget agreement that would increase corporate and income taxes by $4.3 billion a year and would make top earners in New York City pay the highest combined local tax rate in the country," The Wall Street Journal reports. "Legislators were briefed on a plan under which income-tax rates would rise to 9.65% from 8.82% for single filers reporting more than $1 million of income and joint filers reporting more than $2 million, the people said."

Reason's Ron Bailey explores "the therapeutic possibilities of mRNA technology," which "extend beyond infectious diseases and cancers."

The Washington Post takes us "inside the Teen Vogue mess."

• Conor Friedersdorf interviews Ndona Muboyayi, one of the parents leading the charge against anti-racism curriculum in Evanston, Illinois.

• All culture war, all the time (sighhhhhh):

NEXT: Without a World War, We Have an Unaffordable War-Sized Government

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    April.5.2021 at 9:32 am

    In fact, the number of U.S. deaths by suicide seems to have been slightly lower in 2020 than it was in the four preceding years.

    From the suicide column back into the COVID column.

    1. Longtobefree
      April.5.2021 at 9:52 am

      Does not wearing a “cloth face covering” count as attempted suicide?

      1. Don't look at me!
        April.5.2021 at 10:08 am

        No, but it symbolizes the death of rational thought.

    2. Ron
      April.5.2021 at 10:43 am

      I’d like to see a break down of suicide by age it seems like a lot more youth suicides this year and it was attributed it to being in lockdown. I think they are just trying to cover their tales about the lockdown how bad teh lockdown was. In my community there were also far more deaths from overdose which can be attributed to lockdowns

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    April.5.2021 at 9:34 am

    It’s also worth noting that another category of so-called deaths of despair—drug overdose deaths—did increase significantly in 2020.

    Statistical science will be the only science we use in evaluating mitigation policy.

  3. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    April.5.2021 at 9:35 am

    “Conor Friedersdorf interviews Ndona Muboyayi, one of the parents leading the charge against anti-racism curriculum in Evanston, Illinois.”

    If you’re against anti-racism, then you’re pro-racism. Exactly like how if you’re against Antifa, you’re pro-fascism.

    #LibertariansForAntifa

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.5.2021 at 10:09 am

      Only Siths deal in absolutes.

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    April.5.2021 at 9:35 am

    Concerned about the possibly illegal contents in some safe deposit boxes at Beverly Hills-based U.S. Private Vaults, the FBI and Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) raided the whole place and seized the contents of every safe deposit box there.

    Some judge signed off on this?

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      April.5.2021 at 9:44 am

      Some judge rubberstamping bootlicker signed off on this?

      The tax man needs his pound of flesh. The greatest crime there is — greater even than murder — is withholding money from the state.

    2. Gray_Jay
      April.5.2021 at 10:06 am

      Absolutely disgusting, if the story is as the headline states.

      Further proof, if more were needed, that we are heading towards governance that has rejected the Constitution, and the idea of objective universal law and order.

      1. Mother's Lament
        April.5.2021 at 10:51 am

        All levels of government really are essentially lawless right now, aren’t they.

        Even five years ago I never imagined it would rot this quickly.

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    April.5.2021 at 9:36 am

    FDA finally legalizes at-home COVID-19 testing.

    Can I print my own passport from the results?

    1. Rich
      April.5.2021 at 9:58 am

      Sure. However, it won’t be, um, legal.

  6. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    April.5.2021 at 9:38 am

    I knew the Biden Era would be awesome. I just didn’t know it would be THIS awesome.

    BREAKING: Border crossings in March jumped to highest level in 15 years, according to preliminary CBP data

    So much cost-effective labor pouring into this country. Great news for billionaire employers like Reason.com’s benefactor Charles Koch.

    #LibertariansForBiden

    1. Mother's Lament
      April.5.2021 at 10:45 am

      Great savings on farmhands, nannies, gardeners and pool boys, and no more worrying about labour standards.
      It truly is a haute bourgeoisie moment. Thanks Biden.

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    April.5.2021 at 9:39 am

    The Libertarian Party of Arkansas has also condemned the measure, saying it “steps all over the doctor-patient-parent relationship.”

    Arrogant doctors vs weirdo parents vs asshole legislators. The kids don’t stand a chance.

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    April.5.2021 at 9:39 am

    California teachers unions say members need free child care in order to go back to work in person.

    THAT’S WHAT SCHOOL IS.

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.5.2021 at 10:12 am

      Like they would send their kids to public school.

