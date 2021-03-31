Reason Roundup

It's Infrastructure Week. Really.

Plus: Pharmacies are doing a better job of vaccinating than the government, New York will legalize weed, and more...

|

dreamstime_xl_37520865
(Photo 37520865 © - Dreamstime.com)

President Joe Biden will outline plans for $2.25 trillion in new spending on infrastructure, financed by massive tax hikes on businesses and individuals, during a speech scheduled to be delivered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, later today.

Yes, "Infrastructure Week" has finally arrived.

Citing congressional sources briefed on the plan Tuesday, The New York Times reports that Biden will propose $625 billion in federal spending on traditional infrastructure items like roads, bridges, mass transit, railroads, and ports. Additional spending will be earmarked for upgrading utilities, improving power grids, and expanding rural broadband internet service. There will also be funding for some items that seem to have little to do with infrastructure, including $400 billion for "home care for the elderly and disabled," $300 billion to "revive U.S. manufacturing," and another $300 billion to provide for more affordable housing, according to The Washington Post.

The infrastructure package will also be tied to the White House's plans for tackling climate change, including the goal of putting America on course for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. To that end, Biden will reportedly propose electrifying the entire federal government vehicle fleet.

To pay for all this, the White House will propose raising the corporate income tax from 21 percent to 28 percent. That would generate an estimated $2.1 trillion over 10 years, but it would also reduce America's future economic growth and likely cost hundreds of thousands of jobs. When you include state-level corporate income taxes, a federal rate of 28 percent would mean American businesses would incur the highest tax rates in the developed world.

"As the details come out, you'll hear advocates claim these new investments will actually pay for themselves through new growth or that deficits don't matter," predicts Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonprofit that advocates for smaller deficits. She notes that a recent analysis from the Congressional Budget Office and Penn Wharton Budget Model suggests that debt-financed infrastructure spending produces a net negative return on the initial investment.

Already, the usual suspects are pushing for Biden to propose even more spending.

More spending is indeed likely to be coming down the pike behind the infrastructure bill—as are more tax increases. The Times reports that what Biden will announce Wednesday afternoon is merely the first half of a two-part "Build Back Better" agenda that will ultimately cost about $4 trillion.

Splitting the package in half makes quite a bit of political sense. Infrastructure spending enjoys bipartisan support in Congress because it allows lawmakers to shower money on contractors in their districts—and because it provides an excuse for putting up big signs everywhere reminding constituents that their tax dollars are being used effectively for once.

Hiking the corporate income tax will be far less popular, but that's been Democrats' biggest tax policy priority since Republicans lowered the rate from 35 percent to 21 percent in 2017. Attaching that to the infrastructure bill gives it the best chance of passing.

Still, there is plenty to critique about what Biden is rolling out on Wednesday. For one, American manufacturing doesn't need $300 billion in government spending to be "revived" when outputs are already at or near record highs. Removing the Trump administration's tariffs on imported steel and aluminum would be a far less expensive boost for manufacturers. Likewise, making housing more affordable doesn't require pumping Americans' tax dollars into subsidies for developers and builders, but sweeping away government mandates that drive up the cost of construction.

FREE MINDS

Most Americans are more likely to seek out COVID vaccines at local pharmacies than at government-run mass vaccination sites.

Who would have guessed? Not the Biden administration, which has spent more than $4 billion to set up 21 "vaccination hubs" in California, Florida, New York, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Texas and more than 1,000 government-run sites in community centers all over the country—but is now reconsidering that plan, Politico reports:

Despite the money the federal government has spent on the mass-vaccination pilot sites, they are administering just a fraction of the shots given across the country each day. Federal data show the retail pharmacy program — which has signed up 21 chains and 17,000 stores — can reach far more Americans in a shorter time, according to four senior officials with direct knowledge of the matter. The bottom line, those sources said, is that more Americans seem to be willing to walk to their local pharmacist to get the vaccine than to travel to a federal vaccination site for the shot…

The vaccination hubs, which are run by FEMA and staffed in part by National Guard troops and other Pentagon personnel, have administered just 1.7 million doses since the beginning of February. Over the last two weeks, the sites gave about 67,000 shots a day, according to a series of internal FEMA briefing documents and data sets obtained by POLITICO. That's roughly 2.5 percent of all doses administered nationwide during the same period, according to data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

FREE MARKETS

New York will be the 14th state to legalize recreational marijuana as soon as Gov. Andrew Cuomo signs a bill now sitting on his desk. Perhaps he's hoping that New Yorkers will forget that he's been a terrible governor if they can finally buy some legal weed?

Unfortunately, President Joe Biden is still living in the 1990s and opposes federal legalization, Reason's C.J. Ciaramella reports.

