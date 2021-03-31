Brickbat: We Are Here to Help

Bodycam video showed several Seattle police officers as they wake Howard McCay from a nap in his home and order him at gunpoint to lift his shirt up to show he has no weapons then to kneel on the floor with his hands on his head, where they handcuff him. McCay asked the officers why they are there and "What did I do?" He gets no answer. It turns out that someone had seen the door to his house open and called 911 for a welfare check. McCay has filed a lawsuit against the city.