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    April.5.2021 at 9:41 am

    It’s absolutely incredible that you still technically have to be an officially certified artist to live in SoHo, with a certificate from the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs !!!

    If my culture isn’t cloistered and certified then it’s no culture at all.

  10. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    April.5.2021 at 9:44 am

    The New York Times has an excellent piece describing how we nonbinary people have been hit especially hard by the pandemic.

    How Do I Define My Gender if No One Is Watching Me?

    “No longer on the alert for how to signal a restaurant’s waitstaff that neither ‘he’ nor ‘she’ applied to me, or for whether colleagues and neighbors would use the right language — devoid of anyone to signal my gender to — I felt, suddenly, amorphous and undefined. It was as though when I had swapped my Oxford shoes and neckties for fuzzy slippers and soft sweatpants, I, too, had lost my sharply tailored definition.”

    Amazingly, some science-denying bigots like my brother-in-law claim nonbinary gender identity is “made-up nonsense for people desperately seeking attention.” Thoughtful pieces like this one easily disprove that lie.

    #LGBTQ+

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.5.2021 at 10:14 am

      When can I preorder your book?

    2. Enjoy Every Sandwich
      April.5.2021 at 10:20 am

      This is something that many people don’t seem to be able to do anymore: live their lives without being stroked because they’re “so special”. The biggest terror for any activist seems to be winning the cause they’re advocating for. Unlike Inigo Montoya, they apparently can’t settle for just being a good Dread Pirate Roberts.

      1. Mother's Lament
        April.5.2021 at 10:41 am

        I think that this is part of the reason why race hustlers like Ibram X. Kendi are so nutty now, and why psychotic ideas like critical race theory are being pushed so hard.
        They won but the grifters among them still need their grift.

  11. Fist of Etiquette
    April.5.2021 at 9:44 am

    “Wartime rationing changed how America ate for a century,” notes Reason‘s Liz Wolfe. Will the pandemic do the same?

    At home, in America’s pajamas, at the risk of a essential minimum wage delivery worker’s exposure, while scolding others online?

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.5.2021 at 10:16 am

      And you have to put your mask on in between bites.

    2. Moonrocks
      April.5.2021 at 10:57 am

      To be fair, I do keep extra supplies of nonperishables around because I’ve learned that at any moment, a politician can arbitrarily exercise his power and close businesses at the snap of his finger and then all of a sudden I can’t find toilet paper or tomato paste or rice for the next couple of weeks. I’m sure I’m not the only one that picked up a habit to stock up.

  12. Fist of Etiquette
    April.5.2021 at 9:46 am

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers are nearing a budget agreement that would increase corporate and income taxes by $4.3 billion a year and would make top earners in New York City pay the highest combined local tax rate in the country…

    New York’s tax base loss is Florida and Texas’ gain.

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.5.2021 at 10:18 am

      They will end up living next to Trump after all.

    2. Sometimes a Great Notion
      April.5.2021 at 10:18 am

      Who would risk fleeing New York (the model for covid response) for those covid invested hellholes just to save a few bucks?

    3. Moonrocks
      April.5.2021 at 10:35 am

      Which is unfortunate, because they’ll try to turn Florida into the shithole they made New York. California’s 10 year tax should be standard nationwide.

  13. Fist of Etiquette
    April.5.2021 at 9:48 am

    Reason‘s Ron Bailey explores “the therapeutic possibilities of mRNA technology,” which “extend beyond infectious diseases and cancers.”

    Big Pharma using the pandemic as an excuse to get in there and cure our diseases? If only.

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.5.2021 at 10:19 am

      Developing cures for the cancer caused by the ‘rona vaccine isn’t going to happen all by itself.

  14. Fist of Etiquette
    April.5.2021 at 9:51 am

    The Washington Post takes us “inside the Teen Vogue mess.”

    Soon journalism will be nothing more than 20-something journalists investigating other 20-something journalists for our selectively outrageous delight but mostly increasing indifference.

  15. Fist of Etiquette
    April.5.2021 at 9:52 am

    Conor Friedersdorf interviews Ndona Muboyayi, one of the parents leading the charge against anti-racism curriculum in Evanston, Illinois.

    (Metaphorically) drag that white supremacist!

  16. Fist of Etiquette
    April.5.2021 at 9:54 am

    A new GOP political memo argues the party should embrace a working-class agenda, but nearly all of the issues highlighted (except trade policy) are cultural in nature: 1) immigration; 2) anti-wokeness; 3) Big Tech; 4) trade; 5) coronavirus lockdowns.