QUICK HITS

• Rep. Matt Gaetz (R–Fla.) is being investigated by the FBI for allegedly violating federal sex trafficking laws by paying for a 17-year-old girl with whom he was romantically involved to travel with him. Gaetz claims the investigation is part of an extortion plot led by a former Department of Justice employee.

• The Minneapolis trial of former cop Derek Chauvin, who killed George Floyd after kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes, included damning testimony from eyewitnesses on Tuesday.

• Former Nixon henchman G. Gordon Liddy, mastermind of the Watergate burglary, is dead.

•Andrea O'Sullivan has some answers if you're wondering whether non-fungible tokens are a scam (or secretly useful).

• Want to feel really old?

NEXT: They Served Their Sentences. Now They Want To Know When They Can Go Home.

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  1. Don't look at me!
    March.31.2021 at 9:35 am

    Where is all this money coming from?

    1. buckleup
      March.31.2021 at 9:43 am

      Obama’s pants pocket

    2. Gray_Jay
      March.31.2021 at 9:53 am

      The rest of the world continuing to use the USD as a reserve currency, and not repatriating all of those new dollars here.

      Money printer go Brr. LOL: https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/WM1NS

    3. JesseAz
      March.31.2021 at 10:08 am

      You good citizen. Pay up. You stole the government’s money and they want it back.

    4. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      March.31.2021 at 10:13 am

      I filed the PPP forgiveness request yesterday. $184K for not reducing employees’ pay or laying them off. Which we wouldn’t have done anyway.

      Thanks, Congress!

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    March.31.2021 at 9:36 am

    Yes, “Infrastructure Week” has finally arrived.

    Please tell me all these infrastructure jobs are shovel-ready. Please.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    March.31.2021 at 9:37 am

    The infrastructure package will also be tied to the White House’s plans for tackling climate change…

    So they’ll be tearing up roads instead of laying them.

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.31.2021 at 9:43 am

      Tearing down houses to put insulation in them. Because that is the job of the government now. It’s right there in the constitution.

  4. Ra's al Gore
    March.31.2021 at 9:37 am

    EXCLUSIVE: Feds Begin Hiring $144,000-Per-Year Babysitters for ‘Urgent’ Job Watching Kids Illegally Sent Over U.S. Border
    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2021/03/30/exclusive-feds-begin-hiring-144000-per-year-babysitters-for-urgent-job-watching-kids-illegally-sent-over-u-s-border-n1436156

    1. Ra's al Gore
      March.31.2021 at 9:38 am

      San Diego Teachers to Instruct Immigrants In-person as Schools Remain Closed
      https://www.theepochtimes.com/san-diego-teachers-to-instruct-immigrants-in-person-as-schools-remain-closed_3755146.html

      A spokesperson for the San Diego Unified School District told The Epoch Times via email: “Some of our educators have volunteered to give up their vacation time – this week is our spring break – to help hundreds of teenage girls who are sheltering in our city, away from their families and in some cases thousands of miles from home. Our teachers have volunteered to help — we are not paying them in any way — because caring for children is central to who they are as human beings. The power of their example should inspire us all, and hopefully many others will be inspired to show these girls that we are a compassionate community.”

      1. Don't look at me!
        March.31.2021 at 9:44 am

        Male teachers volunteered.

    2. Ra's al Gore
      March.31.2021 at 9:39 am

      Parents Fighting for in-Person School Outraged San Diego Teachers Are Personally Instructing Kids Who Just Snuck Over Border
      https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2021/03/30/parents-fighting-for-in-person-school-outraged-san-diego-teachers-are-personally-instructing-kids-who-just-snuck-over-border-n1436092

      San Diego parents who are fighting in court to get their kids back in school in person are now outraged to learn that kids who just came over the border are getting in-person instruction from some of the very teachers union members who have said the COVID-19 pandemic is too dangerous for in-person learning.

      Fox News reports that the San Diego County Office of Education said it was “providing the educational program for the unaccompanied migrant children” because “we have a moral obligation to ensure a bright future for our children.”

      The “moral obligation” to teach the San Diego citizen students in-person was left on the cutting-room floor somewhere between trips to court and labor negotiations over COVID fears.

      Happily, teachers’ fears are now miraculously extinguished as some of them will be spending spring break teaching the children who were just brought by cartels and other nefarious characters to flood the border and come into the US illegally.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        March.31.2021 at 9:39 am

        Long-time Foster Family Gets Booted From Their House So Unaccompanied Minors Can Move In
        https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bethbaumann/2021/03/30/longtime-foster-family-gets-booted-from-their-house-so-unaccompanied-minors-can-move-in-n2587165

      2. Don't look at me!
        March.31.2021 at 9:45 am

        With any luck the kids will give them the ‘rona they deserve.

