Taxes

Biden's Planned Corporate Tax Hike Will Cost Jobs and Reduce Economic Growth. Because That's What Taxes Do.

The White House is reportedly considering hiking the corporate income tax to 28 percent and raising individual income taxes on high earners to pay for more federal spending.

|

polspphotos775172
(CNP / Polaris/Newscom)

President Joe Biden is reportedly considering a plan to hike taxes on individuals and corporations in order to help offset another splurge of government spending. Preliminary analyses of the possible tax hikes show they would transfer as much as $2 trillion from the private sector to the government, likely costing jobs and reducing wages for American workers.

Of course, that's what taxes do. Every dollar the federal government drains from the economy is a dollar that cannot be used to grow a business, cannot be used to purchase new equipment, and cannot be paid to workers or shareholders.

Biden is considering hikes to both the personal income tax and corporate income tax, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed White House sources. Advisers are reportedly kicking around ideas like raising the corporate income tax rate to 28 percent (from 21 percent); hiking personal income taxes on individuals and households that earn over $400,000 annually; and imposing a higher capital gains tax for individuals who make over $1 million annually. The higher taxes would be paired with an expected White Houe announcement of what's likely to be a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure spending package.

We'll have to wait to see the specifics of the proposal, but much of what is under consideration seems roughly in line with the tax policies the Biden campaign published last year. If enacted, those policies would raise federal revenue by about $2.1 trillion over 10 years, according to an analysis by the Tax Policy Center, a nonpartisan think tank. The organization says Biden's plans would reduce America's GDP by between 0.3 percent and 0.7 percent annually for the rest of the decade.

The corporate tax hike alone would reduce long-term economic growth by about 0.8 percent, kill 159,000 jobs, and reduce wages, according to a separate analysis by the Tax Foundation, a nonpartisan think tank. Raising the federal corporate tax rate to 28 percent would make the average state-federal tax burden for American businesses 32.34 percent—the highest rate in the developed world.

"Workers across the income scale would bear much of the tax increase," write the Tax Foundation's Garrett Watson and William McBride. "For example, the bottom 20 percent of earners would on average see a 1.45 percent drop in after-tax income in the long run."

Politically, moving the corporate income tax rate to 28 percent would be a symbolic win for Democrats. That's what the federal government charged American businesses before Republicans pushed through a package of tax cuts in 2017 aimed at increasing U.S. competitiveness with other large economies. Undoing those tax cuts for corporations and high-earning individuals has become a top priority for congressional Democrats.

"Biden will require corporations and the wealthiest Americans to pay their fair share," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told senators during her confirmation hearing in January. She said the Biden administration would seek multilateral agreements to set a global minimum corporate tax as part of a strategy to prevent American companies from shifting profits overseas to avoid higher taxes here.

On one hand, any clear-eyed assessment of America's fiscal status must leave room for tax increases as part of an overall strategy to balance the budget. The national debt now exceeds $28 trillion, and the annual budget deficit was already on pace to exceed $2 trillion even before last week's passage of a $1.9 trillion spending bill that will be entirely paid for with borrowing. Both the debt and deficit are expected to grow in the coming years.

But Biden's plan, according to Bloomberg, seems to be aimed at using this tax increase to offset even more spending. That's an approach that Congress should carefully scrutinize with both eyes fixed on the growing, unsustainable national debt.

Policy makers should also keep in mind that many businesses are still feeling the effects of President Donald Trump's tariffs, which continue to function as a sort of stealth tax hike for many businesses. That's especially true for the manufacturing sector, which had slipped into recession in 2019—before the pandemic hit—in large part due to the increased costs and uncertainty raised by the U.S.-China trade war.

Biden has been unwilling to remove those tariffs, even though doing so would help stimulate an economic recovery. In fact, the administration appears to be aiming to make things even harder for American businesses as they emerge from the pandemic.

Trump made it more expensive to purchase the wares and equipment that American businesses need to buy to earn a profit. Now, Biden may be planning to take a larger share of whatever profit they can scratch out.