    Some of those cultural concerns bleed substantially into real life concerns.

  17. Ra's al Gore
    April.5.2021 at 9:59 am

    https://twitter.com/wretchardthecat/status/1378919563484536833

    In certain respects China is post-post Woke. They’ve been there done that during the Cultural Revolution. Now it’s all they can do to keep from laughing at the Western Mod Squad.

    1. Moonrocks
      April.5.2021 at 10:36 am

      I wouldn’t be surprised if they were causing it, Bezmenov style.

  18. Ra's al Gore
    April.5.2021 at 10:00 am

    WOW! Loudoun County, VA school committee chair writes in email that teachers against Critical Race Theory ‘cannot be tolerated’
    https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/04/01/wow-loudoun-county-va-school-committee-chair-writes-in-email-that-teachers-against-critical-race-theory-cannot-be-tolerated/

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.5.2021 at 10:22 am

      We cannot tolerate those that are different from us!

    2. Moonrocks
      April.5.2021 at 10:37 am

      Ve vill not tolerate intolerance!

  19. Rich
    April.5.2021 at 10:00 am

    I grew up in the Fifth Ward, a predominantly Black neighborhood. My mom is African-American and very Afrocentric. We had Black dolls. We had books about Africa. We had all of this imagery that was positive reinforcement for who we were. We did have white friends. But to be honest, our life didn’t revolve around white people.

    OK….

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.5.2021 at 10:23 am

      Is that a good thing or a bad thing?

    2. genXer
      April.5.2021 at 10:28 am

      My life doesn’t revolve around a whole race of people either. It’s intertwined and intermingled with specific individuals, like most normal people.

  20. Ra's al Gore
    April.5.2021 at 10:01 am

    As Cuomo Sought $4 Million Book Deal, Aides Hid Damaging Death Toll
    https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/31/nyregion/cuomo-book-nursing-homes.html

    Mr. Cuomo leaned on his top aide, Melissa DeRosa, for assistance. She attended video meetings with publishers, and helped him edit early drafts of the book. But there was also another, more pressing edit underway at the same time.

    An impending Health Department report threatened to disclose a far higher number of nursing home deaths related to the coronavirus than the Cuomo administration had previously made public. Ms. DeRosa and other top aides expressed concern about the higher death toll, and, after their intervention, the number — which had appeared in the second sentence of the report — was removed from the final version.

    The revisions occurred as the governor was on the brink of a huge payoff: a book deal that ended with a high offer of more than $4 million, according to people with knowledge of the book’s bidding process.

    A New York Times examination of the development of Mr. Cuomo’s lucrative book deal revealed how it overlapped with the move by his most senior aides to reshape a report about nursing home deaths in a way that insulated the governor from criticism and burnished his image.

    Mr. Cuomo also utilized the resources of his office — from his inner circle to far more junior personnel — to help with the manuscript. In late June and early July, for example, a top aide to the governor, Stephanie Benton, twice asked assistants to print portions of the draft of the book, and deliver them to Mr. Cuomo at the Executive Mansion in Albany, where he lives.

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.5.2021 at 10:24 am

      You have to admit, he certainly knows how to get the most out of a team.

  21. Ken Shultz
    April.5.2021 at 10:06 am

    “Pediatricians are speaking out against an Arkansas law that will ban hormone therapy and gender confirmation procedures for anyone under age 18. The Libertarian Party of Arkansas has also condemned the measure, saying it “steps all over the doctor-patient-parent relationship.”

    Stepping all over the doctor-patient relationship doesn’t appear to be the primary issue from a libertarian standpoint. Doctors don’t have a fundamental right to treat children without their parents’ knowledge and consent, but parents do have a fundamental right to make decisions about the welfare of their children. Rights are the obligation to respect other people’s choices, and the government is obligated to protect rather than violate the right to make choices about the welfare of our children. This law appears to be stepping all over the parent-child relationship if it prevents medical care that parents want for their children.

    The idea that medical professionals can or should be able to give our children a medical procedure without their parents’ consent or knowledge (just because it’s an abortion, for instance) is problematic from a libertarian perspective, and so is the idea that the government can or should insert itself between parents and their children when it comes to medical decisions. There are already laws against parents abusing their children. If the government wants to charge parents for something like that, they should get a warrant.