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    March.31.2021 at 9:38 am

    That would generate an estimated $2.1 trillion over 10 years, but it would also reduce America’s future economic growth and likely cost hundreds of thousands of jobs.

    Small price to pay to generate tax revenue.

  6. Cyto
    March.31.2021 at 9:40 am

    A lot of those infrastructure line items sound exactly like payoffs to corporate sponsors.

    1. Gray_Jay
      March.31.2021 at 9:56 am

      What?! No! I don’t believe it! There’s gambling going on here?

      Sharks tearing chunks off the dead whale before it sinks forever. Don’t be mad because you can’t be a shark too.

  7. Ra's al Gore
    March.31.2021 at 9:40 am

    NY, which killed 15K elderly in nursing homes:

    https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/excelsior-pass
    Attend sporting events, arts performances and more! Excelsior Pass supports a safe reopening of New York by providing a free, fast and secure way to present digital proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results. Think of it as a mobile airline boarding pass, but for proving you received a COVID-19 vaccination or negative test.

    You can store your Pass digitally on your smartphone with the Excelsior Pass Wallet app, available for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. You can also print your Pass from the Excelsior Pass website and bring it with you.

    Businesses and venues can scan and validate your pass to ensure you meet any COVID-19 vaccination or testing requirements for entry. Along with your Pass, you’ll be asked to show a photo ID that shows your name and birth date to verify that the Pass belongs to you. Adults may hold passes for accompanying minors.

    Once you and your party enter an establishment, you will still be asked to follow State and CDC guidance regarding social distancing, face coverings and hand hygiene.

    Participation in Excelsior Pass is voluntary. New Yorkers can always show alternate proof of vaccination or testing, like another mobile application or paper form, directly at a business or venue.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      March.31.2021 at 9:41 am

      https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/new-york-state-contact-tracing
      New York State has partnered with Bloomberg Philanthropies, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Vital Strategies to create the NYS Contact Tracing Program, a nation-leading initiative to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and make it safer to begin to return to normal again.

      Contact Tracers work with people who have tested positive for COVID-19 to identify people they have had contact with and let them know they may have been exposed to the disease.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        March.31.2021 at 9:43 am

        An Antiracist Agenda for Medicine
        Colorblind solutions have failed to achieve racial equity in health care. We need both federal reparations and real institutional accountability.

        https://bostonreview.net/science-nature-race/bram-wispelwey-michelle-morse-antiracist-agenda-medicine

        Building on calls for reparations, we call this a vision for medical restitution. Federally paid reparations—urgent and long overdue—would help to mitigate racial health inequities (including those seen in COVID-19), but they would not, on their own, end institutional and structural racism. We believe we must pursue restitution programs at the institutional level while also advocating for federal reparations.

        1. Ra's al Gore
          March.31.2021 at 9:47 am

          …Offering preferential care based on race or ethnicity may elicit legal challenges from our system of colorblind law. But given the ample current evidence that our health, judicial, and other systems already unfairly preference people who are white, we believe—following the ethical framework of Zack and others—that our approach is corrective and therefore mandated. We encourage other institutions to proceed confidently on behalf of equity and racial justice, with backing provided by recent White House executive orders.

    2. Don't look at me!
      March.31.2021 at 9:46 am

      Not required for voting.

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    March.31.2021 at 9:40 am

    New York will be the 14th state to legalize recreational marijuana as soon as Gov. Andrew Cuomo signs a bill now sitting on his desk.

    He has to try to make out with it first. Of course, on the federal level Biden is still actively groping Schedule 1 so…

  9. Don't look at me!
    March.31.2021 at 9:41 am

    The government run vaccine sites are just a shining model of waste and inefficiency. I never saw so many cars lined up and idling since the oil embargo days of the ‘70’s.
    Three separate people ask for your ID. Three separate tents for the three people. Two huge parking lots were taken over, and naturally, they were across the street from one another, so you had to start at one and drive across the street to the other.

  10. MatthewSlyfield
    March.31.2021 at 9:41 am

    ” Want to feel really old?”

    Talk to my mom. Her youngest son (me) will be 52 this year.

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.31.2021 at 9:48 am

      You are still a young punk.

  11. buckleup
    March.31.2021 at 9:42 am

    “Needs to be way bigger.” – AOC

    Too many jokes…

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.31.2021 at 9:48 am

      Same thing she told me. 🙁

    2. JesseAz
      March.31.2021 at 10:14 am

      I just find it weird she doesn’t care about border conditions or cages anymore. Just don’t use the word surge

      AOC on Instagram Live talking about the border:

      “Anyone who is using the term ‘surge’ around you consciously is trying to invoke a militaristic frame… This is not a surge. These are children and they are not insurgents.”