NEXT: London NIMBYs and YIMBYs Unite To Build More Housing

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Don't look at me!
    March.17.2021 at 12:18 pm

    Tax the rich and productive.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      March.17.2021 at 12:41 pm

      And if they stop being productive force them into camps

    2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      March.17.2021 at 12:53 pm

      “Tax and spend” Democrats are better than fiscally irresponsible Republicans who love spending just as much as the Democrats but refuse to pay for their spending by taxing their plutocrat friends!

    3. Don't look at me!
      March.17.2021 at 1:02 pm

      If giving people money stimulates the economy, how can taking money away from people not slow it down?

      1. D-Pizzle
        March.17.2021 at 1:22 pm

        Because reasons, duh.

    4. JenniferGoulet
      March.17.2021 at 1:07 pm

      I quit working at shoprite and now I make $65-85 per/h. How? I’m working online! My work didn’t exactly make FVDC me happy so I decided to take a chance on something new… after 4 years it was so hard to quit my day job but now I couldn’t be happier.

      Here’s what I do…….. Visit……….. Visit Here

  2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.17.2021 at 12:19 pm

    “Biden’s Planned Corporate Tax Hike Will Cost Jobs and Reduce Economic Growth.”

    Even if true, we must remember that Biden liberated and dismantled Orange Hitler’s concentration camps. By bringing American immigration policy closer to Reason.com benefactor Charles Koch’s vision of open borders, the Biden Administration will more than offset any economic damage caused by tax increases.

    #OpenBordersWillFixEverything
    #ImmigrationAboveAll
    #LibertariansForBiden

  3. Commenter_XY
    March.17.2021 at 12:20 pm

    Thanks Boehm….Just remember, you wanted this. Now own it, please.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      March.17.2021 at 12:55 pm

      As Ron Paul used to say, “Don’t call it a grave. It is the future your chose.”

    2. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
      March.17.2021 at 1:04 pm

      Cite where Boehm said he wanted this?

      1. Union of Concerned Socks
        March.17.2021 at 1:07 pm

        Get bent.

    3. Don't look at me!
      March.17.2021 at 1:17 pm

      I didn’t even get my stimulus check yet, and now they want to take it back already?

  4. Geiger Goldstaedt
    March.17.2021 at 12:21 pm

    President Joe Biden is reportedly considering a plan to hike taxes on individuals and corporations in order to help offset another splurge of government spending. Preliminary analyses of the possible tax hikes show they would transfer as much as $2 trillion from the private sector to the government, likely costing jobs and reducing wages for American workers.

    I will construe this as a tacit admission that Trump’s tax cuts were sensible policy that benefitted the overall economy. Not so bad for a bad Orange Man.

    Alas, those days are gone — and they are probably gone for good. Elections, after all, have consequences. On the other hand, no more mean tweets. Oh, and open borders. And, never ending wars in the Middle East. And ever expanding intrusions upon Second Amendment rights. And more lockdowns. Ohhh! The Green New deal, too. And a permanent military occupation of Washington, D.C.

    Did I mention no more mean tweets? Priorities, man. Priorities.

    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
      March.17.2021 at 12:39 pm

      I will construe this as a tacit admission that Trump’s tax cuts were sensible policy that benefitted the overall economy

      What evidence do you have that the economy benefitted?

      GDP growth has fallen since the implementation of those tax cuts.

      Granted, lower taxes are better just to keep the government from confiscating profits.

      But there is no evidence that the economy is better off.

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
        March.17.2021 at 12:47 pm

        I find it funny that you defend rising gas prices under Joe Biden because the economy tanked due to the Wuhan virus, and then say trump had the worst economy and completely ignore Wuhan virus. Its almost like the only belief you have that is cosistant is your support of child porn

        1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
          March.17.2021 at 12:56 pm

          2019 article: (before COVID for dumbasses)

          After two years, Trump’s tax cuts have failed Americans

          Let’s start with jobs. Has the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act created millions of new jobs, as was promised? In a word, no. In the four years prior to the passage of the GOP tax law, the economy added an average of 213,000 jobs each month, according to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. In the nearly two years since the law passed, average job creation has actually declined by an average of 11,000 per month.