    1. Ken Shultz
      April.5.2021 at 10:12 am

      P.S. The principle that neither medical professionals nor the government should interfere in the relationship between parents and their children, unless some kind of abuse is alleged, remains the same regardless of whether you call them “reassignment procedures” or “confirmation procedures”. What’s the point of that distinction? You’re simply betraying your bias by pretending that physically changing a child from male to female, for instance, is “confirmation” rather than “reassignment”.

      When we start with a principle (parents have a right to make choices for their children) rather than picking a side in the fight, first, and then looking for a random principle to defend it later, we’re much less susceptible to betraying our biases–and much more persuasive with those who disagree with us or might be undecided. For goodness’ sake, it isn’t necessary to believe in gender “confirmation” to oppose a law that interferes with parents from making choices about their children’s welfare.

      I’m sure there are people out there who advocate for letting doctors make qualitative choices for other people’s children, oblivious to their parents’ consent, and then wonder why people call them elitists.

      1. Sometimes a Great Notion
        April.5.2021 at 10:29 am

        Well said, Ken.

        OT: Thanks for your recommendation/discussion of Starship Troopers, awhile back. Just read the book, the movie turned me off of reading it, not because its a bad movie per say but because it seemed to make for a poor book (stupid I know because many a good book have been used for movies with little to no relationship to the former). Anyway thoroughly enjoyed it.

        1. Ken Shultz
          April.5.2021 at 10:44 am

          I don’t remember making the recommendation–and I don’t want to take credit away from other people if they were the ones that recommended it to you–but I’m glad you enjoyed it!

        2. KillAllRednecks
          April.5.2021 at 10:53 am

          Ken Kesey must be spinning in his grave seeing a far right fascist like you us his book to spread your bullshit.

          Change your name traitor!

  22. KillAllRednecks
    April.5.2021 at 10:08 am

    Why aren’t “anti-wokeness” and “big tech” working class issues? That’s what families are talking about around the dinner table.

    At least they’re in the south and rural America. All over in America’s shitholes husbands/brothers and wife’s/sisters have to explain to their kids/nieces/nephews why the whacko big tech companies are forcing wokeness on them.

    At least for America’s uneducated and backwards working class these are important issues.

    1. Sevo
      April.5.2021 at 10:21 am

      Only one asshole hit?

      1. Mother's Lament
        April.5.2021 at 10:34 am

        Have you noticed KAR sockmaster is trying to be a lefty version of you Sevo, when you tell the fifty-centers to fuck off? He’s failing miserably, but I can definitely see who he wants to mimic.

        1. KillAllRednecks
          April.5.2021 at 10:43 am

          Dude that’s low. Even for a fascist like you.

          Sevo is a senile old drunk fool. 90% of his comments are “steaming pile of TDS addled left shit” or something he copied from another commenter or heard at one of his loser 12 step meetings.

          I admit my comments can be “non-enlightened” sometimes, but that’s because I’m busy. I’m not gonna waste time making good arguments. You fascists will just play dumb, lie, or try to change the definition of words.

          1. Geiger Goldstaedt
            April.5.2021 at 10:53 am

            I’m not gonna waste time making good arguments.

            You are an idiot and could not make a good argument even if you had a desire to do so.

            Now grab that shovel and dig. Be one with the shit.

            1. KillAllRednecks
              April.5.2021 at 10:58 am

              I for sure shouldn’t argue with you. You just lie all the time so it’s pointless. You’re also an unrepent bigot, racist, and traitor.

              Traitor

              1. Geiger Goldstaedt
                April.5.2021 at 10:59 am

                Grab the shovel and dig. Be one with the shit. Return to your true state.

              2. KillAllRednecks
                April.5.2021 at 11:00 am

                *unrepentant

        2. KillAllRednecks
          April.5.2021 at 10:48 am

          Where do I sign up for that Soros money? I call you mormon loving fascists out for free, but I wouldn’t mind getting paid to do it?

      2. KillAllRednecks
        April.5.2021 at 10:39 am

        Sevo just hit flag/refresh. You don’t need to reply. Everyone already knows what a senile old rummy you are.

    2. Geiger Goldstaedt
      April.5.2021 at 10:22 am

      Grab a shovel. Dig. Dig deep. Once exhausted, lay down at the bottom. Wait for rain. Close your eyes. Sleep.

      1. KillAllRednecks
        April.5.2021 at 10:35 am

        Shut up you racist traitior

        1. Geiger Goldstaedt
          April.5.2021 at 10:42 am

          Grab a shovel. Dig. Dig deep. Once exhausted, lay down at the bottom. Wait for rain. Close your eyes. Sleep.