  12. Fist of Etiquette
    March.31.2021 at 9:42 am

    Already, the usual suspects are pushing for Biden to propose even more spending.

    Usual suspects means clueless commies or self-interested commies?

  13. Fist of Etiquette
    March.31.2021 at 9:44 am

    Most Americans are more likely to seek out COVID vaccines at local pharmacies than at government-run mass vaccination sites.

    Rite Aids and Walgreenses need to be nationalized so we can make certain the pricks are being meted out at a racially just pace.

  14. Ra's al Gore
    March.31.2021 at 9:44 am

    https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3782395

    Lockdown interventions employed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have been evaluated via research at biomedical, economic, psychological, and ethical levels of analysis. The aim of this article is to integrate these perspectives into an interdisciplinary biopsychosocial review. Biomedical evidence from the early months of the pandemic suggests that lockdowns were associated with a reduced viral reproductive rate, but that less restrictive measures also had a similar effect. Lockdowns are associated with reduced mortality in epidemiological modelling studies but not in studies based on empirical data from the Covid-19 pandemic. Psychological research supports the proposition that lengthy lockdowns may exacerbate stressors such as social isolation and unemployment that have been shown to be strong predictors of falling ill if exposed to a respiratory virus. Studies at the economic level of analysis points to the possibility that deaths associated with economic harms or underfunding of other health issues may outweigh the deaths that lockdowns save, and that the extremely high financial cost of lockdowns may have negative implications for overall population health in terms of diminished resources for treating other conditions. Research on ethics in relation to lockdowns points to the inevitability of value judgements in balancing different kinds of harms and benefits than lockdowns cause. Suggestions for future research are provided to promote an increasingly fine-grained and nuanced evaluation of these policies.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      March.31.2021 at 9:45 am

      The Diamond Princess Told Us About Pre-Existing Immunity, Asymptomatic Infection and the Infection Fatality Rate. Why Were Those Lessons Ignored?
      https://lockdownsceptics.org/2021/03/27/the-diamond-princess-told-us-about-pre-existing-immunity-asymptomatic-infection-and-the-infection-fatality-rate-why-were-those-lessons-ignored/#comments

      I thought to bring your attention to a paper published in MedRxiv by Russell et al from the London school of hygiene and tropical medicine on the 9th March 2020. They were looking at data from the Diamond Princess to try and establish case fatality rates. They got it wrong, but they did give the original data they used.

      3,711 passengers and crew were on the Diamond Princess. Median age 58.

      The virus had circulated undetected for 2 weeks, so given that masked-up health officials had caught COVID on board (The Maritime Executive 12.2.2020), it’s probably safe to assume everyone on the ship (or possibly only almost everyone) had been exposed.

      Everyone on board had a PCR test (eventually)

      619 out of 3,711 tested positive (17%)

      Of which:

      Symptomatic: 301
      A symptomatic: 318

      Observed deaths:
      (70 – 79 age bracket): 6
      (80 – 89 age bracket: 1

      So, it’s not unreasonable to suggest that 83% of passengers and crew may have had prior immunity.

      Of positive cases, half were asymptomatic.

      Of those that were symptomatic, 0.2% died. No one died under the age of 70.

      1. Don't look at me!
        March.31.2021 at 9:52 am

        At that size of a cruise boat population, age and length of cruise, 2 or 3 older passengers would routinely die anyway.

      2. Moonrocks
        March.31.2021 at 10:01 am

        The lessons weren’t ignored so much as put through the shredder then burned in an incinerator.

    2. JesseAz
      March.31.2021 at 10:18 am

      Have you noticed they haven’t released the final end of year death estimations? Last I saw from November was the 2020 numbers were about 130k over 2019, which includes an uptick in suicides, overdoses, and other medical issues from not seeing doctors. The increase is near the yearly variances based on those numbers.

  15. Fist of Etiquette
    March.31.2021 at 9:45 am

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R–Fla.) is being investigated by the FBI for allegedly violating federal sex trafficking laws by paying for a 17-year-old girl with whom he was romantically involved to travel with him.

    I’m sorry, I thought this was Florida.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      March.31.2021 at 10:00 am

      The Hunter Biden FBI investigation didn’t leak during impeachment or when the laptop was discovered.

      1. JesseAz
        March.31.2021 at 10:20 am

        This story has gotten nearly the same coverage as the laptop at reason.

    2. Moonrocks
      March.31.2021 at 10:03 am

      Was the warrant based on a news article based on a leaked rumor from the FBI?