          The White House promised that the tax cuts would result in an annual wage increase of $4,000 per household. Again, not even close. In the two years since the law passed, wage growth, after accounting for inflation, rose only slightly, from 1% to just under 1.4% per year for nonsupervisory workers, according to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. That difference — even if it were fully attributable to the tax cuts — amounts to less than $400 for a full-time worker. So much for your $4,000 raise.

          We have been told, over and over again, that tax cuts for the rich are good for the overall economy. However, there’s not much solace to be found in gross domestic product either. In the four years before the law passed, real GDP grew by an annual average rate of about 2.4%, according to data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the nearly two years since, the GDP growth rate has inched only slightly higher to an annual average of 2.5%.

          https://www.cnn.com/2019/12/20/perspectives/trump-tax-cuts/index.html

          Total failure is trump

          1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
            March.17.2021 at 1:01 pm

            “In the nearly two years since, the GDP growth rate has inched only slightly higher to an annual average of 2.5%.”

            LOL

            2.5% growth?! Obama never had a year even close to that bad!

            #IMissObama

          2. Union of Concerned Socks
            March.17.2021 at 1:09 pm

            I heard you like to masturbate to pictures of naked children.

          3. Geiger Goldstaedt
            March.17.2021 at 1:20 pm

            Reading is easy. Understanding is hard.

        2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
          March.17.2021 at 12:58 pm

          Actually Mr. Buttplug has argued quite convincingly that the pandemic was merely a convenient excuse for a disastrous 2020 GDP performance that was always going to happen anyway due to Drumpf’s policies.

          #StopBlamingTheEconomyOnThePandemic
          #(ItWasActuallyTariffsAndClosedBorders)

      2. Inquisitive Squirrel
        March.17.2021 at 1:13 pm

        Your intellectual dishonesty on this matter has to be purposeful, as there is no way you can be dumb enough to ignore the economic successes of Trump by using global pandemic numbers.

      3. JesseAz
        March.17.2021 at 1:28 pm

        How many times do you need to have the study on lockdowns being primary driver of the economic decrease? Honest question.

    2. Union of Concerned Socks
      March.17.2021 at 1:08 pm

      Elections, after all, have consequences.

      The ’22 midterms certainly will.

  5. MollyGodiva
    March.17.2021 at 12:24 pm

    The US spent most of the 20th century with much higher taxes then we have now and we saw solid economic growth and job creation.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      March.17.2021 at 12:35 pm

      No use arguing with these “cackles,” Molly-G. They are pathetic Trump dick suckers who just want to spend the rest of their days sucking Trump’s dick (because that is what dick suckers do) and also do other equally ridiculous things, like keep their own money.

    2. buckleup
      March.17.2021 at 12:37 pm

      Sadly Molly decided to lie out her smelly ass, then created a sock account to rudely address her own comment

      (yes we all know who these both are of course)

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        March.17.2021 at 12:59 pm

        “Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience.”
        ― Mark Twain

    3. Unicorn Abattoir
      March.17.2021 at 12:37 pm

      Then let’s raise the tax rate to 100% and see real economic growth!

    4. Brian
      March.17.2021 at 12:42 pm

      We had economic growth and job creation with much lower taxes.

      All else being equal, until you have your president look into your eyes through the TV and say “I’m only going to tax people like you. You need to pay your fair share!”, then you’ll never really understand why your policies divide this country.

    5. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      March.17.2021 at 12:48 pm

      And nobody paid the 88%, you are aware that when they cut it from the high of 88% revenues went up.

    6. Don't look at me!
      March.17.2021 at 1:03 pm

      The road to prosperity is paved with higher taxes.

    7. Quo Usque Tandem
      March.17.2021 at 1:10 pm

      It’s the deficits, Molly, and the ever burgeoning national debt.

      And they want to make this misnamed “Covid relief” [which has very very little to do with pandemics or the effects thereof–which can be attributed to government shutdowns but that is another subject] a permanent fixture.

    8. JesseAz
      March.17.2021 at 1:29 pm

      They so spent them with much higher tax breaks and deductions retarded fuck.