          1. KillAllRednecks
            April.5.2021 at 10:45 am

            Oh now I get it! The first time you posted it I was confused, but now I get it! You want me to kill myself! Thanks for posting it again!

            (That’s sarcasm you dumb fascist, racist traitor)

            1. Geiger Goldstaedt
              April.5.2021 at 10:49 am

              Grab a shovel. Dig. Dig deep. Once exhausted, lay down at the bottom. Wait for rain. Close your eyes. Sleep.

              1. KillAllRednecks
                April.5.2021 at 10:56 am

                I take it as a compliment that a racist, bigoted, America hating fascist piece of shit like you doesn’t like me.

                If I’m ever feeling low I just remind myself that traitors like you and red rocks despise me.

                Traitor

                1. Geiger Goldstaedt
                  April.5.2021 at 11:00 am

                  If I’m ever feeling low …

                  If?

                  You and I both know you feel low all the time. Feeling low is an inescapable mode of existence for you. A cloud is constantly overhead and you try to break through the gloom with outbursts and anger. But the true anger, the true object of your scorn, is your own existence.

                  Grab the shovel. Dig your way to freedom. The release is waiting for you. Sleep cures all.

  23. Sevo
    April.5.2021 at 10:20 am

    “Red States Seek Bans of Vaccine Passports Over Privacy & Constitutional Rights”
    […]
    “(Headline USA) Vaccine passports being developed to verify COVID-19 immunization status and allow inoculated people to more freely travel, shop and dine have become the latest flash point in America’s perpetual political wars, with Republicans calling them a heavy-handed intrusion into personal freedom and private health choices.
    They currently exist in only one state — a limited government partnership in New York with a private company — but that hasn’t stopped GOP lawmakers in a handful of states from rushing out legislative proposals to ban their use…”
    https://headlineusa.com/red-states-seek-bans-of-vaccine-passports-over-privacy-constitutional-rights/

    Good. Nip it in the bud.

    1. Stilgar
      April.5.2021 at 10:23 am

      Ever go to college? You had to show your vax ‘passport’ to be admitted.

      1. Don't look at me!
        April.5.2021 at 10:27 am

        Yeah, so?

    2. Mother's Lament
      April.5.2021 at 10:31 am

      Microsoft has already formally proposed to expand a digital passports utility and make it “interoperable” with all your other personal information such as your medical information, bank account and credit history, etc.

      1. Moonrocks
        April.5.2021 at 10:39 am

        Formalized social credit system, here we come!

  24. Stilgar
    April.5.2021 at 10:23 am

    So another Orange Blossom talking point is shot down. The next one will be that little Johnny can’t learn at home (even though the Orange love home skooling!)

  25. Mother's Lament
    April.5.2021 at 10:24 am

    In certain respects China is post-post Woke. They’ve been there done that during the Cultural Revolution. Now it’s all they can do to keep from laughing at the Western Mod Squad.

    https://twitter.com/wretchardthecat/status/1378919563484536833

  26. Ra's al Gore
    April.5.2021 at 10:25 am

    Media Darling Doctor Says The Quiet Part Out Loud: Dangle Freedom As “Carrot” To Force Vaccinations.
    https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/use-freedom-as-carrot-to-force-vaccine/

    Wen, speaking with disgraced anchor Chris Cuomo, said: “If everything is reopened, then what’s the carrot going to be? How are we going to incentivize people to actually get the vaccine?

    “So that’s why I think the CDC and Biden administration needs to come out a lot bolder and say, “If you are vaccinated, you can do all these things. Here are all these freedoms you have.

    “Because otherwise, people are going to go out and enjoy these freedoms anyway, and I fear a situation of coming into the Fall where we never reach herd immunity, and then we get hit by the next surge of COVID-19 in the fall. Something we could have prevented, if we just got people vaccinated now.”

    1. Sevo
      April.5.2021 at 10:35 am

      Someone needs to learn what “unalienable” means.

  27. Ken Shultz
    April.5.2021 at 10:25 am

    “A new GOP political memo argues the party should embrace a working-class agenda, but nearly all of the issues highlighted (except trade policy) are cultural in nature: 1) immigration; 2) anti-wokeness; 3) Big Tech; 4) trade; 5) coronavirus lockdowns.”