      1. JesseAz
        March.31.2021 at 10:21 am

        The NYT didn’t even sat it was an investigation, they used the term inquiry.

  16. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.31.2021 at 9:45 am

    If Reason.com insists on keeping dangerous theocratic extremist Stephanie Slade on the payroll, can they at least have Scott Shackford explain science to her?

    CNN made the completely uncontroversial statement “there is no consensus criteria for assigning sex at birth” — and Ms. Slade has a problem with it?! Sounds like she’s suffering from TRANSGENDER PANIC.

    #ThereAreMoreThanTwoGenders
    #SomeWomenHaveDicks
    #SomeMenHaveFrontHoles

  17. Fist of Etiquette
    March.31.2021 at 9:46 am

    Gaetz claims the investigation is part of an extortion plot led by a former Department of Justice employee.

    Former?

  18. Ra's al Gore
    March.31.2021 at 9:48 am

    Zuckerberg’s Election Rigging Group Sends VP To Be Biden’s Tech Director.
    https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/recordon-joins-biden-wh-from-zuckerberg-group/

    A former Vice President of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative – which funneled $350,000,000 to the Center for Tech and Civic Life – now serves as Special Assistant to the President and Director of Technology in the Biden White House.
    The Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) used the hundreds of millions of dollars from the Facebook founder’s organization to overrule local election officials and increase turnout in – almost exclusively – Democratic districts. “CTCL’s Leaders Have Worked for Stridently Progressive Organizations,” the Amistad Project notes.

    1. JesseAz
      March.31.2021 at 10:22 am

      Arizona is close to passing a law disallowing 3rd parties to “assist” election officials.

  19. Fist of Etiquette
    March.31.2021 at 9:49 am

    The Minneapolis trial of former cop Derek Chauvin, who killed George Floyd after kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes, included damning testimony from eyewitnesses on Tuesday.

    The dude let himself be filmed. What are they teaching their cops in Minneapolis?

    1. Nardz
      March.31.2021 at 10:02 am

      So did the vote fraudsters

    2. JesseAz
      March.31.2021 at 10:23 am

      Did you notice reason already chose the murder charge before trial completion?

  20. Ra's al Gore
    March.31.2021 at 9:49 am

    https://nypost.com/2021/03/30/navy-training-condones-black-lives-matter-advocacy-at-work/

    Navy sailors are allowed to advocate for Black Lives Matter at work because the military branch sees the organization as a “public policy issue” — and not “politically partisan,” according to a new report.

    The guidance was doled out in the Navy’s “extremism” training slideshow, which asked whether BLM was considered “political stuff” that was off-limit discussion in the workplace, Fox News reported.

    But the Navy said talk about BLM was fair game, according to the slides, which were obtained by Fox News from an official who took part in the Pentagon training.

    “Advocating for or against a public policy issue (as here) is authorized as long as the behavior is otherwise lawful and the advocacy is not politically partisan in nature (e.g. it doesn’t specifically address a political party),” the slide says. “If the discussions make you uncomfortable, discuss the matter with your boss or another supervisor.”

  21. Fist of Etiquette
    March.31.2021 at 9:50 am

    Former Nixon henchman G. Gordon Liddy, mastermind of the Watergate burglary, is dead.

    RIP the template for bald guys with mustaches.

  22. Ra's al Gore
    March.31.2021 at 9:51 am

    https://twitter.com/HeywoodFloyd10/status/1373761707500257280

    Many have made analogies between the woke “cancel culture” phenomenon and the Chinese Cultural Revolution. I think this is a great analogy, but I think that another, perhaps better, analog has been overlooked, namely the “Disintegration Directive” of the East German Stasi.

    …Before 1976, the Stasi used the conventional gulag-and-torture methods to control political opinion in the DDR. But in the 1970s, the DDR was seeking international recognition, so they needed a lower-profile method of suppressing opposition to Communism.

    …The goal was to destroy dissidents and potential dissidents socially and emotionally without resorting to arrest and imprisonment. The Stasi collected information about the victim’s private life, and proceeded to “disintegrate” their careers and their family and private life.

    Damaging lies (or truths) would be conveyed to employers until the target was rendered unemployable. Relationships with spouses and kids would be poisoned with gossip by operatives, professional failure, and financial stress. Friends would be warned away through the grapevine.

    The goal was to destroy the reputation of the target and make him so preoccupied with his personal difficulties and emotional turmoil that he had no will to question the government of the DDR. It was done covertly, and often victims weren’t believed even if they discovered it.

  23. Fist of Etiquette
    March.31.2021 at 9:51 am

    Independence Day will be 25 years old this summer.

    Today the aliens would have a difficult time getting past our lockdowns.