  6. MatthewSlyfield
    March.17.2021 at 12:25 pm

    Unless Congress establishes some form of spending discipline and puts an end to the current trend of constantly piling on yet more spending no amount of tax increases will ever be enough to even remotely approach balancing the budget.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      March.17.2021 at 12:29 pm

      Fuck that! Gimme my stimmy! That new iPhone is bout’ to drop!

  7. JesseAz
    March.17.2021 at 12:32 pm

    Holy shit. Are these the tax increases he campaigned on Boehm?!?

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      March.17.2021 at 12:37 pm

      Come, now. Be fair. I am sure Eric “I will vote strategically and reluctantly for Biden” Boehm considered every single one of Biden’s policy proposals very carefully and with great diligence.

      1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
        March.17.2021 at 1:06 pm

        Boehm would strategically and reluctantly become a fuck doll in prison to avoid being shanked.

    2. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
      March.17.2021 at 12:43 pm

      Since BOTH parties love to spend future taxpayer money what choice is there but to raise taxes?

      I guess bankruptcy is the only alternative.

      1. Don't look at me!
        March.17.2021 at 1:05 pm

        It is a mathematical certainty.

      2. Union of Concerned Socks
        March.17.2021 at 1:16 pm

        You’re the kiddie fucker, right?

        1. Geiger Goldstaedt
          March.17.2021 at 1:22 pm

          Oh come on!

          He does not actually fuck any kids; he just jerks off to pictures of other people fucking kids.

      3. JesseAz
        March.17.2021 at 1:31 pm

        You are a tax and spend double liberal, we fucking understand. And a ledo.

        1. JesseAz
          March.17.2021 at 1:32 pm

          Pedo.

  8. buckleup
    March.17.2021 at 12:38 pm

    Libertarians wake up and smell the shit of Biden’s left wing ass.

  9. Tony
    March.17.2021 at 12:41 pm

    Taking the excess wealth of a class so wealthy that it’s protected from any and all economic conditions in order to increase the economic mobility of the poor and middle class doesn’t seem like it would harm productivity.

    If you had you’re way we wouldn’t spend any public money on anything and we’d be in the middle of a pandemic economy with no safety net, so go talk about collective maintenance of economic conditions to your stuffed teddy who appreciates your insane nonsense instead of young impressionable morons on the internet.

    1. Brian
      March.17.2021 at 12:43 pm

      Government bureaucrats do more to hurt you than any rich person you know.

      1. Tony
        March.17.2021 at 12:49 pm

        Probably, if they’re working for a Republican administration. Trump had bureaucrats installed to attempt an overthrow of the US government from the inside. No doubt, bureaucrats can be dangerous. That’s why it’s important to vote responsibly and not simply hand one party the keys by default because they have you absurdly convinced that they don’t employ bureaucrats when they’re in power.

        1. Brian
          March.17.2021 at 12:50 pm

          What’s your tax rate?

          And what’s the average profit margin for an item you buy?

          1. Tony
            March.17.2021 at 12:53 pm

            What does that have to do with your childlike incantation about bureaucrats?

            Do you think Republicans don’t employ bureaucrats? Do you even know what you’re talking about?

            1. Brian
              March.17.2021 at 12:55 pm

              I pay the highest tax rate: 37%.

              The average profit margin is about 7%.

              The government takes much more money from people than corporations.

              1. Tony
                March.17.2021 at 1:03 pm

                Which is an outrage considering corporations are people.

                1. Brian
                  March.17.2021 at 1:05 pm

                  I’ll believe that corporations aren’t people when governments stop trying to make them pay taxes. Fictions can’t do things like pay taxes.

                  1. Tony
                    March.17.2021 at 1:13 pm

                    Why not? Personhood is a fiction too. So are bank accounts. Were really just moving bits of the universe around for shits and giggles.

                    1. Brian
                      March.17.2021 at 1:17 pm

                      The lowest income tax bracket is 10%.

                      The average profit margin is 7%.

                      The government as a service gouges people more than corporations.

                      I understand why you want to change the subject.

                      Hey! My argument’s obviously wrong, so now’s a great time to debate the validity of objective facts altogether!