    Now that the GOP has largely abandoned culture war issues, I guess the left feels it’s necessary to redefine culture war issues down.

    Here’s a list of real culture war issues:

    Prayer in Public Schools
    Abortion
    Pornography
    Gay Marriage
    Intelligent Design

    Relatively speaking, these issues have been all but abandoned by the GOP.

    Meanwhile, “Big Tech” is as much a free speech issue as a culture war issue, and opposition to the coronavirus lockdowns isn’t about culture at all. If progressives continue to push those issues as culture war issues, they’ll lose that culture war for certain.

    The theory that “Big Tech” and the corona lockdowns are culture war issues doesn’t tell us anything about what’s really happening and why, but it probably does tell us something about the people who believe it–which is that they tend to see everything in terms of a culture war.

    1. But Skynet is a Private Company
      April.5.2021 at 10:33 am

      You have to be completely in the bag for Team Proggy and just oblovious and clieless to think immigration and fbcking LOCK DOWNS arent economic issues for the working class.

      Not everyone can file there stupid story/propaganda piece from home, and if therebarent customers coming in, you may not have a job. Stupid fvckin dilettantes

      1. Ken Shultz
        April.5.2021 at 10:42 am

        You’re absolutely right about resistance to it primarily being about economics. Making it illegal to go to work transcends how we fell about other things. Gay atheists want to open their businesses and go back to work.

        But I think this kind of thing is telling in that it gives us a window into the mentality of plenty of the people who supported the lockdowns. They simply supported the lockdowns because they thought Trump supporters opposed them.

        Opposition to the lockdowns had little or nothing to do with the culture war, but TDS made the supporters of lockdowns insane. Plenty of them would support or oppose anything so long as they perceived Trump and his supporters of opposing it or supporting it.

    2. Moonrocks
      April.5.2021 at 10:43 am

      1) immigration; 2) anti-wokeness; 3) Big Tech; 4) trade; 5) coronavirus lockdowns.

      Literally all of those are economic in nature, and trade and lockdowns are as explicitly economic as you can get with no cultural dimensions built in. What the hell?

  28. Jerryskids
    April.5.2021 at 10:37 am

    “A new GOP political memo argues the party should embrace a working-class agenda, but nearly all of the issues highlighted (except trade policy) are cultural in nature: 1) immigration; 2) anti-wokeness; 3) Big Tech; 4) trade; 5) coronavirus lockdowns.”

    You have to be pretty fucking deep into the woke culture to think these aren’t working class issues but merely “cultural” issues. If I don’t want to lose my job to an illegal immigrant, if I don’t want to be told that my fear of losing my job to an illegal immigrant is a selfish, racist, xenophobic, hateful trait, if I think Big Tech is biased and partisan against people who don’t buy into the globalist agenda, if I think China is a dangerous enemy of the US and we shouldn’t be trading with the enemy, if I think the coronavirus lockdowns have crippled our economy and unfairly impacted small businesses while boosting big globalist businesses, I’m obviously deluded and responding to emotional issues as if they were serious real-world issues? FUCK. YOU. You’re either an ignorant piece of shit or a lying piece of shit, but in either case making a piece of shit argument.

    1. Impeach Obama Now!
      April.5.2021 at 10:41 am

      ENB is a clueless POS for passing this along with a hardy haw haw. She files her dispatches from home, all she does is glean talking points from Vox and The Atlantic, and repackage and regurgitate them. Then she orders delivery.
      How could LOCKDOWNS possibly be an economic issue?

  29. Impeach Obama Now!
    April.5.2021 at 10:38 am

    Why hasnt Obama been impeached yet?
    Obama was a disciple of Rev Wright, and palled around with Louie Farrakhan. And if we have learnes anything, it means that if Black Supremacists like you, that makes you a dangerous Black Supremacist yourself.

    And now, one of his followers has committed Insurrection and stormed the Capitol and killed a Capitol Cop.

    Why isnt he impeached?

  30. Ra's al Gore
    April.5.2021 at 10:47 am

    Chimpy McBushHitler lied us into a war w/ Iraq and all has been forgiven.

  31. Longtobefree
    April.5.2021 at 10:55 am

    The only thing people died from last year was the Communist Chinese Virus.

  32. Mother's Lament
    April.5.2021 at 11:00 am

    “All culture war, all the time (sighhhhhh)”

    This is rich, coming from a lefty culture-warrior Amazon queen. Ever since Bustle declaring culture war against the normies has been ENB’s stock in trade.

Please to post comments