  24. Ra's al Gore
    March.31.2021 at 9:52 am

    COVID Tracking Apps Have Eerie Echoes of Chinese Surveillance System
    https://freebeacon.com/coronavirus/covid-tracking-apps-have-eerie-echoes-of-chinese-surveillance-system/

    President Joe Biden’s COVID team appears to have entertained an electronic test-and-trace program pioneered by the University of Illinois that would have let businesses deny service to patrons based on their health data, a PowerPoint presentation obtained by the Washington Free Beacon shows. The program has eerie echoes of China’s surveillance system, which uses data from citizens’ phones to impose quarantines.

    A PowerPoint produced by the school suggests scaling up the university’s intrusive contact tracing system for use across the United States. Its file name, “2020-12-14 Shield Biden Covid Team,” indicates that it was presented to the Biden team in December, amid an ongoing search for solutions to a seemingly insoluble problem: how to stop the virus without stopping the economy? The presentation proffered an answer.

    The school’s system uses a mobile app that records test results and Bluetooth data to determine who has been exposed to the virus—and “links building access” on campus to that information. Local businesses have also embraced it, making entry conditional on a “safe status” reading from the app.

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.31.2021 at 9:58 am

      We are so fucked it isn’t funny.

    2. Jerry B.
      March.31.2021 at 9:59 am

      The “Social credit” system isn’t coming until next year.

      1. Rich
        March.31.2021 at 10:05 am

        “Jaywalking. Oh, *that’s* a paddlin’.”

  25. Ra's al Gore
    March.31.2021 at 9:53 am

    ‘DISGUSTING’ Fury as young boys forced to stand up in assembly & apologise for RAPES committed by men
    https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/14462491/boys-forced-assembly-apologise-rapes-committed/

    The male students were forced to say sorry that women are raped and sexually assaulted, despite them never having committed such acts.

    One parent of a 12-year-old boy in Year 7 says her son was left confused as to why this was happening.

    1. Rich
      March.31.2021 at 10:01 am

      Oops! Off to the camps for *that* kid!

      1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        March.31.2021 at 10:21 am

        Nah, they want them confused. It is the kids who understand why it is happening that get sent away. I understood Animal Farm at age 12.

  26. Jerry B.
    March.31.2021 at 9:58 am

    “…and another $300 billion to provide for more affordable housing…”

    Joe still remembers the success of “the projects” back in the 60s.

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.31.2021 at 9:59 am

      They all got torn down, we need new ones!

  27. Rich
    March.31.2021 at 9:58 am

    This is not nearly enough. The important context here is that it’s $2.25T spread out over 10 years.

    For context, the COVID package was $1.9T for this year *alone,* with some provisions lasting 2 years.

    Needs to be way bigger.

    When will we see “Q” as in “Quadrillion” batted around?

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.31.2021 at 10:00 am

      I look forward to hauling a wheelbarrow full of money to buy a loaf of bread.

  28. End Child Unemployment
    March.31.2021 at 10:00 am

    This mourning lynx is awfully short on stories about prostitution and abortion. ENB must be asleep at the wheel.

  29. Jefferson's Ghost
    March.31.2021 at 10:00 am

    “Unfortunately, President Joe Biden is still living in the 1990s…”

    Typo. Should read “1950s” or, perhaps, “1880s.”

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.31.2021 at 10:06 am

      He has been a senator for 120 years.
      Or so he thinks.

  30. Ra's al Gore
    March.31.2021 at 10:02 am

    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/03/30/following-alaska-fiasco-blinken-suggests-china-right-on-u-s-human-rights-record/

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters Tuesday that the United States must confront human rights abuses within its borders, including “systemic racism,” after China criticized America for mistreating blacks.

    China lectured America on human rights during the first in-person meeting between Biden administration officials, including Blinken, and their Chinese counterparts earlier this month in Alaska.

    While briefing reporters about the March 18 meeting, Yang Jiechi, a member of China’s Communist Party’s Politburo, urged the U.S. to “do better on human rights ….instead of deflecting the blame” and accused America of mistreating blacks.

    Blinken’s comments on Tuesday suggested that he agreed with China on America’s human rights record.

    The secretary spoke to reporters about the U.S. State Department’s annual release of its Country Reports on Human Rights, noting:

    We will hear from some countries [such as China ], as we do other years, that we have no right to criticize them because we have our own challenges to deal with. Well, we know we have work to do at home that includes addressing profound inequities, including systemic racism.

    We don’t pretend these problems don’t exist or try to sweep them under the rug. We don’t ignore them. We deal with them in the daylight with full transparency.

    1. Moonrocks
      March.31.2021 at 10:07 am

      The party gave it’s orders, it’s only natural for the party members to act on them.