                      People who know the facts never need to go there.

    2. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
      March.17.2021 at 12:45 pm

      WTH is “excess wealth”?

      If we taxed the 1% ALL (100% rate) their income we still wouldn’t balance the current budget.

      1. Brian
        March.17.2021 at 12:46 pm

        You could take all military spending to zero and still not balance the budget.

        But, hey, people just aren’t paying their fair share.

      2. Tony
        March.17.2021 at 12:51 pm

        Wealth that isn’t doing anything useful.

        If you think it’s OK to spend my tax money to protect the property claims of the wealthy, then I get to say it’s OK to spend your tax money to protect the life and health of the poor.

        1. Brian
          March.17.2021 at 12:56 pm

          Unless you show me how well you can decide how wealth is used, I’m really not compelled by this.

          What have you done with your wealth?

          1. Don't look at me!
            March.17.2021 at 1:20 pm

            He has no wealth.

        2. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
          March.17.2021 at 12:58 pm

          So your saving account is excess wealth?

          it is not doing anything useful.

          1. Tony
            March.17.2021 at 1:02 pm

            It is doing something useful, sitting there in preparation for an emergency.

            There is no such thing as sitting back and letting the market decide how wealth and resources should be allocated. It’s all a choice made by policy makers. Every single cent of it, in principle.

            1. Brian
              March.17.2021 at 1:04 pm

              You could say the same thing about “friendship” and “love”, but that doesn’t mean I want the government choosing my wife for me, just because they could, if they really, really wanted to.

              1. Tony
                March.17.2021 at 1:09 pm

                Between public schools and roads and traffic laws and zoning requirements and class maintenance and a hundred other things, you might be disturbed by just how much of a say the government had in choosing your wife. Best not to think too much about it.

                1. Brian
                  March.17.2021 at 1:13 pm

                  Between public schools and roads and traffic laws and zoning requirements and class maintenance and a hundred other things, you might be disturbed by just how much of a say the government had in choosing your wife.

                  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5hfYJsQAhl0

            2. Geiger Goldstaedt
              March.17.2021 at 1:06 pm

              “It’s all a choice made by policy makers. Every single cent of it, in principle.”

              Take it easy, Marx.

    3. Ken Shultz
      March.17.2021 at 12:46 pm

      “Taking the excess wealth of a class so wealthy that it’s protected from any and all economic conditions . . .

      I hadn’t read this when I wrote the comment below.

      Tony is entirely ignorant of what makes economies grow (or how that real growth is financed). Oh, but that’s not an exclusive list. He’s ignorant of a lot of things.

      1. Tony
        March.17.2021 at 12:49 pm

        Economies grow by giving billionaires more money. I know, I know.

        1. Mickey Rat
          March.17.2021 at 12:56 pm

          So you are against subsidizing electric cars, then?

          Not taking people’s stuff cannot be described as giving them stuff.

          1. Tony
            March.17.2021 at 12:57 pm

            It’s not their stuff if they owe it to the US Treasury.

            1. Mickey Rat
              March.17.2021 at 1:14 pm

              That is not the way property works, unless you believe the government owns everything and the politicians only allow you to have anything out of the kindness of their little black hearts.

              1. Geiger Goldstaedt
                March.17.2021 at 1:17 pm

                “[U]nless you believe the government owns everything …”

                He does.

        2. Ken Shultz
          March.17.2021 at 1:24 pm

          “Economies grow by giving billionaires more money. I know, I know.”

          What’s dumber/more dishonest–pretending that I said this or pretending that taxing profits and wealth away from corporations and billionaires is “giving” them money?

          1. Ken Shultz
            March.17.2021 at 1:25 pm

            P.S. Tony has no idea what makes economies grow.

      2. Brian
        March.17.2021 at 12:50 pm

        It’s all perfectly logical and rational, when you realize he’s talking about an empty set.

        Taking money from imaginary people does not, in fact, cause harm.

        1. Don't look at me!
          March.17.2021 at 1:21 pm

          Tony is the empty set.

    4. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      March.17.2021 at 12:49 pm

      “a class so wealthy that it’s protected from any and all economic conditions”

      Please don’t be so dismissive of billionaire suffering. Many of them actually experienced profound hardship during the #DrumpfDepression. For example Reason.com’s benefactor Charles Koch lost over $5 billion in 2020 because of Drumpf’s high-tariff / low-immigration policies. Can you imagine how painful that was for him?

      #InDefenseOfBillionaires

    5. Mickey Rat
      March.17.2021 at 12:51 pm

      The size disparity between the spending being proposed aand the tax hikes means there is little connection between the two. The fact is, the government cannot raise taxes to cover these stupendous amounts of spending even if it covered all income levels. They are pissing into the wind and it will only make a mess.

      1. Tony
        March.17.2021 at 12:57 pm

        If you insist on treating the federal budget as a normal ledger, fine. To my mind, it’s more about allocating power than anything else. A government that survives in perpetuity can hold debt in perpetuity. If the government disappears, it won’t matter anyway. The debt will default.

        A tax is less a way to pay for a product than it is a targeted disincentive. Fiscal policy has been set to “give the wealthy everything in the world, because reasons” for some decades now. A minor adjustment away from that ethic is in order regardless of your philosophy.

        1. Brian
          March.17.2021 at 1:00 pm

          A targeted disincentive for wealth sounds like a very stupid economic policy, unless you like living in Cuba.

          1. Tony
            March.17.2021 at 1:07 pm

            Excess wealth. Pay attention. It is not automatically an unalloyed positive value for a society to maximize the take of a tiny percentage of lucky individuals. It leads to all sorts of problems with respect to freedom, in fact.

            1. Brian
              March.17.2021 at 1:09 pm

              Excess wealth is a function of how it is used, not a function of how much income they make.

              You can’t have a policy that pees on my leg and tells me it’s raining.

            2. Geiger Goldstaedt
              March.17.2021 at 1:15 pm

              “We all know who that internal enemy is. It is the capitalists, the landowners, the kulaks, and their offspring, who hate the government of the workers and working peasants-the peasants who do not suck the blood of their fellow-villagers.”
              – Vladimir Lenin, 1918

              If you are going to be a communist douche, you should at least take care to ensure that your contributions are in some measure original, or entertaining.

        2. Union of Concerned Socks
          March.17.2021 at 1:21 pm

          To my mind,

          This is the funny part.

        3. Mickey Rat
          March.17.2021 at 1:22 pm

          As I said, there is little to no connection between the proposed spending and the tax hikes.

          Trying to achieve wealth equity by tearing down the top is destructive to the whole and quite stupid.

    6. Geiger Goldstaedt
      March.17.2021 at 1:02 pm

      “In religion and politics people’s beliefs and convictions are in almost every case gotten at second-hand, and without examination, from authorities who have not themselves examined the questions at issue but have taken them at second-hand from other non-examiners, whose opinions about them were not worth a brass farthing.”
      ― Mark Twain

      Tony, in a nutshell.

      1. Tony
        March.17.2021 at 1:05 pm

        I find economics to be rather mundane. Just addition and subtraction really. Maybe I’m missing something. Nocturnal ethers or whatever. The magic of positive thinking.

        1. Geiger Goldstaedt
          March.17.2021 at 1:08 pm

          “It’s better to keep your mouth shut and appear stupid than open it and remove all doubt”

          ― Mark Twain

          Timeless advice, Tony.

        2. Union of Concerned Socks
          March.17.2021 at 1:22 pm

          Maybe I’m missing something.

          This is the funny part.

    7. Don't look at me!
      March.17.2021 at 1:05 pm

      . excess wealth ..
      You are a totalitarian asshole.

    8. JesseAz
      March.17.2021 at 1:32 pm

      Excess wealth. Lol. Literally out of Maos red book.

  10. Ken Shultz
    March.17.2021 at 12:43 pm

    “The White House is reportedly considering hiking the corporate income tax to 28 percent and raising individual income taxes on high earners to pay for more federal spending.”

    I thought spending was the source of wealth in progressive economics? There’s no need to pay for spending. That’s what being a Keynesian is all about. Don’t you people know anything about economics?!