    2. Commenter_XY
      March.31.2021 at 10:08 am

      Can you imagine? This never would have happened before. China knows that POTUS Biden is a total non-entity, an empty vessel into which leftists are pouring toxic ideas.

      The arrogance of those Chink Commie bastards coming to our shore and humiliating us in front of the world is a bit much to take.

      1. Moonrocks
        March.31.2021 at 10:12 am

        They simply knew that they can do as they please on our soil because their man is in the White House so really it’s their soil now.

  31. Ra's al Gore
    March.31.2021 at 10:02 am

    Report: Many ‘Unlikely’ to Face Jail Time for Capitol Riot, ‘Could Embarrass Biden Administration’
    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/03/30/report-many-unlikely-jail-time-january-6-embarrass-biden-administration/

    1. Rich
      March.31.2021 at 10:06 am

      Meh. He’ll get ’em with the COVID App.

    2. Don't look at me!
      March.31.2021 at 10:08 am

      It is most important to not embarrass the king.

  32. Ra's al Gore
    March.31.2021 at 10:03 am

    https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/montana-audit-troubling-conclusions/
    An audit of mail-in ballots cast in Montana for the 2020 presidential election reveals a host of irregularities including evidence that “one or several persons may have filled out and submitted multiple ballots” and the failure of a county elections office to provide video footage of vote-counting.

    1. Moonrocks
      March.31.2021 at 10:08 am

      Isn’t it strange how even a cursory look at this absolutely complete 100% clean election with no evidence of fraud whatsoever always seems to turn up fraud?

    2. Don't look at me!
      March.31.2021 at 10:08 am

      No widespread fraud.

  33. Ken Shultz
    March.31.2021 at 10:04 am

    “Additional spending will be earmarked for upgrading utilities, improving power grids, and expanding rural broadband internet service . . . . and another $300 billion to provide for more affordable housing” . . . . The infrastructure package will also be tied to the White House’s plans for tackling climate change, including the goal of putting America on course for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

    So, breaking this down, the trillion dollars or so Biden will spend on “upgrading utilities” and “improving power grids” is a fat chunk of the Green New Deal, and so is the regulation and tax structure, which means to not only eliminate net carbon emissions entirely by 2050 but also to eliminate all carbon emissions from power generation by 2035.

    Welcome to the Green New Deal. This is it. The consequences of Joe Biden being elected president were not only foreseeable but also foreseen. We discussed this daily in comments in the months leading up to the election in November. Biden promised to do all of this on his campaign website, and to whatever extent you are complicit in Donald Trump losing, you are complicit in the Green New Deal.

    1. Ken Shultz
      March.31.2021 at 10:23 am

      P.S. That $300 billion Biden is spending to provide more affordable housing is almost half of what we spent on TARP. Bush spent $350 billion of TARP, and Obama spent the other $350 billion. To the extent that Obama’s TARP spending provoked a political backlash (the Tea Party), this proposal of Biden’s should provoke an even bigger one considering that it’s almost all of TARP + trillions of dollars more.

      To the extent that people aren’t expressing their disgust on social media and aren’t publicly demonstrating against Biden and the Democrats over this, we should keep in mind that social media is orchestrating an ongoing purge of Republican and conservative voices, that attempts to organize a demonstration against Biden and the Democrats are likely to be shut down on social media, and if and when Republicans and conservatives demonstrate against Biden’s and the Democrats’ awful policies, they would likely be put down by the National Guard as another “insurrection”.

      Those who are apologizing for the Democrats’ purge of social media in the name of association rights and who joined in–demonizing average conservatives and Republicans as insurrectionists–for not believing what they’re told and wanting to demonstrate–you’re all complicit in the absence of opposition to these polices, too. You suck.

  34. Ra's al Gore
    March.31.2021 at 10:04 am

    But my private corporationz!!!!

    https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2021/03/bidens_proposed_vaccine_passport_is_worse_than_you_realize.html

    This will not be the first post in which you’ve read that the Biden administration is contemplating a vaccine passport – that is, an official government document proving to all the world that you’ve gotten the COVID vaccine. However, this may be the first post that notes that the proposed vaccine passport is another example of how the current administration is avoiding the Bill of Rights through partnerships with corporate America and Big Tech.

    The Biden administration has explained that the government won’t really be doing anything. It will just coordinate with American corporations to force everyone to have a vaccine passport to function in the modern world

  35. Commenter_XY
    March.31.2021 at 10:06 am

    Increasing corporate taxes by 33% (21% to 28%) as we are coming out of a pandemic that put millions into the unemployment line is just plain fucking stupid. Consumers will pay for that tax increase in the form of increased cost for goods and services. It will add to price inflation, which hits the poor and elderly the hardest. As I look every POTUS Biden voter in the eye, it will take a lot of self-control not to spit on the ground in front of them, with contempt.