    /sarc

    Keynes was nowhere near as stupid as the commenters all over the internet who invoke his name, but he was wrong on some big ones.

    Meanwhile, raising taxes on the investor class when we’re trying to recover from a recession is incredibly stupid. So you can finance government spending to fight carbon emissions is certainly a stupid reason to sap investors in start up companies you’ve never heard of–like Tesla was at one time–that are doing things like transforming the auto industry.

    P.S. Greentech Media is closing its news arm.

    https://www.greentechmedia.com/articles/read/your-faithful-editor-bids-farewell

    I believe they were bought out a while back, and the parent company needs to double down on its bigger bad bets by cashing in some good ones. They’re probably a victim of scale. Being incredibly profitable on a small scale doesn’t matter if it doesn’t impact the parent company’s bottom line in any significant way. At that point, they just become a distraction.

  11. Mickey Rat
    March.17.2021 at 12:44 pm

    Some recognition that while the tax hike proposals will be economically damaging, they are a drop in the bucket compared to the spending spree the Democrats are on. The intent of the new taxes is not to seriously offset the spending, their purpose is to hurt the economy out of the progressives twisted sense of “fairness”.

    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
      March.17.2021 at 12:46 pm

      the spending spree the Democrats are on

      How quickly they forget the record spending spree and $2.5 trillion deficit Trump/GOP just went on.

      1. Mickey Rat
        March.17.2021 at 12:53 pm

        Which the Democrats thought was too austere.

        1. Tony
          March.17.2021 at 12:58 pm

          Just too inefficient considering it went mostly to wealthy corporations.

          1. soldiermedic76
            March.17.2021 at 1:17 pm

            Did you read the current stimulus? Most of it has gone to wealthy Democratic donor class? So what is the difference? Oh yes, it’s Democrats doing it so it’s okay. Fucking partisan hack who admits he finds economics mundane and displays a complete misunderstanding of what economics is by saying it is just adding and subtracting. I am sure you also think chemistry is just mixing stuff together to see what happens.

          2. Dillinger
            March.17.2021 at 1:22 pm

            lol jeebus dude all the monies goto wealthy corporations. why (R) v. (D) it?

      2. soldiermedic76
        March.17.2021 at 1:14 pm

        So you’re defending the Democrats saying “hold my beer” by pointing to spending which will soon be eclipsed, and even with these tax hikes, mostly unpaid for?

      3. Union of Concerned Socks
        March.17.2021 at 1:24 pm

        Aren’t you the one banned for kiddie porn?

    2. Ken Shultz
      March.17.2021 at 12:50 pm

      The spending spree they want to go on is so big, Biden may be concerned about getting enough support for it from within his own party.

      And his first 100 days are almost up. His honeymoon is almost over. At some point, comparing himself to the memory of Trump won’t sell it anymore.

      That day is fast approaching.

      1. Tony
        March.17.2021 at 1:00 pm

        People believe Democrats want to cancel Dr. Sues.

        People can be made to believe anything at any time. It just takes money.

        1. Mickey Rat
          March.17.2021 at 1:10 pm

          The progressives say they are trying to cancel logic and reason as tools of racism. Focusing on the reaction to the silly self censorship by the Suess estate is red herring.

        2. Union of Concerned Socks
          March.17.2021 at 1:24 pm

          No one can be made to believe you have something intelligent to say.

  12. 10percenter
    March.17.2021 at 12:57 pm

    As a small business owner trying to climb out of a pandemic induced hole…gotdammit.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      March.17.2021 at 1:10 pm

      You mean a government responece hole. The pandemic didn’t shut down society.

  13. Longtobefree
    March.17.2021 at 1:02 pm

    Promises made, promises kept.

  14. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    March.17.2021 at 1:10 pm

    I would be in favor of a you real what you sow law. If you vote for socialists and progressives you get a 100% wealth tax

  15. Dillinger
    March.17.2021 at 1:20 pm

    I’ll take “Things Eric Boehm Owns Wholesale” for $1000, Katie.

Please to post comments