    Yes, they are my fellow American citizens, but these same citizens are gleefully leading this great country down a path of perdition.

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.31.2021 at 10:11 am

      Don’t be silly. Only rich people will pay.

  36. Jerry B.
    March.31.2021 at 10:06 am

    “Most Americans are more likely to seek out COVID vaccines at local pharmacies than at government-run mass vaccination sites.”

    Make that “Federal and State government-run”

    Our county (Fairfax) opted out of Virginia’s state-wide registration and vaccination scheme, and has been doing pretty well. Simple on-line sign-up and scheduling, and the actual vaccinations for my wife and I have taken less then ten minutes from walking in the door (no lines), to jab. We’re now done with both, and ready to move on.

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.31.2021 at 10:13 am

      We’re now done with both, and ready to move on.
      Good luck with that.

  37. Nardz
    March.31.2021 at 10:08 am

    https://twitter.com/robbysoave/status/1377259426336358403?s=19

    I deleted a tweet so that people who put their pronouns in their bios will stop sending me harassing and threatening messages. But I am sure that the media folks who raise hell every time a journalist gets attacked online would have been coming to my defense *any* minute now.

  38. Nardz
    March.31.2021 at 10:10 am

    https://twitter.com/lpnevada/status/1377065424915853312?s=19

    Clarification on our last post:

    We support the implementation of free market vaccine passports, preferably implemented on decentralized blockchains, and support all efforts from entrepreneurs to bring trust and value to our medical information and our society at large.

  39. Ra's al Gore
    March.31.2021 at 10:10 am

    This is CNN

    https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/30/politics/south-dakota-transgender-sports-kristi-noem/index.html

    ​It’s not possible to know a person’s gender identity at birth, and there is no consensus criteria for assigning sex at birth.

  40. Nardz
    March.31.2021 at 10:17 am

    https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/bidens-ukrainian-putin-push-may-lead-world-war-iii

    1. Nardz
      March.31.2021 at 10:18 am

      https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1377048026053742593?s=19

      JUST IN – U.S. European Command raised its watch level from “possible crisis” to “potential imminent crisis” (the highest level) in response to the buildup of Russian forces on the border with Ukraine (NYT)

      1. Nardz
        March.31.2021 at 10:19 am

        https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/nato-pushes-creation-democratic-resilience-center

  41. Ra's al Gore
    March.31.2021 at 10:21 am

    https://twitter.com/MZHemingway/status/1377127444503621640
    Lara Trump reports that Facebook is banning her from posting video of the former president of the free United States and threatening her with removal as well. Big Tech oligarchs exercising raw power to silence their political opponents is utterly terrifying to observe.

  42. Ra's al Gore
    March.31.2021 at 10:22 am

    https://twitter.com/LegInsurrection/status/1377039023571660803

    “under investigation” – “No charges have been brought against Mr. Gaetz, and the extent of his criminal exposure is unclear” — eventually facts will come out, but this is same “under investigation” tactic NYT used for years to keep Russia collusion hoax alive

  43. Ra's al Gore
    March.31.2021 at 10:22 am

    https://twitter.com/TheBabylonBee/status/1376987159207403521

    Arkansas Passes Controversial Bill To Ban Chopping Off Kids’ Legs If They Think They’re A Mermaid

  44. Nardz
    March.31.2021 at 10:22 am

    https://twitter.com/eugenegu/status/1376753301014732803?s=19

    Black on Asian crimes only occur because of our system of white supremacy that strips African Americans of their economic opportunities while taking respect and dignity away from Asian Americans. Also, white people in power are experts at dividing and conquering to stay in power.

  45. Ra's al Gore
    March.31.2021 at 10:24 am

    https://twitter.com/i/events/1376759730329198592

    China approves controversial overhaul of Hong Kong’s political system
    China’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee on Tuesday endorsed sweeping changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system, according to officials and local media reports. The new proposal will cut the number of directly elected seats to Hong Kong’s legislature and ensure that a majority of the city’s lawmakers are vetted and selected by pro-Beijing committees.

  46. Mother's Lament
    March.31.2021 at 10:24 am

    To pay for all this, the White House will propose raising the corporate income tax from 21 percent to 28 percent. That would generate an estimated $2.1 trillion over 10 years, but it would also reduce America’s future economic growth and likely cost hundreds of thousands of jobs.”

    Doesn’t matter to the oligarch’s giants because creative accounting will take care of most of it, and it has the added bonus of crushing the ankle biters and upstarts among the competition.

